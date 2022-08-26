Need for Speed 2022 Gameplay Leaked

Multiple sources claimed earlier this summer that Electronic Arts has prepared to reveal several titles, including the Need for Speed 2022. FIFA 23, NHL 23, and Madden NFL 23 have all been announced, but EA may have delayed the new Need for Speed by a month. While players wait for the announcement, some gameplay has been leaked.

Initially, a new title in the racing franchise was planned for 2021. However, it was delayed a year so that Criterion could help DICE with the development of Battlefield 2042. Criterion has apparently started working again on the new Need for Speed, and the latest leak shows some gameplay bits.

In the video, we see a car crash into a monument. As soon as the car crashes into the monument, doodle-themed eagle wings and a skull appear on top of the vehicle. Players will also notice this game’s new crash camera effect, which causes the screen to glitch.

Reddit leaker claims that neither drag racing nor drift competitions will be a part of the game. The new title will feature the return of Speedcross and an upgrade system inspired by Forza.

Players can attend a car park, switch cars, bet on other racers during events, and more during the menu-based car meetings. This is an excellent way to make more in-game money.

On the other hand, according to Jeff Grubb, Need for Speed 2022 has been delayed by about a month. It’s unclear whether Grubb meant the release date or the announcement.

Tom Henderson, a reliable leaker, also claims that EA originally intended to reveal NFS 2022 in late July, concurrently with FIFA 23 and Skate 4.