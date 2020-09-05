NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer

By Usman Ahmed

NBA 2K21 is out and with it come a plethora of new ways to explore your character’s expertise. In this guide for NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer, we’ll be discussing some of the more famous builds given to us by the community and how you can use them to create your ideal character.

NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer

Knowing beforehand where you’re playing on the field and what your position will be in the court can help you out a lot when making a character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer.

Specifically designing a character in NBA 2K21 for the main role instead of trying to go for all things at once initially can result in some poor results.

Skills
Finishing directly influences your proficiency in offense. You’ll be focusing on Close Shot, Driving Dunk, and Standing Dunk here.

Defense/Rebounding will better improve your ability to play around with your opponents when it comes to dribbling. You get better at Stealing and executing Offensive Rebounds and Defensive Rebounds.

Playmaking indicates how good you are at passing and moving with the ball. Investing into Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle will ensure you are able to dribble precisely and set important plays up for your allies.

Shooting will make you better at offense outside of the paint. You’ll basically get better at Three-Point Shots or Free Throws.

Physical Profile
Agility will improve your Speed as well as the time it takes to reach your maximum Speed.

Strength will indicate how effectively your player will be able to tackle the other opponent to win over the ball.

Vertical refers to the speed at which you reach the apex of your jump. If you have a character that needs to rely on both types of rebounding, you’re going to want a good Vertical.

Body Shape
Your Body Type does not affect your performance.

Your Height however does, depending on your Height, you will see a negative effect on Speed, whilst a positive effect on Strength.

If your Weight increases, you’ll have better Strength. With lesser Weight, you’ll experience an increase in Speed.

Wingspan refers to how wide your player’s arms are. Depending on where you plan to position your character, you’ll have to adjust your Wingspan accordingly.

In this NBA 2K21 builds guide, we’ll be showing you some builds that we’ve crafted for the following positions.

Positions

Power Forward

Point Guard

Center

Shooting Guard

Point Guard Builds

The Point Guard Position comes with 8 archetypes in total. These 8 Archetypes are:

  • Scoring Machine
  • Slashing Sharpshooter
  • Slashing Playmaker
  • 3-level Scorer
  • Offensive Threat
  • Midrange Specialist
  • Pure Playmaker
  • 2-Way Slashing Playmaker

A point guard is generally the shortest player in the team and mainly works as support for others. Below are the best Point Guard builds for all the above-mentioned archetypes:

Scoring Machine Builds

Build 1 – 6”7, 170 LBS

This NBA 2K21 point guard build comes with the following badges:

Finishing

  • Relentless
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher.

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye, Difficult Shots
  • Flexible Release
  • Green Machine
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Tireless Shooter.

Playmaking

  • Dimer
  • Handle for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles

Defense

  • Interceptor

Scoring Machine build has the following attributes:

Close Shot 89
Driving Layup 81
Driving Dunk 76
Standing Dunk 45
Post Hook 70
Mid Range Shot 85
Three Point Shot 86
Free Throw 79
Post Fade 88
Pass Accuracy 79
Ball Handle 86
Post Moves 67
Interior Defence 32
Perimeter Defence 70
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 40
Block 30
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 93
Acceleration 91
Vertical 90
Strength 52

Build 2 Ultimate Scoring Machine – 6’5”, 179 LBS

This Scoring Machine build comes with the following attributes

Close Shot 87
Driving Layup 91
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 54
Post Hook 55
Mid Range Shot 82
Three Point Shot 80
Free Throw 60
Post Fade 88
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 80
Post Moves 46
Interior Defence 33
Perimeter Defence 75
Lateral Quickness 73
Steal 78
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 61
Speed 84
Acceleration 83
Vertical 72
Strength 51

Slashing Sharpshooter Builds

Build 1 – 6’4, 175 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

  • Relentless Finisher
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye, Difficult Shots
  • Green Machine
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender
  • Tireless Shooter

Playmaking

  • Dimer
  • Handle for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles

Defense

  • Interceptor

This Build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 87
Driving Dunk 82
Standing Dunk 45
Post Hook 65
Mid Range Shot 81
Three Point Shot 81
Free Throw 84
Post Fade 80
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 84
Post Moves 69
Interior Defence 34
Perimeter Defence 75
Lateral Quickness 72
Steal 45
Block 30
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 93
Acceleration 91
Vertical 92
Strength 52

Slashing Playmaker Builds

Slashing Playmaker Build 1 – 6’3, 185 LBS

The badges in this Slashing Playmaker build are:

Finishing

  • Relentless Finisher
  • Tear Dropper
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher
  • Fastbreak Finisher

Shooting

  • Difficult Shots
  • Quickdraw

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker
  • Dimer
  • Downhill
  • Floor General
  • Handle for Days
  • Lob City Passer
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles

Defense

  • Interceptor

This NBA 2K21 MyCareer Slashing Playmaker build comes with the following attributes

Close Shot 87
Driving Layup 90
Driving Dunk 89
Standing Dunk 46
Post Hook 72
Mid Range Shot 71
Three Point Shot 70
Free Throw 82
Post Fade 65
Pass Accuracy 89
Ball Handle 92
Post Moves 78
Interior Defence 35
Perimeter Defence 70
Lateral Quickness 73
Steal 61
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 93
Acceleration 93
Vertical 92
Strength 56

Build 2 All Around – 6’5, 190 LBS

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 86
Driving Layup 86
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30
Mid Range Shot 79
Three Point Shot 75
Free Throw 85
Post Fade 35
Pass Accuracy 95
Ball Handle 95
Post Moves 65
Interior Defence 39
Perimeter Defence 75
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 74
Block 30
Offensive Rebound 68
Defensive Rebound 80
Speed 95
Acceleration 95
Vertical 74
Strength 53

