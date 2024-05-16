The Best Monsters To Hunt In Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Our mega list of Monster Hunter 3 ultimate monsters, craves and items.

Monster Hunter 3 brings you more intimidating creatures to hunt down and collect more loot to upgrade your character and craft better gear. Doing so is necessary to progress through the game and makes up a significant portion of the core gameplay loop.  

In this guide, we’ll be looking at the 10 best monsters to hunt in MH3U that give you rare/precious resources and rare commodities that you can use to craft the best gear in the game. These items are invaluable as they serve as the constituents in creating all sorts of equipment, whether weapons or armor. 

1. Deviljho 

monster hunter 3 monsters deviljho

These fearsome T-Rex-like monsters make many warriors shiver in Monster Hunter 3. They are widely regarded as one of the toughest creatures in the game. Deviljho has fairly high defenses, and its attacks will hurt you a tad bit more than you would expect. This monster drops the following items: 

Body Carves 

High Rank Item 
Deviljho Scale 
Deviljho Hide 
Deviljho Talon 
Deviljho Fang 
Deviljho Gem 
G-Rank Deviljho Shard 
Deviljho Coat 
Deviljho Ripper 
Vile Fang 
Deviljho Gem 
Deviljho Crook 

Tail Carves 

High Rank Item 
Deviljho Tail 
Deviljho Scale 
Deviljho Gem 
G-Rank Deviljho Flail 
Deviljho Shard 
Deviljho Gem 
Deviljho Crook 

Tears 

High Rank Item 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Deviljho Talon 
Wyvern Tear 
Deviljho Gem 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Deviljho Ripper 
Wyvern Tear 
Deviljho Gem 
Deviljho Crook 

Breakable Part (Head) 

High Rank Item 
Deviljho Fang 
Deviljho Scalp 
Deviljho Fang X2 
G-Rank Vile Fang 
Deviljho Scalp 
Vile Fang X2 
 

When Captured 

High Rank Item 
Deviljho Scalp 
Deviljho Hide 
Deviljho Talon 
Deviljho Gem 
G-Rank Deviljho Coat 
Deviljho Ripper 
Deviljho Shard 
Deviljho Scalp 
Deviljho Gem 
Deviljho Crook 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Worldeater’s Belly Engage the Deviljho at night  
2. Lagiacrus 

monster hunter 3 monsters lagiacrus

Lagiacrus is a dragon-like beast. You’ll find it in the Desert Island and Flood Forest. Try to hit its back, as this is the least durable part of the creature. When taking on the creature, it will drop the following items: 

Body Carves 

Low Rank Item 
Lagiacrus Hide 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Claw 
Shell Shocker 
High Rank Lagiacrus Hide 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Claw 
Shell Shocker 
G-Rank Lagiacrus Piel 
Lagiacrus Shard 
Lagiacrus Talon 
Deathly Shocker 
Shell Shocker 

Tail Carves 

Low Rank Item 
Lagiacrus Tail 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Plate 
High Rank Lagiacrus Tail 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Plate 
Lagia Sapphire 
G-Rank Lagiacrus Flail 
Lagiacrus Shard 
Lagia Sapphire 
Lagiacrus Mantle 

Tears 

Low Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Plate 
High Rank Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagia Sapphire 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Lagiacrus Shard 
Lagiacrus Mantle 

Breakable Part (Head) 

Low Rank Item 
Lagiacrus Horn 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Plate 
High Rank Lagiacrus Horn 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Horn 
Lagiacrus Plate 
G-Rank Lagia Hardhorn 
Lagiacrus Shard 
Lagiacrus Horn 
Lagiacrus Mantle 

Breakable Part (Breast) 

Low Rank Item 
Lagiacrus Hide 
Lagiacrus Scale 
High Rank Lagiacrus Hide 
Lagiacrus Hide X2 
Lagiacrus Scale 
G-Rank Lagiacrus Piel 
Lagiacrus Hide X2 
Lagiacrus Shard 

Breakable Part (Front Legs) 

