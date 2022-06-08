Ni no Kuni Temple of Trials Guide

This guide will tell you everything related to the Temple of Trials in Ni no Kuni, including all the puzzles you’ll have to complete during the Test of Wits, Friendship, and Strength.

Ni no Kuni Temple of Trials

Travel northeast of Al Mamoon to the Temple of Trials. Before accessing the temple, you must be at least level 14 and should also be able to swap between party leaders and change fighting strategies with ease.

After entering the temple, the Temple of Trials will begin. Temple of Trials has three tests that you have to pass.

Ni no Kuni Test of Wits

Test of Wits is a series of puzzles that you have to solve using your magic. The first one is the four statues puzzle.

Four Statues Puzzle

Talk to the monitor bird and get the hint about the puzzle.

Use the Puppet String spell to manipulate the statues.

Place the warrior, the first one from the left, onto the third block from the left.

Pick up the dragon, the last from the left, and place it on the second block from the left.

Pick up and place the bird statue on the last block from the left.

Pick and place the beast statue on the first block.

This will complete this puzzle, and you will be able to move to the next room.

Frog Face Puzzle

Once you have entered the room, talk to the mechanical bird again to get a clue about the puzzle. It is a puzzle consisting of 7×7 blocks.

Use the Puppet String spell to manipulate the blocks.

Pick the block placed on the 5×4 block and place it on the 7×6 block.

Pick the block placed on the 2×7 block and place it on the 6×2 block.

Pick the block placed on the 1×2 block and place it on the 5×4 block.

Pick the block placed on the 7×3 block and place it on the 2×5 block.

Pick the block placed on the 4×6 block and place it on the 3×3 block.

This will complete the second puzzle of the Test of Wits, and you will be able to move to the next room.

Star, Sun, and Moon Puzzle

The third and final puzzle in the Test of Wits series. The bird should be on a star and must be connected to a dragon and an empty moon tile in this puzzle. The beast is linked to the warrior mite, an empty moon, and empty star tiles.

Use the Puppet String spell to manipulate the statues.

Pick up the dragon and place it on the sun in the top right corner of the puzzle.

Pick up the warrior and put it on the sun in the top left corner of the puzzle.

Pick the bird statue and put it on the star in the 3×3 block.

Pick the beast statue and place it on the moon, right next to the warrior.

This will complete the third and final puzzle of the Test of Wits.

Ni no Kuni Test of Friendship

The Test of Friendship is the second test of the Temple of Trials. Moving two joysticks to switches before the floors fall is the goal of Test of Friendship. Oliver will be moved by the left joystick, while the right joystick will move Esther.

The first section is quite simple. Oliver and Esther must step on switches in the second section to let their companion pass before the collapse catches them.

The characters will cross over in the third segment, so your left and right joysticks will control characters on the other side of the screen. Switch the switches to complete the trial and receive the Proof of Friendship.

Ni no Kuni Test of Strength

The Temple of Trials’ third and final test is the Test of Strength. In this test, you have to fight Bashura, the mini-boss in Ni No Kuni.

Bashura has 4 attacks in total that it can use on you:

Basic Attack

Mind Over Matter

Devastation

Soul Steal

Esther’s Ice Age is the most powerful strike here. Get those out of the way first, and then return to Oliver. Bashura’s attention will be drawn to someone you are not in charge of. Therefore, if Oliver is in charge, Bashura will be drawn to Esther.

Simply step back and shoot Frostbite or Pulse at it or summon your most powerful familiar to help you. Because its back is covered, you’ll want to hit it from the side or front.

Switching between a melee familiar and Oliver regularly is a good strategy. After putting your melee familiar on Bashura and assaulting its side, press L1 to swap back to Oliver whenever it starts charging a skill. Send your familiar back into the combat as soon as the attack is done.

Use Defend every time Bashura executes Soul Steal or Devastation. If you don’t, this move will be exceedingly powerful, and you will pay the price.

When Bashura strikes, keep utilizing your best basic attack and fleeing. You might also try to fend off his strikes.

Rewards

Defeating Bashura and completing the Temple of Trials will earn you: