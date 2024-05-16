The Best Monsters To Hunt In Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Monster Hunter 3 brings you more intimidating creatures to hunt down and collect more loot to upgrade your character and craft better gear. Doing so is necessary to progress through the game and makes up a significant portion of the core gameplay loop.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at the 10 best monsters to hunt in MH3U that give you rare/precious resources and rare commodities that you can use to craft the best gear in the game. These items are invaluable as they serve as the constituents in creating all sorts of equipment, whether weapons or armor.

1. Deviljho

These fearsome T-Rex-like monsters make many warriors shiver in Monster Hunter 3. They are widely regarded as one of the toughest creatures in the game. Deviljho has fairly high defenses, and its attacks will hurt you a tad bit more than you would expect. This monster drops the following items:

Body Carves

High Rank Item Deviljho Scale Deviljho Hide Deviljho Talon Deviljho Fang Deviljho Gem G-Rank Deviljho Shard Deviljho Coat Deviljho Ripper Vile Fang Deviljho Gem Deviljho Crook

Tail Carves

High Rank Item Deviljho Tail Deviljho Scale Deviljho Gem G-Rank Deviljho Flail Deviljho Shard Deviljho Gem Deviljho Crook

Tears

High Rank Item Large Wyvern Tear Deviljho Talon Wyvern Tear Deviljho Gem G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Deviljho Ripper Wyvern Tear Deviljho Gem Deviljho Crook

Breakable Part (Head)

High Rank Item Deviljho Fang Deviljho Scalp Deviljho Fang X2 G-Rank Vile Fang Deviljho Scalp Vile Fang X2

When Captured

High Rank Item Deviljho Scalp Deviljho Hide Deviljho Talon Deviljho Gem G-Rank Deviljho Coat Deviljho Ripper Deviljho Shard Deviljho Scalp Deviljho Gem Deviljho Crook

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Worldeater’s Belly Engage the Deviljho at night

FYI Monsters drop items according to your rank. Each rank has various items that have a certain percentage of dropping. The item with the lesser percentage is the rarer one.

2. Lagiacrus

Lagiacrus is a dragon-like beast. You’ll find it in the Desert Island and Flood Forest. Try to hit its back, as this is the least durable part of the creature. When taking on the creature, it will drop the following items:

Body Carves

Low Rank Item Lagiacrus Hide Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Claw Shell Shocker High Rank Lagiacrus Hide Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Claw Shell Shocker G-Rank Lagiacrus Piel Lagiacrus Shard Lagiacrus Talon Deathly Shocker Shell Shocker

Tail Carves

Low Rank Item Lagiacrus Tail Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Plate High Rank Lagiacrus Tail Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Plate Lagia Sapphire G-Rank Lagiacrus Flail Lagiacrus Shard Lagia Sapphire Lagiacrus Mantle

Tears

Low Rank Item Wyvern Tear Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Plate High Rank Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Lagiacrus Scale Lagia Sapphire G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Lagiacrus Shard Lagiacrus Mantle

Breakable Part (Head)

Low Rank Item Lagiacrus Horn Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Plate High Rank Lagiacrus Horn Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Horn Lagiacrus Plate G-Rank Lagia Hardhorn Lagiacrus Shard Lagiacrus Horn Lagiacrus Mantle

Breakable Part (Breast)

Low Rank Item Lagiacrus Hide Lagiacrus Scale High Rank Lagiacrus Hide Lagiacrus Hide X2 Lagiacrus Scale G-Rank Lagiacrus Piel Lagiacrus Hide X2 Lagiacrus Shard

Breakable Part (Front Legs)

Low Rank Item Lagiacrus Claw Lagiacrus Scale Wyvern Claw X4 High Rank Lagiacrus Claw Lagiacrus Scale Lagiacrus Claw Wyvern Claw X8 G-Rank Lagiacrus Talon Lagiacrus Shard Lagiacrus Claw Wyvern Claw X12

Breakable Part (Back)

Low Rank Item Shell Shocker Lagiacrus Scale High Rank Shell Shocker Lagiacrus Scale G-Rank Deathly Shocker Shell Shocker+ Lagiacrus Shard

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Alabaster Scale Hunt an Ivory Lagiacrus at night

TIP It is important to note that you don’t obtain items from killing a monster. You have a certain amount of limited time to ‘carve the body’ of the monster after slaying it, which will extract items. Some monsters can be carved multiple times. In addition, large monsters tend to have body carves as well as ‘tail carves’.

