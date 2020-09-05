NBA 2K21 is out and with it come a plethora of new ways to explore your character’s expertise. In this guide for NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer, we’ll be discussing some of the more famous builds given to us by the community and how you can use them to create your ideal character.

NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer

Knowing beforehand where you’re playing on the field and what your position will be in the court can help you out a lot when making a character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer.

Specifically designing a character in NBA 2K21 for the main role instead of trying to go for all things at once initially can result in some poor results.

Skills

Finishing directly influences your proficiency in offense. You’ll be focusing on Close Shot, Driving Dunk, and Standing Dunk here.

Defense/Rebounding will better improve your ability to play around with your opponents when it comes to dribbling. You get better at Stealing and executing Offensive Rebounds and Defensive Rebounds.

Playmaking indicates how good you are at passing and moving with the ball. Investing into Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle will ensure you are able to dribble precisely and set important plays up for your allies.

Shooting will make you better at offense outside of the paint. You’ll basically get better at Three-Point Shots or Free Throws.

Physical Profile

Agility will improve your Speed as well as the time it takes to reach your maximum Speed.

Strength will indicate how effectively your player will be able to tackle the other opponent to win over the ball.

Vertical refers to the speed at which you reach the apex of your jump. If you have a character that needs to rely on both types of rebounding, you’re going to want a good Vertical.

Body Shape

Your Body Type does not affect your performance.

Your Height however does, depending on your Height, you will see a negative effect on Speed, whilst a positive effect on Strength.

If your Weight increases, you’ll have better Strength. With lesser Weight, you’ll experience an increase in Speed.

Wingspan refers to how wide your player’s arms are. Depending on where you plan to position your character, you’ll have to adjust your Wingspan accordingly.

In this NBA 2K21 builds guide, we’ll be showing you some builds that we’ve crafted for the following positions.

Positions

Power Forward

Point Guard

Center

Shooting Guard

Point Guard Builds

The Point Guard Position comes with 8 archetypes in total. These 8 Archetypes are:

Scoring Machine

Slashing Sharpshooter

Slashing Playmaker

3-level Scorer

Offensive Threat

Midrange Specialist

Pure Playmaker

2-Way Slashing Playmaker

A point guard is generally the shortest player in the team and mainly works as support for others. Below are the best Point Guard builds for all the above-mentioned archetypes:

Scoring Machine Builds

Build 1 – 6”7, 170 LBS

This NBA 2K21 point guard build comes with the following badges:

Finishing

Relentless

Consistent Finisher

Lob City Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher.

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye, Difficult Shots

Flexible Release

Green Machine

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Tireless Shooter.

Playmaking

Dimer

Handle for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Defense

Interceptor

Scoring Machine build has the following attributes:

Close Shot 89 Driving Layup 81 Driving Dunk 76 Standing Dunk 45 Post Hook 70 Mid Range Shot 85 Three Point Shot 86 Free Throw 79 Post Fade 88 Pass Accuracy 79 Ball Handle 86 Post Moves 67 Interior Defence 32 Perimeter Defence 70 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 40 Block 30 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 93 Acceleration 91 Vertical 90 Strength 52

Build 2 Ultimate Scoring Machine – 6’5”, 179 LBS

This Scoring Machine build comes with the following attributes

Close Shot 87 Driving Layup 91 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 54 Post Hook 55 Mid Range Shot 82 Three Point Shot 80 Free Throw 60 Post Fade 88 Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 80 Post Moves 46 Interior Defence 33 Perimeter Defence 75 Lateral Quickness 73 Steal 78 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 61 Speed 84 Acceleration 83 Vertical 72 Strength 51

Slashing Sharpshooter Builds

Build 1 – 6’4, 175 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

Relentless Finisher

Lob City Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye, Difficult Shots

Green Machine

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Tireless Shooter

Playmaking

Dimer

Handle for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Defense

Interceptor

This Build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 87 Driving Dunk 82 Standing Dunk 45 Post Hook 65 Mid Range Shot 81 Three Point Shot 81 Free Throw 84 Post Fade 80 Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 84 Post Moves 69 Interior Defence 34 Perimeter Defence 75 Lateral Quickness 72 Steal 45 Block 30 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 93 Acceleration 91 Vertical 92 Strength 52

Slashing Playmaker Builds

Slashing Playmaker Build 1 – 6’3, 185 LBS

The badges in this Slashing Playmaker build are:

Finishing

Relentless Finisher

Tear Dropper

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Fastbreak Finisher

Shooting

Difficult Shots

Quickdraw

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker

Dimer

Downhill

Floor General

Handle for Days

Lob City Passer

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Defense

Interceptor

This NBA 2K21 MyCareer Slashing Playmaker build comes with the following attributes

Close Shot 87 Driving Layup 90 Driving Dunk 89 Standing Dunk 46 Post Hook 72 Mid Range Shot 71 Three Point Shot 70 Free Throw 82 Post Fade 65 Pass Accuracy 89 Ball Handle 92 Post Moves 78 Interior Defence 35 Perimeter Defence 70 Lateral Quickness 73 Steal 61 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 93 Acceleration 93 Vertical 92 Strength 56

Build 2 All Around – 6’5, 190 LBS

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 86 Driving Layup 86 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30 Mid Range Shot 79 Three Point Shot 75 Free Throw 85 Post Fade 35 Pass Accuracy 95 Ball Handle 95 Post Moves 65 Interior Defence 39 Perimeter Defence 75 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 74 Block 30 Offensive Rebound 68 Defensive Rebound 80 Speed 95 Acceleration 95 Vertical 74 Strength 53

