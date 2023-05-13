Octopath Traveler Purple Chest Locations

Bilal Tariq

When you come across your first purple chest in Octopath Traveler, you are likely going to be scratching your head. This is because unlike other types of chests in the game, purple chests are always locked and there are no nearby keys or switches to make them open.

Even more frustrating is that the game will only tell you that no one in your party can open purple chests. So, how do you open them in Octopath Traveler? It turns out that purple chests can only be opened by one, specific party member who happens to be a thief.

How to open purple chests in Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, not all characters can open the Purple Chest as it requires a certain path action. That said, only Therion, the Thief can open these Purple Chests because, unlike other characters, he has the Pick Lock ability.

Since only Therion can open Purple Chest, therefore you need to add him to the party to open the chests. Once Therion is at the party, you can easily open all the Purple Chests in the game.

Keep in mind that opening the Purple Chest is not a job skill that you will acquire after unlocking the thief as the secondary class. That said, no matter which character you equip as the thief, they will not have the pick lock ability.

Where to find all purple chests in Octopath Traveler?

In Octopath Traveler, there are a total of 72 Purple Chests that are scattered across different regions. Usually, any one particular region has two Purple Chests at a time that can be collected.

Below are the locations and rewards for all Purple Chests in Octopath Traveler.

RegionPurple Chest LocationRewards
BorderfellThis chest can be found in the open area on the left side of Ravus Manor GateIron Helm
ClearbrookIf you travel to the east edge of Clearbook, you will find it next to a staircaseDubious Gold Ore
S’warkiiWithin the town, there is a house guarded by a Villager which has a chest inside.Stone Bow
Victor HollowOnce you reach the door of the Arena Proper, you will find this chest on the right side of the entrance.Dark Amulet
NoblecourtWithin the town, there is a house guarded by an Elderly Women which has a chest inside.10,000 Leaves
WellspringIf you travel to the left edge of Wellspring, you will find a guarded house that has the chest on its left wall14,000 Leaves
WellspringThe same guarded house has another Purple Chest on the right wall9,000 Leaves
DuskbarrowIn the middle of the town, there is a stone statue that has a chest on the right.30,000 Leaves
NorthreachYou will find the chest in the bottom left corner of the tavernMaster’s Longbow
NorthreachThere is a guarded house in Northreach that has the chest to the left of the Provisioner.20,000 Leaves
GrandportWithin Grandport, you will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside.Spirit Bow
MarsalimMarsalim has a palace that has Purple Chest behind the throne.Tempest Amulet
MarsalimYou will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside.Spirit Bow
North Cobblestone GapTravel north into a hidden path from the South Cobblestone Gap trail. The Purple Chest is going to be along the rocksMagic Nut
Ravus ManorThe Purple Chest can be found on the first floor as soon as the second half of the house begins. Within the first floor, you need to get inside the rightmost room.Wind Attire
Ravus ManorWithin the second half of the Ravus Manor house, you need to get to the balcony of the second floor to get the Purple Chest.Invigorating Nut
Untouched SanctumYou will find this Purple Chest next to the stone memorial of Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (I)Sharp Nut
Path of BeastsYou will find a hidden path if you travel upwards from the second intersection. Once you are along that path, the chest will be along the left side.War Lance
Caves of AzureTravel towards the first save point and head east towards the curved path to find the Purple Chest.Falcon Garb
Caves of AzureYou will reach Green Fond Plant if you travel North from the Winding Path. Similarly, If you travel further North, you will find Purple Chest.Spiked Armor
Orlick ManseWithin the back half of the second floor, there will be a secret room that you need to get into. The door to the room can be found on the left wall located inside the rightmost room.Lightning Amulet
Whistling CavernTravel to the end of the dungeon by taking the left path and the chest will be along the rocks.6,000 Leaves
Tombs of KingsAs soon as you enter, take the stairs upstairs and turn around to find the chest underneath the stairs leading to the third floor.Hasty Helm
Secret PathThe Purple Chest will be along the stairs North of the Secret Path’s first Save PointSpiked Vest
Hoarfrost GrottoIf you travel North from the first Save point, you will find the chest at the right part of the looping path.Soul Hatchet
The Hollow ThroneHead to the third floor of the ruins and the chest will be inside the right alcove.Argent Axe
The SpectrewoodFrom the broken pillar, there is a path leading to the bottom right corner of the cave. Once there, Purple Chest will be under the arch.Fire Amulet
FarshoreThere is a bridge from the trail leading from the Unsavoury Men. From there, take the narrow path down from the bridge and the chest will be on the right side.30,000 Leaves
FarshoreThis Purple Chest can be found on edge of the Farshore close to the water. You can get there by traveling south and taking the ramp on the right.Clarity Stone
Lizardmen’s DenThere is a hidden path leading from the second-floor stairs that have the Purple Chest.Silver-filled Pouches
