One Piece: Burning Blood Characters Unlock Guide

There is a total of 44 playable characters and 65 support characters in One Piece: Burning Blood. During the natural course of the game, you will unlock most of these characters by simply playing the game or by purchasing them with in-game money.

In addition to this, there are certain DLC characters as well. These DLC characters are available to those who pre-ordered the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. In this guide, we’ll explore how you can unlock every character in One Piece: Burning Blood.

One Piece: Burning Blood Story Mode Character Unlocks

The first thing that you need to do is to complete the game’s Story Mode, Optional Missions, and Bonus Missions. This will allow you to unlock most of the characters in the game including Akainu, Kizaru, Aokiji, Whitebeard, Marco, Jozu, Buggy, Ivankov, Jimbei, Crocodile, Sengoku & and Buggy. However, some characters can only be unlocked through the game’s in-game currency, Beli.

Completing the main story also unlocks the free battle mode.

One Piece: Burning Blood – How to Earn More Money

Characters such as Law, Enel, Bartolomeo, Drake, Eustass Kid, Blackbeard & and Burgess require you to pay in in-game currency to get unlocked.

Luckily, there are a couple of One Piece: Burning Blood tricks that can allow you to accumulate massive amounts of in-game money to get all of your favorite characters.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wanted Versus Mode

While playing the Wanted Versus Mode, you need to make sure that you are getting an S rank during the battle which will significantly increase the amount of money you receive at the end of the battle.

However, earning an S rank is not as simple as it sounds. Characters in the game who have access to infinite combos can make this task fairly easy. All you need to do is pick Dracule Mihawk and spam the infinite combo which works across all platforms, and goes like this:

X, X, X, X, LB+Xx2, A+X, X, X, LB+Xx2, X, LB+A, X, X, X

Do note that the input commands that we have mentioned above are from the Xbox One version of the game. You can change them to PS4 or PC if you are playing on those platforms.

Battle Mode

If you think Wanted Versus Mode is not for you or cannot time the infinite combo perfectly, you can always go with the game’s Battle Mode and earn up to 275,000 in-game money. In order to do so, you need to choose Infinite Health and Gauge in the Battle Options and set AI to 5. Once done, simply start the 3 vs 3 match battle and start earning in-game money.

Once you have enough money you can simply navigate over to the menu and unlock any character you please.

One Piece: Burning Blood – How to Get DLC Characters

As mentioned earlier, there is a fistful of DLC characters that can also be acquired in the game. Do note that there are some DLC characters that cannot be obtained now since the only way to get them was to pre-order the game before the game’s release date.

Purchase the Burning Blood Luffy pack

Champ Luffy, Kung Fu Luffy, and Gear 4 Luffy can be unlocked by purchasing the Burning Blood Luffy Pack.

Purchase the Playable Character DLC Pack

In addition to the characters mentioned above, there is a Burning Blood Playable Characters Pack that can be bought online in order to get your hands on Duel Donquixote Doflamingo, Portgas D. Ace, Lucy Sabo, Shanks, and Heart Trafalgar Law.

Once you have unlocked all the available characters in the game, you will unlock the following Achievements/Trophies – Be my ally! We’re Friends! I’ve got allies!!!!, Pirate Dispatch Initiated, Pirate Recruiter, and Buggy Expert.

Do note that there is a row of five more character slots at the very end of the character selection menu. Even though it looks like this means you have five additional characters to unlock, in reality, this isn’t the case as these slots were added for future DLC characters that were scrapped.