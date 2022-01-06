Monster Hunter Rise Bishaten Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Bishaten is amongst the many exotic monsters featured in Monster Hunter Rise. This gigantic omnivore prefers eating fruits, and it keeps a large amount of these fruits in his pocket. Bishaten loves playing tricks on preys, and our guide show you how to defeat it in the best manner possible when you encounter it in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Bishaten

Bishaten is an incredibly acrobatic monster with a huge tail. Bishaten can use its tail to stand on and also attack people and other prey. The ailments of this fifth-generation monster include poison and stun.

Bishaten Location

Bishaten spawns in only two locations in Monster Hunter Rise. You’ll encounter it first in the Shrine Ruins, and then in the Flooded Forest.

You’ll also encounter this beast in several quests throughout your playthrough of the game. When it comes to Low Rank, you’ll come across Bishaten in the following quests:

I Want Off This Ride – Key Quest (Lvl 2)

Tail to Tail – Hub Quest (Lvl 3)

Monkey Wrench in Your Plans – Urgent Village Quest (Lvl 4)

Special License Quest 2 – Village Quest (Lvl 5)

And as for High Rank, you’ll meet Bishaten in the following three quests:

Grasp the Great Sword – Hub Quest (Lvl 5)

Rotten Fruit – Key Quest (Lvl 5)

Rampage: Muddi Gras – Event Quest (Lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Bishaten Weaknesses

To help you understand the weaknesses of Bishaten in detail, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of its body parts below.

Head

Cut: 70

Blunt: 70

Ammo: 60

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 30

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Wing

Cut: 40

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 40

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 5

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 60

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 40

Fire: 10

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Bishaten Ailment Effectiveness

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of different ailments on Bishaten. The rating is given out of 5 stars, with a higher rating meaning the ailment is more effective.

Poison

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¼

Stun

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Sleep

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¾

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Iceblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Bishaten Attack Patterns

If you want to take down Bishaten easily, you need to learn its attack patterns before you step into the battlefield. To help you with that, we’ve listed down all of its main attacks below.

Tail Stand and Observe: Bishaten will stand on its tail and observe you. Bishaten will start to jump towards you, so it’s essential to start attacking his tail as soon as you get the chance, also keep dodging his attacks while you do so.

Bishaten will stand on its tail and observe you. Bishaten will start to jump towards you, so it’s essential to start attacking his tail as soon as you get the chance, also keep dodging his attacks while you do so. Tailspin Charge: Bishaten will stand on its tail and start charging while spinning. You can disable this attack by destroying Bishaten’s tail.

Bishaten will stand on its tail and start charging while spinning. You can disable this attack by destroying Bishaten’s tail. Tail Attack: Its Tail attack causes a great deal of damage, so make sure to dodge this attack. It can also perform this attack while holding one of its fruits, which will inflict the respective status effect of the fruit.

Its Tail attack causes a great deal of damage, so make sure to dodge this attack. It can also perform this attack while holding one of its fruits, which will inflict the respective status effect of the fruit. Flash of Light: Bishaten will grab a persimmon from his tail and slam it on the ground. This creates a flashbang effect which you need to dodge as soon as possible.

Bishaten will grab a persimmon from his tail and slam it on the ground. This creates a flashbang effect which you need to dodge as soon as possible. Persimmon Toss: Bishaten will throw different kinds of fruit towards you. If the fruit hits you or hits the ground, they will break and inflict their respective status effects.

How to Defeat Bishaten in Monster Hunter Rise

March towards the lake where you will find Bishaten. Bishaten will be enraged, and the boss fight will start. Remember that the best way to take down Bishaten is by continuously attacking its tail. Take your antidote for a health boost and dodge Bishaten’s tail attacks.

Stay at proximity but also be wary of Bishaten’s fruit and tail attacks. The tail should be your primary area of focus on Bishaten’s body.

Bishaten’s fruits are supposed to break on impact, but if you manage to interrupt Bishaten while he’s about to throw the fruit, he will instead drop the fruit; allowing you to use them to your benefit.

The three types of fruit he will use are Poison Fruit, which inflicts poison on the target; Jumbo Fruit, which can be used to recover HP and Flash Fruit, which acts as a flashbang.

So whenever he drops his fruit, make sure to grab the Jumbo Fruit to regenerate your health. But while you’re doing so, watch out for the poisonous fruit around you.

Attack the wings and face when you get the chance. Jump and attack Bishaten from above.

Bishaten will run away to the alleyway nearby. You’ll find him hiding nearby some huts; this is your chance to attack him with full force. Select the Attack and Ride Wyvern option and get on Bishaten’s back. It will be hard to control Bishaten, but it will cause him some damage.

He’ll toss you off his back, be continuous with your attacks and keep hitting him on the head to keep him down on the ground. This will drain him out of his health. Bishaten will do a tailspin; the best way to tackle this spin would be to attack his tail.

Make sure to dodge his tail attacks as they will strike you. Make sure to take your antidote to restore health.

Eventually, Bishaten will run off to a distant spot and launch his fruit attacks from there. At this point, you should be aware of five types of attacks by Bishaten.

Monster Hunter Rise Bishaten Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Bishaten, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Beast Tear – – – – 50% Bisha Talicase – – 100% – 15% Bishaten Feather 33% 36% 70% 33% 35% Bishaten Fur 52% 23% 20% 22% 50% Bishaten Horn 5% – 30% 9% – Bishaten Talon – 15% 70% 5% – Flash Fruit – – – – 100% Jumbo Bone 10% 23% – 14% – Jumbo Fruit – – – – 100% Poison Fruit – – – – 100%

High-Rank Drops