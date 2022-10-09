How To Earn Twitch Drops In Overwatch 2

The launch of every major multiplayer game comes with free goodies for players, many times thanks to the streaming platform Twitch. Overwatch 2 is no different and with its launch, Blizzard is offering players a chance to claim a free legendary Kiriko skin through Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

If you are confused about how to get your hands on the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2 as well as other free rewards, allow us to explain how OW2 twitch drops work.

How to link OW2 accounts for Twitch drops

To get started with OW2 twitch drops, you first have to make sure your battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked. If you had them linked in the past, you have to relink again after the release of Overwatch 2.

To connect your Overwatch 2 account with Twitch you need to:

Log into your Battle.net account

Go to your Battle.net Connections page

Click on the connect next to Twitch and follow the instructions

Once the accounts have been linked, you will see your Twitch profile on the connections page.

How to claim Overwatch 2 Twitch drops

As of right now, there are 4 items available as Twitch drops for OW2

Legendary ‘Sukujan’ Kiriko Skin

‘I take care of my friends’ voice line

‘Razor Sharp’ Spray

‘Donut’ Weapon Charm

The Drops are separated into two different time slots. The first time slot will be open from October 7 at 2 p.m. PDT till October 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The second time slot will open on October 17 at 11 a.m. PDT and close at October 24 at 12 a.m. PDT.

It is to be noted that both these time slots will grant players different rewards, upon fulfilling the required tasks. So, if you miss a Twitch Drop during its respective time slot, obtaining it in the second time slot will not be possible.

Added to that, is not mandatory to watch the same channel to earn your reward either, so you could tune in to one channel for 15 minutes and shift to the next, without hindering your progress.

Lastly, you can only earn or claim Drops using your PC/Mac Web browser or on the Twitch app for Android or iOS. The Twitch apps on game consoles and smart TVs however, do not support Drops.

Time slot #1

Watch any Twitch stream that has Drops Enabled tag in the Overwatch 2 category for a total of two hours between October 7th, 2 p.m. PDT and October 16. This will unlock the ‘I take care of my friends’ voice line!

Watch for an additional six hours and the legendary Sukajan Kiriko will yours for free.

Time slot #2

Tune in to any Twitch stream in the Overwatch 2 category for a total of two hours between October 17th, 2 p.m. ET and October 24, 3 a.m. ET. This will unlock the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray

Tuning in for an additional three hours will allow the player to unlock the Donut Weapon Charm.

After you’ve completed the respective watch time for all your Drops, you’ll receive a claim notification at the bottom of the chat or on the notification button at the top. Click on it to go to the Drops page for your Twitch account and claim the free reward from there.