3 Level Scorer Archetype

Build 1 – 6’3, 170 LBS

The badges in this NBA 2K21 build are:

Finishing

  • Consistent Finisher

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Clutch Shooter
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye, Difficult Shots
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Start
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender
  • Tireless Shooter
  • Slippery Off Ball

Playmaking

  • Bail Out
  • Handle for Days
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Space Creator
  • Unpluckable

Defense

  • Interceptor
  • Pick Dodger

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 72
Driving Dunk 51
Standing Dunk 35
Post Hook 32
Mid Range Shot 94
Three Point Shot 94
Free Throw 94
Post Fade 91
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 80
Post Moves 66
Interior Defence 34
Perimeter Defence 68
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 59
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 87
Acceleration 87
Vertical 67
Strength 46

Offensive Threat Builds

Build 1 – 6’3”, 180 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

  • Tear Dropper
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Pro Touch

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Clutch Shooter
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye, Difficult Shots
  • Green Machine
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender
  • Volume Shooter

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker
  • Dimer
  • Floor General
  • Handle for Days
  • Lob City Passer
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go

Defence

  • Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 75
Driving Dunk 57
Standing Dunk 35
Post Hook 37
Mid Range Shot 84
Three Point Shot 84
Free Throw 86
Post Fade 84
Pass Accuracy 87
Ball Handle 90
Post Moves 75
Interior Defence 35
Perimeter Defence 73
Lateral Quickness 74
Steal 61
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 92
Acceleration 92
Vertical 70
Strength 49

Midrange Special Builds

Build 1 – 6’3”, 175 LBS

The badges used in this build are:

Finishing

  • Tear Dropper
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Deadeye
  • Difficult Shots
  • Green Machine
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender
  • Tireless Shooter
  • Volume Shooter

Playmaking

  • Floor General
  • Handle for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles
  • Unpluckable
  • Space Creator

Defense

  • Clamps
  • Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 77
Driving Dunk 68
Standing Dunk 25
Post Hook 29
Mid Range Shot 91
Three Point Shot 80
Free Throw 88
Post Fade 82
Pass Accuracy 84
Ball Handle 89
Post Moves 73
Interior Defence 34
Perimeter Defence 73
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 63
Block 36
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 29
Speed 92
Acceleration 92
Vertical 68
Strength 45

Pure Playmaker

Build 1 – 6’4”, 185 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

  • Acrobat
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting

  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Difficult Shots
  • Green Machine
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender
  • Tireless Shooter

Playmaking

  • Dimer
  • Downhill
  • Floor General
  • Lob City Passer
  • Handle for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles

Defense

  • Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 84
Driving Dunk 70
Standing Dunk 39
Post Hook 30
Mid Range Shot 78
Three Point Shot 75
Free Throw 83
Post Fade 62
Pass Accuracy 94
Ball Handle 94
Post Moves 90
Interior Defence 37
Perimeter Defence 75
Lateral Quickness 74
Steal 64
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 30
Speed 96
Acceleration 95
Vertical 73
Strength 53

2 Way Slashing

Build 1 – 6’4”, 190 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher
  • Pro Touch

Shooting

  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Quickdraw
  • Range Extender

Playmaking

  • Down Hill
  • Floor General
  • Handle for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Stop & Go
  • Tight Handles
  • Unpluckable

Defense

  • Interceptor
  • Clamps
  • Intimidator
  • Off-Ball Pest
  • Pick Dodger
  • Pick Pocket

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 80
Driving Dunk 72
Standing Dunk 25
Post Hook 30
Mid Range Shot 71
Three Point Shot 70
Free Throw 75
Post Fade 48
Pass Accuracy 82
Ball Handle 90
Post Moves 73
Interior Defence 42
Perimeter Defence 85
Lateral Quickness 84
Steal 77
Block 70
Offensive Rebound 42
Defensive Rebound 42
Speed 92
Acceleration 92
Vertical 86
Strength 67

Lockdown Defender

Build #1
Physical Profile – Select the chart that provides you with the most Agility and Strength.

Skill – Try to create a pie chart that equally contributes to Defense/Rebound as well as Shooting equally in a larger portion compared to Finishing and Playmaking.

Potential – Invest into ball handle, mid-range and three-point shooting along with the best three categories in Finishing.

Body Shape – Keep your height at 6’5” along with your Weight at minimum while keeping your Wingspan maximum. Go for a burly body shape.

Takeover – Lockdown Defender.

Build #2
Physical Profile – Highest speed.

Skill – Invest mostly into Playmaking for this build and fiddle around with the rest. You could make all of it balanced, or invest a little more into Defense/Rebound compared to other aspects.

Potential – You should have really good Playmaking with the above-mentioned prioritization, followed by Defense/Rebound, Shooting and Finishing.

Body Shape – Select a height anywhere between 6’5” and 6’7”. Lower your Weight until you get 90 speed, or simply set your Weight to as low as you can.

Takeover – You can go for either Playmaker or Lockdown Defender with this build.

Sharpshooter

Build #1
Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.

Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.

Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Build #2
Physical Profile – Pick the pie chart that gives you exceptional Shooting, with Playmaking being at the second followed by Finishing and Defense/Rebound.

Potential – Our priority is obviously Shooting, which we’ll have 30 badges of in total, followed by 14 in Playmaking, 8 in Defense/Rebound and 1 in Finishing.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of shooting, or the biggest green portion in the chart.

