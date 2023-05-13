Octopath Traveler Purple Chest Locations

Region Purple Chest Location Rewards

Borderfell This chest can be found in the open area on the left side of Ravus Manor Gate Iron Helm

Clearbrook If you travel to the east edge of Clearbook, you will find it next to a staircase Dubious Gold Ore

S’warkii Within the town, there is a house guarded by a Villager which has a chest inside. Stone Bow

Victor Hollow Once you reach the door of the Arena Proper, you will find this chest on the right side of the entrance. Dark Amulet

Noblecourt Within the town, there is a house guarded by an Elderly Women which has a chest inside. 10,000 Leaves

Wellspring If you travel to the left edge of Wellspring, you will find a guarded house that has the chest on its left wall 14,000 Leaves

Wellspring The same guarded house has another Purple Chest on the right wall 9,000 Leaves

Duskbarrow In the middle of the town, there is a stone statue that has a chest on the right. 30,000 Leaves

Northreach You will find the chest in the bottom left corner of the tavern Master’s Longbow

Northreach There is a guarded house in Northreach that has the chest to the left of the Provisioner. 20,000 Leaves

Grandport Within Grandport, you will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside. Spirit Bow

Marsalim Marsalim has a palace that has Purple Chest behind the throne. Tempest Amulet

Marsalim You will find a house guarded by a woman. Get inside the house by moving her and the chest will be inside. Spirit Bow

North Cobblestone Gap Travel north into a hidden path from the South Cobblestone Gap trail. The Purple Chest is going to be along the rocks Magic Nut

Ravus Manor The Purple Chest can be found on the first floor as soon as the second half of the house begins. Within the first floor, you need to get inside the rightmost room. Wind Attire

Ravus Manor Within the second half of the Ravus Manor house, you need to get to the balcony of the second floor to get the Purple Chest. Invigorating Nut

Untouched Sanctum You will find this Purple Chest next to the stone memorial of Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (I) Sharp Nut

Path of Beasts You will find a hidden path if you travel upwards from the second intersection. Once you are along that path, the chest will be along the left side. War Lance

Caves of Azure Travel towards the first save point and head east towards the curved path to find the Purple Chest. Falcon Garb

Caves of Azure You will reach Green Fond Plant if you travel North from the Winding Path. Similarly, If you travel further North, you will find Purple Chest. Spiked Armor

Orlick Manse Within the back half of the second floor, there will be a secret room that you need to get into. The door to the room can be found on the left wall located inside the rightmost room. Lightning Amulet

Whistling Cavern Travel to the end of the dungeon by taking the left path and the chest will be along the rocks. 6,000 Leaves

Tombs of Kings As soon as you enter, take the stairs upstairs and turn around to find the chest underneath the stairs leading to the third floor. Hasty Helm

Secret Path The Purple Chest will be along the stairs North of the Secret Path’s first Save Point Spiked Vest

Hoarfrost Grotto If you travel North from the first Save point, you will find the chest at the right part of the looping path. Soul Hatchet

The Hollow Throne Head to the third floor of the ruins and the chest will be inside the right alcove. Argent Axe

The Spectrewood From the broken pillar, there is a path leading to the bottom right corner of the cave. Once there, Purple Chest will be under the arch. Fire Amulet

Farshore There is a bridge from the trail leading from the Unsavoury Men. From there, take the narrow path down from the bridge and the chest will be on the right side. 30,000 Leaves

Farshore This Purple Chest can be found on edge of the Farshore close to the water. You can get there by traveling south and taking the ramp on the right. Clarity Stone

Lizardmen’s Den There is a hidden path leading from the second-floor stairs that have the Purple Chest. Silver-filled Pouches

The Forgotten Grotto There are several torches in The Forgotten Grotto and if you travel North from the 6th one, you will find the chest. Sledgehammer

Derelict Mine From the 3rd torch, travel North, and Purple Chest will be along the crates. Conscious Stone

South Quarrycrest Pass Take the first left path from the entrance until you come across the cliff. After that, take the right to find the Purple Chest. Fire Amulet

Moonstruck Coast You will come across a stone ramp near the water if you travel South from the Shrine of the Trader. The Purple Chest will be along the ramp. Articulate Stone

Captains’ Bane This chest can be found at the end of the path if you travel southeast from the 7th torch. Hedgehog Spear

Southern Wellspring Sands There is a Black Market in Southern Wellspring Sands that has a hidden path leading next to it. The chest will be along the path. Unerring Bracelet

