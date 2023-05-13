Octopath Traveler Optional Dungeons List And Location Guide

The world of Octopath Traveler contains many hidden mysteries and places you can explore, including several dungeons. Most dungeons are part of your main quests, but some optional dungeons can also be found to explore and loot. This Octapath Traveler optional dungeons locations guide will list all such side dungeons and how you can find and complete them.

The details will also include the bosses you may fight in the optional dungeons of Octopath Traveler.

Octopath Traveler optional dungeons locations

Other than all the main story dungeons, there are 15 Optional Dungeons in Octopath Traveler. Here, we will list all the optional dungeons in Octopath Traveler and where to find them.

Untouched Sanctum

Untouched Sanctum is found near the North Cobbleston Gap. It is located east of the North Cobbleston Gap and is a level 15 Danger Zone.

Path of Beast optional dungeon

Path of Beast’s optional dungeon is found near the West S’warkii Trail. From the start of the trail, you can find a small path leading southeast on your right. This path will directly lead you to the dungeon. Path of Beasts is a level 15 Danger Zone.

The Whistlewood optional dungeon

To get to The Whistlewood optional dungeon, start from North Atlasdam Flats and head north. While following this way, you will get to a fork. Take the northern path here, which will directly lead you to The Whistlewood Optional Dungeon. The Whistlewood is a level 15 Danger Zone.

Carrion Caves optional dungeon

To get to this dungeon, you must start from the south Bolderfall Pass and head out through the northern exit. There you will see a bridge that you have to cross. After that, if you continue to go downhill, you will reach the optional dungeon in Octopath Traveler. Carrion Caves is a level 20 Danger Zone.

The boss of Carrion Caves in Octopath Traveler is Heavenwing. Heavewing is weak to Polearm, Bow, and Darkness attacks, and you can capture Heavenwing.

Twin Falls optional dungeon

To get to Twin Falls, start from South Clearbrook Traverse. Here, go to the signpost that points you towards Sunlands. From this signpost, head directly north to get to the dungeon. Twins Falls is a level 20 Danger Zone.

The boss of Twin Falls dungeon is Monarch. Monarch is weak to Polearm, Bow, and Dark attacks, and you can capture Monarch.

The Hollow Throne

From Western Noblecourt Flats, head to the nearby ruins and get to the save point in the ruins. From this save point, you need to head northwest to get to The Hollow Throne dungeon entrance. The Hollow Throne is a level 25 Danger Zone.

The boss of The Hollow Throne is Throne Guardian. Thorne Guardian is weak to Sword, Dagger, Staff, Ice, and Wind attacks. Defeating Thorne Guardian gets you the Moonblade.

Farshore

From East Saintbridge Traverse, go towards the east side. Get to the save point on your way, and turn directly south from the save point to get to the Farshore Optional Dungeon. Farshore is a level 30 Danger Zone.

Derelict Mine

Leave South Bolderfall Pass from the South Quarrycrest Pass entrance and head north, crossing the bridge. From the signpost on your path heading north, turn east and go straight to get to the dungeon. Derelict Mine is a level 30 Danger Zone.

The boss for Derelict Mine is Manymaws. Manymaws is weak to Sword, Axe, and Fire attacks. Defeating Manymaws gets you Carnage Blade.

Tomb of the Imperator

The tomb of Imperator is found near Western Stillsnow Wilds. From Western Stillsnow Wilds, follow the Victors Hollow Trail. You can find a save point south of the trail. From this save point, you need to head east to get to the dungeon. Tomb of Imperator is a level 35 Danger Zone.

The boss for Tomb of Imperator is Behemoth. Behemoth is weak to Dagger, Staff, and Light attacks. After killing Behemoth, you will get Gaolbreaker.

Maw of the Ice Dragon

Start from Southern Northreach Wilds and head west from the sign of the settlement to get to the dungeon. Maw of the Ice Dragon is a level 45 Danger Zone in Octopath Traveler.

The boss of Maw of Ice Dragon is Dreadwolf. Dreadwold is weak to Polearm, Axe, and Wind attacks. After killing Dreadwolf, you can get the Forbidden Dagger.

Loch of the Lost Kings optional dungeon

From the West Grandport Coast save point, head north, and after you cross the wooden bridge, turn west to get to the Loch of the Lost Kings Optional Dungeon. Loch of the Lost Kings is a level 50 Danger Zone.

The boss for Loch of the Lost Kings is Tyrannodrake. Tyrannodrake is weak to Axe, Staff, Ice, and Wind attacks, and you can capture Tyrannodrake. You can also get Improved Bow of the Eagle after defeating Tyrannodrake.

Marsalim Catacombs optional dungeon

From the Eastern Wellsprings Sands entrance, enter the Marsalim Catacombs and go towards the south side. Once you reach the signpost, turn west to get to the Marsalim Catacombs. Marsalim Catacombs is a level 50 Danger Zone.

The boss for Marsalim Catacombs is Lord of the Sands. Lord of the Sands is weak to Polearm and Bow attacks. After you defeat Lord of the Sands, you can get Master’s Spear in Octopath Traveler.

Refuge Ruins

Refuge Ruins dungeon is found near North Riverford Traverse. From the save point of North Rievrford Traverse, head east. From the first fork on the road, turn east to get to the Refuge Ruins Optional Dungeon. Refuge Ruins is a level 50 Danger Zone.

The boss for Refuge Ruins is Gigantes. Gigantes is weak to Dagger, Bow Ice, and Wind attacks, and you can capture Gigantes. After defeating Gigantes, you can get the Enchanted Rod and Energizing Pomegranate.

Everhold Tunnels

First, you need to head toward the Shrine of the Runeblade. You can get there by heading towards the West Everhold pass. From the shrine, head south and find the secret pass below the chest. This pass leads to Everhold Tunnels. Everhold Tunnels is a level 50 Danger Zone.

The boss for Everhold Tunnels in Octopath Traveler is the Devourer of Dreams. Devourer of Dreams is weak to Sword and Light attacks, and you can capture Devourer of Dreams. After defeating Devourer of Dreams, you can get the Bright Stone.