How To Complete NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenges: Rewards & Tips

By Editorial Team

The iconic Jordan Challenge has returned with the new NBA 2K23 with another batch of prestigious rewards (and memories) to unlock.

You have an opportunity to relive 15 special moments from the illustrious career of Michael Jordan. Those are 15 games that you must play to complete their respective challenges.

Your goal is to get a 3-star rating on the challenges for a total star rating of at least 40 out of 45 to successfully complete the Jordan Challenge.

Note that there is no difficulty requirement attached to the challenges. Hence, you can always reduce the difficulty setting of the game to make it easier for yourself.

The following guide will tell you how to complete all of the Jordan Challenges in NBA 2K23.

How to get 40 stars to complete the Jordan Challenge

Game Objective
A Star is Born Win with 16 points
Get 9 rebounds in total
Go Next Win with 12 points
Win the game by 15 or more points
The Arrival Win with 63 points
Get 6 assists in total
Stars of Stars Win with 40 points
Get 8 rebounds
Get 3 assists
The Shot Win the game
Perform “The shot” quick time event flawlessly
Juke Larry Nance
Shootout Win with 40 points
Hold Dominique Wilkins under 20 points
Score more points than Dominique Wilkins
69 Points Win with 69 points
Achieve a shot percentage of 50% or better from the field
Bad Boys Win with 47 points
Get 10 rebounds
Get 4 assists
Start of a Dynasty Win with 30 points
Achieve a shot percentage of 50% or better from the field
Get 4 assists
Grab 4 rebounds
The Shrug Win with 39 points
Hold Clyde Drexler under 17 points
Score 6 three-pointers within the first half
Double Nickel Win with 55 points
Hold John Starks under 2 three-pointers
Father’s Day Victory Win with 22 points
Get 9 rebounds
Get 12 or more assists
The Flu Game Win with 38 points
Get 7 rebounds
Get 5 assists
Pass the Torch Win with 36 points
Hold Kobe Bryant under 20 points
Win by 10 or more points
The Last Dance Win with 45 points
Hold Jeff Hornacek under 15 points

Jordan Challenge’s rewards

There are in total of six rewards you get from completing all the Michael Jordan challenges:

  • UNC Jordan Jersey
  • Jordan Calf Sleeve
  • Jumpman Gold Necklace
  • Jordan coach card
  • Jordan 99 OVR free agent card
  • 1994-1997 Bulls Alternate Jersey

