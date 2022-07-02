Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Magma Almudron Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

There is always going to be that one boss in every game that is just going to give you a hard time no matter what strategy you try and that is probably because you don’t know enough about that boss. In Monster Hunter Rise, that title goes to Magma Almudron. But don’t fear when this guide is here because this guide will explain in detail everything there is to know about the Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak along with how to take it down.

Where Can I Find Magma Almudron in MH Rise Sunbreak?

This sub-specie of Almudron is a fiery creature that manipulates magma like its playdough. This lava serpent is gargantuan and extremely hostile. You will encounter Magma Almudron in the Lava Caverns of MH Rise.

Magma Almudron easily gets agitated when someone enters their area. They can be pretty terrifying if you are afraid of the monster that can swim in lava.

Magma Almudron Weaknesses

Below we have mentioned the amount of damage that different types of attacks have on different body parts of the Magma Almudron.

Head

Cut: 55

Blunt: 60

Ammo: 45

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 40

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder:5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Abdomen

Cut: 40

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 5

Back

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Hind Leg

Cut: 21

Blunt: 23

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 25

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 5

Tail Tip

Cut: 50

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 25

Thunder: 15

Ice: 20

Dragon: 15

Magma Almudron Ailment Effectiveness

The following list shows the effectiveness of every kind of ailment against Magma Almudron. The number of stars shows effectiveness. The more the stars the more effective an ailment is.

Poison – 1 Star

Stun – 1 Star

Paralysis – 1 Star

Sleep – 1 Star

Blast – Immune

Exhaust – 1 Star

Fireblight – 1 Star

Waterblight – 2 Star

Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 1 Star

Magma Almudron Attack Patterns

Knockback Tail: Will use its tail to knock the enemy back while pretending to be distracted.

Claw Swipe: Takes a swing at you with its paw.

Dig Slam: Will go into the ground by at the very last moment stops and then slams its tail to go back out doing a surprise attack.

Tail Swing: Will run towards you while wildly swinging its tail and splashing magma everywhere.

Tail Drag: Magma Almudron will put its tail in front of its face while running towards you and hitting you in the face.

Magma Ball: Tail Slam followed by a giant magma ball that will move in a straight line, leaving a trail of fire.

Spinning Magma: The monster will spin in a circle while launching magma balls in your direction.

Massive Magma: Front flip followed by a tail slam with magma splashing everywhere. It ends with 3 or 4 balls of magma flying towards you.

Long Dig: It will go inside the ground and then move towards its target under the surface doing a surprise attack by coming out of the ground.

Half-Buried: The monster will enter the ground will leaving its tails and upper half of the body exposed. It will attack you with its tail but won’t be able to protect the exposed part of its body.

Magma Explosion: Will go into the ground and then jump out into the air and then slam its tail onto the ground, causing a magma explosion. It requires rest after this attack.

Magma Boulders: Magma Almudron will jump into the ground then rise to the surface and jump into the air while the tail is splashing magma everywhere and 3 giant heating boulders trying to hit you.

Tail Slam: Will use its tail to slam the enemy in different kinds of movements either by jumping, slamming the tail while spinning, or pushing its body forward.

Ground Drill: Will dive into the ground several times and then back up generating heating boulders that will come at you and then end the attack with half of its body inside the ground, throwing magma balls at you.

How to Defeat Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Here are a few tricks that will help you easily take down Magma Almudron with relative ease in MH Rise.

Picking the Right Weapons

Since Magma Almudron is a fire element monster and is immune to fire-type attacks then be sure to pick weapons that deal anything other than fire damage.

Magma Almudron in MH Rise is weak against Ice and Water attacks thus make sure that your attack arsenal includes lots of water and ice type of attacks so you can deal damage.

Hitting the Spot

Magma Almudron has straightforward anatomy and like most monsters, this one is also weak at the head. Aim your attacks toward its head to deal the most amounts of damage. When you are fighting the monster, keep one eye on its tail as most of its attacks are launched using the tail. It’s not very fast thus the attacks are fairly predictable.

Dodging Correctly

Often time Magma Almudron will launch magma balls at you that will either come rolling or flying through the air and a common thing about them is that there will always be more than one with some distance between them

Try to dodge by staying between that distance and also be sure to not over-dodge as you will get hit by the second one.

Using Its Attacks Against It

Some of the Magma’s attacks involve it half-burying itself into the ground while the upper half of its body is exposed. Use that to your advantage and launch as many attacks as possible because during that time it cannot defend the exposed parts of its body.

When it uses the Magma Explosion attack, it need rest after that so be sure to take full advantage of that situation and launch an all-out attack and deal as much damage as possible.

Attack, Dodge, Repeat

The best way to take down this monster is by following a simple strategy. Attack, Dodge, Repeat. This seemingly mundane yet successful strategy will help you take down this boss.

Though it makes take a reasonable amount of time you might want to take your time with your attacks because this is not an easy boss and taking your time and waiting for that opening and then launching an attack will help you take this boss in one try.

Magma Almudron Item Drops

Here is the list of Item Dropped by Magma Almudron along with their percentages and means of acquisition.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Break Part Reward Carves Dropped Materials Magmadron Shard 18% 16% 70%% (Torso), 10% (Body) 38% (Body) 37% Magmadron Cortex 26% 23% 30% (Torso), 20% (Tail) 27% (Body) 28% Large Magmadron Fin 17% – 17% (Head), 80% (Tail) 22% (Body), 17% (Tail) – Magmadron Hardwhisker 10% – 80% (Head) 12% (Body) – Magmadron Tail 6% 12% – 80% (Tail) – Inferno Lava Mud 21% 14%[x2] – – 30%[x1], 25%[x2] Magmadron Hardclaw – 32% 90%[x2] (Foreleg) – 10% Large Wyvern Tear – – – – 50%

Magma Almudron Armor Set

Using the resources dropped by Magma Almudron, you can craft the following armor sets

Felyne Almudron X Set

Magma Almudron Weapons

Using the resources dropped by Magma Almudron, you can craft the following weapons