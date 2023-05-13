Octopath Traveler Purple Chest Locations

When you come across your first purple chest in Octopath Traveler, you are likely going to be scratching your head. This is because unlike other types of chests in the game, purple chests are always locked and there are no nearby keys or switches to make them open.
Even more frustrating is that the game will only tell you that no one in your party can open purple chests. So, how do you open them in Octopath Traveler? It turns out that purple chests can only be opened by one, specific party member who happens to be a thief.
How to open purple chests in Octopath Traveler
In Octopath Traveler, not all characters can open the Purple Chest as it requires a certain path action. That said, only Therion, the Thief can open these Purple Chests because, unlike other characters, he has the Pick Lock ability.
Since only Therion can open Purple Chest, therefore you need to add him to the party to open the chests. Once Therion is at the party, you can easily open all the Purple Chests in the game.
Keep in mind that opening the Purple Chest is not a job skill that you will acquire after unlocking the thief as the secondary class. That said, no matter which character you equip as the thief, they will not have the pick lock ability.
Where to find all purple chests in Octopath Traveler?
In Octopath Traveler, there are a total of 72 Purple Chests that are scattered across different regions. Usually, any one particular region has two Purple Chests at a time that can be collected.
Below are the locations and rewards for all Purple Chests in Octopath Traveler.
|Region
|Purple Chest Location
|Rewards
|Borderfell
|This chest can be found in the open area on the left side of Ravus Manor Gate
|Iron Helm
|Clearbrook
|If you travel to the east edge of Clearbook, you will find it next to a staircase
|Dubious Gold Ore
|S’warkii
|Within the town, there is a house guarded by a Villager which has a chest inside.
|Stone Bow
|Victor Hollow
|Once you reach the door of the Arena Proper, you will find this chest on the right side of the entrance.
|Dark Amulet
|Noblecourt
|Within the town, there is a house guarded by an Elderly Women which has a chest inside.
|10,000 Leaves
|Wellspring
|If you travel to the left edge of Wellspring, you will find a guarded house that has the chest on its left wall
|14,000 Leaves
|Wellspring
|The same guarded house has another Purple Chest on the right wall
|9,000 Leaves
|Duskbarrow
|In the middle of the town, there is a stone statue that has a chest on the right.
|30,000 Leaves
|Northreach
|You will find the chest in the bottom left corner of the tavern
|Master’s Longbow
|Northreach
|There is a guarded house in Northreach that has the chest to the left of the Provisioner.
|20,000 Leaves
|Grandport
|Within Grandport, you will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside.
|Spirit Bow
|Marsalim
|Marsalim has a palace that has Purple Chest behind the throne.
|Tempest Amulet
|Marsalim
|You will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside.
|Spirit Bow
|North Cobblestone Gap
|Travel north into a hidden path from the South Cobblestone Gap trail. The Purple Chest is going to be along the rocks
|Magic Nut
|Ravus Manor
|The Purple Chest can be found on the first floor as soon as the second half of the house begins. Within the first floor, you need to get inside the rightmost room.
|Wind Attire
|Ravus Manor
|Within the second half of the Ravus Manor house, you need to get to the balcony of the second floor to get the Purple Chest.
|Invigorating Nut
|Untouched Sanctum
|You will find this Purple Chest next to the stone memorial of Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (I)
|Sharp Nut
|Path of Beasts
|You will find a hidden path if you travel upwards from the second intersection. Once you are along that path, the chest will be along the left side.
|War Lance
|Caves of Azure
|Travel towards the first save point and head east towards the curved path to find the Purple Chest.
|Falcon Garb
|Caves of Azure
|You will reach Green Fond Plant if you travel North from the Winding Path. Similarly, If you travel further North, you will find Purple Chest.
|Spiked Armor
|Orlick Manse
|Within the back half of the second floor, there will be a secret room that you need to get into. The door to the room can be found on the left wall located inside the rightmost room.
|Lightning Amulet
|Whistling Cavern
|Travel to the end of the dungeon by taking the left path and the chest will be along the rocks.
|6,000 Leaves
|Tombs of Kings
|As soon as you enter, take the stairs upstairs and turn around to find the chest underneath the stairs leading to the third floor.
|Hasty Helm
|Secret Path
|The Purple Chest will be along the stairs North of the Secret Path’s first Save Point
|Spiked Vest
|Hoarfrost Grotto
|If you travel North from the first Save point, you will find the chest at the right part of the looping path.
|Soul Hatchet
|The Hollow Throne
|Head to the third floor of the ruins and the chest will be inside the right alcove.
|Argent Axe
|The Spectrewood
|From the broken pillar, there is a path leading to the bottom right corner of the cave. Once there, Purple Chest will be under the arch.
|Fire Amulet
|Farshore
|There is a bridge from the trail leading from the Unsavoury Men. From there, take the narrow path down from the bridge and the chest will be on the right side.
|30,000 Leaves
|Farshore
|This Purple Chest can be found on edge of the Farshore close to the water. You can get there by traveling south and taking the ramp on the right.
|Clarity Stone
|Lizardmen’s Den
|There is a hidden path leading from the second-floor stairs that have the Purple Chest.
|Silver-filled Pouches
|The Forgotten Grotto
|There are several torches in The Forgotten Grotto and if you travel North from the 6th one, you will find the chest.
|Sledgehammer
|Derelict Mine
|From the 3rd torch, travel North, and Purple Chest will be along the crates.