Rivira Woods From the main trail leading from the entrance, take a right and Purple Chest will be at the end. Gaolbreaker

Rivira Woods If you travel further north on the main trail, you will find the Purple Chest near the last Save Point. Ice Amulet

Tomb of the Imperator For this chest, you need to take the stairs down next to the main entrance. Wakeful Stone

Eastern Wellspring Sands Travel Southeast into the woods from the signpost where you will find the chest behind a cactus. Enlightening Bracelet

Eastern Marsalim Sands There are two palm trees that are very close to the entrance and Purple Chest is behind the shorter one. 20,000 Leaves

Obsidian Manse There are two connected rooms on the second floor of Obsidian Manse. The chest will be inside the second room. Elemental Hat

The Whitewood The Purple Chest is at the end of the left path originating from the entrance of The Whitewood. 15,000 Leaves

Quicksands Caves If you go down the ramp from the entrance of the cave, you will come across the chest alongside the 2nd torch. Inferno Axe

Black Market Head North on the trail from the 7th Torch and continue ahead on the torchless side when the path splits. You will then find the Purple Chest along the ramp. Calming Stone

Ruins of Eld There is a path leading North from the entrance that has the Purple Chest beside the hidden ramp. Rune Bow

Ruins of Eld Besides the back right wall of the main hall. 50,000 Leaves

Dragonsong Fane Travel to the top by taking the stairs from the first save point. The Purple Chest will be there on top. Holy Longbow

Undertow Cove You will find a hidden path if you go left from the entrance. Once there, the Purple Chest will be on the right side. Justice Breaker

Refuge Ruins There is a waterfall really close to the entrance that has a chest underneath. Forbidden Blade

Maw of the Ice Dragon Travel down the path leading from the 4th torch and take right when the path splits. The Purple Chest will be there in the woods. Adamantine Hat

Lorn Cathedral: Cellars You can find this chest in the hidden alcove located at the far-right end of the second floor. Enchanted Sword

Grimsand Ruins Take the spiraling stairs down to find the chest on the North wall. 50,000 Leaves

Grimsand Ruins Head back to the ground floor where you will find the chest at the end. Unseen Saber

Everhold Amphitheatre: Arena Use the stairs to get to the first floor and the Purple Chest will be in the second room. Ethereal Dancer Garb

Everhold Amphitheatre: Arena Within the first floor, travel South to find the chest along the left wall. Unseen Saber

Everhold Amphitheatre: Balcony There is a hidden doorway leading from the room near the entrance. Once there, the chest will be along the right corner. Enchanted Rod

Everhold Tunnels You need to find a hidden door located on the first floor. This can be accessed if you travel left from the 6th torch and the chest will be there beside the wall. Knowledge Staff

Shrine of the Archmagus This chest can be found at the end of the trail leading from the 12th torch. Wizard’s Rod

Yvon’s Cellar Head towards the right room on the second floor to find Purple Chest along the wall. Sturdy Quartz Rod

Seaside Grotto If you travel south on the trail, you will come across a hidden path close to the second save point. The chest will be at the end of the trail along the wall. Grand Helm

Forest of Rubeh Take a right from the entrance to get into the trail that leads to a wall with the chest. Inferno Amulet

Hidden Path You will find this chest on the right wall connected to a hidden path. This hidden path can be accessed from the second bridge. Imperial Helm

Lord’s Manse Head towards the stairs and into the second floor to find a room that leads to a doorway with the chest. Rune Hatchet

Forest of No Return Close to the campsite, you will come across a ramp that has the chest on the left. Elemental Glaive

Ebony Grotto You need to find a paved path after the 8th torch that has the Purple Chest on the left. Adamanlite Amulet

Shrine of the Warbringer There is a ramp after the 7th torch that has the chest on the left. 30,000 Leaves

Marsalim Catacombs From the entrance, take the stairs up to the first floor and the chest will be along the wall. Viper Dagger

Moldering Ruins Take the stairs upwards to find the chest on the left wall. Hypnos Crown

Grandsport Sewers Head towards the end of the trail leading from the 4th torch and the chest will be on the right. Legion Dagger

Loch of the lost King From the 8th torch, there is a new path that leads to the right and goes up. The Purple Chest is at the end of that path. Sturdy Sapphire Rod

Loch of the lost King You will find this chest at the back of the battleground where you will find Tyrannodrake boss. Improved Bow of the Eagle