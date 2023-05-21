Nioh Best Materials Farming Locations ‘Master of Quality Trophy Guide

One of the Nioh trophies you can earn is called “Master of Quality.” It is indeed a hard one and deserves its own separate guide so here we are, the following Noih trophies guide will help you understand the process that’ll need to “Master of Quality.”

Nioh Best Materials Farming Locations ‘Master of Quality Trophy

Master of Quality

REQUIREMENT: Get all of the Best Materials

To get “Master of Quality” you need all of the best crafting items. There are two ways to get items in Nioh, you can either dismantle equipment at the blacksmith or kill enemies/complete missions and hope for the best rewards/drops.

You need to play as many Twilight missions as possible. Below is the complete list of items you can get from Blacksmith dismantling, followed by the list of items you get via missions.

Blacksmith Items

Divine Fragment – Divine Gear

Leather Kozane – Body Armor (Leg, foot, torso)

Iron Kozane – Torso Armor (Leg, Foot)

Leather Cord – Arm Armor

Lacquer – Head Armor

Tamahagane – Katana, Kusarigama, Dual Katana

Wood – Spear, Bow, Rifle

Mission Drops

Ogress Claw – Twilight Missions “The Bleeding Spider Lily”, Ogress boss

Hank of Yokai Hair – Mission Reward / Twilight Mission “An Ominous Cavern”, Hino-enma boss and Flying Bolts

Spider’s Leg Husk – Spider enemies in mission “Spider Nest Castle” and Joro-Gumo

Kappa Shell – Kappa Turtles

Umi-bozu’s eyestone – Twilight Mission “Foreboding Seas”, Umi-bozu boss

Nue’s Claw – Nue bosses

Bangasa Rib – Mission Reward and Twilight Mission “An Ominous Cavern”

Orochi Scale – Yamata-no-Orochi boss (second time)

Demon’s Horn – Yokai Monsters

Writhing Tongue – Onyudos

Gargantuan Tail Bone – Gasha-dokuro in mission “The Source of Evil”

White Tiger Fur – Twilight Mission “The Best and the Worst”, White Tiger boss

Raven Tengu Feather – Mission Reward and Twilight Missions, bird enemies

Great Centipede’s Fang – Great Centipede mission “The Silver Mine Writhes”

If you have any questions regarding Nioh trophies guide, take to the comments below.