Body Shape – 6’5”, 175 Weight and an 83.4” Wingspan.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Builds for Power Forward Players

In NBA 2K21, there are 8 Power Forward archetypes present. They are listed below.

  • Interior Finisher (Takeover: Slashing)
  • 3-Level Scorer (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
  • Pure Stretch Four (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
  • Paint Beast (Takeover: Glass Cleaner)
  • 3-Level Playmaker (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
  • Glass Cleaner (Takeover: Rim Protector)
  • 2-Way Stretch 4 (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
  • Post Playmaker (Takeover: Post Scoring)

Power Forward is a bit similar to Center in terms of attributes but with better speed and shooting attributes.

Interior Finisher Builds

Interior Finisher, 6’10” 245 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Putback Boss
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Dropstepper
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Backdown Punisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Pick & Roller
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Slippery Off-ball

Playmaking Badges

  • Downhill
  • Dream Shake
  • Post Spin Technician
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Worm

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 77
Acceleration 71
Vertical 76
Strength 91

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 95
Driving Layup 86
Driving Dunk 91
Standing Dunk 95
Post Hook 90

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 34
Three-Point Shot 34
Free Throw 72
Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 55
Ball Handle 50
Post Moves 84

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 73
Perimeter Defense 41
Lateral Quickness 59
Steal 29
Block 65
Offensive Rebound 55
Defensive Rebound 49

Interior Finisher, 6’9” 236 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Acrobat
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Pro Touch
  • Giant Slayer
  • Cross-Key Scorer

Shooting Badges

  • Corner Specialist

Playmaking Badges

  • Bail Out
  • Quick First Step
  • Unpluckable
  • Dream Shake
  • Post Spin Technician

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Brick Wall
  • Clamps
  • Intimidator
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Tireless Defender

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 62
Acceleration 60
Vertical 84
Strength 81

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 95
Driving Layup 86
Driving Dunk 95
Standing Dunk 95
Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 37
Three-Point Shot 33
Free Throw 54
Post Fade 54

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 58
Ball Handle 63
Post Moves 82

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 72
Perimeter Defense 62
Lateral Quickness 60
Steal 35
Block 79
Offensive Rebound 77
Defensive Rebound 77

3-Level Scorer Builds

3-Level Scorer, 6’9” 220 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Dropstepper
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Range Extender
  • Volume Shooter
  • Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

  • Bail Out
  • Handles for Days
  • Quick first step
  • Space Creator
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Clamps
  • Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 86
Acceleration 83
Vertical 73
Strength 46

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 94
Driving Layup 84
Driving Dunk 76
Standing Dunk 69
Post Hook 49

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 85
Three-Point Shot 83
Free Throw 90
Post Fade 62

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 78
Ball Handle 79
Post Moves 33

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 34
Perimeter Defense 76
Lateral Quickness 72
Steal 79
Block 31
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 65

3-Level Scorer, 6’5” 191 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Range Extender
  • Volume Shooter
  • Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

  • Bail Out
  • Handles for Days
  • Quick first step
  • Space Creator
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Clamps
  • Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 62
Acceleration 60
Vertical 84
Strength 81

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 95
Driving Layup 86
Driving Dunk 95
Standing Dunk 95
Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 37
Three-Point Shot 33
Free Throw 54
Post Fade 54

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 58
Ball Handle 63
Post Moves 82

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 72
Perimeter Defense 62
Lateral Quickness 60
Steal 35
Block 79
Offensive Rebound 77
Defensive Rebound 77

Pure Stretch Four Builds

Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 215 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Clutch Shooter
  • Deadeye
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deep Fades
  • Green Machine
  • Pick and Popper
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Slippery Off-Ball
  • Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

  • Bail Out
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Chase Down
  • Off-Ball Pest
  • Worm
  • Tireless Defender

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 69
Acceleration 67
Vertical 51
Strength 52

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 63
Driving Dunk 55
Standing Dunk 56
Post Hook 45

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 92
Three-Point Shot 92
Free Throw 93
Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 55
Ball Handle 55
Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 65
Perimeter Defense 63
Lateral Quickness 61
Steal 59
Block 61
Offensive Rebound 30
Defensive Rebound 61

3-Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 235 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Range Extender
  • Volume Shooter
  • Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

  • Bail Out
  • Handles for Days
  • Quick first step
  • Space Creator
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Clamps
  • Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 65
Acceleration 62
Vertical 55
Strength 50

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 83
Driving Layup 62
Driving Dunk 58
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 86
Three-Point Shot 85
Free Throw 87
Post Fade 95

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 42
Ball Handle 56
Post Moves 29

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 67
Perimeter Defense 60
Lateral Quickness 60
Steal 62
Block 73
Offensive Rebound 59
Defensive Rebound 76

Paint Beast

Paint Beast, 6’9” 250 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Putback Boss
  • Dropstepper
  • Lob City Finish
  • Contact Finisher
  • Deep Hooks
  • Pick and Roller
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Giant Slayer

Shooting Badges

  • Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking Badges

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Clamps
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Moving Truck
  • Worm
  • Post Move Lockdown
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 77
Acceleration 71
Vertical 71
Strength 92

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 88
Driving Layup 77
Driving Dunk 87
Standing Dunk 88
Post Hook 79

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 37
Three-Point Shot 34
Free Throw 65
Post Fade 43

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 55
Ball Handle 57
Post Moves 38

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 84
Perimeter Defense 57
Lateral Quickness 66
Steal 73
Block 88
Offensive Rebound 85
Defensive Rebound 86

