Marvel’s Midnight Suns Wundagore Everbloom Location Guide

Wundagore Everbloom is one of the many plant-based Reagents in Marvel’s Midnight Sun and quite a rare one at that. It resembles a small conical pine tree and can only be found at night or during a waxing moon. You can open the map at any point to check the weather and time conditions.

There are a total of 10 locations where you can find Wundagore Everblooms but keep in mind that only a couple of them will spawn each week. You will come across them while completing the Agatha Harkness storyline in the game.

If you are looking to craft and brew Essences, keep on reading to learn about all the locations and uses of Wundagore Everbloom in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Where to find Wundagore Everblooms in Midnight Suns?

Location How To Get 1 Abbey Library From the War Room, enter the library to find the Reagent on the right wall beside the couch. 2 Agatha Shrine The Reagent can be found close to the Agatha statue after exiting the cottage. 3 Crater There is a crater that has a Reagent located North of the Shrine in the middle of the forest. 4 Dreamer’s Descent Travel uphill North of the Crater ahead of the Handmade Hunter Doll until Cave Entrance to find the Reagent. 5 Hunter’s Folly This Reagent can be found while traveling toward the Hunter Folly castle beside the stairs. 6 Everflowing Glade The Reagent can be found on the bridge close to the spawning point. 7 Hiram Shaw’s Church The Reagent is located on the right side near the church entrance. 8 Agatha Cottage There is a statue with the Reagent located on the left side of the Agatha Cottage 9 Lilith’s Garden Take a right from the statue location to find the Reagent ahead of the small room. 10 Agatha Altar Head towards the Altar to find the Reagent on the stairs.

How to use Wundagore Everbloom