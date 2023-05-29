MGSV: Phantom Pain Cassette Tapes Locations Guide

Cassettes in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain are collectibles that are scattered throughout the game’s enormous maps. They offer everything intel, background story, and music to listen to while you play the game.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Cassette Tapes Locations

Info Tapes

Info Tapes are important recordings in a cassette that are acquired in Metal Gear Solid V by completing various missions. These tapes are associated with game objectives, such as completing Main Missions and Side Ops.

These tapes give vital information and are one of the major sources of the game’s story, which is why they are only available after mission completion.

Music Tapes

Music Tapes are the true collectible forms of cassettes in the game, and are music tracks from the 80s that you can playback and listen to while you are on mission or roaming around.

It certainly adds to the experience, as the game’s own music is deliberately subtle to encourage players to play these tracks while they are either behind enemy lines or taking a relaxing shower at Mother Base.

Head to the Kungega Mine and check the southwest guard post for this.

A Phantom Pain

Located in the Wakh Sind Barracks, where the mission ‘Over the Fence’ takes place. The east end of the barracks contains some small shacks, out of which one of them (middle house further from the edge of the base) has the tape player.

Afghan Lullaby

Like ‘A Phantom Pain’, this cassette is found in Wakh Sind Barracks, located in the base of a partially constructed building.

All the Sun Touches

Head to the Munoko ya Nioka station in Angola to find this.

Behind the Drapery

Da Wialo Kallai – the first camp you infiltrate will have this cassette. It is locked in a room directly below the place where you find the file with the location of Miller. You need to take it from the radio playing in the locked room.

Dancing With Tears in My Eyes

Head to the Ditadi Abandoned Village in Angola and check the tent near the hill for this tape.

Dormant Stream

Head to the west guard port near the Smasi Fort and listen for this tape.

Friday I’m in Love

Check the mansion in Lufwa Valley to find this tape playing there.

Gloria

Eastern building in the Nova Braga Airport

Hall & Oates

Found in the Lamaar Khaat Palace in southwest Kabul, the same area where you must rescue a high-profile soldier (side-ops). It is on the second floor of the palace, in a room to the rightmost part of the building.

Heavens Divide

During Mission 30, there is an elevator before you reach Skull Face. Check this elevator for the cassette.

How ‘bout them zombies ey?

Head to Bwala ya Masa in Angola and check the easternmost building there for this tape.

Kids in America

The third mission of the first Chapter takes place in Da Shago Kallai, and it is here where you can find this cassette. It is in the same room where the Spetsnaz commander is at night.

Koi No Yokushiryoku (Love Deterrence)

Found just outside the room where Kaz Miller is held captive during your first infiltration mission.

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Head to the Afghanistan Central Base Camp and listen for the music there to find this tape.

Maneater

Check the canopy in front of the Lammar Khhate Palace to find this cassette tape in a radio.

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker Main Theme

During Mission 43, check the Quarantine Platform’s basement to find this tape.

Midnight Mirage

Head to the Bampeve Plantation and check the northernmost building for this tape.

Nitrogen

Check the northermost building in Serak Power Plant

Only Time Will Tell

This cassette is found in the area where the C2W mission is conducted, in the Eastern Communications Post. You can find the cassette player in the building that has the coms server in it.

Planet Scape

Head to Sakhra EEe Village and check the southern guard post to find this tape.

Quiet Life

Head to the Mfinda Oilfield. Over there, check the southeastern building and listen for the tape.

Rebel Yell – 1999 Digital Remaster

Head to the Mountain Relay Base and check west of the bridge there to find this track.

Ride a White Horse

Head to the Lamr Khaate Palace. Check the north guard post to find this.

She Blinded Me With Science

There’s a small outpost on route from Da Wialo Kallai to Da Ghwandai Khar that has this tape playing there.

Snake Eater

The classic official song of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater can be found in the West Guard post near the Munoko ya Nioka Station.

Spandau Ballet

Like Kids in America, this one is found in Da Shago Kallai, in the same room where the Spetsnaz Command is located.

Take on Me

Yakho Oboo Outpost in Afghanistan. Check the room in the western part of the outpost.

Take the D.W.

In Afghanistan, head to the Da Smasei Laman. Search the canopy near the amphitheater for this tape.

The Final Countdown

Head to the Qarya Sakhra Ee village in Afghanistan and check inside a small building in the eastern side of the village.

The Man Who Sold the World

Complete Mission 46 and you’ll acquire this cassette.

The Tangerine

Head to the Spugmay Keep in Afghanistan and check the East guard post to find this tape.

Too Shy

Head to the Kiziba Camp and check the tent near the anti-air radar to find this tape.

True

Listen carefully in the Kungenga Mine in Angola to find this tape.

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Check the northwest guard post near the Lufwa Valley to find this tape.

Acquired Tapes

Acquire Tapes are also forms of cassette tapes that can be collected across the two maps in the game, but unlike Music Tapes they aren’t full classic tracks, but only clips and sound-effects that can be played if you have the iDroid Speaker upgrade.

These tapes allow you to distract enemies and cause other useful effects, making them applicable for more than just enjoyment.

Afghanistan Soviet Solider

Cancels Combat Status of Soviet Soldiers when you have broken pursuer’s line of site. It can be found at the Sakhra Ee Village.

Central Arica PF Solider

Cancels Combat Status of African PF soldiers when you have broken pursuer’s line of site. It can be found at the Nova Braga Airport.

Solider with Stomachache

Playing this while in a toilet will cancel any enemy’s suspicion. It is ineffective during Combat Status. It can be found in various villages, such as Masa Village.

Bird

This tape prevents birds from flying away when you get close to them, allowing you to Fulton extract them safely. It also cancels enemy suspicion while not in Combat Status.

You can find this tape at the Animal Conservation Platform once you have extracted a bird-type animal.

Goat

Goats do not run away while you are playing this tape. It also cancels enemy suspicion while not in Combat Status. You can find this tape at the Animal Conservation Platform once you have extracted a goat-type animal.

Horse

Horses do not run away while you play this tape. It also cancels enemy suspicion while not in Combat Status. You can find this tape at the Animal Conservation Platform once you have extracted a horse-type animal.

Wolf

Wolves do not run away while you are playing this tape. . It also cancels enemy suspicion while not in Combat Status. You can find this tape at the Animal Conservation Platform once you have extracted a wolf-type animal.

Bear

Bears do not move away while you play this tape. It also cancels enemy suspicion while not in Combat Status. You can find this tape at the Animal Conservation Platform once you have extracted a bear-type animal.