Paint Beast, 6’8” 280 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Playmaking Badges

  • Quick first step

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Brick Wall
  • Intimidator
  • Pogo Stick
  • Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 72
Acceleration 70
Vertical 83
Strength 92

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 87
Driving Layup 67
Driving Dunk 86
Standing Dunk 94
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 60
Three-Point Shot 33
Free Throw 54
Post Fade 30

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 70
Ball Handle 63
Post Moves 40

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 88
Perimeter Defense 81
Lateral Quickness 81
Steal 62
Block 92
Offensive Rebound 91
Defensive Rebound 93

3-Level Playmaker

3-Level Playmaker, 6’8” 220 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Relentless Finisher
  • Dropstepper
  • Backdown Punisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Deep Hooks
  • Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Deep Fades
  • Green Machine
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender

Playmaking Badges

  • Break Starter
  • Dimer
  • Dream Shake
  • Post Spin Technician
  • Quick First Step
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Interceptor
  • Rebound chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 73
Acceleration 69
Vertical 50
Strength 71

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 70
Driving Layup 70
Driving Dunk 70
Standing Dunk 72
Post Hook 78

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 85
Three Point Shot 85
Free Throw 76
Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 68
Ball Handle 65
Post Moves 85

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 65
Perimeter Defense 45
Lateral Quickness 63
Steal 38
Block 60
Offensive Rebound 30
Defensive Rebound 61

3-Level Playmaker, 6’7” 200 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

None

Playmaking Badges:

  • Quick first step

Defense/Rebounding Badges:

  • Brick Wall
  • Intimidator
  • Pogo Stick
  • Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 81
Acceleration 79
Vertical 63
Strength 47

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 70
Driving Dunk 65
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 52

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 89
Three Point Shot 87
Free Throw 67
Post Fade 89

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 82
Ball Handle 75
Post Moves 73

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 54
Perimeter Defense 71
Lateral Quickness 70
Steal 68
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 63

Glass Cleaner Builds

Glass Cleaner, 6’10” 235 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Dropstepper

Shooting Badges

  • Slippery Off-Ball
  • Catch and Shoot
  • Clutch Shooter
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Quick Draw
  • Green Machine
  • Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Defensive Leader
  • Intimidator
  • Box
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector
  • Tireless Defender
  • Post Move Lockdown

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 71
Acceleration 67
Vertical 65
Strength 79

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 61
Driving Layup 45
Driving Dunk 39
Standing Dunk 50
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 75
Three Point Shot 75
Free Throw 83
Post Fade 78

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 63
Ball Handle 59
Post Moves 64

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 78
Perimeter Defense 70
Lateral Quickness 67
Steal 72
Block 82
Offensive Rebound 78
Defensive Rebound 86

Glass Cleaner, 6’9” 240 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Acrobat
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Putback Boss
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable
  • Bail Out
  • Needle Threader
  • Post Spin Technician
  • Quick First Step

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Brick Wall
  • Clamps
  • Intimidator
  • Box
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector
  • Pogo Stick
  • Dreamchaser
  • Worm

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 70
Acceleration 68
Vertical 82
Strength 63

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 61
Driving Layup 77
Driving Dunk 91
Standing Dunk 95
Post Hook 82

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 36
Three Point Shot 33
Free Throw 54
Post Fade 42

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 67
Ball Handle 61
Post Moves 72

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 80
Perimeter Defense 69
Lateral Quickness 67
Steal 42
Block 90
Offensive Rebound 88
Defensive Rebound 88

2-Way Stretch Builds

2-Way Stretch 4, 6’9” 225 LBS

Finishing Badges:

  • Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

  • Slippery Off-Ball
  • Catch and Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Quick Draw
  • Green Machine
  • Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable
  • Break Starter

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Defensive Leader
  • Intimidator
  • Box
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector
  • Tireless Defender
  • Post Move Lockdown

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 75
Acceleration 71
Vertical 59
Strength 70

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 83
Driving Layup 67
Driving Dunk 66
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 80
Three-Point Shot 80
Free Throw 83
Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 65
Ball Handle 55
Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 76
Perimeter Defense 72
Lateral Quickness 68
Steal 69
Block 73
Offensive Rebound 74
Defensive Rebound 80

2-Way Stretch 4, 6’8” 237 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Start
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Range Extender
  • Pick and Popper

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable
  • Bail Out
  • Quick First Step
  • Break Starter
  • Downhill

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Intimidator
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 67
Acceleration 65
Vertical 50
Strength 62

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 59
Driving Layup 51
Driving Dunk 25
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 85
Three Point Shot 84
Free Throw 93
Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 74
Ball Handle 62
Post Moves 69

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 64
Perimeter Defense 66
Lateral Quickness 66
Steal 69
Block 72
Offensive Rebound 58
Defensive Rebound 76

Post Playmaker Builds

Post Playmaker, 6’10” 240 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Dropstepper
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Deep Fades
  • Difficult Shots
  • Deadeye
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable
  • Break Starter
  • Dream Shake
  • Space Creator
  • Dimer
  • Post Spin Technician
  • Pass Fake Maestro
  • Needle Threader

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 71
Acceleration 67
Vertical 68
Strength 76

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 80
Driving Layup 60
Driving Dunk 60
Standing Dunk 78
Post Hook 81

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 70
Three-Point Shot 70
Free Throw 65
Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 65
Ball Handle 65
Post Moves 95

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 68
Perimeter Defense 35
Lateral Quickness 61
Steal 55
Block 55
Offensive Rebound 55
Defensive Rebound 79