3 Level Scorer Archetype

Build 1 – 6’3, 170 LBS

The badges in this NBA 2K21 build are:

Finishing

Consistent Finisher

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Clutch Shooter

Corner Specialist

Deadeye, Difficult Shots

Green Machine

Hot Start

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Tireless Shooter

Slippery Off Ball

Playmaking

Bail Out

Handle for Days

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Space Creator

Unpluckable

Defense

Interceptor

Pick Dodger

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 72 Driving Dunk 51 Standing Dunk 35 Post Hook 32 Mid Range Shot 94 Three Point Shot 94 Free Throw 94 Post Fade 91 Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 80 Post Moves 66 Interior Defence 34 Perimeter Defence 68 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 59 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 87 Acceleration 87 Vertical 67 Strength 46

Offensive Threat Builds

Build 1 – 6’3”, 180 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

Tear Dropper

Fancy Footwork

Pro Touch

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Clutch Shooter

Corner Specialist

Deadeye, Difficult Shots

Green Machine

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Volume Shooter

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker

Dimer

Floor General

Handle for Days

Lob City Passer

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Defence

Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 75 Driving Dunk 57 Standing Dunk 35 Post Hook 37 Mid Range Shot 84 Three Point Shot 84 Free Throw 86 Post Fade 84 Pass Accuracy 87 Ball Handle 90 Post Moves 75 Interior Defence 35 Perimeter Defence 73 Lateral Quickness 74 Steal 61 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 92 Acceleration 92 Vertical 70 Strength 49

Midrange Special Builds

Build 1 – 6’3”, 175 LBS

The badges used in this build are:

Finishing

Tear Dropper

Consistent Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Deadeye

Difficult Shots

Green Machine

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Tireless Shooter

Volume Shooter

Playmaking

Floor General

Handle for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Unpluckable

Space Creator

Defense

Clamps

Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 77 Driving Dunk 68 Standing Dunk 25 Post Hook 29 Mid Range Shot 91 Three Point Shot 80 Free Throw 88 Post Fade 82 Pass Accuracy 84 Ball Handle 89 Post Moves 73 Interior Defence 34 Perimeter Defence 73 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 63 Block 36 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 29 Speed 92 Acceleration 92 Vertical 68 Strength 45

Pure Playmaker

Build 1 – 6’4”, 185 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

Acrobat

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Shooting

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Difficult Shots

Green Machine

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Tireless Shooter

Playmaking

Dimer

Downhill

Floor General

Lob City Passer

Handle for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Defense

Interceptor

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 84 Driving Dunk 70 Standing Dunk 39 Post Hook 30 Mid Range Shot 78 Three Point Shot 75 Free Throw 83 Post Fade 62 Pass Accuracy 94 Ball Handle 94 Post Moves 90 Interior Defence 37 Perimeter Defence 75 Lateral Quickness 74 Steal 64 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 30 Speed 96 Acceleration 95 Vertical 73 Strength 53

2 Way Slashing

Build 1 – 6’4”, 190 LBS

The badges in this build are:

Finishing

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Pro Touch

Shooting

Deadeye

Green Machine

Quickdraw

Range Extender

Playmaking

Down Hill

Floor General

Handle for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Unpluckable

Defense

Interceptor

Clamps

Intimidator

Off-Ball Pest

Pick Dodger

Pick Pocket

This build comes with the following attributes:

Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 72 Standing Dunk 25 Post Hook 30 Mid Range Shot 71 Three Point Shot 70 Free Throw 75 Post Fade 48 Pass Accuracy 82 Ball Handle 90 Post Moves 73 Interior Defence 42 Perimeter Defence 85 Lateral Quickness 84 Steal 77 Block 70 Offensive Rebound 42 Defensive Rebound 42 Speed 92 Acceleration 92 Vertical 86 Strength 67

Lockdown Defender

Build #1

Physical Profile – Select the chart that provides you with the most Agility and Strength.

Skill – Try to create a pie chart that equally contributes to Defense/Rebound as well as Shooting equally in a larger portion compared to Finishing and Playmaking.

Potential – Invest into ball handle, mid-range and three-point shooting along with the best three categories in Finishing.

Body Shape – Keep your height at 6’5” along with your Weight at minimum while keeping your Wingspan maximum. Go for a burly body shape.

Takeover – Lockdown Defender.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Highest speed.

Skill – Invest mostly into Playmaking for this build and fiddle around with the rest. You could make all of it balanced, or invest a little more into Defense/Rebound compared to other aspects.

Potential – You should have really good Playmaking with the above-mentioned prioritization, followed by Defense/Rebound, Shooting and Finishing.

Body Shape – Select a height anywhere between 6’5” and 6’7”. Lower your Weight until you get 90 speed, or simply set your Weight to as low as you can.

Takeover – You can go for either Playmaker or Lockdown Defender with this build.

Sharpshooter

Build #1

Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.

Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.

Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Build #2

Physical Profile – Pick the pie chart that gives you exceptional Shooting, with Playmaking being at the second followed by Finishing and Defense/Rebound.

Potential – Our priority is obviously Shooting, which we’ll have 30 badges of in total, followed by 14 in Playmaking, 8 in Defense/Rebound and 1 in Finishing.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of shooting, or the biggest green portion in the chart.

