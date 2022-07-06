Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Furious Rajang Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor, Drops

The new Sunbreak expansion not only adds new monsters to slay but also new variants of monsters that you have already slain in Monster Hunter Rise.

Furious Rajang is one of such returning monsters. Having lost the ability to calm their anger and conserve energy, Furious Rajang instead hones in on that anger for destructive abilities.

The following guide will tell you where to find and how to defeat Furious Rajang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where Can I Find Furious Rajang In MH Rise Sunbreak?

Furious Rajang is a variant of the existing Rajang monster that you have already encountered in Monster Hunter Rise. In Sunbreak, Furious Rajang returns with golden fur and powerful wall-based as well as ranged assaults. As the title indicates, Furious Rajang transitions into a demon-like state when enraged.

Furious Rajang is the first accessible major monster to slay in Sunbreak. You need to talk to the Field Master in Seliana to begin “The Fury Remains” quest to encounter Furious Rajang.

Furious Rajang Weaknesses

The many types of damage that may be done to Furious Rajang’s bodily parts in MHR are listed here. You may use this knowledge to determine which elements and types of weaponry it is most vulnerable to.

Head

Cut: 65

Blunt: 67

Ammo: 55

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 30

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 35

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder:0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 35

Blunt: 32

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Furious Rajang in MHR is most vulnerable to blunt weapons, as you can see from the facts above, while Ice & Water elemental attacks also cause a significant amount of damage. The Furious Rajang is susceptible to Ice, much like the Regular Rajang. When attacking it, weapons constructed of Goss Harag and Lunagaron materials are effective since they include the Ice element.

Furious Rajang Ailment Effectiveness

The effectiveness of infective ailments on Furious Rajang in MH Rise is displayed in the list below. The quantity of stars determines the effectiveness rating. Ailments are more effective against Furious Rajang the more stars they have.

Poison: Immune

Stun: Immune

Paralysis: Immune

Sleep: Immune

Blast: 2 Stars

Exhaust: Immune

Fireblight: 1 Star

Waterblight: 1 Star

Thunderblight: 1 Star

Iceblight: 2 Stars

Furious Rajang Attack Patterns

Before engaging Furious Rajang in combat in MH Rise, you must research its attack tendencies. To make things simpler for you, we have listed all of its moves below.

Electro Ball Explosion: Furious Rajang jumps into the air and spits lightning orbs. After a little interval, these rockets will explode when they contact the ground.

Lightning Fist Slam: Furious Rajang strikes the earth with its fist, sending a cone-shaped shockwave in its direction.

Grab and Slam: Furious Rajang grabs a hunter and drags them away after slamming them to the ground.

Grab and Slam + Lightning Beam: Furious Rajang grabs a hunter and smacks them while furious. After striking the hunter in the face with its lightning breath, it drops them to the ground once more.

How To Defeat Furious Rajang In Monster Hunter Rise

Furious Rajang, a more aggressive variation of the already aggressive Rajang, is constantly in its enhanced golden form. With this, it may instantly go into its hazardous rampage phase.

Always in Its Powered-Up Form

Furious Rajang will always be in its powered-up form, which makes it more hostile & swifter with its strikes. Until it is killed, it will never change back to its black fur form.

Enters Rampage Mode When Angered

When forced into an even greater state of wrath, Furious Rajang can enter its even more potent Rampage Mode, hardening its body.

Attack Head to Disengage Rampage Mode

While in Rampage Mode, concentrating your strike on the target’s head will make the mode inactive. The red vapor that it exhales from its body indicates if it is in this phase.

Melees Stick to Its Hind Leg

Although Furious Rajang’s head and arms outside of Rampage Mode are comparatively soft targets, approaching him is quite dangerous. Try to cling to its hind leg during a brawl and soften it with a clutch claw. When he is about to get angry or is knocked down, clutch claws him.

Flinch With Slinger When Grappled

Rajang will hit with his vicious grappling attack like a truck. Use your slinger bullets, such as the Crystalburst, to make the beast flinch when you observe an ally being seized to save them.

Use Ice Weapon

When compared to other monsters, Furious Rajang has extremely few weaknesses and even fewer opportunities for attack. To make the most of any opportunity presented, it is strongly advised to use any Ice weapons.

Use Temporal Mantle to Clutch Claw when Rampaging

To harm Furious Rajang when it is in Rampage Mode, you must inflict injuries on its arms. Only use this when you’re wearing the Temporal Mantle because it’s dangerous to do otherwise. By doing this, you will avoid being flung off or grabbed.

Bring Thunder Resistant Gear

It is not advised that you engage Furious Rajang in combat without endgame armor. If possible, put-on armor that has elemental resistance.

Only Pitfall Traps Will Work

Shock traps are ineffective against Furious Rajang. On the other side, pitfall traps will effectively thwart it. It just eliminates any Shock Traps that have been set up.

Furious Rajang Item Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Rajang Apoplexy 37% (Body) 33% 20% (One Horn) 33% Rajang Hardclaw 20% (Body) 27% 100% (Right Arm) 26% 100% (Left Arm) Rajang Hardfang 28% (Body) 18% – 35% Gold Rajang Pelt + 12% (Body) 16% – 14% Rajang Heart 3% (Body) 6% – 5% Ghoulish Gold Gorer – – 80% (One Horn) – 100% (Both Horns)

Furious Rajang Armor Set

Upon capturing a Furious Rajang, you can acquire its armor set in either the male or female versions.

Armor Materials Needed Grand God’s Peer Mask α + & β + – Rajang Apoplexy x 2 – Ghoulish Gold Gorer x 1 – Gold Rajang Pelt+ x 1 – Rajang Heart x 1 Grand God’s Peer Garb α + & β + – Rajang Apoplexy x2 – Ghoulish Gold Gorer x1 – Rajang Hardhorn x2 – Large Elder Dragon Gem Grand God’s Peer Arms α + & β + – Rajang Apoplexy x2 – Rajang Hardclaw x3 – Gold Rajang Pelt+ x2 – Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Grand God’s Peer Pelt α + & β + – Rajang Apoplexy x2 – Ghoulish Gold Gorer x1 – Rajang Hardclaw x5 – Velkhana Crystal x1 Grand God’s Peer Feet α + & β + – Rajang Apoplexy x2 – Rajang Hardhorn x2 – Gold Rajang Pelt+ x3 – Large Wyvern Gem

Furious Rajang Weapons

Like armor sets, components dropped by Furious Rajang in MH Rise may be used to build a variety of weapons. The whole list of MHR weapons that depend on items dropped by Furious Rajang is provided below.