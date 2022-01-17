If you’re looking to learn more about Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about this delicious meal, and How to Get Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Dangos

What Are Dangos?

If you’re not familiar with the Monster Hunter franchise, then you should know that keeping your hunter well-fed is an important mechanic in this game franchise.

Before going out with your hunter into the world of Monster Hunter to hunt down crazy monsters, you need to make sure that your hunter isn’t hungry.

The reason for this is, if your hunter has an empty stomach, you’ll be instantly put at a disadvantage. Starvation won’t kill your hunter but it will take away their buffs and make them lose HP and stamina; to the point where they become unable to hunt.

Each game in the Monster Hunter franchise has used a different kind of meal for players to feed their hunter. In Monster Hunter Rise, this meal comes in the form of a “Dango”.

Dango is a real-life desert dish that originates from Japan. In Monster Hunter Rise, this is the meal that you will be feeding your hunter to make them strong and ready to hunt.

An important mechanic to note is that there isn’t just one kind of Dango in the game. Monster Hunter Rise gives players the ability to customize Dango themselves using different kinds of ingredients.

Each Dango is made up of three different ingredients, which makes room for a lot of customization.

Each type of ingredient will give the Dango a different buff, meaning you can get whatever unique set of buffs you want on your Dango if you select the correct ingredients.

How to Get Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise

To get a Dango in Monster Hunter Rise, you have to head over to the Canteen in the Gathering Hub and place an order for this tasty treat.

While you’re placing your order, you’ll get the option to customize the Dango by selecting the ingredients you want. Keep in mind that only the type of the ingredient matters, the order of ingredients doesn’t have any effect on the buffs given to the Dango.

You won’t have all of the Dango ingredients unlocked right from the start. You’ll only have a select few ingredients available at the beginning of your playthrough.

But as you play through Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll unlock more ingredients for your Dangos as you go.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the buffs on the Dango have a unique activation chance. This means that the Dango isn’t guaranteed to grant your hunter the buffs it possesses. However, the activation chance is very high, so most of your Dangos will indeed buff up your Hunter.

Monster Hunter Rise Dango Uses and Benefits

Health and Stamina Boost

The main use of Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise is to grant your hunter a boost to their HP and stamina before they head out into the open world of the game to hunt monsters.

You have to feed your hunter a Dango before every single mission that you seek to complete in the game. If you don’t do that, your hunter will enter into the battlefield with very low HP and stamina, which will hinder their ability to put up a fight against any kind of monster.

Dangos Grant Amazing Effects

Aside from their HP and stamina boost, what makes Dangos truly amazing are the great effects they can provide.

As stated previously, each Dango is made up of three ingredients, with each ingredient giving a certain buff.

You can mix and match these ingredients to create a Dango with the exact set of buffs that you need for your Hunter.

Dangos Are Essential for Difficult Hunts

Before you start a difficult hunt, it’s more than a good idea to give your Hunter a powerful Dango that gives them useful buffs.

Having buffs such as increased Dragon Resistance, more HP regeneration, and Faint-Prevention will help you out when you go out hunting.

If you dive into a tough hunt without using any Dangos, you’ll most likely have a lot of trouble finishing the hunt.

So, make sure to feed your hunter good Dangos before you step foot into a difficult hunt.

If your Dango has a low activation chance, you can use a special coupon known as a “Dango Ticket” to increase its activation chance by 40%. To get Dango Tickets, use the Motley Mix option at the Canteen. You’ll get one ticket for every two items you create.

Types of Dangos in MH Rise

To get you up to speed with the types of Dangos there are in the game, below we’ve listed down all the Dangos that you can unlock in Monster Hunter and what buffs each of them provide.

Rosy

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Carver: Has a small chance to increase the number of times you can carve from the same monster.

Wealthy Man

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Money Maker: Increases the amount of Zenny you receive as a quest reward upon completing a quest.

The Kamura

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Calculator: Increases the amount of Kamura Points you receive as a quest reward upon completing a quest.

Raisin d’etra

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Harvester: Decreases the time it takes for gatherable items to respawn.

Sweetheart

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Hurler: Gives a damage boost to your Throwing Kunai.

Peach Skill

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect ­– Dango Deflector: Decreases the blunting to your weapon when you use it to deflect attacks.

Sharp

Activation Chance: 70%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Polisher: Decreases the time it takes to sharpen your weapon on the Whetstone.

Balancing

Activation Chance: 55%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Feet: Stops you from getting knocked down.

