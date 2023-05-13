NCAA Football 14 Recruiting Guide – How To Recruit



It would not be wrong if I say that recruiting is one of the most significant parts of your dynasty. Therefore, you can’t allow anything to go wrong while setting up your team.

Following guide will provide you with comprehensive information as to how you can get most out of the new recruiting system in NCAA Football ’14. For more help on NCAA Football 14, read our Achievements & Trophies and Gold Drills Guide.

Preparing the Board

It should not come as a surprise that everyone likes to set up their boards in a different fashion. However, there are a few things that everyone should keep in mind before preparing their boards.

The first & foremost rule is to know the needs of your team in accordance with depth chart and whom you have redshirted. It is a good idea to redshirt your team prior to setting up your board.

In case, you need a player for a spot, try adding a whole bunch of them to your board but don’t over-crowd it. Furthermore, know each player well before picking them up e.g. possession WR vs. A balanced player.

Another important thing to keep in mind is to have a look at your player’s attributes and then position them accordingly. This will give you an idea as to where they will perform the best.

You will only be able to spend points on scouting players while recruiting them during the pre-season. Use this to your advantage and scour player at the same positions and drop anyone you don’t like.

Handling the Board

While you are managing your board. Following things should always be kept in mind as they can come in handy:

You should not spend too many points on a player if you are already leading. Instead, save those points for later use. However, keep an eye out on other teams as they can catch up quickly sometimes.

On the other hand, it is also not a good idea to keep on spending on your team if you are not leading by any mean possible. Don’t hesitate to cull your board if things are not going your way.

Always note that how many bonus points are being assigned to players from week to week and then determine how many points you should assign from your overall pool.

You should always use scouting players when you are unable to make your mind about two players at the same time.

Targeting 25 scholarships in one year will definitely be a huge challenge for you. However, having twelve or thirteen is ideal. During the off-season, try using 10,000 assigned points on a player you have never tried to recruit before.

Visits

It is a good idea to group offensive/defensive players in the same week unless two players are striving for the same position.

Make sure you plan your visit during such a week when you are certain that you can beat the other team easily.

Coaching Skills

While deciding which coach to opt for, following tips might be of some use.

Instead of creating your own coach, try using one of the existing. This can sometimes provide you with huge benefits. For example, the coach for Arizona St. Has fully upgraded scouting skills right from the start.

Some recruiting skills become available during random times throughout the season.

For instance, Closer skill gives you more recruiting points from week 8 through 15 or the Royal Treatment Skill which provides you with bonus points every time your player visits campus. So it is better to spend points at the right time so you can use effectively.

Off Season

While playing the game, I did not notice the promises for recruits anywhere. The only promises I could make were with leaving players. You will be able to promise them getting a degree or a better draft position. However, make sure you remain honest in your promises.

It should not come as a surprise that if you have more than eight recruits, you are definitely going to lose a few of them. In NCAA Football ’14, it is CPU’s logic to spend all points at recruits.

For example, if you are battling against some random school, except that school to spend all its points at that particular player.

In NCAA Football ’14, final signing period has been shortened to 24 hours in which you will have no limits as to how many points you can assign to a player.

You can either assign maximum points to a single player or spread them.

In NCAA Football '14, final signing period has been shortened to 24 hours in which you will have no limits as to how many points you can assign to a player.

You can either assign maximum points to a single player or spread them.