Post Playmaker, 6’8” 233 LBS

Finishing Badges

  • Contact Finisher

Shooting Badges

  • Catch and Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Start
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Range Extender
  • Pick and Popper

Playmaking Badges

  • Unpluckable
  • Bail Out
  • Quick First Step
  • Break Starter
  • Downhill

Defense/Rebounding Badges

  • Intimidator
  • Rebound chaser
  • Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level
Speed 74
Acceleration 72
Vertical 68
Strength 56

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 68
Driving Layup 79
Driving Dunk 82
Standing Dunk 52
Post Hook 51

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 71
Three Point Shot 69
Free Throw 57
Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass accuracy 72
Ball Handle 66
Post Moves 74

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 65
Perimeter Defense 65
Lateral Quickness 66
Steal 29
Block 72
Offensive Rebound 66
Defensive Rebound 74

Center

Center position players have the following archetypes to consider when creating builds:

  • Interior Force
  • 3-Level Scorer
  • 2-Way Athletic Finisher
  • Slashing Rim Protector
  • Post-Scoring Stretch
  • Sharpshooting Defender
  • Glass-Cleaning Stretch
  • Post Playmaker

The Center is typically the tallest and strongest player on the team, and is usually positioned beneath the basket.

This player’s strength, height, and athleticism is utilised to collect offensive rebounds and also create space for other attackers.

Interior Force 7’0” 260 LBS

Finishing badges

  • Putback Boss
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Drop Stepper
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Rick and Roller
  • Pro Touch
  • Slithering Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher

Shooting badges

  • Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking badges

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Rim Protector
  • Rebound chaser

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2
Close Shot 94 68
Driving Layup 84 79
Driving Dunk 84 82
Standing Dunk 95 52
Post Hook 92 51

 Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 38 71
Three-Point Shot 33 69
Free Throw 65 57
Post Fade 55 85

 Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 58 72
Ball Handle 50 66
Post Moves 45 74

 Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 80 65
Perimeter Defense 43 65
Lateral Quickness 53 66
Steal 57 29
Block 75 72
Offensive Rebound 78 66
Defensive Rebound 78 74

Physical

Speed 66
Acceleration 57
Vertical 65
Strength 93

3-Level Scorer 6’11” 245 LBS

Finishing badges

  • Relentless Finisher
  • Lob city Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Pick & Roller
  • Consistent Finisher

Shooting badges

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Corner Specialist
  • Dead Eye
  • Pick & Popper
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Flexible Release
  • Green Machine

Playmaking badges

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2
Close Shot 88 84
Driving Layup 74 74
Driving Dunk 76 78
Standing Dunk 91 27
Post Hook 68 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 80 84
Three-Point Shot 80 83
Free Throw 80 88
Post Fade 59 59

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 44 79
Ball Handle 40 78
Post Moves 39 52

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 75 43
Perimeter Defense 39 84
Lateral Quickness 54 84
Steal 58 82
Block 72 75
Offensive Rebound 69 46
Defensive Rebound 76 73
Speed 67 88
Acceleration 59 91
Vertical 62 79
Strength 67 54

2-Way Athletic Finisher 7’1” 270 LBS

Finishing

  • Putback Boss
  • Lob City Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Pick And Roller
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher

Shooting

  • Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Tireless Defender
  • Rim Protector
  • Tireless Defender
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Post Move Lock Down
  • Worm

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2
Close Shot 88 88
Driving Layup 73 79
Driving Dunk 78 95
Standing Dunk 95 67
Post Hook 72 83

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 35 65
Three-Point Shot 33 52
Free Throw 65 80
Post Fade 43 85

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 65 78
Ball Handle 45 79
Post Moves 42 68

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 88 39
Perimeter Defense 56 76
Lateral Quickness 50 70
Steal 66 76
Block 90 30
Offensive Rebound 87 30
Defensive Rebound 87 71

Physicals

Speed 63 86
Acceleration 59 84
Vertical 62 95
Strength 98 67

Slashing Rim Protector 7’0” 250 LBS

Finishing

  • Putback Boss
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Rick and Roller
  • Slithering Finisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher

Shooting

  • Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Rim Protector
  • Rebound chaser
  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Post Move Lock Down
  • Worm

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1
Close Shot 90
Driving Layup 80
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 95
Post Hook 64

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 36
Three-Point Shot 33
Free Throw 65
Post Fade 51

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 65
Ball Handle 45
Post Moves 57

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 85
Perimeter Defense 45
Lateral Quickness 54
Steal 64
Block 86
Offensive Rebound 81
Defensive Rebound 81

Physicals

Speed 68
Acceleration 61
Vertical 60
Strength 92

Post-Scoring Stretch 5 6’11” 250 LBS

Finishing

  • Deep Hooks
  • Relentless Finisher
  • Dropstepper
  • Backdown Punisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher

Shooting

  • Deadeye
  • Deep Fades
  • Difficult Shots
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extendor
  • Green Machine

Playmaking

  • Break Starter
  • Post Spin Technician
  • Dream Shake
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Interceptor

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1
Close Shot 80
Driving Layup 62
Driving Dunk 65
Standing Dunk 70
Post Hook 70

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 87
Three-Point Shot 80
Free Throw 70
Post Fade 90

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55
Ball Handle 55
Post Moves 87

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 72
Perimeter Defense 45
Lateral Quickness 54
Steal 50
Block 65
Offensive Rebound 50
Defensive Rebound 76

Physicals

Speed 69
Acceleration 63
Vertical 54
Strength 77

Sharpshooting Defender 7’0” 265 LBS

Finishing

  • Lob City Finisher

Shooting

  • Deadeye
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Flexible Release
  • Green Machine

