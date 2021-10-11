New World is all about farming Expeditions and Arenas. However, some of them cannot be accessed without Tuning Orbs. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Tuning Orbs in New World.
How to Get Tuning Orbs in New World
Tuning Orbs allow you to access certain areas and expeditions in New World. Tuning orbs are usually crafted at Stonecutter’s Bench, however, some of them are rewarded to you after expeditions.
There are a total of 9 Tuning Orbs where six of them unlock expeditions, and three of them unlock arenas.
Tuning Orbs recipes will be unlocked as you upgrade your Stonecutting skills. Once you have a Tuning Orb, you’ll be able to access its respective expedition.
It gets easier if you’re accessing the expedition or an arena in a party since only one of the party players needs to have a Tuning Orb.
However, the Tuning Orb can only be used once by a player. After that, it’ll have to be crafted again.
New World Tuning Orb Recipes
Below we’ve listed down all of the available Tuning Orbs in New World.
Armite Tuning Orb
Armite Tuning Orb will unlock Amrine Excavation Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 25 using:
- 10 Corrupted Silver
- 1 Iron Chisel
- 50 Stone Blocks
- 1 Eternal Heart
Depths Tuning Orb
Depths Tuning Orb will unlock The Depths Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:
- 10 Corrupted Shards
- 1 Starmetal Chisel
- 50 Lodestone Bricks
- 1 Energy Core
Dynasty Tuning Orb
Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Dynasty Shipyard Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:
- 10 Corrupted Crystals
- 1 Orichalcum Chisel
- 10 Obsidian Voidstone
- 1 Energy Core
Genesis Tuning Orb
Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Gardens of Genesis Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:
- 10 Corrupted Lodestone
- 1 Asmodeum Chisel
- 5 Runestone
- 1 Energy Core
Lazarus Tuning Orb
Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 150 using:
- 20 Corrupted Lodestone
- 1 Asmodeum Chisel
- 10 Runestone
- 1 Lazarus Core
Monoecious Tuning Orb
Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Monoecious Cleft Arena. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:
- 5 Corrupted Shards
- 1 Starmetal Chisel
- 50 Lodestone Bricks
- 1 Energy Core
- 5 Firefox
Protectors Tuning Orb
Protectors Tuning Orb will unlock Protector’s Arena of the Eternal Pools. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 25 using:
- 5 Corrupted Shards
- 1 Starmetal Chisel
- 50 Lodestone Bricks
- 1 Energy Core
- 5 Glowing Swamp Moss
Siren Tuning Orb
Siren Tuning Orb will unlock Arena of Siren’s Stand. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:
- 5 Corrupted Shards
- 1 Starmetal Chisel
- 50 Lodestone Bricks
- 1 Energy Core
- 5 Fancy Shells
Starstone Tuning Orb
Starstone Tuning Orb can be obtained by completing quests as well.
Head to Everfall and complete all six available quests there. Then meet up with Heron and complete the mission that he gives you.
Upon completing his mission, you’ll be rewarded with the Starstone Tuning Orb. Or, you can always craft one for yourself.
Starstone Tuning Orb will unlock Starstone Barrows Expedition, as well as Reaper’s Locus Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:
- 10 Corrupted Fragments
- 1 Steel Chisel
- 50 Stone Bricks
- 1 Elemental Heart
Both provided options for acquiring the Starstone Tuning Orb can be done around Level 30. It’s up to you to pick the more convenient method for you.