New World is all about farming Expeditions and Arenas. However, some of them cannot be accessed without Tuning Orbs. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Tuning Orbs in New World.

How to Get Tuning Orbs in New World

Tuning Orbs allow you to access certain areas and expeditions in New World. Tuning orbs are usually crafted at Stonecutter’s Bench, however, some of them are rewarded to you after expeditions.

There are a total of 9 Tuning Orbs where six of them unlock expeditions, and three of them unlock arenas.

Tuning Orbs recipes will be unlocked as you upgrade your Stonecutting skills. Once you have a Tuning Orb, you’ll be able to access its respective expedition.

It gets easier if you’re accessing the expedition or an arena in a party since only one of the party players needs to have a Tuning Orb.

However, the Tuning Orb can only be used once by a player. After that, it’ll have to be crafted again.

New World Tuning Orb Recipes

Below we’ve listed down all of the available Tuning Orbs in New World.

Armite Tuning Orb

Armite Tuning Orb will unlock Amrine Excavation Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 25 using:

10 Corrupted Silver

1 Iron Chisel

50 Stone Blocks

1 Eternal Heart

Depths Tuning Orb

Depths Tuning Orb will unlock The Depths Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:

10 Corrupted Shards

1 Starmetal Chisel

50 Lodestone Bricks

1 Energy Core

Dynasty Tuning Orb

Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Dynasty Shipyard Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:

10 Corrupted Crystals

1 Orichalcum Chisel

10 Obsidian Voidstone

1 Energy Core

Genesis Tuning Orb

Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Gardens of Genesis Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 75 using:

10 Corrupted Lodestone

1 Asmodeum Chisel

5 Runestone

1 Energy Core

Lazarus Tuning Orb

Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Lazarus Instrumentality Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 150 using:

20 Corrupted Lodestone

1 Asmodeum Chisel

10 Runestone

1 Lazarus Core

Monoecious Tuning Orb

Dynasty Tuning Orb will unlock Monoecious Cleft Arena. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:

5 Corrupted Shards

1 Starmetal Chisel

50 Lodestone Bricks

1 Energy Core

5 Firefox

Protectors Tuning Orb

Protectors Tuning Orb will unlock Protector’s Arena of the Eternal Pools. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 25 using:

5 Corrupted Shards

1 Starmetal Chisel

50 Lodestone Bricks

1 Energy Core

5 Glowing Swamp Moss

Siren Tuning Orb

Siren Tuning Orb will unlock Arena of Siren’s Stand. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:

5 Corrupted Shards

1 Starmetal Chisel

50 Lodestone Bricks

1 Energy Core

5 Fancy Shells

Starstone Tuning Orb

Starstone Tuning Orb can be obtained by completing quests as well.

Head to Everfall and complete all six available quests there. Then meet up with Heron and complete the mission that he gives you.

Upon completing his mission, you’ll be rewarded with the Starstone Tuning Orb. Or, you can always craft one for yourself.

Starstone Tuning Orb will unlock Starstone Barrows Expedition, as well as Reaper’s Locus Expedition. It can be crafted at Stonecutting level 50 using:

10 Corrupted Fragments

1 Steel Chisel

50 Stone Bricks

1 Elemental Heart

Both provided options for acquiring the Starstone Tuning Orb can be done around Level 30. It’s up to you to pick the more convenient method for you.