3. Nargacuga

The Nargacuga looks like monsters straight out of Greek mythology in Monster Hunter 3. The black fox-like dragon is an intimidating creature, but it’s one you’ll encounter much more than the others in high and g-ranks. Its wings are rather weak and should be the primary areas you would want to focus your attacks. The Nargacuga drops the following items:

Body Carves

High Rank Item Nargacuga Scale+ Nargacuga Pelt+ Nargacuga Fang+ Nargacuga Razor Narga Medulla G-Rank Nargacuga Shard Nargacuga Fur Hvy Narga Fang Narga Razor Narga Medulla Nargacuga Mantle

Tail carve

High Rank Item Nargacuga Tail Narga Medulla Nargacuga Tailspike G-Rank Nargacuga Lash Narga Tailspear Narga Medulla

Tears

High Rank Item Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Nargacuga Scale+ G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Nargacuga Shard Nargacuga Mantle

Breakable Part (Head)

High Rank Item Nargacuga Fang+ Nargacuga Scale+ Narga Medulla Wyvern Fang X8 G-Rank Heavy Narga Fang X2 Nargacuga Shard X2 Narga Medulla Nargacuga Fang+ X4 Nargacuga Mantle

Breakable Part (Wing Blade)

High Rank Item Nargacuga Razor X2 Nargacuga Razor Nargacuga Pelt+X2 Nargacuga Scale+ G-Rank Narga Razor+ X2 Narga Razor+ Nargacuga Fur X2 Nargacuga Razor X3

Breakable Part (Tail)

High Rank Item Nargacuga Tailspike X2 Nargacuga Pelt+ Narga Medulla Nargacuga Tail G-Rank Nargacuga Tailspear Nargacuga Fur Narga Medulla Nargacuga Lash

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Nargacuga Eye Engage with a Nargacuga at night

4. Zinogre

Beastly, strong, and very intimidating – these three things define the personality of the mighty Zinogre, a huge wolf-tiger-like beast with sharp, scaly skin and a glaze that will make even the most courageous warriors tremble for a second. The Zinogre has high damage and good speed, not to mention fantastic defense. You’ll find these monsters in the Desert Island and Mountain Peaks (High and G-Ranks only) in Monster Hunter 3. It can drop the items listed below.

Body Carves

High Rank Item Zinogre Carapace Zin Electrofur Zinogre Claw+ Zinogre Shocker+ Zinogre Jasper G-Rank Zinogre Cortex Zin Electrofur+ Zinogre Talon Zin D-Shocker Zinogre Jasper Zin Skymerald

Tail carves

High Rank Item Zinogre Tail Zinogre Carapace Zin Electrofur Zinogre Jasper G-Rank Zinogre Lash Zinogre Cortex Zin Electrofur+ Zinogre Jasper Zin Skymerald

Tears

High Rank Item Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Zinogre Carapace Fulgurbug Zinogre Jasper G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Zinogre Cortex Fulgurbug Zinogre Jasper Zin Skymerald

Breakable Part (Horn)

High Rank Item Zinogre Horn+ Zinogre Horn+ X2 Zinogre Carapace Zinogre Jasper G-Rank Zinogre Hardhorn Zinogre Cortex Zinogre Horn+ X2 Zinogre Jasper Zin Skymerald

Breakable Part (Claw)

High Rank Item Zinogre Claw+ Zinogre Claw+ X2 Zinogre Shocker+ G-Rank Zinogre Talon Zinogre Talon X2 Zin D-Shocker Zinogre Claw+ X3

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Zingore Head Hunt the Zingore at night

5. Arzuros

The bear-styled Arzuros has amazing resistance to elemental damage. You will want to target its upper body, as that is the weakest point under all circumstances. The best method is to get some bullet damage there, though the defense will increase when it is enraged. You’ll probably find these creatures in the Desert Island and the Misty Peaks. Azuros can drop the following items

Body Carves

Low Rank Item Arzuros Pelt Arzuros Shell High Rank Arzuros Pelt+ Arzuros Carapace Stoutbone Arzuros Pelt G-Rank Arzuros Cortex Massive Bone Jumbo Bone Arzuros Pelt+ Crushing Fang

Tears (When hit with vulnerability Item)

Low Rank Item Beast Tear Arzuros Pelt High Rank Beast Tear Large Beast Tear Arzuros Pelt+ G-Rank Large Beast Tear Beast Tear Arzuros Pelt+

Breakable Part (Leg)

Low Rank Item Arzuros Brace Arzuros Pelt High Rank Arzuros Brace Arzuros Pelt Arzuros Brace X2 G-Rank Arzuros Allbrace Arzuros Pelt+ Arzuros Brace+

When Captured

Low Rank Item Arzuros Shell Jumbo Bone X2 Arzuros Brace Arzuros Pelt Sharpened Fang X2 High Rank Arzuros Carapace Stoutbone Arzuros Brace+ Arzuros Shell X2 Arzuros Pelt+ G-Rank Arzuros Cortex Arzuros Allbrace Crushing Fang Arzuros Carapace X2 Arzuros Pelt+ Massive Bone X2

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Savory Bear Paw Engage with an Azuros at night

