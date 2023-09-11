NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments Challenge Guide

NBA 2K24 brings you Mamba Moments, a featured mode that allows you to relive the glorious performance of the one and only, Kobe Bryant.

There are seven moments included in this year’s challenge, about half of what we witnessed in the previous NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenges. Still, you will have to experience some historical NBA games while playing as the most popular player of his time.

What are Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24?

Mamba Moments are simply the re-imagination and recreation of some of the most outstanding masterpieces of Bryant’s 20-season glorious career.

These are generally the moments that have remained unknown to many NBA enthusiasts. The game will allow you to revisit Kobe’s early career feats and gradually take you to the stage where he became one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Unlocking Mamba Moments Challenges is quite straightforward in NBA 2K24. You will first need to finish the game in MyCareer mode. After that, you can start the challenge by going to the main menu.

How to complete all Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24

There are seven historical (and iconic) Mamba Moments for you to recreate and relive in NBA 2K24. Some of these challenges are actually easy to complete, but others require a bit of effort on your end.

2001 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4

Kobe was up against the Sacramento Kings in the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals, where he smashed the opponent’s defenses and won the game.

You will have to win the game while scoring a whopping 48 points and grabbing 16 Rebounds to complete this challenge.

January 7, 2003 – Setting an NBA three-point record

While playing against the Settled SuperSonics, Kobe did one of the greatest feats in the game by hitting a hat trick of three-pointers. That was in addition to registering the second-most points in NBA history.

You will need to win the game by at least 20 points to complete this challenge. You will also need to score at least 12 three-pointers.

March 28, 2003 – Kobe faces Michael

The 2003 mentee-mentor duel was definitely a sight worth seeing for fans when Kobe faced his idol Michael Jordan and won the game.

You will have to score a total of 55 points, 19 of which should be hit in the first quarter, to complete this challenge. You will also need to get 3 steals from Micael Jordon and keep him under 20 points.

December 20, 2005 – 62 Points in three quarters

It was on this day when the Dallas Mavericks saw a fearless Kobe doing 62 points in just 32 minutes. That too only in three quarters.

This challenge can be completed by attempting 10 free throws and scoring 62 points in the first three quarters to win the game.

March 16, 2007 – 65-point barrage

Kobe interrupted the seven-game losing streak of the Portland Trail Blazers against his team by gifting them a whopping 65-point score.

Just like Bryant, you will be defending your team and winning the game against all odds.

Your objective for this Mamba Moments challenge will be to win the game by scoring 65 points (half of which should be from the field) in NBA 2K24.

In addition, you need to keep Brandon Roy in check by doing 3 steals and forcing him to score under 15 points.

May 29, 2008 – Western Conference Finals, Game 5

The Lakers and San Antonio Spurs had been great rivals in the decade from 1999 to 2010. Kobe broke all the hopes of the Spurs of winning a championship by scoring 39 points against them. Even a triple-double from Tim Duncan couldn’t stop Kobe from sending the opponents back to their home.

To complete this challenge, you will need to score 39 points to win the game, do 3 assists, and make sure that you shoot from the field half of the time.

June 17, 2010 – NBA Finals, Game 7

The 2009-10 season marked the 16th and last title before their 17th championship in 2020. With Kobe at their Front and Center, the Lakers smashed the defenses of the Boston Celtics and won the game in a flashy way.

Winning the game and grabbing 10 Rebounds as Kobe will complete this final Mamba Moments Challenge for you in NBA 2K24. You also need to keep Ray Allen under 15 points.

NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments rewards

Completing an objective in a Mamba Moment earns you a Star. So, with each subsequent moment, you will be gaining three stars in your journey.

This way, you will have accumulated 21 stars until the end of your challenge. You can then use the stars to receive various in-game rewards from the rewards menu, both in MyTeam and MyCareer Modes.

On top of that, finishing all seven challenges earns you a unique Badge and a Kobe Bryant Jersey.