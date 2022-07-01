Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Lunagaron Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

Lunagaron is a Fanged Wyvern and one of the Three Lords of Elgado in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It’s a huge wolf-like creature that can shred you into bits and pieces. Planning to hunt down this massive monster? We are more than happy to assist.

This MH Rise Sunbreak guide will walk you through the location of Lunagaron and outline the strategy for taking him down, as well as his weaknesses, attack patterns, and drop items.

Where Can I Find Lunagaron in MH Rise Sunbreak?

In MH Rise, although the ice caverns of Elgado’s Citadel are home to Lunagaron you won’t find him here. Instead, you’ll encounter Lunagaron in the Shrine Ruins of Kamur.

Lunagaron Weaknesses

It’s not a good idea to attack Lunagaron at random body parts; instead, target its weak points to get the most out of those attacks and deal heavy damage. Here are the weaknesses of each of Lunagaron’s organs.

Head

Cut: 45

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 45

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 10

Torso

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 10

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Abdomen

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Back

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 15

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 15

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Hind Leg

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Lunagaron Ailment Effectiveness

Here is the list of Lunagaron Ailment Effectiveness. The Ailment Effectiveness is shown by stars, the more the stars, the more the Ailment Effectiveness.

Poison – 1 Star

1 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – 1 Star

1 Star Blast – 2 Stars

2 Stars Exhaust – 1 Star

1 Star Fireblight – 2 Star

2 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 1 Star

Lunagaron Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Lunagaron to give you a better idea of what you should expect of him in the fight. This will put you one step ahead of him and ensure your victory.

Pounce: As the name suggests, in this attack, Lunagaron leaps onto its enemies multiple times to deal damage.

Body Slam: In this attack, Lunagaron crashes its body onto its enemies to deal hefty damage.

Ice Attacks: In this attack, Lunagaron unleashes a mist freezing the nearby enemies. Lunagaron launches this attack either from his breath or his body.

Icy Breath: Lunagaron blows frigid air from its mouth to freeze its enemies

Lunagaron blows frigid air from its mouth to freeze its enemies Icy Mist: In this type of Ice attack, Lunagaron covers itself in icy mist to freeze its enemies.

Bipedal Attacks: Lunagaron takes a bipedal stance and executes one of the following attacks.

Furious Swipes: Lunagaron swipes at its enemies using its claws.

Lunagaron swipes at its enemies using its claws. Tail Swipe: Lunagaron swipes its tail at the ground knocking down enemies.

Lunagaron swipes its tail at the ground knocking down enemies. Kick: Lunagaron kicks at its enemies while standing on its hind legs.

Lunagaron kicks at its enemies while standing on its hind legs. Ground Swipe: Lunagaron swipes at the ground with the help of its claws launching rocks into the air.

Lunagaron swipes at the ground with the help of its claws launching rocks into the air. Cross Slash: Lunagaron in this attack both lunges and swipes its claws at enemies to deal damage.

How to Defeat Lunagaron in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

This section will walk you through the strategy for defeating Lunagaron.

Nulberry and Cleanser

The one thing that will cause you the most trouble when facing Lunagaron are the Ice attacks. To get rid of this, you’ll want Ice Resistance to get things going.

It is also recommended to keep Nulberry and Cleanser on hand to counteract the effects of ice attacks. If you’re struggling, you can make yourself totally immune to the ice attacks by having enough ice resistance.

Keep Yourself Moving

Lunagaron is a rapid menace whose combos will stun you. So, keep moving and avoid getting caught in one of its combo attacks. Lunagaron’s attacks are simple to doge once you learn the attack patterns. Lunagaron will not change its attack pattern as long as it is in a specific state.

Counter Attack

To put an end to this fight, simply stay out of Lunagaron’s range and deal damage when you see an opening. Keep this up and it’ll do the trick.

If you deal damage to Lunagaron, it will revert to its previous form unless it is in its base form. This will indicate that you’re dealing enough damage and heading in the right direction.

Lunagaron Item Drops

The following is a list of items dropped by Lunagaron and their relevant percentages.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Lunagaron Cortex 26% (Body) 16%[x2] 20% (Foreleg) 14% 35% Lunagaron Shard 37% (Body) 33% 27% (Head), 17% (Tail) 34% 29%, 50% Luna Vermilion Hardclaw — 27% 50%[x1] (Foreleg), 30%[x2] (Foreleg) 23% — Frostborn Hardfang 23% (Body) — 70% (Head) 18% 15% Lunagaron Bluecore 12% (Body) 9% — 8% 20% Lunagaron Lash Shell — 12% 80% (Tail) — — Large Wyvern Tear — — — — 50%

Lunagaron Armor Set

You’ll be rewarded by the following Armor Sets as a reward for hunting down Lunagaron.