MGSV Phantom Pain Invoices Locations Guide

There is a total of 21 invoices [Fast Travel Points] in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: 12 in Afghanistan and 9 in Africa. These points appear as orange loading zones, and most locations have them. Some named locations, like OKB Zero, do not have Fast Travel or invoices points in MGSV. Successfully finding one unlocks fast travel for that area.

You also need to find these invoices to acquire a couple of key items, thus unlocking the ‘Collector’ Achievement/Trophy. In this guide, we’ll go over all 21 Invoice locations in MGSV Including their exact location on the map.

Afghanistan Invoices Locations

Fast Travel Point #1

Location: Afghanistan Central Base Camp

Once you get to the designated location; head straight and across the bridge. You will find the location on your right, next to a few boxes.

Fast Travel Point #2

Location: Serak Power Plant

The Invoice will be present in front of a radio tower (and to the left of a small building) on the main road in the Power Plant.

Fast Travel Point #3

Location: Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost

When you’re near the supply outpost, you need to look near the bridge towards the right side of the area. The point will be found right where the bridge ends.

Fast Travel Point #4

Location: Lamar Khaate Palace

This fast travel point is located in front of a half-destroyed building in the area.

Fast Travel Point #5

Location: Shago Village

Once you’re in the area and on a path flanked by fences, look towards your right while facing the compound. The point will be present right off the path.

Fast Travel Point #6

Location: Wialo Village

This point is found on the main road of the village. Make your way to the location marked on the map above. The point will be found next to a tank.

Fast Travel Point #7

Location: Eastern Communications Post

This point is present on the outskirts of the post. As you’re making your way to the main area, look toward your left.

Fast Travel Point #8

Location: Ghwandai Town

Like the previous location, the fast travel point in Ghwandai Town is also present on the outskirts of the area. It’ll be on the left on the path leading to the town.

Fast Travel Point #9

Location: Wakh Sind Barracks

As you’re making your way up to the Barracks, the point will be present on the left, next to a couple of shipping containers.

Fast Travel Point #10

Location: Sakhra Ee Village

Once you’re in Sakhra Ee Village, walk across the main road and you will find the point right next to a watchtower.

Fast Travel Point #11

Location: Smasei Fort

When you’re in front of Smasei Fort, head down the main path. The fast travel point will be located towards your right.

Fast Travel Point #12

Location: Mountain Relay Base

The fast travel point can be acquired from your left on the road leading to the Mountain Relay Base. It’ll be next to a green tent, beyond a couple of roadblocks.

Africa Invoices Locations

Fast Travel Point #1

Location: Lufwa Valley

When you reach the marker on the map above, you will find the point in front of a large white building.

Fast Travel Point #2

Location: Kungenga Mine

When you enter the mine, keep heading straight until you spot a watch tower. The fast travel point will be present to the left of it.

Fast Travel Point #3

Location: Bampeve Plantation

On the road leading up to the plantation, the fast travel point will be present towards the left, near a jeep and a watch tower.

Fast Travel Point #4

Location: Mfinda Oilfield

Once you’re at the main entrance of the oilfield, head left when from the white building. The fast travel point will be present next to a wall.

Fast Travel Point #5

Location: Masa Village

This MGSV invoices is found on the road leading up to the village, you will find the point near a watchtower.

Fast Travel Point #6

Location: Kiziba Camp

This point is located between a watchtower and a tent camp along a muddy path in Kiziba Camp.

Fast Travel Point #7

Location: Ditadi Abandoned Village

The MGSV invoices point is located near a jeep and several wooden sheds on the road leading up to the fork.

Fast Travel Point #8

Location: Nova Braga Airport

When you enter the Airport, head to the back-left portion of the compound. The point will be present next to a couple of boxes.

Fast Travel Point #9

Location: Munoko ya Nioka Station

The last fast travel point is located in Munoko ya Nioka Station; near some tent structures and cartons along the muddy path.