How To Complete NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenges: Rewards & Tips

The iconic Jordan Challenge has returned with the new NBA 2K23 with another batch of prestigious rewards (and memories) to unlock.

You have an opportunity to relive 15 special moments from the illustrious career of Michael Jordan. Those are 15 games that you must play to complete their respective challenges.

Your goal is to get a 3-star rating on the challenges for a total star rating of at least 40 out of 45 to successfully complete the Jordan Challenge.

Note that there is no difficulty requirement attached to the challenges. Hence, you can always reduce the difficulty setting of the game to make it easier for yourself.

The following guide will tell you how to complete all of the Jordan Challenges in NBA 2K23.

How to get 40 stars to complete the Jordan Challenge

Game Objective A Star is Born Win with 16 points Get 9 rebounds in total Go Next Win with 12 points Win the game by 15 or more points The Arrival Win with 63 points Get 6 assists in total Stars of Stars Win with 40 points Get 8 rebounds Get 3 assists The Shot Win the game Perform “The shot” quick time event flawlessly Juke Larry Nance Shootout Win with 40 points Hold Dominique Wilkins under 20 points Score more points than Dominique Wilkins 69 Points Win with 69 points Achieve a shot percentage of 50% or better from the field Bad Boys Win with 47 points Get 10 rebounds Get 4 assists Start of a Dynasty Win with 30 points Achieve a shot percentage of 50% or better from the field Get 4 assists Grab 4 rebounds The Shrug Win with 39 points Hold Clyde Drexler under 17 points Score 6 three-pointers within the first half Double Nickel Win with 55 points Hold John Starks under 2 three-pointers Father’s Day Victory Win with 22 points Get 9 rebounds Get 12 or more assists The Flu Game Win with 38 points Get 7 rebounds Get 5 assists Pass the Torch Win with 36 points Hold Kobe Bryant under 20 points Win by 10 or more points The Last Dance Win with 45 points Hold Jeff Hornacek under 15 points

Jordan Challenge’s rewards

There are in total of six rewards you get from completing all the Michael Jordan challenges: