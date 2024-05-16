The Best Monsters To Hunt In Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Monster Hunter 3 brings you more intimidating creatures to hunt down and collect more loot to upgrade your character and craft better gear. Doing so is necessary to progress through the game and makes up a significant portion of the core gameplay loop.
In this guide, we’ll be looking at the 10 best monsters to hunt in MH3U that give you rare/precious resources and rare commodities that you can use to craft the best gear in the game. These items are invaluable as they serve as the constituents in creating all sorts of equipment, whether weapons or armor.
1. Deviljho
These fearsome T-Rex-like monsters make many warriors shiver in Monster Hunter 3. They are widely regarded as one of the toughest creatures in the game. Deviljho has fairly high defenses, and its attacks will hurt you a tad bit more than you would expect. This monster drops the following items:
Body Carves
High Rank
Item
Deviljho Scale
Deviljho Hide
Deviljho Talon
Deviljho Fang
Deviljho Gem
G-Rank
Deviljho Shard
Deviljho Coat
Deviljho Ripper
Vile Fang
Deviljho Gem
Deviljho Crook
Tail Carves
High Rank
Item
Deviljho Tail
Deviljho Scale
Deviljho Gem
G-Rank
Deviljho Flail
Deviljho Shard
Deviljho Gem
Deviljho Crook
Tears
High Rank
Item
Large Wyvern Tear
Deviljho Talon
Wyvern Tear
Deviljho Gem
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Deviljho Ripper
Wyvern Tear
Deviljho Gem
Deviljho Crook
Breakable Part (Head)
High Rank
Item
Deviljho Fang
Deviljho Scalp
Deviljho Fang X2
G-Rank
Vile Fang
Deviljho Scalp
Vile Fang X2
When Captured
High Rank
Item
Deviljho Scalp
Deviljho Hide
Deviljho Talon
Deviljho Gem
G-Rank
Deviljho Coat
Deviljho Ripper
Deviljho Shard
Deviljho Scalp
Deviljho Gem
Deviljho Crook
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Worldeater’s Belly
Engage the Deviljho at night
FYI
Monsters drop items according to your rank. Each rank has various items that have a certain percentage of dropping. The item with the lesser percentage is the rarer one.
2. Lagiacrus
Lagiacrus is a dragon-like beast. You’ll find it in the Desert Island and Flood Forest. Try to hit its back, as this is the least durable part of the creature. When taking on the creature, it will drop the following items:
Body Carves
Low Rank
Item
Lagiacrus Hide
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Claw
Shell Shocker
High Rank
Lagiacrus Hide
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Claw
Shell Shocker
G-Rank
Lagiacrus Piel
Lagiacrus Shard
Lagiacrus Talon
Deathly Shocker
Shell Shocker
Tail Carves
Low Rank
Item
Lagiacrus Tail
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Plate
High Rank
Lagiacrus Tail
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Plate
Lagia Sapphire
G-Rank
Lagiacrus Flail
Lagiacrus Shard
Lagia Sapphire
Lagiacrus Mantle
Tears
Low Rank
Item
Wyvern Tear
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Plate
High Rank
Wyvern Tear
Large Wyvern Tear
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagia Sapphire
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Wyvern Tear
Lagiacrus Shard
Lagiacrus Mantle
Breakable Part (Head)
Low Rank
Item
Lagiacrus Horn
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Plate
High Rank
Lagiacrus Horn
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Horn
Lagiacrus Plate
G-Rank
Lagia Hardhorn
Lagiacrus Shard
Lagiacrus Horn
Lagiacrus Mantle
Breakable Part (Breast)
Low Rank
Item
Lagiacrus Hide
Lagiacrus Scale
High Rank
Lagiacrus Hide
Lagiacrus Hide X2
Lagiacrus Scale
G-Rank
Lagiacrus Piel
Lagiacrus Hide X2
Lagiacrus Shard
Breakable Part (Front Legs)
Low Rank
Item
Lagiacrus Claw
Lagiacrus Scale
Wyvern Claw X4
High Rank
Lagiacrus Claw
Lagiacrus Scale
Lagiacrus Claw
Wyvern Claw X8
G-Rank
Lagiacrus Talon
Lagiacrus Shard
Lagiacrus Claw
Wyvern Claw X12
Breakable Part (Back)
Low Rank
Item
Shell Shocker
Lagiacrus Scale
High Rank
Shell Shocker
Lagiacrus Scale
G-Rank
Deathly Shocker
Shell Shocker+
Lagiacrus Shard
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Alabaster Scale
Hunt an Ivory Lagiacrus at night
TIP
It is important to note that you don’t obtain items from killing a monster. You have a certain amount of limited time to ‘carve the body’ of the monster after slaying it, which will extract items. Some monsters can be carved multiple times. In addition, large monsters tend to have body carves as well as ‘tail carves’.
3. Nargacuga
The Nargacuga looks like monsters straight out of Greek mythology in Monster Hunter 3. The black fox-like dragon is an intimidating creature, but it’s one you’ll encounter much more than the others in high and g-ranks. Its wings are rather weak and should be the primary areas you would want to focus your attacks. The Nargacuga drops the following items:
Body Carves
High Rank
Item
Nargacuga Scale+
Nargacuga Pelt+
Nargacuga Fang+
Nargacuga Razor
Narga Medulla
G-Rank
Nargacuga Shard
Nargacuga Fur
Hvy Narga Fang
Narga Razor
Narga Medulla
Nargacuga Mantle
Tail carve
High Rank
Item
Nargacuga Tail
Narga Medulla
Nargacuga Tailspike
G-Rank
Nargacuga Lash
Narga Tailspear
Narga Medulla
Tears
High Rank
Item
Wyvern Tear
Large Wyvern Tear
Nargacuga Scale+
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Wyvern Tear
Nargacuga Shard
Nargacuga Mantle
Breakable Part (Head)
High Rank
Item
Nargacuga Fang+
Nargacuga Scale+
Narga Medulla
Wyvern Fang X8
G-Rank
Heavy Narga Fang X2
Nargacuga Shard X2
Narga Medulla
Nargacuga Fang+ X4
Nargacuga Mantle
Breakable Part (Wing Blade)
High Rank
Item
Nargacuga Razor X2
Nargacuga Razor
Nargacuga Pelt+X2
Nargacuga Scale+
G-Rank
Narga Razor+ X2
Narga Razor+
Nargacuga Fur X2
Nargacuga Razor X3
Breakable Part (Tail)
High Rank
Item
Nargacuga Tailspike X2
Nargacuga Pelt+
Narga Medulla
Nargacuga Tail
G-Rank
Nargacuga Tailspear
Nargacuga Fur
Narga Medulla
Nargacuga Lash
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Nargacuga Eye
Engage with a Nargacuga at night
4. Zinogre
Beastly, strong, and very intimidating – these three things define the personality of the mighty Zinogre, a huge wolf-tiger-like beast with sharp, scaly skin and a glaze that will make even the most courageous warriors tremble for a second. The Zinogre has high damage and good speed, not to mention fantastic defense. You’ll find these monsters in the Desert Island and Mountain Peaks (High and G-Ranks only) in Monster Hunter 3. It can drop the items listed below.
Body Carves
High Rank
Item
Zinogre Carapace
Zin Electrofur
Zinogre Claw+
Zinogre Shocker+
Zinogre Jasper
G-Rank
Zinogre Cortex
Zin Electrofur+
Zinogre Talon
Zin D-Shocker
Zinogre Jasper
Zin Skymerald
Tail carves
High Rank
Item
Zinogre Tail
Zinogre Carapace
Zin Electrofur
Zinogre Jasper
G-Rank
Zinogre Lash
Zinogre Cortex
Zin Electrofur+
Zinogre Jasper
Zin Skymerald
Tears
High Rank
Item
Wyvern Tear
Large Wyvern Tear
Zinogre Carapace
Fulgurbug
Zinogre Jasper
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Wyvern Tear
Zinogre Cortex
Fulgurbug
Zinogre Jasper
Zin Skymerald
Breakable Part (Horn)
High Rank
Item
Zinogre Horn+
Zinogre Horn+ X2
Zinogre Carapace
Zinogre Jasper
G-Rank
Zinogre Hardhorn
Zinogre Cortex
Zinogre Horn+ X2
Zinogre Jasper
Zin Skymerald
Breakable Part (Claw)
High Rank
Item
Zinogre Claw+
Zinogre Claw+ X2
Zinogre Shocker+
G-Rank
Zinogre Talon
Zinogre Talon X2
Zin D-Shocker
Zinogre Claw+ X3
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Zingore Head
Hunt the Zingore at night
5. Arzuros
The bear-styled Arzuros has amazing resistance to elemental damage. You will want to target its upper body, as that is the weakest point under all circumstances. The best method is to get some bullet damage there, though the defense will increase when it is enraged. You’ll probably find these creatures in the Desert Island and the Misty Peaks. Azuros can drop the following items
Body Carves
Low Rank
Item
Arzuros Pelt
Arzuros Shell
High Rank
Arzuros Pelt+
Arzuros Carapace
Stoutbone
Arzuros Pelt
G-Rank
Arzuros Cortex
Massive Bone
Jumbo Bone
Arzuros Pelt+
Crushing Fang
Tears (When hit with vulnerability Item)
Low Rank
Item
Beast Tear
Arzuros Pelt
High Rank
Beast Tear
Large Beast Tear
Arzuros Pelt+
G-Rank
Large Beast Tear