The Forgotten GrottoThere are several torches in The Forgotten Grotto and if you travel North from the 6th one, you will find the chest.Sledgehammer
Derelict MineFrom the 3rd torch, travel North, and Purple Chest will be along the crates.Conscious Stone
South Quarrycrest PassTake the first left path from the entrance until you come across the cliff. After that, take the right to find the Purple Chest.Fire Amulet
Moonstruck CoastYou will come across a stone ramp near the water if you travel South from the Shrine of the Trader. The Purple Chest will be along the ramp.Articulate Stone
Captains’ BaneThis chest can be found at the end of the path if you travel southeast from the 7th torch.Hedgehog Spear
Southern Wellspring SandsThere is a Black Market in Southern Wellspring Sands that has a hidden path leading next to it. The chest will be along the path.Unerring Bracelet
Rivira WoodsFrom the main trail leading from the entrance, take a right and Purple Chest will be at the end.Gaolbreaker
Rivira WoodsIf you travel further north on the main trail, you will find the Purple Chest near the last Save Point.Ice Amulet
Tomb of the ImperatorFor this chest, you need to take the stairs down next to the main entrance.Wakeful Stone
Eastern Wellspring SandsTravel Southeast into the woods from the signpost where you will find the chest behind a cactus.Enlightening Bracelet
Eastern Marsalim SandsThere are two palm trees that are very close to the entrance and Purple Chest is behind the shorter one.20,000 Leaves
Obsidian ManseThere are two connected rooms on the second floor of Obsidian Manse. The chest will be inside the second room.Elemental Hat
The WhitewoodThe Purple Chest is at the end of the left path originating from the entrance of The Whitewood.15,000 Leaves
Quicksands CavesIf you go down the ramp from the entrance of the cave, you will come across the chest alongside the 2nd torch.Inferno Axe
Black MarketHead North on the trail from the 7th Torch and continue ahead on the torchless side when the path splits. You will then find the Purple Chest along the ramp.Calming Stone
Ruins of EldThere is a path leading North from the entrance that has the Purple Chest beside the hidden ramp.Rune Bow
Ruins of EldBesides the back right wall of the main hall.50,000 Leaves
Dragonsong FaneTravel to the top by taking the stairs from the first save point. The Purple Chest will be there on top.Holy Longbow
Undertow CoveYou will find a hidden path if you go left from the entrance. Once there, the Purple Chest will be on the right side.Justice Breaker
Refuge RuinsThere is a waterfall really close to the entrance that has a chest underneath.Forbidden Blade
Maw of the Ice DragonTravel down the path leading from the 4th torch and take right when the path splits. The Purple Chest will be there in the woods.Adamantine Hat
Lorn Cathedral: CellarsYou can find this chest in the hidden alcove located at the far-right end of the second floor.Enchanted Sword
Grimsand RuinsTake the spiraling stairs down to find the chest on the North wall.50,000 Leaves
Grimsand RuinsHead back to the ground floor where you will find the chest at the end.Unseen Saber
Everhold Amphitheatre: ArenaUse the stairs to get to the first floor and the Purple Chest will be in the second room.Ethereal Dancer Garb
Everhold Amphitheatre: ArenaWithin the first floor, travel South to find the chest along the left wall.Unseen Saber
Everhold Amphitheatre: BalconyThere is a hidden doorway leading from the room near the entrance. Once there, the chest will be along the right corner.Enchanted Rod
Everhold TunnelsYou need to find a hidden door located on the first floor. This can be accessed if you travel left from the 6th torch and the chest will be there beside the wall.Knowledge Staff
Shrine of the ArchmagusThis chest can be found at the end of the trail leading from the 12th torch.Wizard’s Rod
Yvon’s CellarHead towards the right room on the second floor to find Purple Chest along the wall.Sturdy Quartz Rod
Seaside GrottoIf you travel south on the trail, you will come across a hidden path close to the second save point. The chest will be at the end of the trail along the wall.Grand Helm
Forest of RubehTake a right from the entrance to get into the trail that leads to a wall with the chest.Inferno Amulet
Hidden PathYou will find this chest on the right wall connected to a hidden path. This hidden path can be accessed from the second bridge.Imperial Helm
Lord’s ManseHead towards the stairs and into the second floor to find a room that leads to a doorway with the chest.Rune Hatchet
Forest of No ReturnClose to the campsite, you will come across a ramp that has the chest on the left.Elemental Glaive
Ebony GrottoYou need to find a paved path after the 8th torch that has the Purple Chest on the left.Adamanlite Amulet
Shrine of the WarbringerThere is a ramp after the 7th torch that has the chest on the left.30,000 Leaves
Marsalim CatacombsFrom the entrance, take the stairs up to the first floor and the chest will be along the wall.Viper Dagger
Moldering RuinsTake the stairs upwards to find the chest on the left wall.Hypnos Crown
Grandsport SewersHead towards the end of the trail leading from the 4th torch and the chest will be on the right.Legion Dagger
Loch of the lost KingFrom the 8th torch, there is a new path that leads to the right and goes up. The Purple Chest is at the end of that path.Sturdy Sapphire Rod
Loch of the lost KingYou will find this chest at the back of the battleground where you will find Tyrannodrake boss.Improved Bow of the Eagle
Forest of the PurgationThere is a ramp that is located close to the first bridge which has the Purple Chest.20,000 Leaves

