NBA 2K20: How to Unlock Personality and Skill Badges

Just like NBA 2K19, NBA 2K20 will continue with some new, some updated and some previous badges and this guide will show you how to get them. Overall the number of badges confirmed is 80, with some exclusive badges for Neighborhood and Playground.

NBA 2K20 Badges

Below we have summed up a guide which includes all the badges present in the game. The badges give the players new abilities which makes the gameplay more interesting.

The badges are divided into four levels; Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Hall of Fame (HOF) Badges. The badges are divided into four categories:

Finishing Badges Shooting Badges Playmaking Badges Defense Badges

**The following are all the Finishing Badges in NBA 2K20:

Acrobat

The badge will boost your ability to hit a high level of difficulty layups. Layups including Spin, half-spin, hop step, euro-step, cradle, reverse and change the shot, all get a good amount boost in them.

Backdown Punisher

The badge increases the odds of a player to effectively back down the offensive player.

Consistent Finisher

It will happen to you more than often when you won’t be able to release a good layup. The badge will reduce the punishment for ineffectively trying to release the layup hence you will be able to release more layups.

Contact Finisher

The badge will improve your ability to change over contact layups and dunks in traffic and you will be able to do them more effectively.

Cross-Key Scorer

The badge will boost capacity to make running hooks, layups or short-range pull-ups while driving over the paint.

Deep Hooks

The badge boosts the percentage of post hooks receiving less penalty when taken far from the basket.

Dropstepper

The badge will improve the player’s ability to use drop steps which in turn will make players protect the ball more effectively.

Fancy Footwork

The badge will improve players ability to use advanced layups and dunk gather so players can cross the defenders more successfully.

Fastbreak Finisher

The badge will boost the player’s Takeover meter when completing a dunk on a fastbreak.

Giant Slayer

The badge will increase the effectiveness of layups over the taller defenders which will decrease the defense.

Lob City Finisher

If shot taken before the receiver lands, the badge will improve chances of effectively finishing an alley-oop layup.

Pick & Roller

The badge will apply a shot boost if the layup or dunk attempt comes within a few seconds after catching the pass.

Pro Touch

The badge will give an additional shot boost if the layup timing is good.

Putback Boss

The badge increases your shot percentage if, you attempt a putback layup after getting an offensive rebound.

Relentless Finisher

The badge reduces the energy loss of the player when attacking the rim for contact shots.

Showtime

The badge will boost the team’s takeover meter on successfully finishing an And-1 or flashy dunk.

Slithery Finisher

The badge will improve the player’s ability to avoid the when attacking the rim.

Tear Dropper

The badge will improve chances of the player to hit floaters and runners.

**The following are all the Shooting Badges in NBA 2K20:

Catch & Shoot

The badge will boost the chances of a player hitting a jump shot immediately after a catch.

Clutch Shooter

The badge will boost the shot attempts made during the final moments of the 4th quarter.

Corner Specialist

The badge will boost the shots that are deep mid-range or 3PT shots taken along the baseline of the court.

Deadeye

Jump shots, including both mid-range and 3PT shots, with a defender closing out, receive less penalty due to the reduction of the defender’s impact.

Deep Fades

The badge improves the chances of making a post fadeaway from deep range.

Difficult Shots

The badge gives high difficulty jumpers a shot percentage boost which improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble.

Flexible Release

The badge will reduce the punishment for ineffectively trying to release a layup.

Green Machine

The badge increases the bonuses given to players on releasing consecutive shots.

Hot Start

The player is given shot attribute bonus until the first missed shot attempt.

Hot Zone Hunter

The badge will boost the shots that take in a player’s hot zone.

Ice in Veins

The shots taken by the players in the second half of close games or overtime periods are given a boost.

Pick & Popper

The shot attempts taken far from the rim and taken after setting off the screen are given a shot percentage improve.

Quick Draw

Depending on the level of the badge, the speed of jump shots is increased.

Range Extender

The player is given additional distance on a given shot range for both mid-range and 3PT shots.

Slippery Off-Ball

The player navigates through traffic more successfully on attempting to get open off screens.

Steady Shooter

Contested shots receive less penalty.

Tireless Shooter

The smaller penalty is given to shot percentage on jump shots when fatigued.

