Higgledy Stones give you access to a new Higgledy for your party in Ni no Kuni 2. We have prepared a complete guide for you in which we will tell you about the locations of all 30 Higgledy Stones in Ni No Kuni 2 and the items you need to offer.

Ni no Kuni 2 Higgledy Stones Locations

Higgledy are elemental creatures used to back you up in battles with special abilities. Players are finding Higgledy Stones but having difficulty presenting them the required item.

In total, you will find 30 Higgledy Stones scattered around the map. The locations and items you need to access the Higgledy stones are given below.

Cloudcoil Canyon

Cloudcoil Canyon is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you visit during the main story. In this area, you will find two Higgledy Stones, and their details can be seen below.

Filigree the Flighty: This Stone can be found quite easily while progressing through the Cloudcoil Canyon, and the item you will need to present to get the Higgledy is Munchy Nut. You can find Munchy Nut easily in Snaketooth Ridge and Cloudcoil Canyon.

Larrican the Leafy: To get this Higgledy Stone, you must enter the Cloudcoil Canyon from the south and activate the first whirlwind plant on the left side.

After that, you have to follow the path along with the whirlwind plant and continue to head up on the cliffs on the right side. Here at the far wall, you will find the Larrican the Leafy.

The item you will need to present here is Prism Pepper, which is found in Runaway Cave and Heartlands.

Wyvern’s Den

Wyvern’s Den is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you visit during the main story. In this area, you will find one Higgledy Stone, and its details can be seen below.

Tove the Tenebrous: In Wyvern’s Den, follow the path and turn right when it ends. Head forward, and you will find Tove the Tenebrous in the corner against the wall. You need to offer Single Cream to access the Higgledy that you can find in Unsung Shrine and Calmlands.

Tightfit Cavern

Tightfit Cavern is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you can find in the north of Evermore. In this area, you will find one Higgledy Stone, and its details can be seen below.

Frumious the Flammable: Right after entering the Tightfit Cavern, you have to move forward along the left side wall to find the Stone. You will need Hardwearing Wool to access this Higgledy that you can find in the Calmlands or purchase from Swift Solutions.

Jumblewoods

Jumblewoods area in Ni no Kuni 2 can be found in the Evermore. You need to head towards the south of Evermore and, from the very end, move forward on the west side. In this area, you will find two Higgledy stones, and their location can be seen below.

Twinkle the Twee: After entering the Jumblewoods, move forward and follow the path on the right going down. After moving forward, you will see a Higgledy man.

Now turn right again and move forward to find the Stone against the wall on your right. You will need to offer Rugged Fur to access the Higgledy. The rugged fir can be found in Cloudcoil Canyon and Rolling Hills.

Popple the Pure: Again, start from the entrance of the Jumblewoods, and this time follows the left path that is going down. From the path divide, take the right and move forward until you reach the dead end.

The Stone is right there against the wall on the far end. You will need to present Slumbergull Feather to access the Higgledy. The Slumbergull Feather can be found in the East Wood and Pinwheel Flats.

Crosswater Cavern

Crosswater Cavern is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you can find north of Auntie Martha’s Cottage. You will find just one Higgledy Stone here, and its details can be seen below.

Motley the Menace: After entering the cavern, continue to head straight till you find a fork. From the fork, head right and head forward. After that, again, turn right when you see a more open area.

There you will find the Stone in the corner. You will need Snow-White Thread to access this Higgledy. Snow-White Thread can be found in Cloudcoil Canyon and Rolling Hills.

Hard Woods

Hard Woods is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you can visit during the main story. You will find just one Higgledy Stone here, and its details can be seen below.

Phantasmagoria: Once you are close to the final boss area in Hard Woods, head back to the clearing and follow the path heading left from there.

After that, take another left, and you will find the Stone on the right side in the next clearing. You need to offer Nightmare Prism to access the Higgledy. The Nightmare prism can be found in Faraway Forest Cave and Swift Solutions.

Auld Woods

Auld Woods is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you can visit during the main story. You will find just one Higgledy Stone here, and its details can be seen below.

Mutton-Bane the Mushy: In Auld Woods, head to the Dice factory where you fight a boss and head to the right side of the building. There you will find the stone right against the wall.

You will need to offer some Gunshrooms to access the Higgledy. The Gunshrooms can be found in the Budding Lumberyard and Forest of Niall.

Shiverwood Shrine

In the southeast of Niall Forest, you will find the Shiverwood Shrine in Ni no Kuni 2. You will find just one Higgledy Stone here, and its details can be seen below.