6. Diablos

The terrifying creature that appears to have come from the lower depths of hell is Diablos, who is also widely regarded as being difficult to battle. Diablos has very high defense and extreme damage, particularly when it is enraged. Your best chance of maximum damage is by hitting it on its belly. When you defeat Diablos, it can drop:

Body carves

Low Rank Item Diablos Shell Diablos Fang Diablos Ridge High Rank Diablos Carapace Diablos Fang Diablos Shell Diablos Ridge+ G-Rank Diablos Cortex Diablos Carapace Diablos Chine Diablos Medulla

Tail Carves

Low Rank Item Diablos Tailcase Diablos Shell Diablos Marrow High Rank Diablos Tailcase Diablos Carapace Diablos Marrow Diablos Medulla Wyvern Stone G-Rank Diablos Hardtail Diablos Cortex Diablos Medulla Large Wyvern Stone

Tear

Low Rank Item Wyvern Tear Diablos Ridge High Rank Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Diablos Ridge+ Diablos Ridge G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Diablos Chine Diablos Ridge

Breakable Part (Horn)

Low Rank Item Twisted Horn Majestic Horn High Rank Twisted Horn Majestic Horn G-Rank Majestic Horn Stout Horn Diablos Hardhorn

When Captured

Low Rank Item Diablos Fang X2 Diablos Shell Diablos Tailcase Diablos Ridge Diablos Marrow High Rank Diablos Carapace Diablos Tailcase Diablos Fang X3 Diablos Marrow Diablos Ridge+ Diablos Medulla Diablos Ridge X2 Wyvern Stone G-Rank Diablos Cortex Diablos Hardtail Diablos Chine Diablos Medulla Diablos Ridge+ X2 Large Wyvern Stone

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Diablos Battle with a Black Diablos at night

7. Plesioth

The elegant-looking dragon Plesioth can be found in the Desert Island and the Tundra. It has a fairly high attack damage and decent speed, but its wings and head are a bit weak. Just be careful with the damage it deals when enraged. You’ll encounter it in high and G-ranks. These monsters have the potential to drop the items listed below in Monster Hunter 3:

Body Carves

High Rank Item Plesioth Scale+ Plesioth Fang+ Plesioth Fin+ Plesioth Head Wyvern Stone G-Rank Plesioth Shard Hvy Plesio Fang Fine Plesio Fin Uber Plesio Head Large Wyvern Stone

Tear

High Rank Item Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Plesioth Scale+ Plesioth Fin+ G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Plesioth Shard Fine Plesio Fin

Breakable Part (Head)

High Rank Item Plesioth Fang+ Plesioth Head Plesioth Fin+ Plesioth Scale+ G-Rank Hvy Plesio Fang Uber Plesio Head Fine Plesio Fin Plesioth Shard

Breakable Part (Wing)

High Rank Item Plesioth Webbing Plesioth Scale+ Plesioth Fin+ G-Rank Hard Ples Webbing Plesioth Shard Fine Plesio Fin

Breakable Part (Fin)

High Rank Item Plesioth Fin+ Plesioth Scale+ G-Rank Fine Plesio Fin Plesioth Shard

Rare Commodity

Item Condition Prime Plesioth Battle with the Plesioth at night

8. Brachydios

The Brachydios is a deadly poisonous creature that you’ll likely find in the Desert Islands, Tundra, and Volcanoes. The creature is susceptible to cuts and impacts on the head, but it can be difficult to hit the areas because of the horn.

The back legs of the Brachydios are its weakest points in terms of durability and it can drop the following items:

Body Carves

High Rank Item Brach Carapace Brach Ebonshell Mystery Slime Brach Scalp Brachydios Gem G-Rank Brach Cortex Brach Ebonshell+ Glowing Slime Brach Scalp+ Brachydios Ge Brach Pallium

Tail Carves

High Rank Item Brachydios Tail Brach Ebonshell Brachydios Gem G-Rank Brachydios Tail Brach Ebonshell Brachydios Gem Brach Pallium

Tear

High Rank Item Wyvern Tear Large Wyvern Tear Mystery Slime Brachydios Gem G-Rank Large Wyvern Tear Wyvern Tear Glowing Slime Brachydios Gem Brach Pallium

Breakable Part (Head)

High Rank Item Brach Scalp Brach Carapace G-Rank Brach Scalp+ Brach Cortex Brach Scalp X2

Breakable Part (Front Legs)

High Rank Item Brach Pounder Mystery Slime Brach Ebonshell G-Rank Brach Pounder+ Glowing Slime Brach Ebonshell+ Brach Pounder X2

When Captured

High Rank Item Brach Carapace Brach Ebonshell Brach Pounder Brachydios Tail Mystery Slime X2 Brachydios Gem G-Rank Brach Ebonshell+ Brach Cortex Brach Pounder+ Brachydios Tail Glowing Slime X2 Brachydios Gem Brach Pallium

Rare Commodity