Low Rank Item 
Lagiacrus Claw 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Wyvern Claw X4 
High Rank Lagiacrus Claw 
Lagiacrus Scale 
Lagiacrus Claw 
Wyvern Claw X8 
G-Rank Lagiacrus Talon 
Lagiacrus Shard 
Lagiacrus Claw 
Wyvern Claw X12 

Breakable Part (Back)

Low Rank Item 
Shell Shocker 
Lagiacrus Scale 
High Rank Shell Shocker 
Lagiacrus Scale 
G-Rank Deathly Shocker 
Shell Shocker+ 
Lagiacrus Shard 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Alabaster Scale Hunt an Ivory Lagiacrus at night 
TIP

It is important to note that you don’t obtain items from killing a monster. You have a certain amount of limited time to ‘carve the body’ of the monster after slaying it, which will extract items. Some monsters can be carved multiple times. In addition, large monsters tend to have body carves as well as ‘tail carves’.

3. Nargacuga 

The Nargacuga looks like monsters straight out of Greek mythology in Monster Hunter 3. The black fox-like dragon is an intimidating creature, but it’s one you’ll encounter much more than the others in high and g-ranks. Its wings are rather weak and should be the primary areas you would want to focus your attacks. The Nargacuga drops the following items: 

Body Carves 

High Rank Item 
Nargacuga Scale+ 
Nargacuga Pelt+ 
Nargacuga Fang+ 
Nargacuga Razor 
Narga Medulla 
G-Rank Nargacuga Shard 
Nargacuga Fur 
Hvy Narga Fang 
Narga Razor 
Narga Medulla 
Nargacuga Mantle 

Tail carve 

High Rank Item 
Nargacuga Tail 
Narga Medulla 
Nargacuga Tailspike 
G-Rank Nargacuga Lash 
Narga Tailspear 
Narga Medulla 

Tears  

High Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Nargacuga Scale+ 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Nargacuga Shard 
Nargacuga Mantle 

Breakable Part (Head) 

High Rank Item 
Nargacuga Fang+ 
Nargacuga Scale+ 
Narga Medulla 
Wyvern Fang X8 
G-Rank Heavy Narga Fang X2 
Nargacuga Shard X2 
Narga Medulla 
Nargacuga Fang+ X4 
Nargacuga Mantle 

Breakable Part (Wing Blade) 

High Rank Item 
Nargacuga Razor X2 
Nargacuga Razor 
Nargacuga Pelt+X2 
Nargacuga Scale+ 
G-Rank Narga Razor+ X2 
Narga Razor+ 
Nargacuga Fur X2 
Nargacuga Razor X3 

Breakable Part (Tail) 

High Rank Item 
Nargacuga Tailspike X2 
Nargacuga Pelt+ 
Narga Medulla 
Nargacuga Tail 
G-Rank Nargacuga Tailspear 
Nargacuga Fur 
Narga Medulla 
Nargacuga Lash 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Nargacuga Eye Engage with a Nargacuga at night  

4. Zinogre 

Beastly, strong, and very intimidating – these three things define the personality of the mighty Zinogre, a huge wolf-tiger-like beast with sharp, scaly skin and a glaze that will make even the most courageous warriors tremble for a second. The Zinogre has high damage and good speed, not to mention fantastic defense. You’ll find these monsters in the Desert Island and Mountain Peaks (High and G-Ranks only) in Monster Hunter 3. It can drop the items listed below. 

Body Carves 

High Rank Item 
Zinogre Carapace 
Zin Electrofur 
Zinogre Claw+ 
Zinogre Shocker+ 
Zinogre Jasper 
G-Rank Zinogre Cortex 
Zin Electrofur+ 
Zinogre Talon 
Zin D-Shocker 
Zinogre Jasper 
Zin Skymerald 

Tail carves 

High Rank Item 
Zinogre Tail 
Zinogre Carapace 
Zin Electrofur 
Zinogre Jasper 
G-Rank Zinogre Lash 
Zinogre Cortex 
Zin Electrofur+ 
Zinogre Jasper 
Zin Skymerald 

Tears 

High Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Zinogre Carapace 
Fulgurbug 
Zinogre Jasper 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Zinogre Cortex 
Fulgurbug 
Zinogre Jasper 
Zin Skymerald 

Breakable Part (Horn) 

High Rank Item 
Zinogre Horn+ 
Zinogre Horn+ X2 
Zinogre Carapace 
Zinogre Jasper 
G-Rank Zinogre Hardhorn 
Zinogre Cortex 
Zinogre Horn+ X2 
Zinogre Jasper 
Zin Skymerald 

Breakable Part (Claw) 

High Rank Item 
Zinogre Claw+ 
Zinogre Claw+ X2 
Zinogre Shocker+ 
G-Rank Zinogre Talon 
Zinogre Talon X2 
Zin D-Shocker 
Zinogre Claw+ X3 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Zingore Head Hunt the Zingore at night  

5. Arzuros 

monster hunter 3 monsters arzuros

The bear-styled Arzuros has amazing resistance to elemental damage. You will want to target its upper body, as that is the weakest point under all circumstances. The best method is to get some bullet damage there, though the defense will increase when it is enraged. You’ll probably find these creatures in the Desert Island and the Misty Peaks. Azuros can drop the following items  

Body Carves 

Low Rank Item 
Arzuros Pelt 
Arzuros Shell 
High Rank Arzuros Pelt+ 
Arzuros Carapace 
Stoutbone 
Arzuros Pelt 
G-Rank Arzuros Cortex 
Massive Bone 
Jumbo Bone 
Arzuros Pelt+ 
Crushing Fang  

Tears (When hit with vulnerability Item) 

Low Rank Item 
Beast Tear 
Arzuros Pelt 
High Rank Beast Tear 
Large Beast Tear 
Arzuros Pelt+ 
G-Rank Large Beast Tear 
Beast Tear 
Arzuros Pelt+ 

Breakable Part (Leg) 

Low Rank Item 
Arzuros Brace 
Arzuros Pelt 
High Rank Arzuros Brace 
Arzuros Pelt 
Arzuros Brace X2 
G-Rank Arzuros Allbrace 
Arzuros Pelt+ 
Arzuros Brace+ 

When Captured 

Low Rank Item 
Arzuros Shell 
Jumbo Bone X2 
Arzuros Brace 
Arzuros Pelt 
Sharpened Fang X2 
High Rank Arzuros Carapace 
Stoutbone 
Arzuros Brace+ 
Arzuros Shell X2 
Arzuros Pelt+ 
G-Rank Arzuros Cortex 
Arzuros Allbrace 
Crushing Fang 
Arzuros Carapace X2 
Arzuros Pelt+ 
Massive Bone X2 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Savory Bear Paw Engage with an Azuros at night  

6. Diablos 

The terrifying creature that appears to have come from the lower depths of hell is Diablos, who is also widely regarded as being difficult to battle. Diablos has very high defense and extreme damage, particularly when it is enraged. Your best chance of maximum damage is by hitting it on its belly. When you defeat Diablos, it can drop: 

Body carves 

Low Rank Item 
Diablos Shell 
Diablos Fang 
Diablos Ridge 
High Rank Diablos Carapace 
Diablos Fang 
Diablos Shell 
Diablos Ridge+ 
G-Rank Diablos Cortex 
Diablos Carapace 
Diablos Chine 
Diablos Medulla 

Tail Carves 

Low Rank Item 
Diablos Tailcase 
Diablos Shell 
Diablos Marrow 
High Rank Diablos Tailcase 
Diablos Carapace 
Diablos Marrow 
Diablos Medulla 
Wyvern Stone 
G-Rank Diablos Hardtail 
Diablos Cortex 
Diablos Medulla 
Large Wyvern Stone 

Tear 

Low Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Diablos Ridge 
High Rank Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Diablos Ridge+ 
Diablos Ridge 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Diablos Chine 
Diablos Ridge 

Breakable Part (Horn) 

Low Rank Item 
Twisted Horn 
Majestic Horn 
High Rank Twisted Horn 
Majestic Horn 
G-Rank Majestic Horn 
Stout Horn 
Diablos Hardhorn 

When Captured 

Low Rank Item 
Diablos Fang X2 
Diablos Shell 
Diablos Tailcase 
Diablos Ridge 
Diablos Marrow 
High Rank Diablos Carapace 
Diablos Tailcase 
Diablos Fang X3 
Diablos Marrow 
Diablos Ridge+ 
Diablos Medulla 
Diablos Ridge X2 
Wyvern Stone 
G-Rank Diablos Cortex 
Diablos Hardtail 
Diablos Chine 
Diablos Medulla 
Diablos Ridge+ X2 
Large Wyvern Stone 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Diablos Battle with a Black Diablos at night 

7. Plesioth 

monster hunter 3 monsters plesioth

The elegant-looking dragon Plesioth can be found in the Desert Island and the Tundra. It has a fairly high attack damage and decent speed, but its wings and head are a bit weak. Just be careful with the damage it deals when enraged. You’ll encounter it in high and G-ranks. These monsters have the potential to drop the items listed below in Monster Hunter 3

Body Carves 

High Rank Item 
Plesioth Scale+ 
Plesioth Fang+ 
Plesioth Fin+ 
Plesioth Head 
Wyvern Stone 
G-Rank Plesioth Shard 
Hvy Plesio Fang 
Fine Plesio Fin 
Uber Plesio Head 
Large Wyvern Stone 

Tear 

High Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Plesioth Scale+ 
Plesioth Fin+ 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Plesioth Shard 
Fine Plesio Fin 

Breakable Part (Head) 

High Rank Item 
Plesioth Fang+ 
Plesioth Head 
Plesioth Fin+ 
Plesioth Scale+ 
G-Rank Hvy Plesio Fang 
Uber Plesio Head 
Fine Plesio Fin 
Plesioth Shard 

Breakable Part (Wing) 

High Rank Item 
Plesioth Webbing 
Plesioth Scale+ 
Plesioth Fin+ 
G-Rank Hard Ples Webbing 
Plesioth Shard 
Fine Plesio Fin 

Breakable Part (Fin) 

High Rank Item 
Plesioth Fin+ 
Plesioth Scale+ 
G-Rank Fine Plesio Fin 
Plesioth Shard 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Prime Plesioth Battle with the Plesioth at night  

8. Brachydios 

monster hunter 3 monsters brachydios

The Brachydios is a deadly poisonous creature that you’ll likely find in the Desert Islands, Tundra, and Volcanoes. The creature is susceptible to cuts and impacts on the head, but it can be difficult to hit the areas because of the horn. 

The back legs of the Brachydios are its weakest points in terms of durability and it can drop the following items: 

Body Carves  

High Rank Item 
Brach Carapace 
Brach Ebonshell 
Mystery Slime 
Brach Scalp 
Brachydios Gem 
G-Rank Brach Cortex 
Brach Ebonshell+ 
Glowing Slime 
Brach Scalp+ 
Brachydios Ge 
Brach Pallium 

Tail Carves 

High Rank Item 
Brachydios Tail 
Brach Ebonshell 
Brachydios Gem 
G-Rank Brachydios Tail 
Brach Ebonshell 
Brachydios Gem 
Brach Pallium 

Tear 

High Rank Item 
Wyvern Tear 
Large Wyvern Tear 
Mystery Slime 
Brachydios Gem 
 
G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear 
Wyvern Tear 
Glowing Slime 
Brachydios Gem 
Brach Pallium 

Breakable Part (Head) 

High Rank Item 
Brach Scalp 
Brach Carapace 
G-Rank  Brach Scalp+ 
Brach Cortex 
Brach Scalp X2 

Breakable Part (Front Legs) 

High Rank Item 
Brach Pounder 
Mystery Slime 
Brach Ebonshell 
G-Rank Brach Pounder+ 
Glowing Slime 
Brach Ebonshell+ 
Brach Pounder X2 
 

When Captured 

High Rank Item 
Brach Carapace 
Brach Ebonshell 
Brach Pounder 
Brachydios Tail 
Mystery Slime X2 
Brachydios Gem 
G-Rank Brach Ebonshell+ 
Brach Cortex 
Brach Pounder+ 
Brachydios Tail 
Glowing Slime X2 
Brachydios Gem 
Brach Pallium 

Rare Commodity  

Item Condition 
Large Obsidian  Engage the Brachydios at night  