Body Shape – 6’5”, 175 Weight and an 83.4” Wingspan.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Builds for Power Forward Players

In NBA 2K21, there are 8 Power Forward archetypes present. They are listed below.

Interior Finisher (Takeover: Slashing)

3-Level Scorer (Takeover: Sharpshooting)

Pure Stretch Four (Takeover: Sharpshooting)

Paint Beast (Takeover: Glass Cleaner)

3-Level Playmaker (Takeover: Sharpshooting)

Glass Cleaner (Takeover: Rim Protector)

2-Way Stretch 4 (Takeover: Sharpshooting)

Post Playmaker (Takeover: Post Scoring)

Power Forward is a bit similar to Center in terms of attributes but with better speed and shooting attributes.

Interior Finisher Builds

Interior Finisher, 6’10” 245 LBS

Finishing Badges

Putback Boss

Relentless Finisher

Dropstepper

Lob City Finisher

Backdown Punisher

Contact Finisher

Pick & Roller

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-ball

Playmaking Badges

Downhill

Dream Shake

Post Spin Technician

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Box

Brick Wall

Interceptor

Intimidator

Rebound Chaser

Worm

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 77 Acceleration 71 Vertical 76 Strength 91

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 95 Driving Layup 86 Driving Dunk 91 Standing Dunk 95 Post Hook 90

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 34 Three-Point Shot 34 Free Throw 72 Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 55 Ball Handle 50 Post Moves 84

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 73 Perimeter Defense 41 Lateral Quickness 59 Steal 29 Block 65 Offensive Rebound 55 Defensive Rebound 49

Interior Finisher, 6’9” 236 LBS

Finishing Badges

Acrobat

Relentless Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Lob City Finisher

Pro Touch

Giant Slayer

Cross-Key Scorer

Shooting Badges

Corner Specialist

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Quick First Step

Unpluckable

Dream Shake

Post Spin Technician

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Brick Wall

Clamps

Intimidator

Rebound Chaser

Tireless Defender

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 62 Acceleration 60 Vertical 84 Strength 81

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 95 Driving Layup 86 Driving Dunk 95 Standing Dunk 95 Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 37 Three-Point Shot 33 Free Throw 54 Post Fade 54

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 58 Ball Handle 63 Post Moves 82

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 72 Perimeter Defense 62 Lateral Quickness 60 Steal 35 Block 79 Offensive Rebound 77 Defensive Rebound 77

3-Level Scorer Builds

3-Level Scorer, 6’9” 220 LBS

Finishing Badges

Dropstepper

Lob City Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Deadeye

Green Machine

Green Machine

Hot Zone Hunter

Range Extender

Volume Shooter

Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Handles for Days

Quick first step

Space Creator

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps

Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 86 Acceleration 83 Vertical 73 Strength 46

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 94 Driving Layup 84 Driving Dunk 76 Standing Dunk 69 Post Hook 49

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 85 Three-Point Shot 83 Free Throw 90 Post Fade 62

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 78 Ball Handle 79 Post Moves 33

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 34 Perimeter Defense 76 Lateral Quickness 72 Steal 79 Block 31 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 65

3-Level Scorer, 6’5” 191 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Relentless Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

Deadeye

Green Machine

Hot Zone Hunter

Range Extender

Volume Shooter

Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Handles for Days

Quick first step

Space Creator

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps

Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 62 Acceleration 60 Vertical 84 Strength 81

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 95 Driving Layup 86 Driving Dunk 95 Standing Dunk 95 Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 37 Three-Point Shot 33 Free Throw 54 Post Fade 54

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 58 Ball Handle 63 Post Moves 82

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 72 Perimeter Defense 62 Lateral Quickness 60 Steal 35 Block 79 Offensive Rebound 77 Defensive Rebound 77

Pure Stretch Four Builds

Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 215 LBS

Finishing Badges

Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Clutch Shooter

Deadeye

Corner Specialist

Deep Fades

Green Machine

Pick and Popper

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Slippery Off-Ball

Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Box

Brick Wall

Chase Down

Off-Ball Pest

Worm

Tireless Defender

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 69 Acceleration 67 Vertical 51 Strength 52

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 63 Driving Dunk 55 Standing Dunk 56 Post Hook 45

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 92 Three-Point Shot 92 Free Throw 93 Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 55 Ball Handle 55 Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 65 Perimeter Defense 63 Lateral Quickness 61 Steal 59 Block 61 Offensive Rebound 30 Defensive Rebound 61

3-Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 235 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Relentless Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

Deadeye

Green Machine

Hot Zone Hunter

Range Extender

Volume Shooter

Catch and Shoot

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Handles for Days

Quick first step

Space Creator

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps

Pick Dodger

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 65 Acceleration 62 Vertical 55 Strength 50

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 83 Driving Layup 62 Driving Dunk 58 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 86 Three-Point Shot 85 Free Throw 87 Post Fade 95

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 42 Ball Handle 56 Post Moves 29

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 67 Perimeter Defense 60 Lateral Quickness 60 Steal 62 Block 73 Offensive Rebound 59 Defensive Rebound 76

Paint Beast

Paint Beast, 6’9” 250 LBS

Finishing Badges

Putback Boss

Dropstepper

Lob City Finish

Contact Finisher

Deep Hooks

Pick and Roller

Fancy Footwork

Giant Slayer

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Box

Brick Wall

Clamps

Interceptor

Intimidator

Moving Truck

Worm

Post Move Lockdown

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 77 Acceleration 71 Vertical 71 Strength 92

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 88 Driving Layup 77 Driving Dunk 87 Standing Dunk 88 Post Hook 79

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 37 Three-Point Shot 34 Free Throw 65 Post Fade 43

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 55 Ball Handle 57 Post Moves 38

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 84 Perimeter Defense 57 Lateral Quickness 66 Steal 73 Block 88 Offensive Rebound 85 Defensive Rebound 86

Paint Beast, 6’8” 280 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Relentless Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Playmaking Badges

Quick first step

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Brick Wall

Intimidator

Pogo Stick

Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 72 Acceleration 70 Vertical 83 Strength 92

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 87 Driving Layup 67 Driving Dunk 86 Standing Dunk 94 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 60 Three-Point Shot 33 Free Throw 54 Post Fade 30

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 70 Ball Handle 63 Post Moves 40

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 88 Perimeter Defense 81 Lateral Quickness 81 Steal 62 Block 92 Offensive Rebound 91 Defensive Rebound 93

3-Level Playmaker

3-Level Playmaker, 6’8” 220 LBS

Finishing Badges

Relentless Finisher

Dropstepper

Backdown Punisher

Contact Finisher

Deep Hooks

Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Deep Fades

Green Machine

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter

Dimer

Dream Shake

Post Spin Technician

Quick First Step

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Interceptor

Rebound chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 73 Acceleration 69 Vertical 50 Strength 71

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 70 Driving Layup 70 Driving Dunk 70 Standing Dunk 72 Post Hook 78

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 85 Three Point Shot 85 Free Throw 76 Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 68 Ball Handle 65 Post Moves 85

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 65 Perimeter Defense 45 Lateral Quickness 63 Steal 38 Block 60 Offensive Rebound 30 Defensive Rebound 61

3-Level Playmaker, 6’7” 200 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Relentless Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

None

Playmaking Badges:

Quick first step

Defense/Rebounding Badges:

Brick Wall

Intimidator

Pogo Stick

Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 81 Acceleration 79 Vertical 63 Strength 47

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 70 Driving Dunk 65 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 52

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 89 Three Point Shot 87 Free Throw 67 Post Fade 89

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 82 Ball Handle 75 Post Moves 73

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 54 Perimeter Defense 71 Lateral Quickness 70 Steal 68 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 63

Glass Cleaner Builds

Glass Cleaner, 6’10” 235 LBS

Finishing Badges

Dropstepper

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-Ball

Catch and Shoot

Clutch Shooter

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Quick Draw

Green Machine

Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Defensive Leader

Intimidator

Box

Chase Down Artist

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

Tireless Defender

Post Move Lockdown

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 71 Acceleration 67 Vertical 65 Strength 79

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 61 Driving Layup 45 Driving Dunk 39 Standing Dunk 50 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 75 Three Point Shot 75 Free Throw 83 Post Fade 78

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 63 Ball Handle 59 Post Moves 64

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 78 Perimeter Defense 70 Lateral Quickness 67 Steal 72 Block 82 Offensive Rebound 78 Defensive Rebound 86

Glass Cleaner, 6’9” 240 LBS

Finishing Badges

Acrobat

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Lob City Finisher

Putback Boss

Relentless Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Bail Out

Needle Threader

Post Spin Technician

Quick First Step

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Brick Wall

Clamps

Intimidator

Box

Chase Down Artist

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

Pogo Stick

Dreamchaser

Worm

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 70 Acceleration 68 Vertical 82 Strength 63

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 61 Driving Layup 77 Driving Dunk 91 Standing Dunk 95 Post Hook 82

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 36 Three Point Shot 33 Free Throw 54 Post Fade 42

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 67 Ball Handle 61 Post Moves 72

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 80 Perimeter Defense 69 Lateral Quickness 67 Steal 42 Block 90 Offensive Rebound 88 Defensive Rebound 88

2-Way Stretch Builds

2-Way Stretch 4, 6’9” 225 LBS

Finishing Badges:

Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-Ball

Catch and Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Quick Draw

Green Machine

Tireless Shooter

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Break Starter

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Defensive Leader

Intimidator

Box

Chase Down Artist

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

Tireless Defender

Post Move Lockdown

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 75 Acceleration 71 Vertical 59 Strength 70

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 83 Driving Layup 67 Driving Dunk 66 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 80 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 83 Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 65 Ball Handle 55 Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 76 Perimeter Defense 72 Lateral Quickness 68 Steal 69 Block 73 Offensive Rebound 74 Defensive Rebound 80

2-Way Stretch 4, 6’8” 237 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Green Machine

Hot Start

Hot Zone Hunter

Range Extender

Pick and Popper

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Bail Out

Quick First Step

Break Starter

Downhill

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Intimidator

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 67 Acceleration 65 Vertical 50 Strength 62

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 59 Driving Layup 51 Driving Dunk 25 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 85 Three Point Shot 84 Free Throw 93 Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 74 Ball Handle 62 Post Moves 69

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 64 Perimeter Defense 66 Lateral Quickness 66 Steal 69 Block 72 Offensive Rebound 58 Defensive Rebound 76

Post Playmaker Builds

Post Playmaker, 6’10” 240 LBS

Finishing Badges

Dropstepper

Consistent Finisher

Slithery Finisher

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Deep Fades

Difficult Shots

Deadeye

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Break Starter

Dream Shake

Space Creator

Dimer

Post Spin Technician

Pass Fake Maestro

Needle Threader

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Box

Brick Wall

Rebound Chaser

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 71 Acceleration 67 Vertical 68 Strength 76

