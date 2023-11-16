How To Defeat Bishop In MW3 Zombies 

The Bishop is among the 4 bosses in MW3 Zombies you must eliminate to solve the chessboard Easter egg puzzle. Like all bosses, he will drop the cell phone and a high-tier weapon you can equip. He’s well-guarded by NPCs and uses smoke bombs to distract and attack his enemies.

So be cautious while approaching him and plan your strategy with your teammates to avoid unwanted trouble. This guide will tell you all you need to do to accomplish this goal and remove the Bishop.

MW3 Zombies Bishop Location

The Bishop can be found inside the railway tunnel located in the Talanov Outpost near Popov Power. This tunnel has two entrances which you can take to approach your target. Do remember, like other bosses, Bishop is also visible to other players on the map. If you don’t find him, there is a good chance someone else took him out.

How To Kill The Bishop?

To kill Bishop first, you need to clear all the NPCs nearby.

These high-tier NPCs will keep attacking you unless you clear them out.

Once you’ve killed enough enemies, the Bishop will spawn and start attacking you with his smoke bombs and his weapon.

You can easily eliminate him with any weapon of your choice. Just remember the tunnel is also the route for The Knight Boss so that he might also arrive for Bishop’s support.

Rewards

Once Bishop is eliminated, he will drop a .50 GS handgun and also the cell phone, which is important for solving the Chessboard puzzle. Not only that, he also drops a transmission that you can use to unlock the hidden vault under the Shahin Manor.