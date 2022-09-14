NBA 2K23 MyTeam Exhibition Tips

Exhibitions are a new addition in NBA 2K23 where you can send your players on various missions (matches and tournaments) around the world for various rewards and bonuses.
For returning players, Exhibitions are basically an upgrade of last year’s card grading feature. They work the same way and have mostly been reskinned this year, which is pretty much expected of every annual NBA 2K release.
The following guide will run you through what Exhibitions are and some tips to make the best use of them in NBA 2K23.
How to access Exhibitions in NBA 2K23
You can find Exhibitions inside your MyTeam menu. You will see a list of all available missions there with a ticking clock. You have that much time remaining to find some players for those missions. Failure to send them in the allotted time will see the mission expire.
Exhibitions tips to maximize rewards
- Some missions are worth more rewards while others are worth less. Focus on the former (gold) missions instead of wasting your player cards on the latter (bronze) ones.
- Never send all of your best. Always have a balanced team. That way you will be able to improve your winning chances for multiple Exhibitions.
- You cannot use any player cards until they return from their Exhibition matches. Hence, send out the ones you do not use often.
- In the same vein, the top-tier gold missions take longer to complete. That is something to consider when sending player cards on gold missions.
- Exhibitions are tied to the season. You will not get any new missions until the next season begins.