NBA 2K21 is out and with it come a plethora of new ways to explore your character’s expertise. In this guide for NBA 2K21 Best Builds For MyPlayer and MyCareer, we’ll be discussing some of the more famous builds given to us by the community and how you can use them to create your ideal character.
Knowing beforehand where you’re playing on the field and what your position will be in the court can help you out a lot when making a character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer.
Specifically designing a character in NBA 2K21 for the main role instead of trying to go for all things at once initially can result in some poor results.
Skills
Finishing directly influences your proficiency in offense. You’ll be focusing on Close Shot, Driving Dunk, and Standing Dunk here.
Defense/Rebounding will better improve your ability to play around with your opponents when it comes to dribbling. You get better at Stealing and executing Offensive Rebounds and Defensive Rebounds.
Playmaking indicates how good you are at passing and moving with the ball. Investing into Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle will ensure you are able to dribble precisely and set important plays up for your allies.
Shooting will make you better at offense outside of the paint. You’ll basically get better at Three-Point Shots or Free Throws.
Physical Profile
Agility will improve your Speed as well as the time it takes to reach your maximum Speed.
Strength will indicate how effectively your player will be able to tackle the other opponent to win over the ball.
Vertical refers to the speed at which you reach the apex of your jump. If you have a character that needs to rely on both types of rebounding, you’re going to want a good Vertical.
Body Shape
Your Body Type does not affect your performance.
Your Height however does, depending on your Height, you will see a negative effect on Speed, whilst a positive effect on Strength.
If your Weight increases, you’ll have better Strength. With lesser Weight, you’ll experience an increase in Speed.
Wingspan refers to how wide your player’s arms are. Depending on where you plan to position your character, you’ll have to adjust your Wingspan accordingly.
In this NBA 2K21 builds guide, we’ll be showing you some builds that we’ve crafted for the following positions.
Positions
Power Forward
- Interior Finisher
- 3-Level Scorer
- Pure Stretch Four
- Paint Beast
- 3-Level Playmaker
- Glass Cleaner
- 2-Way Stretch 4
- Post Playmaker
Point Guard
- Scoring Machine
- Slashing Sharpshooter
- Slashing Playmaker
- 3-Level Scorer
- Offensive Threat
- Midrange Specialist
- Pure Playmaker
- 2-Way Slashing Playmaker
Center
- Interior Force
- 3-Level Scorer
- 2-Way Athletic Finisher
- Slashing Rim Protector
- Post-Scoring Stretch
- Sharpshooting Defender
- Glass-Cleaning Stretch
- Post Playmaker
Shooting Guard
- Offensive Threat
- Scoring Machine
- 2-Way Finisher
- 3-Level Scorer
- Shot-Creating Sharpshooter
- Shot Creator
- Sharpshooting Defender
- 2-Way Sharpshooter
Point Guard Builds
The Point Guard Position comes with 8 archetypes in total. These 8 Archetypes are:
- Scoring Machine
- Slashing Sharpshooter
- Slashing Playmaker
- 3-level Scorer
- Offensive Threat
- Midrange Specialist
- Pure Playmaker
- 2-Way Slashing Playmaker
A point guard is generally the shortest player in the team and mainly works as support for others. Below are the best Point Guard builds for all the above-mentioned archetypes:
Scoring Machine Builds
Build 1 – 6”7, 170 LBS
This NBA 2K21 point guard build comes with the following badges:
Finishing
- Relentless
- Consistent Finisher
- Lob City Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher.
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye, Difficult Shots
- Flexible Release
- Green Machine
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Tireless Shooter.
Playmaking
- Dimer
- Handle for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
Defense
- Interceptor
Scoring Machine build has the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|89
|Driving Layup
|81
|Driving Dunk
|76
|Standing Dunk
|45
|Post Hook
|70
|Mid Range Shot
|85
|Three Point Shot
|86
|Free Throw
|79
|Post Fade
|88
|Pass Accuracy
|79
|Ball Handle
|86
|Post Moves
|67
|Interior Defence
|32
|Perimeter Defence
|70
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|40
|Block
|30
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|93
|Acceleration
|91
|Vertical
|90
|Strength
|52
Build 2 Ultimate Scoring Machine – 6’5”, 179 LBS
This Scoring Machine build comes with the following attributes
|Close Shot
|87
|Driving Layup
|91
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|54
|Post Hook
|55
|Mid Range Shot
|82
|Three Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|60
|Post Fade
|88
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|80
|Post Moves
|46
|Interior Defence
|33
|Perimeter Defence
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|73
|Steal
|78
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|61
|Speed
|84
|Acceleration
|83
|Vertical
|72
|Strength
|51
Slashing Sharpshooter Builds
Build 1 – 6’4, 175 LBS
The badges in this build are:
Finishing
- Relentless Finisher
- Lob City Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye, Difficult Shots
- Green Machine
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
- Tireless Shooter
Playmaking
- Dimer
- Handle for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
Defense
- Interceptor
This Build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|87
|Driving Dunk
|82
|Standing Dunk
|45
|Post Hook
|65
|Mid Range Shot
|81
|Three Point Shot
|81
|Free Throw
|84
|Post Fade
|80
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|84
|Post Moves
|69
|Interior Defence
|34
|Perimeter Defence
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|72
|Steal
|45
|Block
|30
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|93
|Acceleration
|91
|Vertical
|92
|Strength
|52
Slashing Playmaker Builds
Slashing Playmaker Build 1 – 6’3, 185 LBS
The badges in this Slashing Playmaker build are:
Finishing
- Relentless Finisher
- Tear Dropper
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
- Fastbreak Finisher
Shooting
- Difficult Shots
- Quickdraw
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker
- Dimer
- Downhill
- Floor General
- Handle for Days
- Lob City Passer
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
Defense
- Interceptor
This NBA 2K21 MyCareer Slashing Playmaker build comes with the following attributes
|Close Shot
|87
|Driving Layup
|90
|Driving Dunk
|89
|Standing Dunk
|46
|Post Hook
|72
|Mid Range Shot
|71
|Three Point Shot
|70
|Free Throw
|82
|Post Fade
|65
|Pass Accuracy
|89
|Ball Handle
|92
|Post Moves
|78
|Interior Defence
|35
|Perimeter Defence
|70
|Lateral Quickness
|73
|Steal
|61
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|93
|Acceleration
|93
|Vertical
|92
|Strength
|56
Build 2 All Around – 6’5, 190 LBS
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|86
|Driving Layup
|86