Beast Tear
Arzuros Pelt+
Breakable Part (Leg)
Low Rank
Item
Arzuros Brace
Arzuros Pelt
High Rank
Arzuros Brace
Arzuros Pelt
Arzuros Brace X2
G-Rank
Arzuros Allbrace
Arzuros Pelt+
Arzuros Brace+
When Captured
Low Rank
Item
Arzuros Shell
Jumbo Bone X2
Arzuros Brace
Arzuros Pelt
Sharpened Fang X2
High Rank
Arzuros Carapace
Stoutbone
Arzuros Brace+
Arzuros Shell X2
Arzuros Pelt+
G-Rank
Arzuros Cortex
Arzuros Allbrace
Crushing Fang
Arzuros Carapace X2
Arzuros Pelt+
Massive Bone X2
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Savory Bear Paw
Engage with an Azuros at night
6. Diablos
The terrifying creature that appears to have come from the lower depths of hell is Diablos, who is also widely regarded as being difficult to battle. Diablos has very high defense and extreme damage, particularly when it is enraged. Your best chance of maximum damage is by hitting it on its belly. When you defeat Diablos, it can drop:
Body carves
Low Rank
Item
Diablos Shell
Diablos Fang
Diablos Ridge
High Rank
Diablos Carapace
Diablos Fang
Diablos Shell
Diablos Ridge+
G-Rank
Diablos Cortex
Diablos Carapace
Diablos Chine
Diablos Medulla
Tail Carves
Low Rank
Item
Diablos Tailcase
Diablos Shell
Diablos Marrow
High Rank
Diablos Tailcase
Diablos Carapace
Diablos Marrow
Diablos Medulla
Wyvern Stone
G-Rank
Diablos Hardtail
Diablos Cortex
Diablos Medulla
Large Wyvern Stone
Tear
Low Rank
Item
Wyvern Tear
Diablos Ridge
High Rank
Wyvern Tear
Large Wyvern Tear
Diablos Ridge+
Diablos Ridge
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Wyvern Tear
Diablos Chine
Diablos Ridge
Breakable Part (Horn)
Low Rank
Item
Twisted Horn
Majestic Horn
High Rank
Twisted Horn
Majestic Horn
G-Rank
Majestic Horn
Stout Horn
Diablos Hardhorn
When Captured
Low Rank
Item
Diablos Fang X2
Diablos Shell
Diablos Tailcase
Diablos Ridge
Diablos Marrow
High Rank
Diablos Carapace
Diablos Tailcase
Diablos Fang X3
Diablos Marrow
Diablos Ridge+
Diablos Medulla
Diablos Ridge X2
Wyvern Stone
G-Rank
Diablos Cortex
Diablos Hardtail
Diablos Chine
Diablos Medulla
Diablos Ridge+ X2
Large Wyvern Stone
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Diablos
Battle with a Black Diablos at night
7. Plesioth
The elegant-looking dragon Plesioth can be found in the Desert Island and the Tundra. It has a fairly high attack damage and decent speed, but its wings and head are a bit weak. Just be careful with the damage it deals when enraged. You’ll encounter it in high and G-ranks. These monsters have the potential to drop the items listed below in Monster Hunter 3:
Body Carves
High Rank
Item
Plesioth Scale+
Plesioth Fang+
Plesioth Fin+
Plesioth Head
Wyvern Stone
G-Rank
Plesioth Shard
Hvy Plesio Fang
Fine Plesio Fin
Uber Plesio Head
Large Wyvern Stone
Tear
High Rank
Item
Wyvern Tear
Large Wyvern Tear
Plesioth Scale+
Plesioth Fin+
G-Rank
Large Wyvern Tear
Wyvern Tear
Plesioth Shard
Fine Plesio Fin
Breakable Part (Head)
High Rank
Item
Plesioth Fang+
Plesioth Head
Plesioth Fin+
Plesioth Scale+
G-Rank
Hvy Plesio Fang
Uber Plesio Head
Fine Plesio Fin
Plesioth Shard
Breakable Part (Wing)
High Rank
Item
Plesioth Webbing
Plesioth Scale+
Plesioth Fin+
G-Rank
Hard Ples Webbing
Plesioth Shard
Fine Plesio Fin
Breakable Part (Fin)
High Rank
Item
Plesioth Fin+
Plesioth Scale+
G-Rank
Fine Plesio Fin
Plesioth Shard
Rare Commodity
Item
Condition
Prime Plesioth
Battle with the Plesioth at night
8. Brachydios
The Brachydios is a deadly poisonous creature that you’ll likely find in the Desert Islands, Tundra, and Volcanoes. The creature is susceptible to cuts and impacts on the head, but it can be difficult to hit the areas because of the horn.
The back legs of the Brachydios are its weakest points in terms of durability and it can drop the following items: