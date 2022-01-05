Monster Hunter Rise Basarios Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Basarios is a moss-covered wyvern with a hard shell. This guide covers the complete boss fight and enlists all the abilities of Basarios so that you know how to defeat it in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Basarios

Basarios is a rocky, moss-covered wyvern. It has a hard stone-like shell for its protection. Basarios is weak to dragon weapons and water element.

Basarios Location

Basarios can be found roaming in Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns in MH Rise. It is also known as Rock Wyvern because of its likewise appearance of the rocks surrounding these areas.

Basarios will be buried underwater or underground and you can easily mine rocks as it has their back exposed.

You will also face Basarios during these two quests:

Blasted Basarios! (Hub Quest, Lvl 2)

Off Your Rocker (Village Quest, Lvl 4)

Monster Hunter Rise Basarios Weaknesses

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of Basarios body parts:

Head

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon:18

Lower Neck

Cut: 15

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 18

Abdomen

Cut: 24

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 15

Wing

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 18

Back

Cut: 15

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 20

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 18

Leg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 26

Ammo: 30

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 10

Tail Tip

Cut: 28

Blunt: 15

Ammo: 15

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 15

Lower Tail

Cut: 15

Blunt: 15

Ammo: 15

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 18

Basarios Ailment Effectiveness

The table listed below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Basarios.

The effectiveness rating is given out of 5 stars. The higher the rating, the more effective the ailment is against Great Izuchi.

Poison

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 1/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 1/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Stun

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 1/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Sleep

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Exhaust

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Stamina Loss: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Thunderblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Basarios Attack Patterns

Basarios has a wide variety of attacks that it performs on its enemy. Before you face Basarios, take a look at this list of attacks that it can perform to know what to expect from the fight.

Breath Attacks: Basarios breathes fire from its mouth that puts the enemies in flames. The attack comes in two variances: Flame Breath and Flame Volley.

Basarios breathes fire from its mouth that puts the enemies in flames. The attack comes in two variances: Flame Breath and Flame Volley. Tail Attacks: Swings its tail horizontally to damage the enemy that comes in its path. There are two variations to this: Tail Spin and Backwards Tail Sweep.

Swings its tail horizontally to damage the enemy that comes in its path. There are two variations to this: Tail Spin and Backwards Tail Sweep. Slow Roll: Performs a slow roll towards the enemy.

Performs a slow roll towards the enemy. Rush Attack: Rushes at the enemy with full charge to land a heavy blow.

Rushes at the enemy with full charge to land a heavy blow. Hip Check: Positions itself in a stance where it launches to its sides in a quick motion.

Positions itself in a stance where it launches to its sides in a quick motion. Burrow Attack: Burrows itself under the ground and rushes towards the hunter, while leaving a trail that damages the enemy.

Burrows itself under the ground and rushes towards the hunter, while leaving a trail that damages the enemy. Gas Cloud: Releases a gas cloud that slowly takes away your health. These come in three variations: Fire Gas, Poison Gas, and Sleep Gas.

How to Defeat Basarios in Monster Hunter Rise

Basarios is a huge monster dragon. Since it is weak to water and dragon weapons, these are the best choices for going against Basarios. It will hide underground with only its back exposed, camouflaging as simple boulders.

Basarios Weak Spots

Bararios’ tail, chest, and back can be broken. These allow you to not only damage it but make it hard for Basarios to make his tail sweep attack, or harder to hide if he runs away, and even lower his defenses.

Aim for Basarios’ Chest

Breaking Basarios’s chest/stomach will drastically lower Basarios’s defense. Since other body parts are harder to hit, damaging the stomach will be the best option to weaken Basarios. Other than this, the tail and claws are the best weak points to aim for.

Take Advantage of its Slow Speed

It has high damage but is slow, and the player can avoid it if they do not become greedy with their hits. The most common attack Basarios uses is his rush attack. The best way to punish it is by dodging to the side so you don’t get hit, then attacking Basarios’ tail.

Make Use of Bombs

If Basarios manages to run away and hide, it’s best to start the fight with bombs. Since Basarios will be in the ground with only its back out, you can easily place several bombs and blow them off.

Since bombs deal damage regardless of hardness, they will give a great start to the fight. Also, Basarios takes 1.1x damage when underground. Not much, but it’s good to use.

Basarios Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained after defeating Basarios in MH Rise:

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Basarios Pleura 27% – 55% (Chest) 27% 20% Basarios Wing 20% 34% 40% (Back) 20% 20%, 40% Basarios Shell 16% 24% (2x) 80% (Head), 25% (Back) 16% 15%, 40% Poison Sac 12% 16% 20% (Chest) 12% – Machalite Ore 10% (2x) – 35% (Back x2), 25% (Chest) 10% (x2) 35%, 40% Flame Sac 8% 14% 20% (Head) 8% 50% Basarios Tail 7% 12% – 7% – Wyvern Tear – – – – 50%

High-Rank Drops