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid Range Shot
|79
|Three Point Shot
|75
|Free Throw
|85
|Post Fade
|35
|Pass Accuracy
|95
|Ball Handle
|95
|Post Moves
|65
|Interior Defence
|39
|Perimeter Defence
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|74
|Block
|30
|Offensive Rebound
|68
|Defensive Rebound
|80
|Speed
|95
|Acceleration
|95
|Vertical
|74
|Strength
|53
3 Level Scorer Archetype
Build 1 – 6’3, 170 LBS
The badges in this NBA 2K21 build are:
Finishing
- Consistent Finisher
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Clutch Shooter
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye, Difficult Shots
- Green Machine
- Hot Start
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
- Tireless Shooter
- Slippery Off Ball
Playmaking
- Bail Out
- Handle for Days
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Space Creator
- Unpluckable
Defense
- Interceptor
- Pick Dodger
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|72
|Driving Dunk
|51
|Standing Dunk
|35
|Post Hook
|32
|Mid Range Shot
|94
|Three Point Shot
|94
|Free Throw
|94
|Post Fade
|91
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|80
|Post Moves
|66
|Interior Defence
|34
|Perimeter Defence
|68
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|59
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|87
|Acceleration
|87
|Vertical
|67
|Strength
|46
Offensive Threat Builds
Build 1 – 6’3”, 180 LBS
The badges in this build are:
Finishing
- Tear Dropper
- Fancy Footwork
- Pro Touch
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Clutch Shooter
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye, Difficult Shots
- Green Machine
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
- Volume Shooter
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker
- Dimer
- Floor General
- Handle for Days
- Lob City Passer
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
Defence
- Interceptor
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|75
|Driving Dunk
|57
|Standing Dunk
|35
|Post Hook
|37
|Mid Range Shot
|84
|Three Point Shot
|84
|Free Throw
|86
|Post Fade
|84
|Pass Accuracy
|87
|Ball Handle
|90
|Post Moves
|75
|Interior Defence
|35
|Perimeter Defence
|73
|Lateral Quickness
|74
|Steal
|61
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|92
|Acceleration
|92
|Vertical
|70
|Strength
|49
Midrange Special Builds
Build 1 – 6’3”, 175 LBS
The badges used in this build are:
Finishing
- Tear Dropper
- Consistent Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Deadeye
- Difficult Shots
- Green Machine
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
- Tireless Shooter
- Volume Shooter
Playmaking
- Floor General
- Handle for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
- Unpluckable
- Space Creator
Defense
- Clamps
- Interceptor
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|77
|Driving Dunk
|68
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Hook
|29
|Mid Range Shot
|91
|Three Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|88
|Post Fade
|82
|Pass Accuracy
|84
|Ball Handle
|89
|Post Moves
|73
|Interior Defence
|34
|Perimeter Defence
|73
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|63
|Block
|36
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|29
|Speed
|92
|Acceleration
|92
|Vertical
|68
|Strength
|45
Pure Playmaker
Build 1 – 6’4”, 185 LBS
The badges in this build are:
Finishing
- Acrobat
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Difficult Shots
- Green Machine
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
- Tireless Shooter
Playmaking
- Dimer
- Downhill
- Floor General
- Lob City Passer
- Handle for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
Defense
- Interceptor
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|84
|Driving Dunk
|70
|Standing Dunk
|39
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid Range Shot
|78
|Three Point Shot
|75
|Free Throw
|83
|Post Fade
|62
|Pass Accuracy
|94
|Ball Handle
|94
|Post Moves
|90
|Interior Defence
|37
|Perimeter Defence
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|74
|Steal
|64
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|30
|Speed
|96
|Acceleration
|95
|Vertical
|73
|Strength
|53
2 Way Slashing
Build 1 – 6’4”, 190 LBS
The badges in this build are:
Finishing
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
- Pro Touch
Shooting
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Quickdraw
- Range Extender
Playmaking
- Down Hill
- Floor General
- Handle for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
- Unpluckable
Defense
- Interceptor
- Clamps
- Intimidator
- Off-Ball Pest
- Pick Dodger
- Pick Pocket
This build comes with the following attributes:
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|72
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid Range Shot
|71
|Three Point Shot
|70
|Free Throw
|75
|Post Fade
|48
|Pass Accuracy
|82
|Ball Handle
|90
|Post Moves
|73
|Interior Defence
|42
|Perimeter Defence
|85
|Lateral Quickness
|84
|Steal
|77
|Block
|70
|Offensive Rebound
|42
|Defensive Rebound
|42
|Speed
|92
|Acceleration
|92
|Vertical
|86
|Strength
|67
Lockdown Defender
Build #1
Physical Profile – Select the chart that provides you with the most Agility and Strength.
Skill – Try to create a pie chart that equally contributes to Defense/Rebound as well as Shooting equally in a larger portion compared to Finishing and Playmaking.
Potential – Invest into ball handle, mid-range and three-point shooting along with the best three categories in Finishing.
Body Shape – Keep your height at 6’5” along with your Weight at minimum while keeping your Wingspan maximum. Go for a burly body shape.
Takeover – Lockdown Defender.
Build #2
Physical Profile – Highest speed.
Skill – Invest mostly into Playmaking for this build and fiddle around with the rest. You could make all of it balanced, or invest a little more into Defense/Rebound compared to other aspects.
Potential – You should have really good Playmaking with the above-mentioned prioritization, followed by Defense/Rebound, Shooting and Finishing.
Body Shape – Select a height anywhere between 6’5” and 6’7”. Lower your Weight until you get 90 speed, or simply set your Weight to as low as you can.
Takeover – You can go for either Playmaker or Lockdown Defender with this build.
Sharpshooter
Build #1
Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.
Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.
Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.
Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.
Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.
Build #2
Physical Profile – Pick the pie chart that gives you exceptional Shooting, with Playmaking being at the second followed by Finishing and Defense/Rebound.
Potential – Our priority is obviously Shooting, which we’ll have 30 badges of in total, followed by 14 in Playmaking, 8 in Defense/Rebound and 1 in Finishing.
Skill – Select the pie chart that offers the most in terms of shooting, or the biggest green portion in the chart.
Body Shape – 6’5”, 175 Weight and an 83.4” Wingspan.
Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.
Builds for Power Forward Players
In NBA 2K21, there are 8 Power Forward archetypes present. They are listed below.
- Interior Finisher (Takeover: Slashing)
- 3-Level Scorer (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
- Pure Stretch Four (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
- Paint Beast (Takeover: Glass Cleaner)
- 3-Level Playmaker (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
- Glass Cleaner (Takeover: Rim Protector)
- 2-Way Stretch 4 (Takeover: Sharpshooting)
- Post Playmaker (Takeover: Post Scoring)
Power Forward is a bit similar to Center in terms of attributes but with better speed and shooting attributes.
Interior Finisher Builds
Interior Finisher, 6’10” 245 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Putback Boss
- Relentless Finisher
- Dropstepper
- Lob City Finisher
- Backdown Punisher
- Contact Finisher
- Pick & Roller
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-ball
Playmaking Badges
- Downhill
- Dream Shake
- Post Spin Technician
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Rebound Chaser
- Worm
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|77
|Acceleration
|71
|Vertical
|76
|Strength
|91
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|95
|Driving Layup
|86
|Driving Dunk
|91
|Standing Dunk
|95
|Post Hook
|90
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|34
|Three-Point Shot
|34
|Free Throw
|72
|Post Fade
|80
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|50
|Post Moves
|84
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|73
|Perimeter Defense
|41
|Lateral Quickness
|59
|Steal
|29
|Block
|65
|Offensive Rebound
|55
|Defensive Rebound
|49
Interior Finisher, 6’9” 236 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat
- Relentless Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Lob City Finisher
- Pro Touch
- Giant Slayer
- Cross-Key Scorer
Shooting Badges
- Corner Specialist
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out
- Quick First Step
- Unpluckable
- Dream Shake
- Post Spin Technician
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Brick Wall
- Clamps
- Intimidator
- Rebound Chaser
- Tireless Defender
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|62
|Acceleration
|60
|Vertical
|84
|Strength
|81
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|95
|Driving Layup
|86
|Driving Dunk
|95
|Standing Dunk
|95
|Post Hook
|65
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|37
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|Free Throw
|54
|Post Fade
|54
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|58
|Ball Handle
|63
|Post Moves
|82
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|72
|Perimeter Defense
|62
|Lateral Quickness
|60
|Steal
|35
|Block
|79
|Offensive Rebound
|77
|Defensive Rebound
|77
3-Level Scorer Builds
3-Level Scorer, 6’9” 220 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Dropstepper
- Lob City Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Green Machine
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Range Extender
- Volume Shooter
- Catch and Shoot
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out
- Handles for Days
- Quick first step
- Space Creator
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps
- Pick Dodger
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|86
|Acceleration
|83
|Vertical
|73
|Strength
|46
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|94
|Driving Layup
|84
|Driving Dunk
|76
|Standing Dunk
|69
|Post Hook
|49
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|85
|Three-Point Shot
|83
|Free Throw
|90
|Post Fade
|62
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|79
|Post Moves
|33
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|34
|Perimeter Defense
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|72
|Steal
|79
|Block
|31
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|65
3-Level Scorer, 6’5” 191 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Relentless Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Range Extender
- Volume Shooter
- Catch and Shoot
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out
- Handles for Days
- Quick first step
- Space Creator
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps
- Pick Dodger
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|62
|Acceleration
|60
|Vertical
|84
|Strength
|81
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|95
|Driving Layup
|86
|Driving Dunk
|95
|Standing Dunk
|95
|Post Hook
|65
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|37
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|Free Throw
|54
|Post Fade
|54
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|58
|Ball Handle
|63
|Post Moves
|82
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|72
|Perimeter Defense
|62
|Lateral Quickness
|60
|Steal
|35
|Block
|79
|Offensive Rebound
|77
|Defensive Rebound
|77
Pure Stretch Four Builds
Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 215 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Pro Touch
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Clutch Shooter
- Deadeye
- Corner Specialist
- Deep Fades
- Green Machine
- Pick and Popper
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Slippery Off-Ball
- Tireless Shooter
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Chase Down
- Off-Ball Pest
- Worm
- Tireless Defender
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|69
|Acceleration
|67
|Vertical
|51
|Strength
|52
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|63
|Driving Dunk
|55
|Standing Dunk
|56
|Post Hook
|45
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|92
|Three-Point Shot
|92
|Free Throw
|93
|Post Fade
|88
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|55
|Post Moves
|30
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|65
|Perimeter Defense
|63
|Lateral Quickness
|61
|Steal
|59
|Block
|61
|Offensive Rebound
|30
|Defensive Rebound
|61
3-Pure Stretch Four, 6’9” 235 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Relentless Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Range Extender
- Volume Shooter
- Catch and Shoot
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out
- Handles for Days
- Quick first step
- Space Creator
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps
- Pick Dodger
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|65
|Acceleration
|62
|Vertical
|55
|Strength
|50
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|83
|Driving Layup
|62
|Driving Dunk
|58
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|86
|Three-Point Shot
|85
|Free Throw
|87
|Post Fade
|95
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|42
|Ball Handle
|56
|Post Moves
|29
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|67
|Perimeter Defense
|60
|Lateral Quickness
|60
|Steal
|62
|Block
|73
|Offensive Rebound
|59
|Defensive Rebound
|76
Paint Beast
Paint Beast, 6’9” 250 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Putback Boss
- Dropstepper
- Lob City Finish
- Contact Finisher
- Deep Hooks
- Pick and Roller
- Fancy Footwork
- Giant Slayer
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-Ball
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Clamps
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Moving Truck
- Worm
- Post Move Lockdown
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|77
|Acceleration
|71
|Vertical
|71
|Strength
|92
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|88
|Driving Layup
|77
|Driving Dunk
|87
|Standing Dunk
|88
|Post Hook
|79
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|37
|Three-Point Shot
|34
|Free Throw
|65
|Post Fade
|43
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|57
|Post Moves
|38
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|84
|Perimeter Defense
|57
|Lateral Quickness
|66
|Steal
|73
|Block
|88
|Offensive Rebound
|85
|Defensive Rebound
|86
Paint Beast, 6’8” 280 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
- Relentless Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Playmaking Badges
- Quick first step
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Brick Wall
- Intimidator
- Pogo Stick
- Rebound Chaser
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|72
