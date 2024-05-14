Best NBA 2K18 Badges for All Positions

NBA 2K18 features several badges spread across several categories that increase the effectiveness of your star player. Given the possible permutations and positions, it can be hard to figure out which badges work best for which position.

This guide’ll review the best badges for each position in NBA 2K18. We’ll also discuss how these badges enhance your player’s performance and how you can unlock them.

Best NBA 2K18 badges for Point Guards (PG)

Catch and Shoot

This badge improves the percentage of standstill shots off the catch, and it can be acquired by making 100 scores in a single season from catching and shooting.

Deep Range Deadeye

Deep Range Deadeye improves deep-range shot percentage. It can be unlocked by hitting 100 deep-range shots while the ball is being contested.

Limitless Range

The next badge helps improve deep three-shot percentage and can be unlocked by getting 50 successful shots beyond the line.

Corner Specialist

Corner Specialist improves 3-point shooting from the corner, and this badge can be acquired by getting 25 3-point shots in a single season.

Tireless Scorer

This badge improves the player’s effectiveness when spending a lot of energy. It can be unlocked by making 200-shot attempts while the energy bar is red.

Best badges for Shooting Guard (SG)

Defensive Stopper

The Defensive Stopper badge decreases the effectiveness of players’ offensive skills at your position. It can be unlocked by landing 50 Good Fast Break Defense and 150 Shot Contests.

Pick Pocket

This badge improves your ability to steal the ball from the ball handler, and it can be unlocked by causing a loose ball 50 times.

Pick Dodger

Pick Dodger will improve your ability to navigate screens. To unlock it, you must go over or under screens several times.

Charge Card

This badge allows the player to be more effective at winning charge calls. It can be unlocked by drawing seven charges in a single season.

Bruiser

Bruiser allows your player to drain the energy of your opponent. To unlock it you must physically engage with your opponents as much as possible.

Best badges for Center (C)

Defensive Stopper

The Defensive Stopper badge decreases the effectiveness of players’ offensive skills at your position. It can be unlocked by landing 50 Good Fast Break Defense and 150 Shot Contests.

Rim Protector

This badge improves defensive awareness around the rim, reducing opponents’ effectiveness. To unlock it, you must perform 80 blocks in a single season.

Chase Down Artist

Chase Down Artists improves your ability to transition while defending and stop fast breaks, and it can be unlocked by Making 25 Chase Down Blocks.

Charge Card

This badge allows the player to be more effective at winning charge calls. It can be unlocked by drawing seven charges in a single season.

Bruiser

Bruiser allows your player to drain the energy of your opponent. To unlock it you must physically engage with your opponents as much as possible.

Best badges for Power Forward (PF)

Lob City Finisher

The Lob City Finisher badge allows you to execute alley-oops with increased accuracy. To unlock it you must complete 15 successful lobs in a single season.

Posterizer

This badge lets you dunk at a higher rate over defenders. It can be unlocked by making 15 contact dunks in a single season.

Pick and Roller

Pick and Roll will improve the roller’s offensive awareness during a pick-and-roll. It can be unlocked by scoring points as a pick-and-roll a total of 200 times.

Putback King

The Putback King badge greatly improves awareness around the basketball after an offensive rebound. To unlock it, you must Score 50 putbacks.

Relentless Finisher

With this badge equipped, Physical hits on contact shots will not impact your energy at a lower rate. To unlock it you must attempt 75 contact dunks or layups.

Best NBA 2K18 badges for Small Forward (SF)

Lob City Finisher

The Lob City Finisher badge allows you to execute alley-oops with increased accuracy. To unlock it you must complete 15 successful lobs in a single season.

Posterizer

This badge lets you dunk at a higher rate over defenders. It can be unlocked by making 15 contact dunks in a single season.

One Man Fast Break

This badge improves your performance during fast breaks. To unlock it, you must score 75 times during a fast break.

Relentless Finisher

With this badge equipped, Physical hits on contact shots will not impact your energy at a lower rate. To unlock it you must attempt 75 contact dunks or layups.

Putback King

The Putback King badge greatly improves awareness around the basketball after an offensive rebound. To unlock it, you must Score 50 putbacks.