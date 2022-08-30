Best Perks And Tips For Lebron James In MultiVersus

The four-time NBA champion has made his way to the top of MultiVersus. Lebron James is one of the strongest characters to play, making him one of the best Bruisers to pick in the game. He might even be one of the best characters to pick overall.

The following guide will highlight the best perks you can choose to further boost Lebron’s abilities in MultiVersus.

Best Perks For Lebron James In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: For Three!

King James is best known for his Rim-Rocking Dunks. He has brought his skills to the MultiVersus arena as well.

Using the Tier 10 For Three Perk, Lebron James will use the Basketball he wields as a weapon to deal massive damage to the opponent.

Once you and your allies have attacked the opponent from a distance using the Basketball, it will deal explosive damage and will send the opponent flying out of the arena.

Perk Slot 1: Make It Rain, Dog!

Make it Rain, Dog! is your offensive perk and by far one of the most effective on the list. Using this Tier 2 perk, you and your team can easily pass the ball to each other with an additional boost to the projectile speed added to their arsenal. The greater the speed, the more will be the impact of the ball on contact.

Perk Slot 2: Leg Day Champ

Leg Day Champ can be used as a follow-up Perk as it will help you and your teammates jump higher in the air which is the key factor that improves your passing abilities.

Therefore, using this Tier 11 perk will help you and your allies perform combos and hit-stun attacks, plus will add height to their jumps when landing attacks.

Perk Slot 3: Back-to-Back

Lebron James is a team player and what better perk to use than Back-to-Back which reduces the damage dealt by your teammates when you’re near them?

Using this Tier 13 perk, you can help your allies take less damage. Considering how James is great at crowd control, this perk will definitely be a game changer.

Lebron James Tips