|Acceleration
|70
|Vertical
|83
|Strength
|92
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|87
|Driving Layup
|67
|Driving Dunk
|86
|Standing Dunk
|94
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|60
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|Free Throw
|54
|Post Fade
|30
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|70
|Ball Handle
|63
|Post Moves
|40
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|88
|Perimeter Defense
|81
|Lateral Quickness
|81
|Steal
|62
|Block
|92
|Offensive Rebound
|91
|Defensive Rebound
|93
3-Level Playmaker
3-Level Playmaker, 6’8” 220 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Relentless Finisher
- Dropstepper
- Backdown Punisher
- Contact Finisher
- Deep Hooks
- Pro Touch
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Deep Fades
- Green Machine
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter
- Dimer
- Dream Shake
- Post Spin Technician
- Quick First Step
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Interceptor
- Rebound chaser
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|73
|Acceleration
|69
|Vertical
|50
|Strength
|71
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|70
|Driving Layup
|70
|Driving Dunk
|70
|Standing Dunk
|72
|Post Hook
|78
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|85
|Three Point Shot
|85
|Free Throw
|76
|Post Fade
|85
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|68
|Ball Handle
|65
|Post Moves
|85
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|65
|Perimeter Defense
|45
|Lateral Quickness
|63
|Steal
|38
|Block
|60
|Offensive Rebound
|30
|Defensive Rebound
|61
3-Level Playmaker, 6’7” 200 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
- Relentless Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
None
Playmaking Badges:
- Quick first step
Defense/Rebounding Badges:
- Brick Wall
- Intimidator
- Pogo Stick
- Rebound Chaser
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|81
|Acceleration
|79
|Vertical
|63
|Strength
|47
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|70
|Driving Dunk
|65
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|52
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|89
|Three Point Shot
|87
|Free Throw
|67
|Post Fade
|89
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|82
|Ball Handle
|75
|Post Moves
|73
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|54
|Perimeter Defense
|71
|Lateral Quickness
|70
|Steal
|68
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|63
Glass Cleaner Builds
Glass Cleaner, 6’10” 235 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Dropstepper
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-Ball
- Catch and Shoot
- Clutch Shooter
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Quick Draw
- Green Machine
- Tireless Shooter
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Defensive Leader
- Intimidator
- Box
- Chase Down Artist
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
- Tireless Defender
- Post Move Lockdown
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|71
|Acceleration
|67
|Vertical
|65
|Strength
|79
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|61
|Driving Layup
|45
|Driving Dunk
|39
|Standing Dunk
|50
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|75
|Three Point Shot
|75
|Free Throw
|83
|Post Fade
|78
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|63
|Ball Handle
|59
|Post Moves
|64
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|78
|Perimeter Defense
|70
|Lateral Quickness
|67
|Steal
|72
|Block
|82
|Offensive Rebound
|78
|Defensive Rebound
|86
Glass Cleaner, 6’9” 240 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Lob City Finisher
- Putback Boss
- Relentless Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-Ball
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
- Bail Out
- Needle Threader
- Post Spin Technician
- Quick First Step
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Brick Wall
- Clamps
- Intimidator
- Box
- Chase Down Artist
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
- Pogo Stick
- Dreamchaser
- Worm
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|70
|Acceleration
|68
|Vertical
|82
|Strength
|63
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|61
|Driving Layup
|77
|Driving Dunk
|91
|Standing Dunk
|95
|Post Hook
|82
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|36
|Three Point Shot
|33
|Free Throw
|54
|Post Fade
|42
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|67
|Ball Handle
|61
|Post Moves
|72
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|80
|Perimeter Defense
|69
|Lateral Quickness
|67
|Steal
|42
|Block
|90
|Offensive Rebound
|88
|Defensive Rebound
|88
2-Way Stretch Builds
2-Way Stretch 4, 6’9” 225 LBS
Finishing Badges:
- Pro Touch
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-Ball
- Catch and Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Quick Draw
- Green Machine
- Tireless Shooter
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
- Break Starter
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Defensive Leader
- Intimidator
- Box
- Chase Down Artist
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
- Tireless Defender
- Post Move Lockdown
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|75
|Acceleration
|71
|Vertical
|59
|Strength
|70
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|83
|Driving Layup
|67
|Driving Dunk
|66
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|80
|Three-Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|83
|Post Fade
|80
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|65
|Ball Handle
|55
|Post Moves
|30
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|76
|Perimeter Defense
|72
|Lateral Quickness
|68
|Steal
|69
|Block
|73
|Offensive Rebound
|74
|Defensive Rebound
|80
2-Way Stretch 4, 6’8” 237 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Hot Start
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Range Extender
- Pick and Popper
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
- Bail Out
- Quick First Step
- Break Starter
- Downhill
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Intimidator
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|67
|Acceleration
|65
|Vertical
|50
|Strength
|62
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|59
|Driving Layup
|51
|Driving Dunk
|25
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|85
|Three Point Shot
|84
|Free Throw
|93
|Post Fade
|88
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|74
|Ball Handle
|62
|Post Moves
|69
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|64
|Perimeter Defense
|66
|Lateral Quickness
|66
|Steal
|69
|Block
|72
|Offensive Rebound
|58
|Defensive Rebound
|76
Post Playmaker Builds
Post Playmaker, 6’10” 240 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Dropstepper
- Consistent Finisher
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Deep Fades
- Difficult Shots
- Deadeye
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
- Break Starter
- Dream Shake
- Space Creator
- Dimer
- Post Spin Technician
- Pass Fake Maestro
- Needle Threader
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Rebound Chaser
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|71
|Acceleration
|67
|Vertical
|68
|Strength
|76
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|80
|Driving Layup
|60
|Driving Dunk
|60
|Standing Dunk
|78
|Post Hook
|81
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|70
|Three-Point Shot
|70
|Free Throw
|65
|Post Fade
|88
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|65
|Ball Handle
|65
|Post Moves
|95
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|68
|Perimeter Defense
|35
|Lateral Quickness
|61
|Steal
|55
|Block
|55
|Offensive Rebound
|55
|Defensive Rebound
|79
Post Playmaker, 6’8” 233 LBS
Finishing Badges
- Contact Finisher
Shooting Badges
- Catch and Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Hot Start
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Range Extender
- Pick and Popper
Playmaking Badges
- Unpluckable
- Bail Out
- Quick First Step
- Break Starter
- Downhill
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Intimidator
- Rebound chaser
- Rim Protector
We will want to set the following attributes for this build.
