NBA 2K21 Offensive Controls Guide

NBA 2K21 features a vast set of offensive controls including both combos and individual key-hits to achieve shoots, dribbles, passes, and post-offensive actions. Here’s a list of all of NBA 2K21 Offensive Controls with their specified key combos.

NBA 2K21 Offensive Controls

Relying too much on your defense might save you from the opponent but it doesn’t guarantee a win if you can’t score. Thats why you need to master NBA 2K21’s offensive controls.

Changes to Pro Stick

One of the most important change in NBA 2K21 is the Pro Stick mechanics. The Pro Stick was essentially the shoot system in NBA 2K, and has always done its job.

Now however it’s also been attached to dribbling to offer much greater control. The full list of changes can be found below:

Hold RS down = jump shot

Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves

Hold RS up = signature size-ups

Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves

Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves

Changes to Shooting

Shot Stick Aiming makes a surprise return. A greater focus on Shot Stick Aiming, and a more visual system will help dig the rejected system out of the grave.

The shooting system now uses a better shooting bar which is clear and easier to use rather than a red swoosh that flashes green.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The bar is now more dynamic depending on the distance from the rim, ability and the player’s surrounding.

Button shooting is still available, but offers limited control.

There’s less risk of missing, but also less chance of pulling off the toughest shots on button only play.

Pick and Roll Maneuver

The pick and roll is a popular move used in basketball which allows players to free up space for a play. Once you get to a preferred area of the court hold L1.

Doing this will call your teammate for the setup. The player setting the pick will have a small pop-up options menu appear. They’ll move up to give a pick on the defender near the ballhandler.

Wait for the player to setting the pick to roll. The player who set the pick will move towards the basket. Press X button to quickly pass to the moving teammate.

If done correctly, you will easily pass the ball to a player in the open lane for an easy layup or shot.

In addition, you can call for a pick and fade rather than a pick and roll. To do this, you’ll want to do the following:

Hold down the L1 to call for the pick.

Your teammate will move into a position to set the screen. While still holding L1, hold R1.

If done correctly, your teammate won’t roll towards the lane and the basket. Instead, they’ll fade back a bit off the pick for an open shot.

Changing Screen Location

It’s possible to switch which side your teammate will set a pick for you on.

This is helpful if you notice a weak side on the court in terms of defensive set up.

To change which side the screen/pick is set on:

Hold L1 while handling the ball to call for a pick.

Press in the Left Stick on your controller. This adjusts the pick to be set on either the right or the left side of the opponent defending the ballhandler.

Offensive Moves

Let us go ahead and take a look at some of the best moves that you can perform while in the opponent’s half of the court.

We will be looking at shooting controls, post-shooting controls, and the dribbling controls so that you have a good idea of what to do no matter the situation.

Shooting Controls

Euro Step Layup Double tap square while driving & hold LS towards the off hand Dominant Dunk R2 + move & hold RS up, left or right in close range Flashy Dunk R2 + move & hold RS down when driving, release to finish dunk Free Throw Press & hold square then release when at the line Hop Gather Tap Square while dribbling with L deflected. Jump Shot Press & hold Square then release Normal Layup Move & hold RS up when driving Pump Fake Tap Square Reverse Layup Move & hold the RS right while driving along the baseline Runner/Floater Move & hold RS down while driving. Spin Shot Hold R2 + double tap Square Half Spin Gather Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold while driving with ball in right hand Two-Hand Dunk R2 + move & hold RS up while driving to basket Step Through Near basket, pump fake, then press & hold square Putback Press square when attempting an offensive rebound

Dribbling Controls

Behind the Back Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Momentum Behind the Back R2 + move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Escape When dribbling with right hand, move & hold RS down left Between Legs Cross Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Crossover When dribbling with the right hand. Move RS up left then quickly release Momentum Crossover R2 + move RS up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Crossover Escape When dribbling with right hand move & hold RS up left Hard Stop Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed Hold off Defenders Hold L2 In and Out Move RS right then quickly release while dribbling with right hand. Signature Size-Up Combo Move & hold RS stick up from a standing dribble Spin Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand Half Spin Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Move the RS then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Momentum Hesitation R2 + move RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Escape Move and hold RS right when dribbling with right hand Stepback Move RS down then quickly release Momentum Stepback R2 + move RS down then quickly release

Passing Controls

Alley-Oop Pass Double tap Triangle Alley-Oop to Self Double tap triangle + move LS to the hoop Bounce Pass Press O Fake Pass Triangle + O while standing or driving to the basket Flashy Pass Double tap O Give and Go Press & hold X until the receiver catches the ball. Hold X & use LS to move the initial passer. Release X to get the ball back Icon Pass Press R1 then press the icon button of the desired receiver Jump Pass Square + X while standing or driving to the basket Lead to Basket Pass Press & hold triangle to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Then Release to pass Normal Pass Press X Rolling Inbound Press triangle during baseline inbounds Skip Pass Hold X to target a receiver further away Touch Pass Press X before the first receiver gets the ball. Use LS to select the second receiver Pro Stick Pass Press & hold R1 + move RS in the desired pass direction Full Receiver Control Press & hold O to freely move the selected receiver with LS. Release O to pass.

Post Offense Controls