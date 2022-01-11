Monster Hunter Rise Mizutsune Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

The fan-favorite monster, Mizutsune, from Monster Hunter Generations, is now back to wreak havoc in Monster Hunter Rise upon requests from many fans. This guide will focus on the attacking abilities of Mizutsune and tips and tricks on how to defeat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Mizutsune

Mizutsune has a long snake-like body and is covered by purple fur. These creatures rage when the mating season starts and causes chaos, which is the reason they need to be hunted down.

Mizutsune Locations

Mizutsune like the majority of the monsters in Monster Hunter Rise has three different spawn locations where you’ll encounter it. Initially, it’s found in the Shrine Ruins, then in the Frost Islands and at last at the Flooded Forest.

Additionally, you’ll encounter Mizutsune at different ranked quests. Below are the Low Level quests in which you’ll come across this monster.

My Muse the Mizutsune- Hub Quest (Lvl 3)

Waltzing by Moonlight- Village Quest(Lvl 5)

Like a Flash of Lightning- Village Quest(Lvl 6)

For High rank, here are the quests where you’ll find Mizutsune:

Showdown in the Arena- Hub Quest (Lvl 6)

Learn the Long Sword- Hub Quest (Lvl 6)

A Bewitching Chance- Urgent Hub Quest (Lvl 6)

Rampage: Enchanting Parade- Event Quest (Lvl 7)

Ruckus in the Ruins- Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

Advanced: Monsters in Ink- Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Mizutsune Weaknesses

Every villain has its fair share of weaknesses and Mizutsune is no different from other. Below are all the different types of damages of Mizutsune body parts.

Head

Cut: 63

Blunt: 63

Ammo: 45

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 8

Neck

Cut: 43

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 40

Fire: 8

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 8

Torso

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 28

Blunt: 28

Ammo: 10

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 25

Ice: 15

Dragon: 30

Left Claw

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 10

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 25

Ice: 15

Dragon: 30

Right Claw

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 10

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 25

Ice: 15

Dragon: 30

Dorsal Fin

Cut: 43

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 45

Fire: 8

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 5

Dragon: 10

Mizutsune Ailment Effectiveness

Below we’ve listed down a table which shows the entire effectiveness of different types of Mizutsune ailments. This effectiveness is rated out of 5 stars meaning a higher rating affect the overall performance of an ailment.

Poison

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 1/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Sleep

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Stamina Loss: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Thunderblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Mizutsune Attack Patterns

Learning the move-set and the attacks of your opponents is the main key to winning a battle in Monster Hunter Rise. Below are the Attacks performed by Mizutsune.

Water Breath Attack: Using his attack, Mizutsune performs a water beam attack in four different patterns.

Using his attack, Mizutsune performs a water beam attack in four different patterns. Bubble Attacks: Mizutsune creates bubbles around it with different color having their own unique traits such as: Pink – Causes Bubbleblight on the second hit, Green – Recovers health, Red – gives an attack boost.

Mizutsune creates bubbles around it with different color having their own unique traits such as: – Causes Bubbleblight on the second hit, – Recovers health, – gives an attack boost. Tail Slam: Used as a rush attack where Mizutsune strikes with its tail and that at high-speed making it almost impossible to avoid if caught in its range.

Used as a rush attack where Mizutsune strikes with its tail and that at high-speed making it almost impossible to avoid if caught in its range. Full Body Slam: An attack seen from a mile away making it really easy to avoid. When Mizutsune raises its right leg and is in a position where it looks like falling face first, that’s your signal to get out of the way.

An attack seen from a mile away making it really easy to avoid. When Mizutsune raises its right leg and is in a position where it looks like falling face first, that’s your signal to get out of the way. Jumping Slam: Probably the most dangerous attack on the list. Using this attack, Mizutsune leaps in air and rotates which crates bubbles of some sort making it a surprise attack from out of nowhere.

How to Defeat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Rise

Mizutsune will use its body to inflict physical damage on you, which takes 25% of your health away. It also breathes bubbles that knock you back and a beam of water that acts exactly like a laser. This beam of laser is a deadly attack that inflicts negative effects.

Some of the negative status effects caused by the water bubbles and laser can cause you to slip or drain your stamina rapidly. In case of slipping, use a Condenser to cancel the status effect.

Most of Mizutsune’s attacks generate bubbles of water that deal some damage. When it is about to shoot the water laser from its mouth, your character will shout, which will be the indicator for you to get away from it.

Once enraged, Mizutsune will use more physical attacks like tail slam and use its belly to slide on the water and rush towards you.

The key to winning this fight is to keep constantly moving around and dodge the bubbles. There are three types of bubbles that Mizutsune emits. The white bubbles will damage you; red will give you an Attack Boost, and green will give you health.

Avoid the white bubbles as they stick around for a longer time. Make sure you don’t equip any heavy weapon as it will affect your movement speed.

Focus on its head as it takes double the amount of damage it takes on any other body part. When the crest of Mizutsune is destroyed, use Thunder attacks to damage until it is defeated.

Monster Hunter Rise Mizutsune Item Drops

Below we’ve gathered a list of all items acquirable from Mizutsune with their drop rates and ways to obtain them.

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Mizutsune Purplefur 31% 23% 30% (Dorsal Fin), 20% (Right Claw), 20% (Left Claw), 68% (Tail) 31% 30% Bubblefoam 24% 14% (x2) 32% (Head), 30% (Tail) 24% 30%, 25% (x2) Mizutsune Scale 21% 16% – 21% 19%, 45% Mizutsune Claw 15% – 80% (Right Claw), 80% (Left Claw) 15% – Mizutsune Tail 7% 12% – 7% – Mizutsune Plate 2% – 3% (Head), 2% (Tail) 2% 1% Mizutsune Fin – 32% 65% (Head), 60% (Dorsal Fin), 10% (Dorsal Fin x2) – –

High-Rank Drops