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 80 Driving Layup 60 Driving Dunk 60 Standing Dunk 78 Post Hook 81

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 70 Free Throw 65 Post Fade 88

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 65 Ball Handle 65 Post Moves 95

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 68 Perimeter Defense 35 Lateral Quickness 61 Steal 55 Block 55 Offensive Rebound 55 Defensive Rebound 79

Post Playmaker, 6’8” 233 LBS

Finishing Badges

Contact Finisher

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Green Machine

Hot Start

Hot Zone Hunter

Range Extender

Pick and Popper

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable

Bail Out

Quick First Step

Break Starter

Downhill

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Intimidator

Rebound chaser

Rim Protector

We will want to set the following attributes for this build.

Physicals

Attribute Level Speed 74 Acceleration 72 Vertical 68 Strength 56

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 68 Driving Layup 79 Driving Dunk 82 Standing Dunk 52 Post Hook 51

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 71 Three Point Shot 69 Free Throw 57 Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass accuracy 72 Ball Handle 66 Post Moves 74

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 65 Perimeter Defense 65 Lateral Quickness 66 Steal 29 Block 72 Offensive Rebound 66 Defensive Rebound 74

Center

Center position players have the following archetypes to consider when creating builds:

Interior Force

3-Level Scorer

2-Way Athletic Finisher

Slashing Rim Protector

Post-Scoring Stretch

Sharpshooting Defender

Glass-Cleaning Stretch

Post Playmaker

The Center is typically the tallest and strongest player on the team, and is usually positioned beneath the basket.

This player’s strength, height, and athleticism is utilised to collect offensive rebounds and also create space for other attackers.

Interior Force 7’0” 260 LBS

Finishing badges

Putback Boss

Relentless Finisher

Drop Stepper

Fancy Footwork

Rick and Roller

Pro Touch

Slithering Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Shooting badges

Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking badges

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

Interceptor

Intimidator

Rim Protector

Rebound chaser

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2 Close Shot 94 68 Driving Layup 84 79 Driving Dunk 84 82 Standing Dunk 95 52 Post Hook 92 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 38 71 Three-Point Shot 33 69 Free Throw 65 57 Post Fade 55 85

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 58 72 Ball Handle 50 66 Post Moves 45 74

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 80 65 Perimeter Defense 43 65 Lateral Quickness 53 66 Steal 57 29 Block 75 72 Offensive Rebound 78 66 Defensive Rebound 78 74

Physical

Speed 66 Acceleration 57 Vertical 65 Strength 93

3-Level Scorer 6’11” 245 LBS

Finishing badges

Relentless Finisher

Lob city Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Pick & Roller

Consistent Finisher

Shooting badges

Catch & Shoot

Corner Specialist

Dead Eye

Pick & Popper

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Flexible Release

Green Machine

Playmaking badges

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

Box

Brick Wall

Rebound Chaser

Interceptor

Intimidator

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2 Close Shot 88 84 Driving Layup 74 74 Driving Dunk 76 78 Standing Dunk 91 27 Post Hook 68 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 80 84 Three-Point Shot 80 83 Free Throw 80 88 Post Fade 59 59

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 44 79 Ball Handle 40 78 Post Moves 39 52

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 75 43 Perimeter Defense 39 84 Lateral Quickness 54 84 Steal 58 82 Block 72 75 Offensive Rebound 69 46 Defensive Rebound 76 73 Speed 67 88 Acceleration 59 91 Vertical 62 79 Strength 67 54

2-Way Athletic Finisher 7’1” 270 LBS

Finishing

Putback Boss

Lob City Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Pick And Roller

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Shooting

Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

Interceptor

Intimidator

Tireless Defender

Rim Protector

Tireless Defender

Rebound Chaser

Post Move Lock Down

Worm

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Build 2 Close Shot 88 88 Driving Layup 73 79 Driving Dunk 78 95 Standing Dunk 95 67 Post Hook 72 83

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 35 65 Three-Point Shot 33 52 Free Throw 65 80 Post Fade 43 85

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 65 78 Ball Handle 45 79 Post Moves 42 68

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 88 39 Perimeter Defense 56 76 Lateral Quickness 50 70 Steal 66 76 Block 90 30 Offensive Rebound 87 30 Defensive Rebound 87 71

Physicals

Speed 63 86 Acceleration 59 84 Vertical 62 95 Strength 98 67

Slashing Rim Protector 7’0” 250 LBS

Finishing

Putback Boss

Relentless Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Rick and Roller

Slithering Finisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Shooting

Slippery Off-Ball

Playmaking

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

Interceptor

Intimidator

Rim Protector

Rebound chaser

Box

Brick Wall

Chase Down Artist

Post Move Lock Down

Worm

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Close Shot 90 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 95 Post Hook 64

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 36 Three-Point Shot 33 Free Throw 65 Post Fade 51

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 65 Ball Handle 45 Post Moves 57

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 85 Perimeter Defense 45 Lateral Quickness 54 Steal 64 Block 86 Offensive Rebound 81 Defensive Rebound 81

