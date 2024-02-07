How To Enable Console In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Enabling Console Commands allows you to mess around with your games, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different. With the Console enabled, you can give yourself weapons, make yourself invincible, or turn off gravity to engage in air combat.

This guide will review how to enable the Console in Modern Warfare 2009. We’ll also review some of the best commands to spice up your gameplay. It’s important to note that this guide also applies to IW4x and SM2.

How to unlock the console on COD: MW2

Step #1 – Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Console Fix.

Step #2 – Put these files into your game folder.

Step #3 – Run the game.

Step #4 – Run “conclient.exe” and press “inject.” The game will reboot after you do this.

Step #5 – Open “LoaderX.exe” and press “Auto Inject.”

If any error comes, like a version error, press the “~” key. If you get the error that the version is different, open the game with Steam like in the first run and press the “Shift” + “~” key to open the full console.

The console loader works very well for Steam users but can also be loaded with the cracked game. In the worst scenario, if you cannot load the console, follow our instructions on how to activate Steam to load the console.

FYI Use at your own risk. You can get VAC banned.

Modern Warfare 2 Best Console Commands

Once you have the Console enabled, you can enter the commands below to change up your gameplay in various ways

Single Player

Console Command Effect notarget Makes you invisible to enemies jump_height 500 Increases your jump height significantly player_sustainAmmo 1 Gives you unlimited ammo bg_forceExplosiveBullets 1 Gives you explosive bullets across all weapons g_gravity 100 Enables moon gravity player_meleerange 1000 Increases your melee range laserForceOn 1 Gives your weapons a laser

Multiplayer