Physicals
|Attribute
|Level
|Speed
|74
|Acceleration
|72
|Vertical
|68
|Strength
|56
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|68
|Driving Layup
|79
|Driving Dunk
|82
|Standing Dunk
|52
|Post Hook
|51
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|71
|Three Point Shot
|69
|Free Throw
|57
|Post Fade
|85
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass accuracy
|72
|Ball Handle
|66
|Post Moves
|74
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|65
|Perimeter Defense
|65
|Lateral Quickness
|66
|Steal
|29
|Block
|72
|Offensive Rebound
|66
|Defensive Rebound
|74
Center
Center position players have the following archetypes to consider when creating builds:
- Interior Force
- 3-Level Scorer
- 2-Way Athletic Finisher
- Slashing Rim Protector
- Post-Scoring Stretch
- Sharpshooting Defender
- Glass-Cleaning Stretch
- Post Playmaker
The Center is typically the tallest and strongest player on the team, and is usually positioned beneath the basket.
This player’s strength, height, and athleticism is utilised to collect offensive rebounds and also create space for other attackers.
Interior Force 7’0” 260 LBS
Finishing badges
- Putback Boss
- Relentless Finisher
- Drop Stepper
- Fancy Footwork
- Rick and Roller
- Pro Touch
- Slithering Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
Shooting badges
- Slippery Off-Ball
Playmaking badges
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding badges
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Rim Protector
- Rebound chaser
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Build 2
|Close Shot
|94
|68
|Driving Layup
|84
|79
|Driving Dunk
|84
|82
|Standing Dunk
|95
|52
|Post Hook
|92
|51
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|38
|71
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|69
|Free Throw
|65
|57
|Post Fade
|55
|85
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|58
|72
|Ball Handle
|50
|66
|Post Moves
|45
|74
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|80
|65
|Perimeter Defense
|43
|65
|Lateral Quickness
|53
|66
|Steal
|57
|29
|Block
|75
|72
|Offensive Rebound
|78
|66
|Defensive Rebound
|78
|74
Physical
|Speed
|66
|Acceleration
|57
|Vertical
|65
|Strength
|93
3-Level Scorer 6’11” 245 LBS
Finishing badges
- Relentless Finisher
- Lob city Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Pick & Roller
- Consistent Finisher
Shooting badges
- Catch & Shoot
- Corner Specialist
- Dead Eye
- Pick & Popper
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Flexible Release
- Green Machine
Playmaking badges
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Rebound Chaser
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Build 2
|Close Shot
|88
|84
|Driving Layup
|74
|74
|Driving Dunk
|76
|78
|Standing Dunk
|91
|27
|Post Hook
|68
|30
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|80
|84
|Three-Point Shot
|80
|83
|Free Throw
|80
|88
|Post Fade
|59
|59
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|44
|79
|Ball Handle
|40
|78
|Post Moves
|39
|52
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|75
|43
|Perimeter Defense
|39
|84
|Lateral Quickness
|54
|84
|Steal
|58
|82
|Block
|72
|75
|Offensive Rebound
|69
|46
|Defensive Rebound
|76
|73
|Speed
|67
|88
|Acceleration
|59
|91
|Vertical
|62
|79
|Strength
|67
|54
2-Way Athletic Finisher 7’1” 270 LBS
Finishing
- Putback Boss
- Lob City Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Pick And Roller
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
Shooting
- Slippery Off-Ball
Playmaking
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Tireless Defender
- Rim Protector
- Tireless Defender
- Rebound Chaser
- Post Move Lock Down
- Worm
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Build 2
|Close Shot
|88
|88
|Driving Layup
|73
|79
|Driving Dunk
|78
|95
|Standing Dunk
|95
|67
|Post Hook
|72
|83
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|35
|65
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|52
|Free Throw
|65
|80
|Post Fade
|43
|85
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|65
|78
|Ball Handle
|45
|79
|Post Moves
|42
|68
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|88
|39
|Perimeter Defense
|56
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|50
|70
|Steal
|66
|76
|Block
|90
|30
|Offensive Rebound
|87
|30
|Defensive Rebound
|87
|71
Physicals
|Speed
|63
|86
|Acceleration
|59
|84
|Vertical
|62
|95
|Strength
|98
|67
Slashing Rim Protector 7’0” 250 LBS
Finishing
- Putback Boss
- Relentless Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Rick and Roller
- Slithering Finisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
Shooting
- Slippery Off-Ball
Playmaking
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Rim Protector
- Rebound chaser
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Chase Down Artist
- Post Move Lock Down
- Worm
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Close Shot
|90
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|95
|Post Hook
|64
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|36
|Three-Point Shot
|33
|Free Throw
|65
|Post Fade
|51
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|65
|Ball Handle
|45
|Post Moves
|57
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|85
|Perimeter Defense
|45
|Lateral Quickness
|54
|Steal
|64
|Block
|86
|Offensive Rebound
|81
|Defensive Rebound
|81
Physicals
|Speed
|68
|Acceleration
|61
|Vertical
|60
|Strength
|92
Post-Scoring Stretch 5 6’11” 250 LBS
Finishing
- Deep Hooks
- Relentless Finisher
- Dropstepper
- Backdown Punisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
Shooting
- Deadeye
- Deep Fades
- Difficult Shots
- Quick Draw
- Range Extendor
- Green Machine
Playmaking
- Break Starter
- Post Spin Technician
- Dream Shake
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Rebound Chaser
- Interceptor
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Close Shot
|80
|Driving Layup
|62
|Driving Dunk
|65
|Standing Dunk
|70
|Post Hook
|70
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|87
|Three-Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|70
|Post Fade
|90
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|55
|Post Moves
|87
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|72
|Perimeter Defense
|45
|Lateral Quickness
|54
|Steal
|50
|Block
|65
|Offensive Rebound
|50
|Defensive Rebound
|76
Physicals
|Speed
|69
|Acceleration
|63
|Vertical
|54
|Strength
|77
Sharpshooting Defender 7’0” 265 LBS
Finishing
- Lob City Finisher
Shooting
- Deadeye
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Flexible Release
- Green Machine
Playmaking
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Chase Down Artist
- Clamps
- Post Move Lockdown
- Rebound Chaser
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Rim Protector
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Close Shot
|75
|Driving Layup
|60
|Driving Dunk
|50
|Standing Dunk
|75
|Post Hook
|50
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|83
|Three-Point Shot
|83
|Free Throw
|72
|Post Fade
|76
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|50
|Post Moves
|55
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|81
|Perimeter Defense
|60
|Lateral Quickness
|53
|Steal
|60
|Block
|75
|Offensive Rebound
|73
|Defensive Rebound
|80
Physicals
|Speed
|67
|Acceleration
|56
|Vertical
|56
|Strength
|89
Glass-Cleaning Stretch 5 7’0” 275 LBS
Finishing badges
- Lob City Finisher
Shooting badges
- Dead Eye
