NBA 2K23 MyTeam Exhibition Tips

Exhibitions are a new addition in NBA 2K23 where you can send your players on various missions (matches and tournaments) around the world for various rewards and bonuses.

For returning players, Exhibitions are basically an upgrade of last year’s card grading feature. They work the same way and have mostly been reskinned this year, which is pretty much expected of every annual NBA 2K release.

The following guide will run you through what Exhibitions are and some tips to make the best use of them in NBA 2K23.

How to access Exhibitions in NBA 2K23

You can find Exhibitions inside your MyTeam menu. You will see a list of all available missions there with a ticking clock. You have that much time remaining to find some players for those missions. Failure to send them in the allotted time will see the mission expire.

Exhibitions tips to maximize rewards