Playmaking

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Clamps
  • Post Move Lockdown
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Rim Protector

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1
Close Shot 75
Driving Layup 60
Driving Dunk 50
Standing Dunk 75
Post Hook 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 83
Three-Point Shot 83
Free Throw 72
Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55
Ball Handle 50
Post Moves 55

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 81
Perimeter Defense 60
Lateral Quickness 53
Steal 60
Block 75
Offensive Rebound 73
Defensive Rebound 80

Physicals

Speed 67
Acceleration 56
Vertical 56
Strength 89

Glass-Cleaning Stretch 5 7’0” 275 LBS

Finishing badges

  • Lob City Finisher

Shooting badges

  • Dead Eye
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Flexible Release
  • Green Machine
  • Pick and Popper
  • Catch and Shoot

Playmaking badges

  • Break Starter
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Chase Down Artist
  • Pick Pocket
  • Defensive Leader
  • Post Move Lockdown
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Rim Protector

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1
Close Shot 65
Driving Layup 62
Driving Dunk 62
Standing Dunk 80
Post Hook 45

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 78
Three-Point Shot 78
Free Throw 78
Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55
Ball Handle 48
Post Moves 30

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 85
Perimeter Defense 60
Lateral Quickness 53
Steal 65
Block 84
Offensive Rebound 83
Defensive Rebound 85

Physicals

Speed 64
Acceleration 55
Vertical 56
Strength 95

Post Playmaker 7’0” 270 LBS

Finishing badges

  • Dropstepper
  • Backdown Punisher
  • Consistent Finisher
  • Contact Finisher

Shooting badges

  • Dead Eye
  • Quick Draw
  • Range Extender
  • Corner Expert
  • Catch and Shoot
  • Catch and Shoot

Playmaking badges

  • Dimer
  • Break Starter
  • Post Spin technician
  • Needle Threader
  • Space Creator
  • Dream Shake
  • Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

  • Box
  • Brick Wall
  • Interceptor
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Intimidator
  • Interceptor

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Recommended Build 2
Close Shot 75 68
Driving Layup 72 79
Driving Dunk 72 82
Standing Dunk 81 52
Post Hook 75 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 70 71
Three-Point Shot 70 69
Free Throw 70 57
Post Fade 85 85

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 64 72
Ball Handle 55 66
Post Moves 90 74

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 72 65
Perimeter Defense 40 65
Lateral Quickness 45 66
Steal 40 29
Block 70 72
Offensive Rebound 50 66
Defensive Rebound 80 74

Physicals

Speed 64 74
Acceleration 56 72
Vertical 52 68
Strength 82 58

Best Shooting Guard Builds

NBA 2K21, the following 8 archetypes are available for the Shooting Guard position:

  • Offensive Threat
  • Scoring Machine
  • 2-Way Finisher
  • 3-Level Scorer
  • Shot-Creating Sharpshooter
  • Shot Creator
  • Sharpshooting Defender
  • 2-Way Sharpshooter

Shooting Guard is usually the fastest player on the team, responsible for delivering the ball to the opponent’s side of the court and taking long range shots.

Due to that, these Shooting Guard builds will rely on speed and long distance attributes.

The best NBA 2K21 Shooting Guard build will ideally have the following:

Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.

Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.

Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Let’s continue on below to have a look at the best builds for all the Shooting Guard archetypes.

Offensive Threat

Build #1 (6’5”, 195 lbs)

Finishing

  • Acrobat (Gold)
  • Lob City Finisher (Gold)
  • Consistent Finisher (Gold)
  • Contact Finisher (HOF)
  • Fancy Footwork (Gold)
  • Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)
  • Giant Slayer (HOF)
  • Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Corner Specialist (Silver)
  • Deadeye (Gold)
  • Green Machine (Bronze)
  • Quick Draw (HOF)
  • Range Extender (Silver)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)
  • Tireless Shooter (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Dimer (Bronze)
  • Downhill (Silver)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Needle Threader (Silver)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 89
Driving Layup 83
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 58
Post Hook 71

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 80
Three-Point Shot 81
Free Throw 84
Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 76
Ball Handle 81
Post Moves 49

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 39
Perimeter Defense 74
Lateral Quickness 71
Steal 60
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

  • Relentless Finisher (Bronze)

Shooting

  • Clutch Shooter (Gold)
  • Corner Specialist (Bronze)
  • Deadeye (HOF)
  • Green Machine (Silver)
  • Hot Start (Bronze)
  • Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
  • Range Extender (HOF)
  • Tireless Shooter (Gold)
  • Volume Shooter (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker (Gold)
  • Bail Out (Bronze)
  • Dimer (Gold)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Gold)
  • Stop & Go (Gold)
  • Tight Handles (Gold)
  • Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Clamps (Gold)
  • Intimidator (Gold)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 57
Driving Layup 80
Driving Dunk 65
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 90
Three-Point Shot 87
Free Throw 90
Post Fade 83

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 88
Ball Handle 84
Post Moves 56

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 50
Perimeter Defense 75
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 79
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 67

Scoring Machine

Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)

Finishing

  • Acrobat (Silver)
  • Lob City Finisher (Silver)
  • Consistent Finisher (Gold)
  • Contact Finisher (HOF)
  • Fancy Footwork (Gold)
  • Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)
  • Giant Slayer (HOF)
  • Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Deadeye (Silver)
  • Difficult Shots (Gold)
  • Green Machine (Gold)
  • Quick Draw (HOF)
  • Range Extender (Silver)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker (Silver)
  • Downhill (Gold)
  • Handles For Days (Silver)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Silver)
  • Stop & Go (Silver)
  • Tight Handles (Bronze)
  • Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 75
Driving Dunk 73
Standing Dunk 56
Post Hook 70