Dirge the Dismal: After entering the Shrine, turn left and head forward. Take the next right, and you will find the Stone right ahead across the room. You will need to offer Twisty Bone to access the Higgledy. The Twisty Bone can be found in Pinwheel Flats and Labyrinth.

Crooked Cavern

At the top right of the leftmost continent on the map, you will find the Crooked Cavern. In Crooked Cavern, you will find just one Higgledy Stone, and its details can be seen below.

Slithy the Spelunker: In the cavern, continue to head straight and ignore the first path towards the left. You will get to an end with three paths.

Take the path on the right side going down and take another right. This will take you to a dead end, and you will find this Stone right here. You will need to offer a lacier Crystal Cluster that you can find in Mining Camp 4 and Abyss to access the Higgledy.

Unsung Shrine

You will find Unsung Shrine on the far east side of the Goldpaw. In Unsung Shrine, you will find just one Higgledy Stone, and its details can be seen below.

Whiting the Lightning: After entering the Unsung Shrine, turn right. Move a little forward and take a left, and head straight on this path. Right across the room, you will find this Stone.

You will need Heavenly Wonderwater to access the Higgledy. The Heavenly Wonderwater can be found in the Tumbledown Shrine and Rolling Hills.

Death Door

Death Door can be found on the South side of the Goldpaw in Ni no Kuni 2. You will find just one Higgledy Stone in this area, and its detail can be seen below.

Gabardine the Gawker: Enter the Death Door cave and follow the path going to the first room. Head toward the left side from the first room, which will take you to the dead end.

You will find the Stone and need Knight’s Brocade to access the Higgledy. The Knight brocade can be found in bleachbone Shrine and Drylands.

Hidey Hole

In Ni no Kuni 2, you will find Hidey Hole in the North-West of Capstun-upon-Hull. At this location, you will find just one Higgledy Stone, and its details are given below.

Mimber the Meanderer: Right after entering the cave, you will find this Stone on the right wall. You will need to present some Sackcloth to get access to the Mimber of Meanderer Higgledy. This item can be found in the Reight Bright Beacon and Calmlands.

Dampshoe Cave

You will need to head southeast of Hydroplolis to find the Dampshoe Cave in Ni no Kuni 2. You will find just one Higgledy stone in this area, and its details are given below.

Tundle the Tropical: After entering the cave, take the first left and follow the path. After that, again, take left to enter the room. Here you will find the Stone on the left side wall of the room.

You will need to offer Coral Huebloom to get the Higgledy. The Coral Huebloom can be found in the Cloudcoil Canyon and Rolling Hills.

Seaspray Tunnel

You can find this tunnel by heading south from the Hydropolis in Ni no Kuni 2. In Seaspray Tunnel, you will find just one Higgledy stone, and its details are given below.

Discloth the Dragony: Right after entering the cave, you will find this Stone on the right side wall. You will need Briar Coral to access the higgledy. The Briar Coral can be found in the Makronos and areas close to the water.

Abyss

In Ni no Kuni 2, you will get to Abyss during the main storyline. In Abyss, you will find two Higgledt stones, and their details can be seen below.

Haddock the Fishy: After getting to the 1000 Fathoms depth of Abyss, head left and look for the water slide. Ride this slide to the far side and jump in the middle of the ledge.

You will find Haddock the Fishy Stone right there. You will need to offer Bright Button to access the Higgledy. The Bright Button can be found in Abyss and Makronos.

Clambunctions the Clam: Get to the 3000 Fathoms depth and use a water slide on the south of the save Stone in Abyss. Right where you land, look at the left side, and you will find the Stone.

You will need to offer Bighorn Shell to access the Higgledy that you can find in the Fine Fish Market and Reight Bright Beacon.

Bleachbone Shrine

You can find even more Higgledy Stones in Ni no Kuni 2 by visiting The Bleachbone Shrine, found in a Canyon at the far south end of Broadleaf. You will find just one Higgledy Stone there, and its details are given below.

Teakettle the Toasty: After entering the Shrine, go left and right after that, take a left again. After getting forward, take a left again, and you will find the Stone at the dead end.

You will need some Fluffy Cloth to access the Higgledy. The Fluffy Cloth can be found in Drylands and purchased from Swift Solutions.

Sunshade Shrine

You will find the Sunshade Shrine in the Canyon just south of the Broadleaf. You will find only one Higgldy Stone in this area, and its details are given below.

