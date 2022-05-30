How to Find Traveling Merchant in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you will find different merchants that can sell you useful items. This guide will tell you how you can find a traveling merchant in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Traveling Merchant Location

Finding the Traveling Merchant in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is not a difficult job at all. You have to travel to the Conquest Mission guy Sanson, which can be found in the Evermore.

You can easily spot this guy on the map. Just make sure you are level 40 or above before going to Sanson, the Conquest Mission guy. Simply talk to him once you have found him, and a pop-up screen will appear.

In the bottom left corner, you will see an added button. Click on the added button, and you will see another pop-up with a certificate icon in the center. Click on the certificate icon and then click the Source button on the top left corner of the pop-up.

This will show you the source of the certificate. You can also spot Traveling Merchant with the Move button next to it. Simply hit the move button and choose the option you want to reach the Travelling Merchant.

You can Travel on Foot or use the Fast Travel option, which will cost you 1,750 Gold. Once you get to the Traveling Merchant, you can purchase many useful items for him.

On your first visit, you can also get some free items. You can also buy items like mysterious gold pouches and even summons from the Travelling Merchant in the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.