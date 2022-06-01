Where is Jack Frost’s Playground in Ni no Kuni 2

This guide will teach you where Jack Frost’s Playground Island is located in Ni No Kuni 2, so you can go there and fight the tainted monsters. The game’s story revolves around the king who lost his kingdom and is set on a journey to find a new one. He wanders around different parts of the world during the quest, fighting tainted monsters. This island is one such location the king has to visit.

Ni no Kuni 2 Jack Frost’s Playground Location

Jack Frost’s Playground island is located southeast of The Winter Isles. It is a frozen island to which you will gain access later in the game after chapter 7. The island was formerly inaccessible by water, and now it is readily approachable by a plane named Zippelin.

You can reach the island by clicking on the map from the menu and then clicking on any Jack Frost’s Playground fast travel locations.

Once you are on the island, the Zippelin plane will start to hover on top of you so you can travel inside the island. Because the island is frozen and divided into so many sub-parts with water in between, it is best to travel using a plane.

Now that you know where Jack Frost’s Playground is located in Ni no Kuni 2, you can go there and search the island for valuable items like treasure chests.

You will also find numerous bosses that you can fight while exploring, like Tainted Gaialith, Tainted Fanger, Tainted Snickersnark, Tainted Zapple, and Tainted Ziggy.