Vorpal the Volcanic: After entering the Shrine, continue to head forward and take the first left. After that, again, take a left and then a right. Now again, when you get the option to turn right, you will find the Stone at a dead end.

You will need some Sunnysmile Cotton to access the Higgledy. The Sunnysmile Cotton can be found in the faraway Cave and Wondrous Bazaar.

Shrine That Time Forgot

In Ni no Kuni 2, you will find Shrine That Time Forgot by heading west of the Broadleaf. In this area again, you will find just one Stone, and its details are given below.

Boss-Woss the Bruiser: After entering the Shrine, go to the first room, and from there, enter the second room. You will find the Stone on the wall of this room. You will need to offer bolt Eagle Feather to access the Higgledy. The Bolt Eagle feather can be found in Belly of the Beast and Nazcaa.

Sublime Shrine

You will find Sublime Shrine in the northeast of Broadleaf in Ni no Kuni 2. Here you will find just one Higgledy Stone, and its details are given below.

Unkimmon the Uncommon: Right after entering the Shrine, take a right and move forward. After that, take a left and follow the path, and again, take a left.

After moving a little forward, take a right, and you will find the Stone at the dead end. You will need Coarse-grained Lumber to access the Higgledy. You can find Coarse-Grained Lumber in Abyss and Makronos.

Fathomless Forest

You can find even more Higgledy Stones in Ni no Kuni 2 by visiting the Fathomless Forest just north of the Broadleaf. In this area, you will find one Higgledy stone, and its details are given below.

Bumblebizz the Blowy: After entering the forest and following the path to move forward. You will a dead end on your left with the Stone. You will need Fine fur to access the Higgledy. The Fine fur can be found in Pinwheel Flats and Abyss.

Broadleaf Dynafloor

Broadleaf Dynafloor is an area in Ni no Kuni 2 that you visit during the main story. In this area, you will find two Higgledy Stones, and their details can be seen below.

Topturvy the Testy: On level two of the Broadleaf Dynafloor you will need to reposition some platforms to reach this Stone. You will need to offer some Scented Sap to get access to the Higgledy. The Scented Sap can be found in East Wood and Pinwheel Flats.

Slingsby the Scorcher: Same as the previous Higgledy Stone, you will need to reposition some platforms at level 3 to get this Stone. You will need to offer some Whole milk to get access to the Higgledy. The Whole Milk can be found in Grotty Grotto and Rolling Hills.

Ice House

In Ni no Kuni 2, you will find Ice House in the snowy region. It is northwest of the Broadleaf. You will find just one Higgledy stone in Ice House, and its details are given below.

Malignity the Indignity: For this, go inside the Shrine and head forward. Ignore the first split and continue to head straight to find the dead-end with the Stone. You will need to offer a Strudy Bone to access the Higgledy. The Strudy Bone can be found in the Forest of Niall and Wiggly Way.

Freezybones Cave

Freezybones Cave can be found in the snowy region north of the Broadleaf. In this, you will find one Higgledy Stone, and its details are given below.

Benison the Bright: Right after entering the cave, move forward and enter the room. You will find the Stone in the left side corner of the room. You will need Enigma Prism to access the Higgledy. Enigma Prism can be found in Mining Camp 4, and you can also purchase it from Swift Solutions.

Old Well

You will get to Old Well during the main story in Ni no Kuni 2. In Old Well, you will find two Higgledy Stones, and their details are given below.

Bawbee the Bandit: Enter the Old Well from the south side and take the first right. After getting a little forward, take right again. Now take the third right, which will take you to the dead-end with the Stone.

You will need Blossom Wheat to access the Higgledy. The Blossom Wheat can be found in East Wood and Pinwheel Flats.

Dimity the Dastardly: After the second save, Stone head forward and take a left. After that, you have to turn right and head straight to the dead end.

There you will find the Stone, and you need to present the Forked Tail Bone to access the Higgledy. The Forked Tail Bone can be found in Jack Frost’s Playground and Drylands.

Tumbledown Shrine

You can find even more Higgledy Stones in Ni no Kuni 2 by visiting the Tumbledown Shrine southwest of the Ding Dong Dell. In this area, you will find just one Higgledy Stone, and its details are given below.

Tilly-Loo the Twinkly: To get there, you have to turn, enter the Shrine and turn right. After moving a little forward, take a right again and move forward till you see a fork. Take a right from here, and you will find the Stone against the wall in front.

You will need to offer a Clear prism to access this Higgledy. The Clear Prism can be found in Mining Camp 1, or you can purchase it from Swift Solutions.