Ni no Kuni 2 Fun with Fungi Guide

The Fun with Fungi quest in Ni No Kuni 2 tasks you with finding and delivering two specific mushrooms from the forest to Henry. Understanding the clues might be difficult for some people, so we have made a complete guide breaking down every clue in the Fun with Fungi quest.

How to Start Fun with Fungi Quest in Ni no Kuni 2

You need to talk to Henry, an NPC character located in the Evermore, and put it on your kingdom to start this quest. You need to bring her two mushrooms as the first one on the list is optional.

Toadstool

Bluesky Buttontops.

Cutesy Pops.

Ni no Kuni 2 Mushroom Locations

Once you have added Henry to your kingdom, she will ask you to fetch her two mushrooms. The detail of the mushroom and clue is given below.

Bluesky Buttontop Mushroom

After you finish talking with Henry, he will start giving you the clues for the mushroom. The first clue she will give is, “This refreshing mushroom tastes just as bright and breezy as it looks.”

Henry is asking for Bluesky Buttontop Mushroom, and you need to get it for him from the forest. You can discover this mushroom in the Makronos region or Branching Lumberyard.

Lumberyard is a store where you can get all your required items and deliver them to the Evermore store for a price without going out to find them, but you need Kingdom level 2 to unlock it in the store.

This mushroom uniqueness is 2 out of 5, so you can easily find it.

Cutesy Pops Mushroom

She will give you the next clue: “This mushroom may look sweet and beautiful, but its flavor is famously awful.”

Henry will ask you to get Cutesy Pops Mushroom for him from the forest. You can discover this mushroom from the Forest of Niall or the Branching Lumberyard.

To get this from the Branching Lumberyard, you need to have at least Kingdom level 2 to get it from there. This mushroom is a little hard to find as its uniqueness is 3 out of 5.

Toadstool

The clue for this mushroom is optional, as many of you might not get it. So don’t need to panic as this mushroom is not required to complete the quest.

The clue she will give you is, “This is a very poisonous mushroom indeed. Expert knowledge is required to extract its venom”.

You can get this mushroom from the Forest of Niall or the Budding Lumberyard. Budding Lumberyard is the same as Branching Lumberyard. The only difference is that it is for the Level 1 Kingdom.

Rewards for Completing Fun with Fungi Quest

After delivering both mushrooms to Henry and completing the Fun with Fungi quest, you will be able to get the following rewards.