In this guide, we will be telling you about some of the Best Sword and Shield Builds in New World. We will be discussing the strengths and weaknesses of this weapon, as well as talk about a couple of different builds focusing on different playstyles.

New World Best Sword and Shield Builds

The Sword and Shield weapon combination was buffed quite a bit during the Open Beta of New World, and it has caught our attention ever since.

We will be guiding you on how to create 2 different and effective builds revolving around the Sword and Shield weapon combination.

One of these builds will lean more towards the healing and tanking side of things, and the other one will be more suited for PVP and high DPS characters. Both of these builds require you to assign attributes and skills differently, and that is exactly what we will be walking you through.

You can acquire Sword and Shields of different rarities in the New World by scavenging chests throughout the map and by looting them from enemy corpses. You can also craft this weapon at a Forge if you want, although crafting requires weapon-specific materials.

The Tank Build

This Sword and Shield Build in New World focuses on tanking massive amounts of damage and self-healing.

This build will allow you to use AoE taunts and is super useful when facing large groups of enemies. Your secondary weapon for this build will be the Hatchet which will also be focusing on increasing your taunts and damage.

Attributes

This is a healing and tanking build, so you have to focus all of your attributes on Constitution as that will increase the amount of total health you have. Buffing up Constitution will also give you bonus perks for healing and overall increased armor.

Dump the remaining points into Strength to get better melee damage and increase the overall damage your abilities inflict.

Armor Pieces

Make sure that at least 5 of your armor pieces for this build are heavy and have some sort of constitution bonuses attached to them.

The armor pieces we will be suggesting here are still early picks, but you can mix and match things as you see fit.

The Sword you pick should have a gem slot that allows you to equip a Carnelian Cut Gem. This gem will allow you to use AoE Taunts and lure enemies away from your party members, and that is why it holds great importance if you want to be an effective tank/healer.

Forsaken Breast Plate of Sentry

Forsaken Gauntlets of Barbarian

Ancient Boots of the Brigand

Syndicate Adept Longsword

Kite Shield of the Sentry

Hatchet of the Spell Sword (Secondary)

Tribal Loyalty Charm

Sword and Shield Skills

Shield Rush: Deal 125% weapon damage and knockback foes within 5 meters of your position.

Shield Bash: Stuns foes for 2s and deals 50% weapons damage. This skill is compatible with taunts and applies a 6s taunt to all enemies it hits.

Defiant Stance: Reduces incoming damage by 30% for 8s. This skill is compatible with taunts and applies an 8s taunt to every enemy within 8m.

Reduces incoming damage by 30% for 8s. This skill is compatible with taunts and applies an 8s taunt to every enemy within 8m. Final Countdown: Damage reduction is increased by 20% when your health is above 50%.

Damage reduction is increased by 20% when your health is above 50%. Restoration: Gain 15% of your max health every time Defiant Stance ends.

Gain 15% of your max health every time Defiant Stance ends. Sturdy Shield: Gain 15% additional armor.

Gain 15% additional armor. Defensive Training: Gain 10% Fortify for 5s every time you block an attack.

Gain 10% Fortify for 5s every time you block an attack. Intimidating Bash: Causes 100% more damage and greatly increases the threat.

Causes 100% more damage and greatly increases the threat. Final Blow: The third light attack causes 15% more damage and increases the threat as well.

The third light attack causes 15% more damage and increases the threat as well. Elemental Resistance: Take 10% less magical damage from all magic attacks.

Take 10% less magical damage from all magic attacks. Improved Rush: All enemies within 5m gain 10% Weaken for 4s on after every successful hit.

All enemies within 5m gain 10% Weaken for 4s on after every successful hit. Defensive Formation: Reduces damage for all allies within 2meters by 30% whenever you are blocking.

Hatchet Skills

Berserk: Activates a Berserk mode for the next 12 seconds, which boosts all attack damage by 20%.

Activates a Berserk mode for the next 12 seconds, which boosts all attack damage by 20%. Feral Rush: An aggressive melee attack that hits the enemy twice, causing 115% damage on the first hit and 130% damage on the second hit.

An aggressive melee attack that hits the enemy twice, causing 115% damage on the first hit and 130% damage on the second hit. Raging Torrent: 4 consecutive strikes dealing 90% weapon damage with each hit.

4 consecutive strikes dealing 90% weapon damage with each hit. On the Hunt: When in Berserk Mode, your movement speeds will be increased by 20%.

When in Berserk Mode, your movement speeds will be increased by 20%. Berserking Refresh: Gain a portion of your health after every 4s when Berserk is active.

Gain a portion of your health after every 4s when Berserk is active. Berserking Purge: All crowd control effects are removed from you once Berserk mode is active.

PvP Sword and Shield Build

This Sword and Shield build more PVP-focused and offers increased damage. The Sword acts as a perfect aggressive weapon in PvP, allowing you to go for Slash, Trust and Strike attacks.

Your Secondary weapon for this build will be the Great Hammer, as it proves to be excellent in PvP.

Attribute Distribution

Since this is a PvP & damage-focused build, your main focus will be Strength to gain as much weapon and ability damage as possible.

You will also gain useful passive perks as you level up your Dexterity with the remaining points.

Armor Pieces

For this PvP build, you have a lot of freedom to choose armor pieces. You can use medium armor pieces for this build and try to include pieces that have passive Strength bonuses attached to them.

Forsaken Leather Coat of the Knight

Syndicate Adept Longsword

Rare or better Great Axe.

The Pirate armor set is also a good choice for this build because of its passive buffs, so be on the lookout for that.

Sword and Shield Skills

Whirling Blade: Deals 145% weapon damage to enemies standing within 2 meters.

Deals 145% weapon damage to enemies standing within 2 meters. Opportunity: Whirling Blade causes 5% Rend for 10 seconds.

Whirling Blade causes 5% Rend for 10 seconds. Tactical Strike : Each time you hit an enemy, the cooldown on the whirling blade reduces by 10%.

: Each time you hit an enemy, the cooldown on the whirling blade reduces by 10%. Reverse Stab: Hit enemies with an attack that deals 175% weapon damage.

Hit enemies with an attack that deals 175% weapon damage. Unstoppable Stab: Your stab attack now has grit, making it even more deadly.

Your stab attack now has grit, making it even more deadly. Tactician: All sword cooldowns are reduced by 25% on successfully hitting a Reverse Stab.

All sword cooldowns are reduced by 25% on successfully hitting a Reverse Stab. Leaping Strike: Deal 135% weapon damage by leaping forward 6 meters.

Deal 135% weapon damage by leaping forward 6 meters. Final Strike: Deal 50% more damage to foes who are below 30% health.

Deal 50% more damage to foes who are below 30% health. Cowardly Punishment: Slows target for 8 seconds when hit with Leaping Strike on the back.

Defender Skills