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Flexible Release
- Green Machine
- Pick and Popper
- Catch and Shoot
Playmaking badges
- Break Starter
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Chase Down Artist
- Pick Pocket
- Defensive Leader
- Post Move Lockdown
- Rebound Chaser
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Rim Protector
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Close Shot
|65
|Driving Layup
|62
|Driving Dunk
|62
|Standing Dunk
|80
|Post Hook
|45
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|78
|Three-Point Shot
|78
|Free Throw
|78
|Post Fade
|76
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|55
|Ball Handle
|48
|Post Moves
|30
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|85
|Perimeter Defense
|60
|Lateral Quickness
|53
|Steal
|65
|Block
|84
|Offensive Rebound
|83
|Defensive Rebound
|85
Physicals
|Speed
|64
|Acceleration
|55
|Vertical
|56
|Strength
|95
Post Playmaker 7’0” 270 LBS
Finishing badges
- Dropstepper
- Backdown Punisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
Shooting badges
- Dead Eye
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Corner Expert
- Catch and Shoot
- Catch and Shoot
Playmaking badges
- Dimer
- Break Starter
- Post Spin technician
- Needle Threader
- Space Creator
- Dream Shake
- Unpluckable
Defense/ Rebounding badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Interceptor
- Rebound Chaser
- Intimidator
- Interceptor
Finishing
|Attribute Type
|Recommended Build 1
|Recommended Build 2
|Close Shot
|75
|68
|Driving Layup
|72
|79
|Driving Dunk
|72
|82
|Standing Dunk
|81
|52
|Post Hook
|75
|51
Shooting
|Mid-Range Shot
|70
|71
|Three-Point Shot
|70
|69
|Free Throw
|70
|57
|Post Fade
|85
|85
Playmaking
|Pass Accuracy
|64
|72
|Ball Handle
|55
|66
|Post Moves
|90
|74
Defense/ Rebounding
|Interior Defense
|72
|65
|Perimeter Defense
|40
|65
|Lateral Quickness
|45
|66
|Steal
|40
|29
|Block
|70
|72
|Offensive Rebound
|50
|66
|Defensive Rebound
|80
|74
Physicals
|Speed
|64
|74
|Acceleration
|56
|72
|Vertical
|52
|68
|Strength
|82
|58
Best Shooting Guard Builds
NBA 2K21, the following 8 archetypes are available for the Shooting Guard position:
- Offensive Threat
- Scoring Machine
- 2-Way Finisher
- 3-Level Scorer
- Shot-Creating Sharpshooter
- Shot Creator
- Sharpshooting Defender
- 2-Way Sharpshooter
Shooting Guard is usually the fastest player on the team, responsible for delivering the ball to the opponent’s side of the court and taking long range shots.
Due to that, these Shooting Guard builds will rely on speed and long distance attributes.
The best NBA 2K21 Shooting Guard build will ideally have the following:
Physical Profile – Highest Speed, and acceleration.
Skill – Select the pie chart that offers you the most in Shooting along with a good deal of speed.
Potential – Put your points into Shooting until you have 30 badges in total, you can then continue to fill your remaining out into Playmaking, Defense/Rebound and Finishing respectively.
Body Shape – Feel free to do whatever you want with Body Shape, just make sure your Shooting isn’t lowered by your Body Shape.
Takeover – Spot Up Shooter.
Let’s continue on below to have a look at the best builds for all the Shooting Guard archetypes.
Offensive Threat
Build #1 (6’5”, 195 lbs)
Finishing
- Acrobat (Gold)
- Lob City Finisher (Gold)
- Consistent Finisher (Gold)
- Contact Finisher (HOF)
- Fancy Footwork (Gold)
- Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)
- Giant Slayer (HOF)
- Slithery Finisher (Gold)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Corner Specialist (Silver)
- Deadeye (Gold)
- Green Machine (Bronze)
- Quick Draw (HOF)
- Range Extender (Silver)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)
- Tireless Shooter (Silver)
Playmaking
- Dimer (Bronze)
- Downhill (Silver)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Needle Threader (Silver)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Unpluckable (Silver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Interceptor (Bronze)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|89
|Driving Layup
|83
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|58
|Post Hook
|71
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|80
|Three-Point Shot
|81
|Free Throw
|84
|Post Fade
|85
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|76
|Ball Handle
|81
|Post Moves
|49
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|39
|Perimeter Defense
|74
|Lateral Quickness
|71
|Steal
|60
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|30
Build #2 (6’5”, 190 lbs)
Finishing
- Relentless Finisher (Bronze)
Shooting
- Clutch Shooter (Gold)
- Corner Specialist (Bronze)
- Deadeye (HOF)
- Green Machine (Silver)
- Hot Start (Bronze)
- Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
- Range Extender (HOF)
- Tireless Shooter (Gold)
- Volume Shooter (Gold)
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker (Gold)
- Bail Out (Bronze)
- Dimer (Gold)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Gold)
- Stop & Go (Gold)
- Tight Handles (Gold)
- Unpluckable (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
- Clamps (Gold)
- Intimidator (Gold)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|57
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|65
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|90
|Three-Point Shot
|87
|Free Throw
|90
|Post Fade
|83
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|88
|Ball Handle
|84
|Post Moves
|56
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|50
|Perimeter Defense
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|79
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|67
Scoring Machine
Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)
Finishing
- Acrobat (Silver)
- Lob City Finisher (Silver)
- Consistent Finisher (Gold)
- Contact Finisher (HOF)
- Fancy Footwork (Gold)
- Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)
- Giant Slayer (HOF)
- Slithery Finisher (Gold)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Deadeye (Silver)
- Difficult Shots (Gold)
- Green Machine (Gold)
- Quick Draw (HOF)
- Range Extender (Silver)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker (Silver)
- Downhill (Gold)
- Handles For Days (Silver)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Silver)
- Stop & Go (Silver)
- Tight Handles (Bronze)
- Unpluckable (Silver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Interceptor (Bronze)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|75
|Driving Dunk
|73
|Standing Dunk
|56
|Post Hook
|70
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|85
|Three-Point Shot
|84
|Free Throw
|80
|Post Fade
|87
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|74
|Ball Handle
|81
|Post Moves
|75
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|39
|Perimeter Defense
|72
|Lateral Quickness
|71
|Steal
|45
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|30
|Defensive Rebound
|30
Build #2 (6’5”, 179 lbs)
Finishing
- Contact Finisher (HOF)
- Giant Slayer (Gold)
- Pro Touch (HOF)
- Slithery Finisher (HOF)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot
- Deadeye (Gold)
- Difficult Shots (Silver)
- Green Machine (Gold)
- Hot Zone Hunter (Gold)
- Range Extender (Gold)
Playmaking
- Bail Out (Bronze)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Stop & Go (Silver)
- Tight Handles (Gold)
- Unpluckable (Gold)
Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer to get the best build for Scoring Machine.