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 85
Three-Point Shot 84
Free Throw 80
Post Fade 87

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 74
Ball Handle 81
Post Moves 75

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 39
Perimeter Defense 72
Lateral Quickness 71
Steal 45
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 30
Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 179 lbs)

Finishing

  • Contact Finisher (HOF)
  • Giant Slayer (Gold)
  • Pro Touch (HOF)
  • Slithery Finisher (HOF)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot
  • Deadeye (Gold)
  • Difficult Shots (Silver)
  • Green Machine (Gold)
  • Hot Zone Hunter (Gold)
  • Range Extender (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Bail Out (Bronze)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Stop & Go (Silver)
  • Tight Handles (Gold)
  • Unpluckable (Gold)

Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer to get the best build for Scoring Machine.

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 88
Driving Layup 91
Driving Dunk 81
Standing Dunk 57
Post Hook 56

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 81
Three-Point Shot 79
Free Throw 60
Post Fade 87

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 80
Post Moves 47

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 35
Perimeter Defense 76
Lateral Quickness 74
Steal 79
Block 28
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 62

2-Way Finisher

Build #1 (6’6”, 215 lbs)

This MyCareer build for NBA 2K21 uses the following badges to make an effective 2-Way Finisher archetype.

Finishing

  • Acrobat (Gold)
  • Lob City Finisher (Gold)
  • Consistent Finisher (Gold)
  • Contact Finisher (HOF)
  • Fancy Footwork (HOF)
  • Giant Slayer (HOF)
  • Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (Silver)
  • Corner Specialist (Silver)
  • Quick Draw (Bronze)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Downhill (Silver)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Chase Down Artist (Bronze)
  • Clamp (HOF)
  • Defensive Leader (Gold)
  • Interceptor (Gold)
  • Intimidator (HOF)
  • Pick Dodger (Silver)
  • Pick Pocket (Gold)
  • Tireless Defender (Silver)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 87
Driving Layup 85
Driving Dunk 91
Standing Dunk 66
Post Hook 50

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 70
Three-Point Shot 70
Free Throw 78
Post Fade 43

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 63
Ball Handle 77
Post Moves 38

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 60
Perimeter Defense 81
Lateral Quickness 77
Steal 80
Block 80
Offensive Rebound 30
Defensive Rebound 55

Build #2 (6’7”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

  • Acrobat (Silver)
  • Contact Finisher (HOF)
  • Fancy Footwork (HOF)
  • Giant Slayer (Bronze)
  • Relentless Finisher (HOF)
  • Slithery Finisher (HOF)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (Bronze)
  • Corner Specialist (Bronze)
  • Range Extender (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Bail Out (Bronze)
  • Downhill (Silver)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Stop & Go (Silver)
  • Unpluckable (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Chase Down Artist (Silver)
  • Clamps (HOF)
  • Interceptor (Bronze)
  • Intimidator (HOF)
  • Lightning Reflexes (Silver)
  • Pick Dodger (Bronze)
  • Pogo Stick (Bronze)
  • Rebound Chaser (Bronze)
  • Tireless Defender (Gold)

Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer or MyPlayer for this build

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 90
Driving Layup 81
Driving Dunk 91
Standing Dunk 44
Post Hook 47

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 65
Three-Point Shot 55
Free Throw 80
Post Fade 53

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 73
Ball Handle 72
Post Moves 36

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 59
Perimeter Defense 83
Lateral Quickness 81
Steal 82
Block 59
Offensive Rebound 42
Defensive Rebound 75

3-Level Scorer Builds

Build #1 (6’4”, 180 lbs)

Finishing

  • Tear Dropper (Gold)
  • Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

  • Catching & Shoot (HOF)
  • Clutch Shooter (Silver)
  • Corner Specialist (Gold)
  • Deadeye (HOF)
  • Difficult Shots (Gold)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Quick Draw (HOF)
  • Ranger Extender (Gold)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Ball Out (Silver)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Silver)
  • Stop & Go (Gold)
  • Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 71
Driving Dunk 53
Standing Dunk 25
Post Hook 58

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 95
Three-Point Shot 94
Free Throw 94
Post Fade 94

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 74
Ball Handle 78
Post Moves 58

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 36
Perimeter Defense 72
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 57
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 191 lbs)

Finishing

  • Consistent Finisher (Gold)
  • Contact Finisher (Gold)
  • Fancy Footwork (Gold)
  • Relentless Finisher (Gold)
  • Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (Bronze)
  • Deadeye (HOF)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
  • Range Extender (HOF)
  • Volume Shooter (HOF)

Playmaking

  • Bail Out (Bronze)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Gold)
  • Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Clamps (Silver)
  • Pick Dodger (Gold)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 93
Driving Layup 84
Driving Dunk 75
Standing Dunk 68
Post Hook 49

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 86
Three-Point Shot 84
Free Throw 90
Post Fade 62

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 76
Ball Handle 79
Post Moves 33

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 34
Perimeter Defense 76
Lateral Quickness 72
Steal 79
Block 31
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 64

Shot-Creating Sharpshooter Builds

Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)

Finishing

  • Tear Dropper (Bronze)
  • Fancy Footwork (Silver)
  • Giant Slayer (Silver)
  • Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Difficult (HOF)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Quick Draw (HOF)
  • Range Extender (Gold)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker (Silver)
  • Downhill (Gold)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (HOF)
  • Space Creator (Silver)
  • Stop & Go (Gold)
  • Tight Handles (Bronze)
  • Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 75
Driving Dunk 68
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 89
Three-Point Shot 86
Free Throw 90
Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 87
Ball Handle 85
Post Moves 78