Volume Shooter

The badge will boost the shot percentage of a shot which is made after a certain amount of shots.

**The following are all the Playmaking Badges in NBA 2K20:

Ankle Breaker

The badge makes the defender unstable in the court and levels down his game which affects his dribble moves.

Ball Out

The badge improves the chances of effectively finishing a pass from mid-air.

Break Starter

After grabbing a defensive board, the player’s ability to make accurate outlet passes improves.

Dimer

The badge boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass.

Downhill

The badge increases the player’s speed with ball attribute.

Dream Shake

The badge increases chances that a defender gets stunned when doing fakes in the post.

Flashy Passer

The badge boosts the player’s takeover meter after completing a flashy pass.

Floor General

The badge gives teammates an offensive attribute bonus when the player is in the game.

Handles for Days

Amount of energy to perform dribbles decreases, allowing you to perform combos for longer.

Lob City Passer

The badge will improve chances of effectively finishing alley-oop layups.

Needle Threader

The badge increases the player’s passing skills so tough passes can get past the defenders.

Pass Fake Maestro

Pass fakes become quicker, tighter and their effectiveness also increases.

Post Spin Technician

The badge will improve the ability of a post-spin or drive to work effectively.

Quick First Step

Ball handlers have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of a triple threat or after a size-up.

Space Creator

The badge creates separation from the defender when performing any stepback move or shot.

Stop & Go

The player handles the ball more effortlessly and his ability to start and stop with the ball improves.

Tight Handles

The badge improves the player’s ability to break down the on-ball defender.

Unpluckable

Makes it harder for the defender to steal the ball while you are dribbling.

**The following are all the Defense Badges in NBA 2K20:

Box

The badge improves the player’s ability to box out opponents who wait for a rebound.

Brick Wall

The badge increases the effectiveness of screens and takes energy from opponents on physical contact.

Chase Down Artist

The badge increases the player’s ability to chase an offensive player by increasing the speed and leaping ability of the player.

Clamps

Players stay in front of the ball handler on the perimeter in front of the defender for longer.

Heat Crusher

The takeover meter of opponents is decreased when achieving a highlight play on defense.

Interceptor

The badge increases the chances of getting steals in passing lanes.

Intimidator

The badge increases your intimidation which causes the opponents to miss shots more frequently.

Lightning Reflexes

This gives an advantage to the defender by giving them an earlier cue on the Read and React system when playing defense.

Moving Truck

Players are more effective in moving people around in the post when playing in defense.

Off-Ball Pest

The badge increases a player’s ability to harass the offense off the ball.

Pick Dodger

The badge improves a player’s ability to navigate through screens effectively while defending.

Pick Pocket

The badge improves a player’s ability to take away the ball from a ball-handler more easily.

Pogo Stick

The badge improves the ability to attempt block after block until landing in succession.

Post Move Lockdown

The badge improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves.

Rebound Chaser

The badge improves a player’s ability to navigate rebounds.

Rim Protector

The badge improves the ability to block shots, gives boosts to the Takeover meter for blocker or teammates.

Tireless Defender

The badge reduces energy loss when exerting effort on defense which allows the defense to play more openly.

Trapper

Trapping offensive players makes the defenders more effective at forcing pickups and turnovers than normal.

Worm

Rebounders can swim and spin around box outs more easily.

NBA 2K20 Best Badge List

Even though all the badges in the game provide you some kind of advantage or boost or some additional ability but some badges prove out to be the best and are beneficial for your game.

Hence why we have made a list for you that includes the best badges in all four categories of badge.

Best Badges in Finishing Badge

So if you are giving more importance to the layups, acrobat is going to be good for your game and should be a Hall of Fame badge.

Since all the slashers deal with contact, this will be a cause for more hard layups and dunks in traffic.

The badge will allow you to avoid contact from the defenders and you will be able to pass them more easily, turning your plays into points.

Best Badges in Shooting Badge

Since the badge will turn all the difficult jump shots easier, it will be really easy for you to earn a bonus.

This will make the defenders tactics go down the drain so you can make as many shots as you can.

Now you are going to get additional bonuses every time you throw them shots consecutively.

– Best Badges in Playmaking Badge:

Best Badges in Defense/Rebounding Badge

These are the best badges in all four categories and investing in these will benefit you in the game