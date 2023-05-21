Nioh 2 adds new special types of weapons for players to craft that can deal some crazy damage and have special properties. This Nioh 2 Blessed and Yokai Weapons guide will go over these new weapons and give an insight into how to craft and use them.

Nioh 2 Blessed and Yokai Weapons

Yokai weapons as the name suggests are corrupted weapons while Blessed ones are ‘clean’ weapons. Both types of weapons have their own unique properties and depending on the situation, one of them can be handier than the other.

Yokai Weapons

When you eliminate Yokai enemies in Nioh 2, you will obtain a special type of weapon called a ‘Yokai Weapon’. These weapons are much more powerful than regular weapons and they possess some interesting abilities.

What makes the Yokai weapons different than your usual weapons is that they are ‘corrupted’. This gives them the ability to inflict extra Ki damage and the Corruption Status Effect on the target.

This Corruption Status effect will further increase your damage by making the target weaker against Yokai Force and Ki damage.

Sentience Gauge

A very useful mechanic of the Yokai Weapons is the ‘Sentience Gauge’. You build up this gauge by dealing damage to enemies.

When it’s filled up to the brim, you go into an Awakened State, which makes your Yokai weapon even more powerful.

Tokagemaru

Type: Swords

This weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target.

You can craft it using 4x Tamahagane, 1x Wood, 2x Lacquer, and 1x Bladed Horn.

This weapon is also dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu in “The Point of No Return” or by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Demon’s Axe

Type: Axes

This weapon Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target.

It can be crafted using 3x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 1x Leather Cord, 1x Blood-Encrusted Sawtooth, and 3710 Gold once the Smithing Text: Demon’s Axe is presented to the Blacksmith.

This weapon is also occasionally dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Ippon-Datara’s Hammer

Type: Axes

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target.

It can be crafted using 4x Ingot, 1x Wood, 1x Leather Cord, and 1x Ippon-Datara Fang.

It is also dropped by Ippon-Datara.

Weathered Bone & Bleached Twig

Type: Dual Swords

This weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target.

You can craft it using 2x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, and 2x Warped Jawbone.

This weapon is also occasionally dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto and Kamaitachi and Otakemaru.

Yamanba’s Knives

Type: Dual Swords

This weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target and increases Melee Damage by 4.5% when facing Unscathed Enemies.

You can craft it using 2x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, and 2x Lock of Grey Hair.

It is also often dropped by Yamanba.

Bonepile Spear

Type: Spear

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and increases Enemy Paralyzed Accumulation by 25%.

This weapon is dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Seething Dragon

Type: Switchglaive

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and you can obtain it from the droppings of Otakemaru in the Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Hunter’s Switchglaive

Type: Switchglaive

This weapon Inflicts Corruption on the target and increases High Attack Damage by 4.8%.

You can craft this weapon using 3x Ingot, 1x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, and 1x Lacquer.

Bloodspider Blade

Type: Odachis

This weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target and increases Enemy Paralyzed Accumulation.

You can craft it using 2x Ingot, 3x Tamahagane, 1x Glowing Lock of Wet Hair, 1x Poison Pearl, and 5191 Gold.

You can also get this weapon from the droppings of The Viper’s Sanctum and often Otakemaru in the Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Ippon-Datara’s Odachi

Type: Odachis

This weapon Inflicts Corruption on the target.

You can craft it using 2x Ingot, 2x Wood, 3x Tamahagane, and 1x Ippon-Datara Fang.

It is also dropped by Ippon-Datara, Enenra, and Yoki.

Barbarian’s Hatchets

Type: Hatchets

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and increases Enemy Poisoned Accumulation by 25%.

This weapon can be crafted using 3x Leather Cord, 3x Wood, ,1x Poison Pearl, and 1x Bladed Horn.

It is also often dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Rotten Rope Cutter

Type: KusarigamaThis weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target.

It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto and occasionally by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

White Bone Spirit Tonfa

Type: Tonfa

This weapon inflicts +10 Corruption on the target.

It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto and occasionally by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder.

Dual Bloodstained Cleavers

Type: Dual Swords

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers increased damage against Zero-Ki Enemy.

Double-headed Snake Tonfa

Type: Tonfas

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers strong attack damage.

You get this weapon as a reward for overcoming the mission, “The Shifting’s Wise Judgement”.

It is also dropped by Lady Osakabe.

Koroka Spear

Type: Spears

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers Anima Bonus.

You can craft this weapon using 2x Tamahagane, 3x Wood, 1x Lacquer, 1x Burnt Wick, and 2970 Gold.

Tobikura Kusarigama

Type: Kusarigamas

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers an effect of Life Drain.

You obtain this weapon as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: An End to Seclusion.

Demon’s Maw

Type: Sword

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers increased Melee Damage.

You can craft this weapon using 5x Tamahagane, 1x Wood, 1x Lacquer, 1x Hateful Spine, and 5306 Gold.

You can also earn it as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The High-spirited Demon.

