There are dozens of collectibles in Monster Hunter Rise that you can collect and use to add buffs to your weapons, abilities, techniques, and more. One of the items that you can gather in the game is the Bismuth Prism, which will be discussed in our guide on How to Get Bismuth Prism in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Get Bismuth Prism in Monster Hunter Rise

Bismuth Prism is a collectible item that is formed from a piece of Bismuth Ore that sparkles kaleidoscopically. The main use of Bismuth Prism is that it is used to unlock the third slot of the submarine at Argosy.

The Argosy is a facility in Monster Hunter Rise where you can farm materials and unlock new weapons and armors that are only found at the facility. The third slot of the submarine at Argosy can only be unlocked after completing Economic Stimulation Quest.

Where to Find Bismuth Prism

The quest requires you to head to the Lava Caverns and collect Bismuth Prisms, along with Rock Rose and King Rhino. Head to the Iridescent Ore spot in the Lava Cavern to find and gather Bismuth Prisms.

Open your map once you reach Lava Caverns and navigate to the Special Items tab to see the marked Iridescent Ore spots on the map.

Before that, make sure you are playing 4-Star and above rank quest to find these materials.

This is all for our How to Get Bismuth Prism guide. You can check out more Monster Hunter Rise guides on our website.