|Conscious Stone
|South Quarrycrest Pass
|Take the first left path from the entrance until you come across the cliff. After that, take the right to find the Purple Chest.
|Fire Amulet
|Moonstruck Coast
|You will come across a stone ramp near the water if you travel South from the Shrine of the Trader. The Purple Chest will be along the ramp.
|Articulate Stone
|Captains’ Bane
|This chest can be found at the end of the path if you travel southeast from the 7th torch.
|Hedgehog Spear
|Southern Wellspring Sands
|There is a Black Market in Southern Wellspring Sands that has a hidden path leading next to it. The chest will be along the path.
|Unerring Bracelet
|Rivira Woods
|From the main trail leading from the entrance, take a right and Purple Chest will be at the end.
|Gaolbreaker
|Rivira Woods
|If you travel further north on the main trail, you will find the Purple Chest near the last Save Point.
|Ice Amulet
|Tomb of the Imperator
|For this chest, you need to take the stairs down next to the main entrance.
|Wakeful Stone
|Eastern Wellspring Sands
|Travel Southeast into the woods from the signpost where you will find the chest behind a cactus.
|Enlightening Bracelet
|Eastern Marsalim Sands
|There are two palm trees that are very close to the entrance and Purple Chest is behind the shorter one.
|20,000 Leaves
|Obsidian Manse
|There are two connected rooms on the second floor of Obsidian Manse. The chest will be inside the second room.
|Elemental Hat
|The Whitewood
|The Purple Chest is at the end of the left path originating from the entrance of The Whitewood.
|15,000 Leaves
|Quicksands Caves
|If you go down the ramp from the entrance of the cave, you will come across the chest alongside the 2nd torch.
|Inferno Axe
|Black Market
|Head North on the trail from the 7th Torch and continue ahead on the torchless side when the path splits. You will then find the Purple Chest along the ramp.
|Calming Stone
|Ruins of Eld
|There is a path leading North from the entrance that has the Purple Chest beside the hidden ramp.
|Rune Bow
|Ruins of Eld
|Besides the back right wall of the main hall.
|50,000 Leaves
|Dragonsong Fane
|Travel to the top by taking the stairs from the first save point. The Purple Chest will be there on top.
|Holy Longbow
|Undertow Cove
|You will find a hidden path if you go left from the entrance. Once there, the Purple Chest will be on the right side.
|Justice Breaker
|Refuge Ruins
|There is a waterfall really close to the entrance that has a chest underneath.
|Forbidden Blade
|Maw of the Ice Dragon
|Travel down the path leading from the 4th torch and take right when the path splits. The Purple Chest will be there in the woods.
|Adamantine Hat
|Lorn Cathedral: Cellars
|You can find this chest in the hidden alcove located at the far-right end of the second floor.
|Enchanted Sword
|Grimsand Ruins
|Take the spiraling stairs down to find the chest on the North wall.
|50,000 Leaves
|Grimsand Ruins
|Head back to the ground floor where you will find the chest at the end.
|Unseen Saber
|Everhold Amphitheatre: Arena
|Use the stairs to get to the first floor and the Purple Chest will be in the second room.
|Ethereal Dancer Garb
|Everhold Amphitheatre: Arena
|Within the first floor, travel South to find the chest along the left wall.
|Unseen Saber
|Everhold Amphitheatre: Balcony
|There is a hidden doorway leading from the room near the entrance. Once there, the chest will be along the right corner.
|Enchanted Rod
|Everhold Tunnels
|You need to find a hidden door located on the first floor. This can be accessed if you travel left from the 6th torch and the chest will be there beside the wall.
|Knowledge Staff
|Shrine of the Archmagus
|This chest can be found at the end of the trail leading from the 12th torch.
|Wizard’s Rod
|Yvon’s Cellar
|Head towards the right room on the second floor to find Purple Chest along the wall.
|Sturdy Quartz Rod
|Seaside Grotto
|If you travel south on the trail, you will come across a hidden path close to the second save point. The chest will be at the end of the trail along the wall.
|Grand Helm
|Forest of Rubeh
|Take a right from the entrance to get into the trail that leads to a wall with the chest.
|Inferno Amulet
|Hidden Path
|You will find this chest on the right wall connected to a hidden path. This hidden path can be accessed from the second bridge.
|Imperial Helm
|Lord’s Manse
|Head towards the stairs and into the second floor to find a room that leads to a doorway with the chest.
|Rune Hatchet
|Forest of No Return
|Close to the campsite, you will come across a ramp that has the chest on the left.
|Elemental Glaive
|Ebony Grotto
|You need to find a paved path after the 8th torch that has the Purple Chest on the left.
|Adamanlite Amulet
|Shrine of the Warbringer
|There is a ramp after the 7th torch that has the chest on the left.
|30,000 Leaves
|Marsalim Catacombs
|From the entrance, take the stairs up to the first floor and the chest will be along the wall.
|Viper Dagger
|Moldering Ruins
|Take the stairs upwards to find the chest on the left wall.
|Hypnos Crown
|Grandsport Sewers
|Head towards the end of the trail leading from the 4th torch and the chest will be on the right.
|Legion Dagger
|Loch of the lost King
|From the 8th torch, there is a new path that leads to the right and goes up. The Purple Chest is at the end of that path.
|Sturdy Sapphire Rod
|Loch of the lost King
|You will find this chest at the back of the battleground where you will find Tyrannodrake boss.
|Improved Bow of the Eagle
|Forest of the Purgation
|There is a ramp that is located close to the first bridge which has the Purple Chest.
|20,000 Leaves