Physicals

Speed 68 Acceleration 61 Vertical 60 Strength 92

Post-Scoring Stretch 5 6’11” 250 LBS

Finishing

Deep Hooks

Relentless Finisher

Dropstepper

Backdown Punisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Shooting

Deadeye

Deep Fades

Difficult Shots

Quick Draw

Range Extendor

Green Machine

Playmaking

Break Starter

Post Spin Technician

Dream Shake

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

Box

Brick Wall

Rebound Chaser

Interceptor

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Close Shot 80 Driving Layup 62 Driving Dunk 65 Standing Dunk 70 Post Hook 70

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 87 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 70 Post Fade 90

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55 Ball Handle 55 Post Moves 87

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 72 Perimeter Defense 45 Lateral Quickness 54 Steal 50 Block 65 Offensive Rebound 50 Defensive Rebound 76

Physicals

Speed 69 Acceleration 63 Vertical 54 Strength 77

Sharpshooting Defender 7’0” 265 LBS

Finishing

Lob City Finisher

Shooting

Deadeye

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Flexible Release

Green Machine

Playmaking

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding

Box

Brick Wall

Chase Down Artist

Clamps

Post Move Lockdown

Rebound Chaser

Interceptor

Intimidator

Rim Protector

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Close Shot 75 Driving Layup 60 Driving Dunk 50 Standing Dunk 75 Post Hook 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 83 Three-Point Shot 83 Free Throw 72 Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55 Ball Handle 50 Post Moves 55

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 81 Perimeter Defense 60 Lateral Quickness 53 Steal 60 Block 75 Offensive Rebound 73 Defensive Rebound 80

Physicals

Speed 67 Acceleration 56 Vertical 56 Strength 89

Glass-Cleaning Stretch 5 7’0” 275 LBS

Finishing badges

Lob City Finisher

Shooting badges

Dead Eye

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Flexible Release

Green Machine

Pick and Popper

Catch and Shoot

Playmaking badges

Break Starter

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

Box

Brick Wall

Chase Down Artist

Pick Pocket

Defensive Leader

Post Move Lockdown

Rebound Chaser

Interceptor

Intimidator

Rim Protector

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Close Shot 65 Driving Layup 62 Driving Dunk 62 Standing Dunk 80 Post Hook 45

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 78 Three-Point Shot 78 Free Throw 78 Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 55 Ball Handle 48 Post Moves 30

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 85 Perimeter Defense 60 Lateral Quickness 53 Steal 65 Block 84 Offensive Rebound 83 Defensive Rebound 85

Physicals

Speed 64 Acceleration 55 Vertical 56 Strength 95

Post Playmaker 7’0” 270 LBS

Finishing badges

Dropstepper

Backdown Punisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Shooting badges

Dead Eye

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Corner Expert

Catch and Shoot

Catch and Shoot

Playmaking badges

Dimer

Break Starter

Post Spin technician

Needle Threader

Space Creator

Dream Shake

Unpluckable

Defense/ Rebounding badges

Box

Brick Wall

Interceptor

Rebound Chaser

Intimidator

Interceptor

Finishing

Attribute Type Recommended Build 1 Recommended Build 2 Close Shot 75 68 Driving Layup 72 79 Driving Dunk 72 82 Standing Dunk 81 52 Post Hook 75 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot 70 71 Three-Point Shot 70 69 Free Throw 70 57 Post Fade 85 85

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy 64 72 Ball Handle 55 66 Post Moves 90 74

Defense/ Rebounding

Interior Defense 72 65 Perimeter Defense 40 65 Lateral Quickness 45 66 Steal 40 29 Block 70 72 Offensive Rebound 50 66 Defensive Rebound 80 74

Physicals

Speed 64 74 Acceleration 56 72 Vertical 52 68 Strength 82 58

Best Shooting Guard Builds

NBA 2K21, the following 8 archetypes are available for the Shooting Guard position:

Offensive Threat

Scoring Machine

2-Way Finisher

3-Level Scorer

Shot-Creating Sharpshooter

Shot Creator

Sharpshooting Defender

2-Way Sharpshooter

Shooting Guard is usually the fastest player on the team, responsible for delivering the ball to the opponent’s side of the court and taking long range shots.

Due to that, these Shooting Guard builds will rely on speed and long distance attributes.

The best NBA 2K21 Shooting Guard build will ideally have the following:

Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.

Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.

Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.

Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.

Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.

Let’s continue on below to have a look at the best builds for all the Shooting Guard archetypes.

Offensive Threat

Build #1 (6’5”, 195 lbs)

Finishing

Acrobat (Gold)

Lob City Finisher (Gold)

Consistent Finisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (HOF)

Fancy Footwork (Gold)

Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)

Giant Slayer (HOF)

Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Deadeye (Gold)

Green Machine (Bronze)

Quick Draw (HOF)

Range Extender (Silver)

Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Tireless Shooter (Silver)

Playmaking

Dimer (Bronze)

Downhill (Silver)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Needle Threader (Silver)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 89 Driving Layup 83 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 58 Post Hook 71

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 80 Three-Point Shot 81 Free Throw 84 Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 76 Ball Handle 81 Post Moves 49

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 39 Perimeter Defense 74 Lateral Quickness 71 Steal 60 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

Relentless Finisher (Bronze)

Shooting

Clutch Shooter (Gold)

Corner Specialist (Bronze)

Deadeye (HOF)

Green Machine (Silver)

Hot Start (Bronze)

Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)

Range Extender (HOF)

Tireless Shooter (Gold)

Volume Shooter (Gold)

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Bail Out (Bronze)

Dimer (Gold)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Gold)

Stop & Go (Gold)

