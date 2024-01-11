Mass Effect Andromeda Key Decisions Guide

In our Mass Effect Andromeda Key Decisions, Choices, and Consequences Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about all the key decisions and choices as well as their consequences.

Throughout the course of Mass Effect Andromeda, you’ll be forced to make key decisions. There are some decisions that may result in instant consequences while the results of other decisions will show-up later in game.

It goes without saying but the entire guide is filled with potential spoilers related to almost everything. If you wish to complete your blind playthrough, stop reading now!

Priority Ops

Prologue

Key Decision: Explored Habitat 7

Path: In-depth exploration of surface

Consequences: Alec Ryder will praise your efforts.

Hunting the Archon

Key Decision: This includes the acceptance of a deal offered by Sloane Kelly.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Path: Accept the deal along with its consequences.

Consequences: Vehn Terev will be executed. Sloane and Reyes will have different dialogues based on this decision.

Key Decision: Who did you rescue in Hunting the Archon

Path: Rescue Drack’s Scouts/Krogan Scouts

Consequences: Later in the main mission, you will get assistance from Krogan Scouts due to this decision.

A Trail of Hope

Key Decision: Decision about Exaltation Facility

Path: In this one you will have to demolish the facility along with cardinal and captive Angara inside

Consequences: No consequences

Path: No destruction of facility and the Cardinal lives.

Consequences: In the last mission, the Angaran resistance will offer you help.

The Way Home

Key Decision: You will have to utilize the kill code from Primus

Path: Use the code

Consequences: The use of code will result in the weakening of Kett units.

Path: No usage of code

Consequences: No consequences

Key Decision: Captain Dunn’s Survival

Path: Captain Dunn gets killed

Consequences: The crew survives, Dunn dies and is memorialized. Her coffin can be interacted as an anamoly in the Govorkam system.

Path: Captain Dunn lives

Consequences: No major consequences other than she lives.

The path requirements include the completion of Turian Ark: Lost But Not Forgotten. You will have to convince Avitus to take on the role of the Turian Pathfinder. Furthermore, you will have to complete another mission: Cora’s Loyalty mission. You will have to save the other 3 pathfinders who will assist with keeping Captain Dunn alive.

Epilogue

Key Decision: Whom Did You Back as Ambassador to the Nexus?

Path: Moshae Sjefa, August Bradly, Director Tann, Director Addison, or Efvra.

Consequences: No consequences

Allies and Romance Key Decisions

Potential Romance Partners

Reyes Vidal – N/A

Gil Brodie – Scott

Liam Kosta – Sara

Suvi Anwar – Sara

Cora Harper – Scott

Jaal Ama Darav – Sara

Peebee – Scott or Sara

Vetra Nyx – Scott or Sara

Keri T’Vessa – Scott or Sara

By choosing Keri T’Vessa, there will be distinct dialogues in Task: Path of a Hero.

Liam Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: Liam can confine Verand

Path: Liam says No

Consequences: No consequences

Path: Liam says yes

Consequences: Relationship gets cut off

Cora Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: You will have to keep the Sarissa’s secret

Path: The secret is kept

Consequences: Sarissa will show up as the Asari Pathfinder in the last mission.

Path: If the Secret is not kept, she gets disgraced and is replaced by another Asari.

Consequences: Vederia replaces Sarissa and becomes the pathfinder.

Path: If Sarissa only gets disgraced and not replaced

Consequences: Slight changes in dialogues take place

Jaal Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: Take a decision regarding the Roekaar.

Path: Akksul gets killed

Consequences: This will Jaal upset, Roekaar activity will be enhanced, and Ryder will get assistance from Jaal’s family in the final mission.

Path: Akksul is spared.

Consequences: Akksul shoots Jal but survives. Roekaar’s activity is decreased, and Jaal’s family will offer aid to Ryder in the final mission.

Peebee Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: Decide the fate of the Mysterious Device

Path: Choose to save the device and let Kalinda die.

Consequences: Kalinda will die, and Peebe will be sad for a while.

Path: Choose Kalinda but lost the device.

Consequences: Kalinda will be saved and send Remnant tech samples over. She also appears in the final mission to aid Ryder.

Drack Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: You will have to make decision regarding the fate of Aroane.

Path: Don’t execute Aroane

Consequences: Vorn will show up in the last mission.

Path: Don’t spare Aroane

Consequences: Vorn will not be in the last mission

Gil Loyalty Mission

Key Decision: Cheating in Poker

Path: Cheat

Consequences: Changes in dialogue

Path: Don’t cheat

Consequences: Changes in Dialogue

Key Decision: Co-Father Jill and Gil’s baby

Path: Accept the decision of co-fathering

Consequences: Changes in dialogue

Path: Decline the decision of co-fathering

Consequences: Changes in Dialogue

Kallo

Key Decision: Choose between Kallo or Gil Brodie

Path: Choose Kallo

Consequences: No consequences

Path: Choose Gil Brodie

Consequences: No consequences

B-Stories

Krogan Exodus

Key Decision: Spender’s Fate

Path: Choose exile

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: Choose demotion

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Salarian Ark

Key Decision: Make a decision about Dr. Aden’s Arrest.

