Next Assassin’s Creed Game Was Originally A Valhalla Expansion

There is a new Assassin’s Creed game in development but which will feature content originally tagged for the most recent Valhalla installment.

According to a report by Bloomberg earlier today, an expansion pack which was originally planned for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is being reworked to release as a new, standalone Assassin’s Creed game in either late 2022 or early 2023.

The project is internally codenamed Rift and stars Basim, an assassin who appeared in Valhalla. It remains to be confirmed if the expansion was supposed to continue his story but what has been verified is that Rift will place Basim in a smaller world compared to the massive open world of Valhalla. The game will also focus more on stealth gameplay and turn away from most of the elements which have allowed recent Assassin’s Creed games to scale up in every way possible.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received several post-release downloadable content packs since its release in 2020. Dawn of Ragnarok, described as “the most ambitious expansion in franchise history,” furthermore brought in a brand new storyline alongside new regions for players to explore.

Ubisoft has numerous projects in its pipelines but most of which are reportedly stuck in limbo. The allegations of housing a toxic workplace with a culture of sexism and harrasment dented all production schedules of Ubisoft back in 2020.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is said to be still in pre-production despite being in development for more than five years. Skull & Bones still lies on a hiatus. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has not received any updates after it was delayed indefinitely.

The weak roadmap is perhaps why Ubisoft decided to scrap together a Valhalla expansion pack into a standalone Assassin’s Creed game. Rift will look to give the publisher a bit of room in order to get its house and production straight.