Tight Handles (Gold)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Clamps (Gold)

Intimidator (Gold)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 57 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 65 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 90 Three-Point Shot 87 Free Throw 90 Post Fade 83

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 88 Ball Handle 84 Post Moves 56

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 50 Perimeter Defense 75 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 79 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 67

Scoring Machine

Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)

Finishing

Acrobat (Silver)

Lob City Finisher (Silver)

Consistent Finisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (HOF)

Fancy Footwork (Gold)

Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)

Giant Slayer (HOF)

Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Deadeye (Silver)

Difficult Shots (Gold)

Green Machine (Gold)

Quick Draw (HOF)

Range Extender (Silver)

Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker (Silver)

Downhill (Gold)

Handles For Days (Silver)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Silver)

Stop & Go (Silver)

Tight Handles (Bronze)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 75 Driving Dunk 73 Standing Dunk 56 Post Hook 70

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 85 Three-Point Shot 84 Free Throw 80 Post Fade 87

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 74 Ball Handle 81 Post Moves 75

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 39 Perimeter Defense 72 Lateral Quickness 71 Steal 45 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 30 Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 179 lbs)

Finishing

Contact Finisher (HOF)

Giant Slayer (Gold)

Pro Touch (HOF)

Slithery Finisher (HOF)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot

Deadeye (Gold)

Difficult Shots (Silver)

Green Machine (Gold)

Hot Zone Hunter (Gold)

Range Extender (Gold)

Playmaking

Bail Out (Bronze)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Stop & Go (Silver)

Tight Handles (Gold)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer to get the best build for Scoring Machine.

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 88 Driving Layup 91 Driving Dunk 81 Standing Dunk 57 Post Hook 56

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 81 Three-Point Shot 79 Free Throw 60 Post Fade 87

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 80 Post Moves 47

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 35 Perimeter Defense 76 Lateral Quickness 74 Steal 79 Block 28 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 62

2-Way Finisher

Build #1 (6’6”, 215 lbs)

This MyCareer build for NBA 2K21 uses the following badges to make an effective 2-Way Finisher archetype.

Finishing

Acrobat (Gold)

Lob City Finisher (Gold)

Consistent Finisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (HOF)

Fancy Footwork (HOF)

Giant Slayer (HOF)

Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (Silver)

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Quick Draw (Bronze)

Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

Downhill (Silver)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Chase Down Artist (Bronze)

Clamp (HOF)

Defensive Leader (Gold)

Interceptor (Gold)

Intimidator (HOF)

Pick Dodger (Silver)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Tireless Defender (Silver)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 87 Driving Layup 85 Driving Dunk 91 Standing Dunk 66 Post Hook 50

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 70 Free Throw 78 Post Fade 43

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 63 Ball Handle 77 Post Moves 38

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 60 Perimeter Defense 81 Lateral Quickness 77 Steal 80 Block 80 Offensive Rebound 30 Defensive Rebound 55

Build #2 (6’7”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

Acrobat (Silver)

Contact Finisher (HOF)

Fancy Footwork (HOF)

Giant Slayer (Bronze)

Relentless Finisher (HOF)

Slithery Finisher (HOF)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (Bronze)

Corner Specialist (Bronze)

Range Extender (Gold)

Playmaking

Bail Out (Bronze)

Downhill (Silver)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Stop & Go (Silver)

Unpluckable (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

Chase Down Artist (Silver)

Clamps (HOF)

Interceptor (Bronze)

Intimidator (HOF)

Lightning Reflexes (Silver)

Pick Dodger (Bronze)

Pogo Stick (Bronze)

Rebound Chaser (Bronze)

Tireless Defender (Gold)

Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer or MyPlayer for this build

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 90 Driving Layup 81 Driving Dunk 91 Standing Dunk 44 Post Hook 47

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 65 Three-Point Shot 55 Free Throw 80 Post Fade 53

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 73 Ball Handle 72 Post Moves 36

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 59 Perimeter Defense 83 Lateral Quickness 81 Steal 82 Block 59 Offensive Rebound 42 Defensive Rebound 75

3-Level Scorer Builds

Build #1 (6’4”, 180 lbs)

Finishing

Tear Dropper (Gold)

Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Catching & Shoot (HOF)

Clutch Shooter (Silver)

Corner Specialist (Gold)

Deadeye (HOF)

Difficult Shots (Gold)

Green Machine (HOF)

Quick Draw (HOF)

Ranger Extender (Gold)

Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

Ball Out (Silver)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Silver)

Stop & Go (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 71 Driving Dunk 53 Standing Dunk 25 Post Hook 58

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 95 Three-Point Shot 94 Free Throw 94 Post Fade 94

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 74 Ball Handle 78 Post Moves 58

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 36 Perimeter Defense 72 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 57 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’5”, 191 lbs)

Finishing

Consistent Finisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (Gold)

Fancy Footwork (Gold)

Relentless Finisher (Gold)

Slithery Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (Bronze)

Deadeye (HOF)

Green Machine (HOF)

Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)

Range Extender (HOF)

Volume Shooter (HOF)

Playmaking

Bail Out (Bronze)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

Clamps (Silver)

Pick Dodger (Gold)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 93 Driving Layup 84 Driving Dunk 75 Standing Dunk 68 Post Hook 49

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 86 Three-Point Shot 84 Free Throw 90 Post Fade 62

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 76 Ball Handle 79 Post Moves 33

