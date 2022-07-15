Monster Hunter World Iceborne Ancient Forest Treasure Locations

In Monster Hunter World, there are 10 treasures in one particular region. There are Grimalkyne factions in each region and you need to reach unity level 6 with those factions before you can start treasure hunting in that particular region. This guide will help you find all the treasure locations in Ancient Forest when going through Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Iceborne Ancient Forest Treasure Locations

Complete the side quests of a faction to earn their trust as well as to unlock a certain Palico Gadget from them. After getting that gadget, you can call that faction to help you in the treasure hunt in that region. For Ancient Forest, the faction you need to deal with is the Bugtrappers.

Treasure #1

For the first treasure, head to the northern section of Area 5.

Treasure #2

In area 6, there is a place where monsters can be found sleeping. This treasure will be at that napping spot.

Treasure #3

In Area 4, you’ll find a large tree that traps monsters using its vines. Treasure #3 can be found at this tree.

Treasure #4

The first part of this treasure is in area 6, where you need to get to the area above using the roots with a blue mushroom. Once you reach this higher area, you’ll find a hint on the wall.

This hint will take you to area 7 where you’ll go down a spiral-shaped cave. The treasure will be found inside this cave, in an area filled with flash bugs.

Treasure #5

In area 2, the first part of this treasure will be on a root, which will be in the area where Great Jagras often spawn.

The hint will take you to area 9. The treasure will be in the area with Paratoads on the uphill battle place on the edge of the elevated cliffs.

Treasure #6

In area 8 is the first hint of this treasure. In the area where you often encounter Yian Garuga. Now you will go to area 10 and the treasure will be in the tunnel next to some bones.

Treasure #7

In the mushroom pile in area 11 is the first part of this treasure. Mark the location of mushrooms on your map and the bugs will take you to the mushrooms. Near the first hint, you will see a beehive, mark the beehive and bugs will take you there so you can pick up the treasure.

Treasure #8

In area 13, the first hint is in a pile of dung. For the second hint, you will destroy the dam at area 16 using a bomb.

After blowing up the dam, check the area you just uncovered. The treasure will be in a cave behind a waterfall in area 11. You will find the cave on the map right below the number 11.

Treasure #9

From the top of area 16, go down the slope about halfway and you will get the first hint. For the second hint, head south from the area where you found Treasure #8. You have to jump down the ledge you will find there.

From there, you will go to the west of camp 1 and find the treasure there.

Treasure #10

For the first hint, mark the biggest vigorwasp on the map so that the bugs take you to it. The next hint will be at the mushrooms in the tunnel in the middle of areas 11 and 12. The final treasure for Ancient Forest will be sitting on the top of a large rock in area 12.