Ryomen Sukuna’s Axe

Type: Axes

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers increased Attack.

It can be obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno.

Ryomen Sukuna’s Sword

Type: Swords

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers Faster Ki Recovery.

You can earn this weapon as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno.

Bloodstained Blade

Type: Odachis

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and deals increased Melee Damage vs Zero-Ki Enemy.

Shuten Doji’s Club

Type: Axes

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers the effect of Gain Amrita.

Kiryoki’s Switchglaive

Type: Splitstaff

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers increased Attack’s effect.

This weapon can be crafted using 2x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, and 1x Kiryoki Mane.

Demon Arm Fists

Type: Fists

This weapon inflicts Corruption on the target and offers the effect of First of the Four Guardians.

Benkei’s Axe

Type: Axes

This weapon inflicts +6 Corruption on the target along with Increased Attack by +31.1%.

You can craft this weapon using 2x Ingot, 2x Wood, 2x Leather Cord, and 1x Nue’s Claw.

It is dropped by the boss named Benkei as well

Blessed Weapons

Just like Yokai weapons, blessed weapons also have special properties and are especially useful against Yokai enemies.

Blessed Weapons are imbued with purity. You can recover a portion of the Ki lost from guarding with this weapon by performing a Ki Pulse. Also inflicting additional Ki damage based on your enemy’s Purity resistance.

Onimaru Kunitsuna

Type: Swords

This weapon imbues +12 Purity and offers the effect of Increased Attack (Amrita Absorption).

Little Crow & Quickdraw

Type: Dual Swords

This weapon imbues +10 Purity.

You can craft it using 5x Tamahagane, 1x Wood, 1x Lacquer, and 1x Karasu Tengu Feather.

Torch Spear

Type: Spears

This weapon imbues +10 Purity.

You can obtain this weapon from the droppings of Saito Yoshitatsu in The Hollow Fortress.

Earthfall Kusarigama

Type: Kusarigamas

This weapon imbues +10 Purity.

It can be crafted using 2x Ingot, 2x Leather Cord, 1x Kappa Shell, and 1x Petrified Eye.

Firefly Blade

Type: Odachis

This weapon Imbues +10 Purity and offers the effect of Auto-Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption).

You can craft it using 1x Tamahagane, 1x Lacquer, 1x Spirit Stone Arm, and 1x Kappa Shell.

Gyohsa Hand Axe

Type: Hatchets

This weapon Imbues +4 Purity.

This weapon can be crafted using 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, 1x Leather Cord, 1x Karasu Tengu Feather, and 5191 Gold.

You are also rewarded with this weapon on the completion of the Sub mission, “The Greedy Hunter”.

Evil-crusher Switchglaive

Type: Switchglaives

This weapon Imbues Purity.

You can craft it using 2x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, 1x Namahage Horn, and 2970 Gold.

Zenki and Goki

Type: Hatchets

This weapon Imbues Purity.

You not only get this weapon as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End, but also, it is occasionally dropped by Kashin Koji.

Holy Axe

Type: Axes

This weapon Imbues Purity.

You can craft this weapon using 3x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Leather Cord, 1x Karasu Tengu Feather, and 4451 Gold.

Great Holly Spear

Type: Spears

This weapon Imbues Purity and offers the effect of Faster Ki Recovery (Amrita Absorption).

Phoenix Wing

Type: Switchglaives

This weapon Imbues Purity.

You can craft this weapon with the help of 2x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, 1x Sanmyo Blade Fragment, and 2970 Gold.

Kusanagi Tsurugi

Type: Swords

This weapon Imbues Purity.

It can be crafted using 4x Tamahagane, 1x Wood, 1x Lacquer, 1x Sanmyo Blade Fragment and 3792 Gold.

Juzumaru Tsunetsugu

Type: Swords

This weapon Imbues Purity.

You can craft it using 5x Tamahagane, 1x Wood, 1x Lacquer, 1x Biwa Pick, and 1521 Gold.

Zen Splitstaff

Type: Splitstaff

This weapon Imbues Purity.

Genno’s Hammer

Type: Axes

This weapon Imbues Purity.

It can be crafted with the following materials: 5x Ingot, 2x Leather Cord, 1x Broken Demon Tile, and1490 Gold.

Mitsuyo Kusarigama

Type: Kusarigama

This weapon Imbues Purity and deals increased Melee Damage against Yokai.

It is dropped by Nue.

Nene Slayer

Type: Odachi

This weapon Imbues Purity and deals increased Melee Damage against Yokai.

It can be crafted using 3x Ingot, 2x Tamahagane, 2x Wood, and 1x Nue’s Claw.

Sun and Moon Hatchets

Type: Hatches

This weapon Imbues Purity and deals increased Melee Damage against Yokai.

You can get this weapon from the droppings of Nue.

White Lotus Fists

Type: Fists

This weapon Imbues Purity along with dealing Melee Ki Damage and increased Melee Damage against Yokai.