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|88
|Driving Layup
|91
|Driving Dunk
|81
|Standing Dunk
|57
|Post Hook
|56
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|81
|Three-Point Shot
|79
|Free Throw
|60
|Post Fade
|87
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|80
|Post Moves
|47
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|35
|Perimeter Defense
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|74
|Steal
|79
|Block
|28
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|62
2-Way Finisher
Build #1 (6’6”, 215 lbs)
This MyCareer build for NBA 2K21 uses the following badges to make an effective 2-Way Finisher archetype.
Finishing
- Acrobat (Gold)
- Lob City Finisher (Gold)
- Consistent Finisher (Gold)
- Contact Finisher (HOF)
- Fancy Footwork (HOF)
- Giant Slayer (HOF)
- Slithery Finisher (Gold)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (Silver)
- Corner Specialist (Silver)
- Quick Draw (Bronze)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)
Playmaking
- Downhill (Silver)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
- Chase Down Artist (Bronze)
- Clamp (HOF)
- Defensive Leader (Gold)
- Interceptor (Gold)
- Intimidator (HOF)
- Pick Dodger (Silver)
- Pick Pocket (Gold)
- Tireless Defender (Silver)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|87
|Driving Layup
|85
|Driving Dunk
|91
|Standing Dunk
|66
|Post Hook
|50
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|70
|Three-Point Shot
|70
|Free Throw
|78
|Post Fade
|43
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|63
|Ball Handle
|77
|Post Moves
|38
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|60
|Perimeter Defense
|81
|Lateral Quickness
|77
|Steal
|80
|Block
|80
|Offensive Rebound
|30
|Defensive Rebound
|55
Build #2 (6’7”, 190 lbs)
Finishing
- Acrobat (Silver)
- Contact Finisher (HOF)
- Fancy Footwork (HOF)
- Giant Slayer (Bronze)
- Relentless Finisher (HOF)
- Slithery Finisher (HOF)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (Bronze)
- Corner Specialist (Bronze)
- Range Extender (Gold)
Playmaking
- Bail Out (Bronze)
- Downhill (Silver)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Stop & Go (Silver)
- Unpluckable (Bronze)
Defense/Rebounding
- Chase Down Artist (Silver)
- Clamps (HOF)
- Interceptor (Bronze)
- Intimidator (HOF)
- Lightning Reflexes (Silver)
- Pick Dodger (Bronze)
- Pogo Stick (Bronze)
- Rebound Chaser (Bronze)
- Tireless Defender (Gold)
Assign the following attributes to your character in NBA 2K21 MyCareer or MyPlayer for this build
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|90
|Driving Layup
|81
|Driving Dunk
|91
|Standing Dunk
|44
|Post Hook
|47
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|65
|Three-Point Shot
|55
|Free Throw
|80
|Post Fade
|53
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|73
|Ball Handle
|72
|Post Moves
|36
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|59
|Perimeter Defense
|83
|Lateral Quickness
|81
|Steal
|82
|Block
|59
|Offensive Rebound
|42
|Defensive Rebound
|75
3-Level Scorer Builds
Build #1 (6’4”, 180 lbs)
Finishing
- Tear Dropper (Gold)
- Fastbreak Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
- Catching & Shoot (HOF)
- Clutch Shooter (Silver)
- Corner Specialist (Gold)
- Deadeye (HOF)
- Difficult Shots (Gold)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Quick Draw (HOF)
- Ranger Extender (Gold)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)
Playmaking
- Ball Out (Silver)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Silver)
- Stop & Go (Gold)
- Unpluckable (Silver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Interceptor (Bronze)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|71
|Driving Dunk
|53
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Hook
|58
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|95
|Three-Point Shot
|94
|Free Throw
|94
|Post Fade
|94
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|74
|Ball Handle
|78
|Post Moves
|58
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|36
|Perimeter Defense
|72
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|57
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|30
Build #2 (6’5”, 191 lbs)
Finishing
- Consistent Finisher (Gold)
- Contact Finisher (Gold)
- Fancy Footwork (Gold)
- Relentless Finisher (Gold)
- Slithery Finisher (Gold)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (Bronze)
- Deadeye (HOF)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
- Range Extender (HOF)
- Volume Shooter (HOF)
Playmaking
- Bail Out (Bronze)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Gold)
- Unpluckable (Silver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Clamps (Silver)
- Pick Dodger (Gold)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|93
|Driving Layup
|84
|Driving Dunk
|75
|Standing Dunk
|68
|Post Hook
|49
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|86
|Three-Point Shot
|84
|Free Throw
|90
|Post Fade
|62
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|76
|Ball Handle
|79
|Post Moves
|33
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|34
|Perimeter Defense
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|72
|Steal
|79
|Block
|31
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|64
Shot-Creating Sharpshooter Builds
Build #1 (6’5”, 185 lbs)
Finishing
- Tear Dropper (Bronze)
- Fancy Footwork (Silver)
- Giant Slayer (Silver)
- Slithery Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Difficult (HOF)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Quick Draw (HOF)
- Range Extender (Gold)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker (Silver)
- Downhill (Gold)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (HOF)
- Space Creator (Silver)
- Stop & Go (Gold)
- Tight Handles (Bronze)
- Unpluckable (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
- Interceptor (Bronze)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|75