Path: Gets arrested

Consequences: Saelen will assist in the final mission

Path: Doesn’t get arrested

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Turian Ark

Key Decision: Avitus Rix becomes a Pathfinder or not

Path: Avitus becomes the Pathfinder

Consequences: Avitus will assist in saving Captain Dunn and Ryder in the final mission.

Path: Avitus doesn’t become the Pathfinder

Consequences: On Kadara, Avitus will become a drunk Mercenary.

Ryder Family

Key Decision: Find the Memory Triggers

Path: Fail to find the memory fragments

Consequences: No consequences

Path: End up finding all the memory triggers

Consequences: Ryder will recall all the Alec’s memories and will get to know about Scourge.

Hubs and UNCS

Nexus

Key Decision: Protesting Families

Path: Ignore

Consequences: Protesters will be removed by force.

Path: Resolve the protest by arresting the protestors.

Consequences: Ryder will be applauded by the directors

Path: Agree to the terms of the protesters

Consequences: They will end the protest

Key Decision: Documentary of Keri T’Vessa

Path: Interview Director Tann

Consequences: Tann will appear in the documentary

Path: Assist Keri in producing a piece

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: Help her in focusing on the Initiative’s achievement

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: She quits the documentary

Consequences: Keri will leave the Nexus.

Key Decision: The Nexus Saboteur

Path: Turn to the Leadership

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: Exiled to Kadara Port

Consequences: There will be no consequence

Path: Don’t investigate

Consequences: There will be no consequence

Key Decision: Make Nexus’s Involvement with the Three Sabers Mercenary Crew Public

Path: Can make it public

Consequences: Can hear news about it on the Heleus News Network.

Path: No

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Key Decision: Rensus Nilken and Murder Plot

Path: Get him exiled.

Consequences: Nilken will be deported to Kadara.

Path: Go for the release

Consequences: Nilken will be free and will be placed in stasis.

Key Decision: Status of Knight, the hacker.

Path: Peaceful talk

Consequences: Alain, who is the son of the knight, will join the Nexus scientists.

Path: Knight killed

Consequences: Alain will not join the Nexus scientists and will likely continue his mother’s work.

Kadara

Key Decision: Oblivion Formula

Path: Allow Arenna Farenth to have it

Consequences: The formula will continue to be sold on Kadara, Ryota will be angry and won’t become a doctor.

Path: Return it to Dr. Nakamoto

Consequences: Ryota will become the doctor, and the sale of the formula is halted.

Path: Formula was never found

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Key Decision: Mystery of Murders in Kadara Port

Path: Pursued

Consequences: Ryder and Reyes will take out the Roekaar cell.

Path: Not pursued.

Consequences: The murders will take place continuously

Key Decision: Regarding the factions

Path: The Outcasts

Consequences: Reyes will escape, and the collective will lose control over Kadara

Path: The Collective

Consequences: After the death of Sloane Kelly, the collective will gain control over Kadar and put forward Keema Dohrgunon for leadership.

Path: Show no interest

Consequences: Sloane remains in charge, and the tension between the two factions remains unresolved.

Path: Don’t get involved

Consequences: Sloane will show up in the final mission, or if Reyes is in charge, he will appear instead of Sloane.

Aya

Key Decision: Reveal the truth to Angara about Kett

Path: Yes

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: No

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Key Decision: Romance with Avela Kjar

Path: Yes

Consequences: Post-ending dialogue on Aya

Path: No

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Key Decision: Finding of the Ancient Aya Vault plans

Path: Yes

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Path: No

Consequences: There will be no consequences

EOS

Key Decision: Opt for an outpost between science/research or defense/military

Path: Choose the science outpost

Consequences: There will be insignificant alteration in the deployment scene from Addison

Path: Choose the military outpost

Consequences: Prodromos will assist in the final mission.

Elaaden

Key Decision: Hand over the Remnant drive core to the Krogan Colony

Path: Give the drive core

Consequences: MWS will be permitted by Krogan to get into the settlement, and besides this, he will put down the outpost

Path: Do not give the drive core

Consequences: You will receive the 2000 credits and 1000 Remnant Research data. Furthermore, there will be no establishment of an Elaaden outpost and interaction with the Architect.

Key Decision: On Elaaden, look for the secret water source

Path: Find it and allow Annea to let her continue the business

Consequences: This decision will get you bribes daily, Ryder can also attain stuff from her crate, and Annea will also assist in the final mission.

Path: Find the water source, and Nexus Representative takes the place of Annea.

Consequences: Ryder will be attacked by Annea and her team.

Path: No water resource is found

Consequences: There will be no consequences.

Voeld

Key Decision: Inform Maarel about the Exaltation of her brother

Path: Yes

Consequences: Maarel will leave for Havaarl

Path: No

Consequences: Maarel will make her way back to home

Path: Don’t do the quest

Consequences: There will be no consequences

Key Decision: Killing of Angaran AI

Path: Kill the AI and save the Angara prisoner

Consequences: Ryder will get praise from Evfra.

Path: Don’t kill the AI

Consequences: AI will kill the prisoner.

Key Decision: Decide the fate for the AI

Path: Give to Angara

Consequences: You will be assisted by Angara in the final mission

Path: Keep the AI

Consequences: Will have to get into Nexus to work with SAM.