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 38
Perimeter Defense 71
Lateral Quickness 72
Steal 54
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 30

Shot-Creator Builds

Build #1 (6’6”, 195 lbs)

Finishing

  • Lob City Finisher (Silver)
  • Consistent Finisher (Bronze)
  • Contact Finisher (Gold)
  • Fancy Footwork (Gold)
  • Giant Slayer (Gold)
  • Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Deadeye (Gold)
  • Difficult Shots (HOF)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Quick Draw (Gold)
  • Range Extender (Gold)
  • Tireless Shooter (Gold)

Playmaking

  • Dimer (Silver)
  • Downhill (HOF)
  • Handles For Days (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Gold)
  • Stop & Go (Silver)
  • Tight Handles (Bronze)
  • Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 82
Driving Dunk 72
Standing Dunk 50
Post Hook 55

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 87
Three-Point Shot 77
Free Throw 83
Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 84
Ball Handle 83
Post Moves 74

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 37
Perimeter Defense 73
Lateral Quickness 72
Steal 54
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 29
Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’2”, 169 lbs)

Finishing

  • Slithery Finisher (Bronze)

Shooting

  • Clutch Shooter (Bronze)
  • Corner Specialist (Bronze)
  • Deadeye (HOF)
  • Difficult Shots (HOF)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Hot Start (Bronze)
  • Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
  • Range Extender (HOF)
  • Volume Shooter (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Bail Out (Bronze)
  • Dimer (Silver)
  • Floor General (HOF)
  • Handles For Days (HOF)
  • Quick First Step (HOF)
  • Tight Handles (HOF)
  • Unpluckable (SIlver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Clamps (Gold)
  • Intimidator (Silver)
  • Pick Dodger (Silver)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 77
Driving Layup 80
Driving Dunk 64
Standing Dunk 25
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 90
Three-Point Shot 87
Free Throw 89
Post Fade 83

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 88
Ball Handle 88
Post Moves 39

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 39
Perimeter Defense 75
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 80
Block 27
Offensive Rebound 28
Defensive Rebound 65

Sharpshooting Defender Build (6’5”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

  • Lob City Finisher (Silver)
  • Consistent Finisher (Bronze)
  • Fancy Footwork (Silver)
  • Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)
  • Giant Slayer (Silver)
  • Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Corner Specialist (Gold)
  • Deadeye (Gold)
  • Green Machine (HOF)
  • Quick Draw (HOF)
  • Range Extender (Silver)
  • Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Downhill (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Chase Down Artist (Silver)
  • Clamps (HOF)
  • Interceptor (Gold)
  • Intimidator (Gold)
  • Pick Dodger (HOF)
  • Pick Pocket (Gold)
  • Tireless Defender (HOF)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 72
Driving Dunk 67
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 84
Three-Point Shot 85
Free Throw 87
Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 67
Ball Handle 75
Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 50
Perimeter Defense 80
Lateral Quickness 79
Steal 76
Block 74
Offensive Rebound 40
Defensive Rebound 69

2-Way Sharpshooter Builds

Build #1 (6’6”, 200 lbs)

Finishing

  • Lob City Finisher (Silver)
  • Consistent Finisher (Silver)
  • Fancy Footwork (Silver)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Corner Specialist (HOF)
  • Deadeye (Gold)
  • Green Machine (Gold)
  • Quick Draw (Gold)
  • Range Extender (Silver)

Playmaking

  • Downhill (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Chase Down Artist (Silver)
  • Clamps (HOF)
  • Defensive Leader (Gold)
  • Interceptor (Gold)
  • Intimidator (Gold0
  • Lightning Reflexes (Gold)
  • Pick Dodger (HOF)
  • Pick Pocket (Gold)
  • Tireless Defender (HOF)

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 82
Driving Layup 74
Driving Dunk 70
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 80
Three-Point Shot 80
Free Throw 87
Post Fade 77

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 65
Ball Handle 72
Post Moves 77

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 55
Perimeter Defense 82
Lateral Quickness 79
Steal 80
Block 80
Offensive Rebound 48
Defensive Rebound 72

Build #2 (6’5”, 210 lbs)

Finishing

  • Fancy Footwork (Bronze)

Shooting

  • Catch & Shoot (HOF)
  • Corner Specialist (HOF)
  • Deadeye (HOF)
  • Green Machine (Gold)
  • Hot Zone Hunter (Silver)
  • Range Extender (HOF)

Playmaking

  • Ankle Breaker (Gold)
  • Bail Out (Gold)
  • Quick First Step (Gold)
  • Space Creator (Gold)
  • Tight Handles (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

  • Brick Wall (Bronze)
  • Clamps (HOF)
  • Intimidator (HO)
  • Pick Dodger (HOF)
  • Pick Pocket (HOF)

This 2-Way sharpshooter build relies on the following attributes

Finishing

Attribute Level
Close Shot 56
Driving Layup 77
Driving Dunk 73
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level
Mid-Range Shot 83
Three-Point Shot 80
Free Throw 88
Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Attribute Level
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 75
Post Moves 50

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level
Interior Defense 40
Perimeter Defense 85
Lateral Quickness 85
Steal 91
Block 57
Offensive Rebound 41
Defensive Rebound 71

Usman Ahmed

Usman's enthusiasm for gaming started with a RuneScape addiction, and he employs the linguistic skills he acquired from the MMORPG at SegmentNext.