Bestnut

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Defender: Has a small chance to decrease incoming damage.

Medicinal

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect: Gives a small boost to the healing effects from healing items.

Bee-utiful

Activation Chance: 75%

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Effect – Dango Gatherer: Increases the amount of honey you gain while gathering.

Cool-to-the-Core

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 3-star Village Quests or 2-star Hub Quests

Effect ­­– Dango Bulker: Gives you a temporary attack boost when you use the Show Off 2 gesture.

Pinea-full

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 3-star Village Quests or 2-star Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Glutton: Temporarily decreases your stamina consumption.

Moongaze

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 3-star Village Quests or 2-star Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Reviver: When allies nearby faint for the first time, their HP is restored.

Chirp Chirp

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 3-star Village Quests or 2-star Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Bird Caller: Increases the chances of Spiribird encounters.

Buddy’s Treat

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 3-star Village Quests or 2-star Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Trainer: Increases growth rate of your Buddy.

Leg Day

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: Complete 3-star Village Quest “Supply Run”

Effect – Dango Wall Runner: Decreases the amount of stamina you use while wall running.

Mint-iature

Activation Chance:

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Booster: Temporarily boosts your attack and defense.

Dressage

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Rider: Increases total riding time.

Cacaoutstanding

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Immunizer. Decreases duration of Defense Down by 50% and makes Blight recover faster.

Piping Hot Egg

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Fire Res (Lo): Slightly increases Fire Resistances.

Pure Water

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Water Res (Lo): Slightly increases Water Resistance.

Spicetingle

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Thunder Res (Lo): Slightly increases Thunder Resistance.

Too-Cool

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Village Quests or 3-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Ice Res (Lo): Slightly increases Ice Resistance.

Dragonward

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Dragon Res (Lo): Slightly increases Dragon Resistance.

Sub-Zero

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Ice Rest (Hi): Greatly increases Ice Resistance.

Spicejolt

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Thunder Res (Hi): Greatly increases Thunder Resistance.

Waterfall

Activation Chance: 9

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Water Res (Hi): Greatly increases Water Resistance.

Lava-hot Egg

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Fire Res (Hi): Greatly increases Fire Resistance.

Super Bestnut

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: Complete 4-star Hub Quest “Totally Not Cool, Kulu!”

Effect – Dango Defender (Hi): Has a high chance to decrease incoming damage.

Spudluck

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Weakener: Big monsters that you encounter during your hunts now have a higher chance to be weaker than usual.

Fruitflash

Activation Chance: 50%

How to Unlock: 4-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Bombardier: Increases damage from Sticky Ammo and Gunlance Shells.

Blastslash

Activation Chance: 70%

How to Unlock: Complete 4-star Hub Quest “Dango Duty”

Effect – Dango Polisher and Dango Pyro: Decreases time it takes to sharpen weapons (Dango Polisher) and upgrades Large Barrel Bombs to Mega Barrel bombs (Dango Pyro).

Hap-peanut

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Complete 4-star village Quest “Getting Back the Groceries”

Effect – Dango Fortune Caller: Has a chance to increase the number of quest rewards you get on completion of a quest.

Beansplosion

Activation Chance: 50%

How to Unlock: %-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Temper: Increases deviation and ammo damage.

Centering

Activation Chance: 55%

How to Unlock: 5-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Feet and Dango Marksman: Stops you from getting knocked down (Dango Feet) and increases damage from gunshots and arrows (Dango Marksman).

Dizzybloom

Activation Chance: 55%

How to Unlock: 5-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Slugger: Increases the chance of stunning monsters.

Invigorating

Activation Chance: 50%

How to Unlock: Complete 5-star Village Quest “The Secret Ingredient”

Effect – Dango Fighter: Decreases the amount of stamina used when performing certain actions like blocking, dodging, etc.

Call-of-the-Wild

Activation Chance: 90%

How to Unlock: Complete 5-star Hub Quest “Thick, Gooey Dango”

Effect – Dango Summoner: Increases the spawn rate of Crafty Creatures.

Magnaroar

Activation Chance: 60%

How to Unlock: Complete 5-star Village Quest “Comeuppance”

Effect – Dango Moxie: Stops you from fainting once after your HP is depleted for the first time.

Magnacrisp

Activation Chance: 60%

How to Unlock: Complete 6-star Hub Quest “Do It for the Dango!”

Effect – Dango Moxie and Dango Adrenaline: Stops you from fainting once after your HP is depleted for the first time (Dragon Moxie) and gives a great increase to attack power when you drop down to critical health (Dragon Adrenaline).