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 34 Perimeter Defense 76 Lateral Quickness 72 Steal 79 Block 31 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 64

Shot-Creating Sharpshooter Builds

Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)

Finishing

Tear Dropper (Bronze)

Fancy Footwork (Silver)

Giant Slayer (Silver)

Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Difficult (HOF)

Green Machine (HOF)

Quick Draw (HOF)

Range Extender (Gold)

Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker (Silver)

Downhill (Gold)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (HOF)

Space Creator (Silver)

Stop & Go (Gold)

Tight Handles (Bronze)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 75 Driving Dunk 68 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 65

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 89 Three-Point Shot 86 Free Throw 90 Post Fade 85

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 87 Ball Handle 85 Post Moves 78

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 38 Perimeter Defense 71 Lateral Quickness 72 Steal 54 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 30

Shot-Creator Builds

Build #1 (6’6”, 195 lbs)

Finishing

Lob City Finisher (Silver)

Consistent Finisher (Bronze)

Contact Finisher (Gold)

Fancy Footwork (Gold)

Giant Slayer (Gold)

Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Deadeye (Gold)

Difficult Shots (HOF)

Green Machine (HOF)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Range Extender (Gold)

Tireless Shooter (Gold)

Playmaking

Dimer (Silver)

Downhill (HOF)

Handles For Days (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Gold)

Stop & Go (Silver)

Tight Handles (Bronze)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interceptor (Bronze)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 82 Driving Dunk 72 Standing Dunk 50 Post Hook 55

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 87 Three-Point Shot 77 Free Throw 83 Post Fade 80

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 84 Ball Handle 83 Post Moves 74

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 37 Perimeter Defense 73 Lateral Quickness 72 Steal 54 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 29 Defensive Rebound 30

Build #2 (6’2”, 169 lbs)

Finishing

Slithery Finisher (Bronze)

Shooting

Clutch Shooter (Bronze)

Corner Specialist (Bronze)

Deadeye (HOF)

Difficult Shots (HOF)

Green Machine (HOF)

Hot Start (Bronze)

Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)

Range Extender (HOF)

Volume Shooter (Silver)

Playmaking

Bail Out (Bronze)

Dimer (Silver)

Floor General (HOF)

Handles For Days (HOF)

Quick First Step (HOF)

Tight Handles (HOF)

Unpluckable (SIlver)

Defense/Rebounding

Clamps (Gold)

Intimidator (Silver)

Pick Dodger (Silver)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 77 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 64 Standing Dunk 25 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 90 Three-Point Shot 87 Free Throw 89 Post Fade 83

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 88 Ball Handle 88 Post Moves 39

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 39 Perimeter Defense 75 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 80 Block 27 Offensive Rebound 28 Defensive Rebound 65

Sharpshooting Defender Build (6’5”, 190 lbs)

Finishing

Lob City Finisher (Silver)

Consistent Finisher (Bronze)

Fancy Footwork (Silver)

Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)

Giant Slayer (Silver)

Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Corner Specialist (Gold)

Deadeye (Gold)

Green Machine (HOF)

Quick Draw (HOF)

Range Extender (Silver)

Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking

Downhill (Silver)

Defense/Rebounding

Chase Down Artist (Silver)

Clamps (HOF)

Interceptor (Gold)

Intimidator (Gold)

Pick Dodger (HOF)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Tireless Defender (HOF)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 72 Driving Dunk 67 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 84 Three-Point Shot 85 Free Throw 87 Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 67 Ball Handle 75 Post Moves 30

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 50 Perimeter Defense 80 Lateral Quickness 79 Steal 76 Block 74 Offensive Rebound 40 Defensive Rebound 69

2-Way Sharpshooter Builds

Build #1 (6’6”, 200 lbs)

Finishing

Lob City Finisher (Silver)

Consistent Finisher (Silver)

Fancy Footwork (Silver)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Corner Specialist (HOF)

Deadeye (Gold)

Green Machine (Gold)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Range Extender (Silver)

Playmaking

Downhill (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

Chase Down Artist (Silver)

Clamps (HOF)

Defensive Leader (Gold)

Interceptor (Gold)

Intimidator (Gold0

Lightning Reflexes (Gold)

Pick Dodger (HOF)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Tireless Defender (HOF)

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 82 Driving Layup 74 Driving Dunk 70 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 80 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 87 Post Fade 77

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 65 Ball Handle 72 Post Moves 77

Defense/Rebounding

Attribute Level Interior Defense 55 Perimeter Defense 82 Lateral Quickness 79 Steal 80 Block 80 Offensive Rebound 48 Defensive Rebound 72

Build #2 (6’5”, 210 lbs)

Finishing

Fancy Footwork (Bronze)

Shooting

Catch & Shoot (HOF)

Corner Specialist (HOF)

Deadeye (HOF)

Green Machine (Gold)

Hot Zone Hunter (Silver)

Range Extender (HOF)

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Bail Out (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Gold)

Tight Handles (Bronze)

Defense/Rebounding

Brick Wall (Bronze)

Clamps (HOF)

Intimidator (HO)

Pick Dodger (HOF)

Pick Pocket (HOF)

This 2-Way sharpshooter build relies on the following attributes

Finishing

Attribute Level Close Shot 56 Driving Layup 77 Driving Dunk 73 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30

Shooting

Attribute Level Mid-Range Shot 83 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 88 Post Fade 76

Playmaking

Attribute Level Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 75 Post Moves 50

Defense/Rebounding