|Driving Dunk
|68
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|65
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|89
|Three-Point Shot
|86
|Free Throw
|90
|Post Fade
|85
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|87
|Ball Handle
|85
|Post Moves
|78
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|38
|Perimeter Defense
|71
|Lateral Quickness
|72
|Steal
|54
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|30
Shot-Creator Builds
Build #1 (6’6”, 195 lbs)
Finishing
- Lob City Finisher (Silver)
- Consistent Finisher (Bronze)
- Contact Finisher (Gold)
- Fancy Footwork (Gold)
- Giant Slayer (Gold)
- Slithery Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Deadeye (Gold)
- Difficult Shots (HOF)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Quick Draw (Gold)
- Range Extender (Gold)
- Tireless Shooter (Gold)
Playmaking
- Dimer (Silver)
- Downhill (HOF)
- Handles For Days (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Gold)
- Stop & Go (Silver)
- Tight Handles (Bronze)
- Unpluckable (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
- Interceptor (Bronze)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|82
|Driving Dunk
|72
|Standing Dunk
|50
|Post Hook
|55
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|87
|Three-Point Shot
|77
|Free Throw
|83
|Post Fade
|80
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|84
|Ball Handle
|83
|Post Moves
|74
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|37
|Perimeter Defense
|73
|Lateral Quickness
|72
|Steal
|54
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|29
|Defensive Rebound
|30
Build #2 (6’2”, 169 lbs)
Finishing
- Slithery Finisher (Bronze)
Shooting
- Clutch Shooter (Bronze)
- Corner Specialist (Bronze)
- Deadeye (HOF)
- Difficult Shots (HOF)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Hot Start (Bronze)
- Hot Zone Hunter (HOF)
- Range Extender (HOF)
- Volume Shooter (Silver)
Playmaking
- Bail Out (Bronze)
- Dimer (Silver)
- Floor General (HOF)
- Handles For Days (HOF)
- Quick First Step (HOF)
- Tight Handles (HOF)
- Unpluckable (SIlver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Clamps (Gold)
- Intimidator (Silver)
- Pick Dodger (Silver)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|77
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|64
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|90
|Three-Point Shot
|87
|Free Throw
|89
|Post Fade
|83
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|88
|Ball Handle
|88
|Post Moves
|39
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|39
|Perimeter Defense
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|80
|Block
|27
|Offensive Rebound
|28
|Defensive Rebound
|65
Sharpshooting Defender Build (6’5”, 190 lbs)
Finishing
- Lob City Finisher (Silver)
- Consistent Finisher (Bronze)
- Fancy Footwork (Silver)
- Fastbreak Finisher (Bronze)
- Giant Slayer (Silver)
- Slithery Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Corner Specialist (Gold)
- Deadeye (Gold)
- Green Machine (HOF)
- Quick Draw (HOF)
- Range Extender (Silver)
- Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)
Playmaking
- Downhill (Silver)
Defense/Rebounding
- Chase Down Artist (Silver)
- Clamps (HOF)
- Interceptor (Gold)
- Intimidator (Gold)
- Pick Dodger (HOF)
- Pick Pocket (Gold)
- Tireless Defender (HOF)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|72
|Driving Dunk
|67
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|84
|Three-Point Shot
|85
|Free Throw
|87
|Post Fade
|76
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|67
|Ball Handle
|75
|Post Moves
|30
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|50
|Perimeter Defense
|80
|Lateral Quickness
|79
|Steal
|76
|Block
|74
|Offensive Rebound
|40
|Defensive Rebound
|69
2-Way Sharpshooter Builds
Build #1 (6’6”, 200 lbs)
Finishing
- Lob City Finisher (Silver)
- Consistent Finisher (Silver)
- Fancy Footwork (Silver)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Corner Specialist (HOF)
- Deadeye (Gold)
- Green Machine (Gold)
- Quick Draw (Gold)
- Range Extender (Silver)
Playmaking
- Downhill (Bronze)
Defense/Rebounding
- Chase Down Artist (Silver)
- Clamps (HOF)
- Defensive Leader (Gold)
- Interceptor (Gold)
- Intimidator (Gold0
- Lightning Reflexes (Gold)
- Pick Dodger (HOF)
- Pick Pocket (Gold)
- Tireless Defender (HOF)
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|82
|Driving Layup
|74
|Driving Dunk
|70
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|80
|Three-Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|87
|Post Fade
|77
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|65
|Ball Handle
|72
|Post Moves
|77
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|55
|Perimeter Defense
|82
|Lateral Quickness
|79
|Steal
|80
|Block
|80
|Offensive Rebound
|48
|Defensive Rebound
|72
Build #2 (6’5”, 210 lbs)
Finishing
- Fancy Footwork (Bronze)
Shooting
- Catch & Shoot (HOF)
- Corner Specialist (HOF)
- Deadeye (HOF)
- Green Machine (Gold)
- Hot Zone Hunter (Silver)
- Range Extender (HOF)
Playmaking
- Ankle Breaker (Gold)
- Bail Out (Gold)
- Quick First Step (Gold)
- Space Creator (Gold)
- Tight Handles (Bronze)
Defense/Rebounding
- Brick Wall (Bronze)
- Clamps (HOF)
- Intimidator (HO)
- Pick Dodger (HOF)
- Pick Pocket (HOF)
This 2-Way sharpshooter build relies on the following attributes
Finishing
|Attribute
|Level
|Close Shot
|56
|Driving Layup
|77
|Driving Dunk
|73
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
Shooting
|Attribute
|Level
|Mid-Range Shot
|83
|Three-Point Shot
|80
|Free Throw
|88
|Post Fade
|76
Playmaking
|Attribute
|Level
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|75
|Post Moves
|50
Defense/Rebounding
|Attribute
|Level
|Interior Defense
|40
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Lateral Quickness
|85
|Steal
|91
|Block
|57
|Offensive Rebound
|41
|Defensive Rebound
|71