Dragonsbane

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: 6-star Gathering Hub Quests

Effect – Dango Dragon Res (Hi): Greatly increases Dragon Resistance.

Analeptic

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: Complete 6-star Gathering Hub Quest “A Dango a Day”

Effect – Dango Medic (Hi): Gives a large boost to the healing effects from healing items.

Berry Safe

Activation Chance: 85%

How to Unlock: Complete 6-star Gathering Hub Quest “Only the Good Eggs”

Effect – Dango Insurance: When the first member of your team initially faints, no team penalties are given.

Secret Heart

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: Complete 7-star Hub Quest “Can’t Kill It with Fire”

Effect – Dango Hurler and Dango Specialist. Increases Throwing Kunai damage (Dango Hurler) and enhance the strength of abnormal status effects (Dango Specialist).

Triple Rose

Activation Chance: 80%

How to Unlock: Complete 7-star Hub Quest “Seared Situation”

Effect – Dango Carver (Hi): Has a high chance to increase the number of times you can carve from the same monster.

Very Hap-peanut

Activation Chance: 70%

How to Unlock: Complete 7-star Hub Quest “A Quartet of Horns”

Effect – Dango Miracle Worker: Has a high chance to increase the number of quest rewards you get on completion of a quest.

Best Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise

Now that you know all the mechanics you need to know about Dangos, let’s go over the best Dangos you can cook for your hunter in Monster Hunter Rise.

Best Dango for Gathering

Call-of-the-Wild – Dango Summoner: Increases the spawn rate of Crafty Creatures.

Bee-utiful – Dango Gatherer: Increases the amount of honey you gain while gathering.

Leg Day – Dango Wall Runner: Decreases the amount of stamina you use while wall running.

This Dango is designed to help you gather as many items as possible when you go out into the Monster Hunter World to gather resources.

Leg Day may seem like an odd Dango to use in this set, but the stamina increase you gain from it will allow you to explore for much longer; which will help you gather significantly more resources.

If you want to focus on getting monster parts specifically during your exploration, you can swap out Bee-utiful for Rosy.

Best Dango for Hammers

Secret Heart – Dango Specialist: Enhances the strength of abnormal status effects.

Spud-luck – Dango Weakener: Big monsters that you encounter during your hunts now have a higher chance to be weaker than usual.

Dizzybloom – Dango Slugger: Increases the chance of stunning monsters.

This Dangi is designed for players who use Hammers and Hunting Horns as their main weapon in Monster Hunter Rise.

Dango Specialist and Dango Slugger work perfectly for this build as they increase the chances of you stunning monsters with your Hammer or Hunting Horn. This will help you deal significantly more damage during your battles.

And with Dango Weakener at play, you’ll be able to make quick work of any monster you encounter.

Best Dango for Bows

Mint-iature – Dango Booster: Temporarily boosts your attack and defense.

Centering – Dango Feet: Stops you from getting knocked down and increases bow damage.

Invigorating – Dango Fighter: Decreases the amount of stamina used when performing certain actions like blocking, dodging etc.

This Dango is designed for players who use Bows as their main weapon in Monster Hunter Rise.

All three of these buffs will help increase the damage and accuracy of your Bow. So if you’re one of those players that love to hunt down monsters with their Bow, this is the Dango set for you.

Best Dango for Bowguns

Centering – Dango Marksman: Increases damage from gunshots and arrows.

Fruitflash – Dango Bombardier: Increases damage from Sticky Ammo and Gunlance Shells.

Beansplosion – Dango Temper: Increases deviation and ammo damage.

This Dangi is designed for players who use Bowguns as their main weapon in Monster Hunter Rise.

This Dango set will work for all kinds of Bowguns. The three buffs you’ll gain from this Dango will increase the damage from your Bowgun exponentially.

One thing to note is that Dango Bombardier only works with Sticky Ammo, so make sure to bring that along with you during your monster fights.

Best Overall Dango

Bestnut – Dango Defender: Has a small chance to decrease incoming damage.

Medicinal – Dango Medic: Gives a small boost to the healing effects from healing items.

Mint-iature – Dango Booster: Temporarily boosts your attack and defense.

This Dango set is designed to be as balanced as possible. This means that you can use this Dango before any quest or hunt as it’ll give you all the buffs that you need for any kind of adventure.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade Bestnut and Medicinal to Super Bestnut and Analeptic respectively, which will make this Dango even stronger.