NBA 2K22 UserData Corrupt, EFEAB30C Error, Crashes and Fixes

Despite being one of the most anticipated games of the NBA franchise, NBA 2K22 became a victim of multiple errors and crashes during the first week of its release. In this guide we’ll be fixing the problem you’re facing with the NBA 2K22 errors and crashes.

NBA 2K22 Errors and Fixes

While playing NBA 2K22, players have faced several errors ranging from missing files to random crashes. We’ll be looking at how you can fix these errors.

NBA 2K22 Error Codes EFEAB30C/4B538E50

Below are all the fixes to the EFEAB30C/ 4B538E50 error codes:

Download the Game Files

Two of the most common errors found in the game are “EFEAB30C” or “4B538E50”. These error codes pop up due to multiple reasons. The first one being the absence of the latest patch or even multiple game files.

This error can be a major issue as it prevents the game from properly loading thus it crashes or doesn’t open at all.

If that’s the issue, then simply wait till you get an update for your gaming system whether you’re on PC or Console. Meaning, you’ll have to wait until all the game files are properly downloaded to your system.

Though the exact time to completely download the files is not confirmed as it depends upon how many files are missing.

Once all the files or the patch is successfully downloaded, you can launch the game without “EFEAB30C” or “4B538E50” popping onto your screen.

However, keep in mind that during the downloading process, there will be a time when all your game files will get verified.

This process takes several minutes and can frustrate you. So, if the downloading stops for no reason at one point, either the files are being verified or you don’t have enough disk space left (check your Disk Space as well before the download)

Other fixes for the EFEAB30C and 4B538E50 error codes in NBA 2K22 are as follows:

Verify your NBA 2K Account

One of the major reasons that trigger the “EFEAB30C” or “4B538E50” errors is your account verification.

Visit the official NBA 2K website and log in to your account for verification. Make sure to not use more than 5 accounts on a single console as that will also trigger the error codes.

Reconnect to your Internet

A loose wire or a bad Internet connection, in general, can also create such bugs in the game. Therefore, your last option is to restart your router in order to fix the error.

Alternatively, you can restart your gaming system and see if somehow that’s the main cause of the error.

UserData Corrupted Error

Reserved spaces are especially dedicated for updates and patches in your hard drive. Deleting them will cause games like NBA 2K22 and 2K21 from not fully installing therefore, don’t delete them by any means possible.

Deleting the Reserved spaces can also unsync your data causing errors like UserData’ file has been corrupted and is unable to be loaded and “EFEAB30C/4B538E50” to pop up.

If so, head over to the Play Now option in the game and wait till the game downloads and syncs the data.

A message appears at the bottom left of your screen. At this point, head over to the main menu and the game will start updating, bringing you back to the main menu once the download is completed. Now the last step is for the game to re-install all the reserved data.

NBA 2K22 Freezes on Xbox

Bad news for the gamers using Xbox since this glitch has taken over both Xbox Series X and S. Once you open the game and hop on to the main menu, the screen freezes thus crashing the game.

Fear not, since this error is easy to fix. When launching the game, simply press the upwards button on the D-pad to skip the main menu screen.

You can also restart your console and if that doesn’t work, you can use this fix until the developers fix the crashes for you.

Error 6f8ce31b

Some users on Next-Gen consoles have also reported getting Error code 6f8ce31b when trying to play NBA 2K22 on Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, there is no proper fix for the problem as of yet.

Although the issue does get resolved for some by simply reinstalling the game, the solution doesn’t work for most people. Hopefully the game developers can release a patch soon to fix this particular error code.