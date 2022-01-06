Monster Hunter Rise Tetranadon Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Tetranadon is an amphibian monster. This Monster Hunter Rise guide covers the complete boss fight and enlists all the abilities of Tetranadon that you must know in order to defeat it.

Monster Hunter Rise Tetranadon

Tetranadon is an amphibian with a bloated belly, a turtle-like shell and fur. Large Monsters are frequently the primary target of Hunts since they are aggressive. When defeated, they drop precious Materials.

Tetranadon Location

Tetranadon can be found in three locations. You’ll first find it in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands then you’ll come across it in the Lava Caverns.

You’ll also encounter the Tetranadon in several different quests of the game. When it comes to Low Rank, you’ll encounter the Tetranadon in the following quests:

Challenge Quest -Challenge Quest 01(Lvl2)

Hub Quest -Bouncing Brawlers(Lvl2)

Urgent Hub Quest -Dead Ringer(Lvl2)

Village Quest -Can’t Stomach the Thought(Lvl3)

Village Quest -Third Wheel(Lvl4)

Village Quest -The Hottest Aroun(Lvl5)

As for High Rank, you’ll encounter the Tetranadon in the following two quests:

Hub Quest -Honing your Hunting Horn(Lvl4)

Hub Quest -The Frost Islands Arena(Lvl4)

Hub Quest -Shadows Over the Frost(Lvl5)

Event Quest -Out of Sight, Out of Mind’s Eye(Lvl6)

Hub Quest -A Frosty Stalemate(7)

Monster Hunter Rise Tetranadon Weaknesses

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of Tetranadon’s body parts which will help you to understand its weaknesses.

Head

Cut:65

Blunt: 70

Ammo: 60

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 30

Ice: 15

Dragon:10

Neck

Cut:50

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 40

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 20

Ice: 5

Dragon:5

Torso

Cut: 40

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 20

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 50

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 40

Fire: 15

Water: 0

Thunder: 25

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Back

Cut: 25

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 25

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Tetranadon Ailment Effectiveness

The table listed below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Tetranadon. The effectiveness rating is given out of 5 stars. The higher the rating, the more effective the ailment is against Tetranadon.

Poison

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 3/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Sleep

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Tetranadon Attack Patterns

Learning the attack patterns of the Tetranadon is very crucial before going ahead and fighting it. The Tetranadon will perform the following attacks during your battle.

Waterball Barrage/Bomb: The Tetranadon has the ability to eject water balls from its massive belly. When it is in its usual state, it will spit three water balls, but when extended, it will discharge one big water ball. When you’re struck, you get waterblight right away.

The Tetranadon has the ability to eject water balls from its massive belly. When it is in its usual state, it will spit three water balls, but when extended, it will discharge one big water ball. When you’re struck, you get waterblight right away. Ground Pound: The Tetranadon will elevate one of its feet and slam it to the ground, similar to a Sumo Wrestler.It will also induce tremors when enlarged, thus having some Tremor Resistance skill would help. As the Tetranadon winds up before smashing its foot to the ground, you can simply move out of range of its attack.

The Tetranadon will elevate one of its feet and slam it to the ground, similar to a Sumo Wrestler.It will also induce tremors when enlarged, thus having some Tremor Resistance skill would help. As the Tetranadon winds up before smashing its foot to the ground, you can simply move out of range of its attack. Tetrana-splash: In both its normal and extended forms, the Tetranadon will leap far into the air and attempt to crush the hunter. It’s a powerful move with a large hitbox and tremendous damage, so dodge it.

In both its normal and extended forms, the Tetranadon will leap far into the air and attempt to crush the hunter. It’s a powerful move with a large hitbox and tremendous damage, so dodge it. Rock Throw: The Tetranadon can pick up rocks and toss them at the player when expanded. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the rock as soon as it’s picked up so you can quickly avoid the strike.

The Tetranadon can pick up rocks and toss them at the player when expanded. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the rock as soon as it’s picked up so you can quickly avoid the strike. Pebble Wave: The Tetranadon fires a storm of stones laced with water at the hunter using its massive paw. Because it only moves in one direction, this splash can be easily avoided. It has the ability to rip the sound barrier, so stay away from it since it has the potential to knock you out.

The Tetranadon fires a storm of stones laced with water at the hunter using its massive paw. Because it only moves in one direction, this splash can be easily avoided. It has the ability to rip the sound barrier, so stay away from it since it has the potential to knock you out. Kappa Charge: The Tetranadon will charge you in the belly with reckless abandon, seeking to knock you unconscious. With a weapon that can protect, this technique can be blocked. After charging, if the Tetranadon is significantly harmed, it will deflate.

How to Defeat Tetranadon in Monster Hunter Rise

Tetranadon’s Front Should Be Avoided

Tetranadon’s assaults are mostly carried out in front of it. To escape harm, prepare to dodge sideways.

Take Advantage Tetranadon’s Expanded Belly

When Tetranadon feeds, its tummy grows. It is sluggish and vulnerable to assault combinations during this period. Use this short vulnerability to your advantage. As much damage as you can to the belly button. After enough damage, Tetranadon’s belly will compress and release its contents, knocking it down.

Rush Attack Can Be Avoided By Moving Sideways

The Rush Attack of Tetranadon is a simple move.To evade this strike, go to the side. If Tetranadon’s size is increased, it will be more difficult to avoid this assault. Tetranadon can do a double rush, so be careful.

Avoid the Clap

The Tetranadon will try to startle the hunter by clapping its huge paws and trapping them in between them. The hunter will be surprised if he gets hit by this. Dodge sliding backwards or wirebugging away will help you avoid this move.

Examine the Shadows

When Tetranadon tries a Tetrana-splash or other lunging move, its gives you a hint. Keep an eye out for its shadow as it approaches the ground; this will give you an indication of which direction you can avoid.

Make use of the Wirefall

Tetranadon restrains and slams the hunter to the ground after being restrained. Once on the ground, you can Wirebug away before the follow-up strike smashes you.

Monster Hunter Rise Tetranadon Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Tetranadon, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.

High-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Tetranadon Hide+ 44% 21% 30% (Beak), 30% (Torso), 100% (Arm) 24% 20%, 30% Tetra Carapace+ 32% 33% 100% 32% 30%, 70% Torrent Sac 19% 29% 70% 24% — Tetranadon Beak+ 5% 12% 70% 8% – Tetranadon Disc+ – 5% 100% – – Stoutbone – – – 12% – Glittering Nacre – – – – 30% Shiny Nacre – – – – 20%

Low-Rank Drops