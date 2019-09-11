NBA 2K20 Locker Codes Guide – How to Get

Those returning to NBA2K will recognize the many different reward and currency systems in place in NBA 2K20 and one of those is Locker Codes, which are special and limited codes that are redeemable in MyTeam for you to get bonus rewards. Here’s a brief walkthrough on how to enter your Locker Codes and how to find some new ones.

NBA 2K20 Locker Codes

Since the codes won’t be of much use unless you enter them in and get something out of them, head to the main menu and navigate to “MyTeam”, hit “Settings”, then select “Locker Codes” and enter your locker code.

You don’t have to worry about the code being case sensitive since it isn’t. Although you will have to include the dashes since those are imperative.

To avoid any server errors, enter these code in during a time with relatively less traffic.

Locker Codes usually tend to expire after a week, but this depends on when they were posted by 2K. That’s all on entering Locker Codes, folks!

Since the game was recently released, there are only a few Locker Codes available, but here we’ve gathered them for you:

Three Ball Drops : THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY

: THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY Up to Three Tokens for MyTeam : HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW

: HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW Free Card Pack: This is unique for every person, get the NBA 2K20 app to get this code.

Locker Codes are available for a limited time and quality, but if you’re lucky you’ll find these in relatively wider amounts.

To get more Locker Codes, I advise you to keep an eye out on social accounts that are relative to the game, specifically the official Twitter Account of NBA2K.

These codes are released by 2K Sports continually, so if you’re searching for them, chances are that you might end up with at least a few of them.