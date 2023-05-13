NCAA Football 14 Best Players Guide For Each Position



There is an enormous number of players in NCAA Football 14, and fortunately not all athletes are programmed equal (what would be the point of competing then?).

As such, some of the players you can amass in NCAA 14 are significantly better at what they do than others, and here I am to inform you of the absolute best players for each position and their ratings, strengths and weaknesses.

NCAA Football 14 Best Players

Quarterback

Texas A & M’s QB #2 (Johnny Manziel) and Alabama’s #10 (A.J McCarron) are probably the best in the game. Both have ratings of 97 for this position, and it doesn’t get any better than that.

#2 has better scores in both speed and throwing power with 91 and 90 respectively, but #10 has an absolutely unreal throwing accuracy with a score of 95 in that category.

Halfback

Oregon’s #6 (De’Anthony Thomas) is probably the fastest person in the game. His overall score is a very nice 97, however his speed is an unbelievable 98, 96 in agility, 99 in acceleration, 87 in breaking tackles and a 98 in elusiveness.

This guy may just be the Flash in real life.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fullback

Georgia Tech’s #20 is a bull of a man with an overall rating of 91. His ratings in speed (87), truck (87) and break tackles (89) ensures that even if the other team can lay a hand on him, he can break their fingers. And keep on barreling down the field.

Heaven knows how he manages to come to a stop after scoring a touchdown.

Wide Receiver

The Wide receiver with the best overall rating and a fairly good speed at 93 is USC’s No. 9 (Marqise Lee). He’s got an acceleration of 97, a catch rating of 95 and a spectacular catch rating of 90. As you can see, the ratings aren’t too high individually, but this guy is the most balanced of all the wide receivers.

Tight End

For this position you’re going to want Washinton’s #88 (Austin Seferian-Jenkins) on your side. With an overall rating of 92, 80 in speed, 88 in catching ability and 80 in run blocking. This guy can literally do anything, everything, anywhere.

Offensive Tackle

The two best offensive tackles in the game are Texas A & M’s #75 (Jake Matthews) and Wolverine’s #77 (Taylor Lewan). They’re both almost identical with ratings of 96 overall. Lewan only edges out ahead a bit due to his 94 acceleration rating which beats out Matthews’ 83.

Center

Virginia’s #74 (Andrew Miller) is the highest rated center at a 93 overall. He’s fast for an interior offensive linesman too, clocking in at an 83 acceleration rating and a 65 in speed. He’ll be a core part of your running game.

Guard

The two best Guards in NCAA 14 are Texas’ #72 (Mason Walters) and Stanford’s #54 (David Yankey), both standing proudly on a 94 overall rating. Both are unstoppable tanks on the field and are ready to mow anyone down.

Defensive End

South Carolina’s #7 (Jadeveon Clowney) is the only player in the entire game to have an overall 99 rating. He’s got a speed of 85, which is the second highest of all players of his position in the game.

Furthermore, he’s got a tackle rating of 92, and a hit power rating of 99.

Defensive Tackle

Notre Dame’s #1 (Louis Nix) is aptly numbered as he is the absolute best Defensive lineman. With an overall rating of 94, his strength is listed at a rating of 96. However the ace up his sleeve is his surprisingly high agility of 82. Dance like a butterfly, sting like a bull.

Outside Linebacker

Don’t judge Michigan’s #28 (Denicos Allen) by his size, because this young man is the best ROLB you could ask for with a 95 overall score. He’s got an 84 speed rating and a 94 rating in awareness and tackling. He can excel as a blitzer, in pass coverage or as a run-stuffer.

Inside Linebacker

Alabama’s #32 (C.J. Mosley) is the best middle linebacker you could ask for. He has an overall rating of 97, which is three points higher than the next best ILB. He’s got an 89 speed rating, 92 acceleration rating and 94 awareness rating. He’s also got a 94 in tackling as well.

Cornerback

There’s really no shortage of good cornerbacks in NCAA 14, but if I was forced to pick one under threat of death, I would have to say that Oklahoma’s #14 (Aaron Colvin) edges out in front of the rest of the pack. His 92 point overall rating just barely shoulders him ahead of three cornerbacks at 91.

He’s rated a 93 in speed and maxed out with a 99 in awareness and he’s got significant tackling prowess with a 90 in that particular rating.

Free Safety

Watch out for Alabama’s #6 (Ha’Sean Clinton-Dix) as you attack them, because this guy has magic fingers that always seem to find the ball before it reaches your receiver. With an overall rating of 93, a speed rating of 91, awareness rating of 92 and finally a catch rating of 74, he’ll be on the ball like flies on dog poop.

Strong Safety

Don’t let the size of Ohio State’s #2 (Christian Bryant) fool you. He may only be 5’10 and weigh 192 pounds, but he’s also the highest rated strong safety at 93 overall. He’s also got an 87 tackling rating and his hit power is set at 79. Finally, an 89 speed rating and a 90 awareness rating will ensure he can cover with the best of them.

Kicker

Arkansas’ #18 (Zach Hocker) is the man you want to have in reserve when the time comes for that game-changing field goal. A 93 overall with a stellar mark of 97 in kick power and a 90 in kick accuracy, nobody else in NCAA has a better combination of ratings.

Punter

Finally, we get to the secret weapon of the Auburns. #30 (Steven Clark) is the best punter in the game hands down. He’s got a 94 overall rating, and his kicking power rests at a very respectable 93, while his kicking accuracy make him a terror to behold at 95.

Have a different opinion? Voice away in the comments as it might help other readers.