Mass Effect Andromeda Key Decisions Guide

In our Mass Effect Andromeda Key Decisions, Choices, and Consequences Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about all the key decisions and choices as well as their consequences.
Throughout the course of Mass Effect Andromeda, you’ll be forced to make key decisions. There are some decisions that may result in instant consequences while the results of other decisions will show-up later in game.
It goes without saying but the entire guide is filled with potential spoilers related to almost everything. If you wish to complete your blind playthrough, stop reading now!
Priority Ops
Prologue
Key Decision: Explored Habitat 7
Path: In-depth exploration of surface
Consequences: Alec Ryder will praise your efforts.
Hunting the Archon
Key Decision: This includes the acceptance of a deal offered by Sloane Kelly.
Path: Accept the deal along with its consequences.
Consequences: Vehn Terev will be executed. Sloane and Reyes will have different dialogues based on this decision.
Key Decision: Who did you rescue in Hunting the Archon
Path: Rescue Drack’s Scouts/Krogan Scouts
Consequences: Later in the main mission, you will get assistance from Krogan Scouts due to this decision.
A Trail of Hope
Key Decision: Decision about Exaltation Facility
Path: In this one you will have to demolish the facility along with cardinal and captive Angara inside
Consequences: No consequences
Path: No destruction of facility and the Cardinal lives.
Consequences: In the last mission, the Angaran resistance will offer you help.
The Way Home
Key Decision: You will have to utilize the kill code from Primus
Path: Use the code
Consequences: The use of code will result in the weakening of Kett units.
Path: No usage of code
Consequences: No consequences
Key Decision: Captain Dunn’s Survival
Path: Captain Dunn gets killed
Consequences: The crew survives, Dunn dies and is memorialized. Her coffin can be interacted as an anamoly in the Govorkam system.
Path: Captain Dunn lives
Consequences: No major consequences other than she lives.
The path requirements include the completion of Turian Ark: Lost But Not Forgotten. You will have to convince Avitus to take on the role of the Turian Pathfinder. Furthermore, you will have to complete another mission: Cora’s Loyalty mission. You will have to save the other 3 pathfinders who will assist with keeping Captain Dunn alive.
Epilogue
Key Decision: Whom Did You Back as Ambassador to the Nexus?
Path: Moshae Sjefa, August Bradly, Director Tann, Director Addison, or Efvra.
Consequences: No consequences
Allies and Romance Key Decisions
Potential Romance Partners
- Reyes Vidal – N/A
- Gil Brodie – Scott
- Liam Kosta – Sara
- Suvi Anwar – Sara
- Cora Harper – Scott
- Jaal Ama Darav – Sara
- Peebee – Scott or Sara
- Vetra Nyx – Scott or Sara
- Keri T’Vessa – Scott or Sara
By choosing Keri T’Vessa, there will be distinct dialogues in Task: Path of a Hero.
Liam Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: Liam can confine Verand
Path: Liam says No
Consequences: No consequences
Path: Liam says yes
Consequences: Relationship gets cut off
Cora Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: You will have to keep the Sarissa’s secret
Path: The secret is kept
Consequences: Sarissa will show up as the Asari Pathfinder in the last mission.
Path: If the Secret is not kept, she gets disgraced and is replaced by another Asari.
Consequences: Vederia replaces Sarissa and becomes the pathfinder.
Path: If Sarissa only gets disgraced and not replaced
Consequences: Slight changes in dialogues take place
Jaal Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: Take a decision regarding the Roekaar.
Path: Akksul gets killed
Consequences: This will Jaal upset, Roekaar activity will be enhanced, and Ryder will get assistance from Jaal’s family in the final mission.
Path: Akksul is spared.
Consequences: Akksul shoots Jal but survives. Roekaar’s activity is decreased, and Jaal’s family will offer aid to Ryder in the final mission.
Peebee Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: Decide the fate of the Mysterious Device
Path: Choose to save the device and let Kalinda die.
Consequences: Kalinda will die, and Peebe will be sad for a while.
Path: Choose Kalinda but lost the device.
Consequences: Kalinda will be saved and send Remnant tech samples over. She also appears in the final mission to aid Ryder.
Drack Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: You will have to make decision regarding the fate of Aroane.
Path: Don’t execute Aroane
Consequences: Vorn will show up in the last mission.
Path: Don’t spare Aroane
Consequences: Vorn will not be in the last mission
Gil Loyalty Mission
Key Decision: Cheating in Poker
Path: Cheat
Consequences: Changes in dialogue
Path: Don’t cheat
Consequences: Changes in Dialogue
Key Decision: Co-Father Jill and Gil’s baby
Path: Accept the decision of co-fathering
Consequences: Changes in dialogue
Path: Decline the decision of co-fathering
Consequences: Changes in Dialogue
Kallo
Key Decision: Choose between Kallo or Gil Brodie
Path: Choose Kallo
Consequences: No consequences
Path: Choose Gil Brodie
Consequences: No consequences
B-Stories
Krogan Exodus
Key Decision: Spender’s Fate
Path: Choose exile
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Choose demotion
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Salarian Ark
Key Decision: Make a decision about Dr. Aden’s Arrest.
Path: Gets arrested
Consequences: Saelen will assist in the final mission
Path: Doesn’t get arrested
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Turian Ark
Key Decision: Avitus Rix becomes a Pathfinder or not
Path: Avitus becomes the Pathfinder
Consequences: Avitus will assist in saving Captain Dunn and Ryder in the final mission.
Path: Avitus doesn’t become the Pathfinder
Consequences: On Kadara, Avitus will become a drunk Mercenary.
Ryder Family
Key Decision: Find the Memory Triggers
Path: Fail to find the memory fragments
Consequences: No consequences
Path: End up finding all the memory triggers
Consequences: Ryder will recall all the Alec’s memories and will get to know about Scourge.
Hubs and UNCS
Nexus
Key Decision: Protesting Families
Path: Ignore
Consequences: Protesters will be removed by force.
Path: Resolve the protest by arresting the protestors.
Consequences: Ryder will be applauded by the directors
Path: Agree to the terms of the protesters
Consequences: They will end the protest
Key Decision: Documentary of Keri T’Vessa
Path: Interview Director Tann
Consequences: Tann will appear in the documentary
Path: Assist Keri in producing a piece
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Help her in focusing on the Initiative’s achievement
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: She quits the documentary
Consequences: Keri will leave the Nexus.
Key Decision: The Nexus Saboteur
Path: Turn to the Leadership
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Exiled to Kadara Port
Consequences: There will be no consequence
Path: Don’t investigate
Consequences: There will be no consequence
Key Decision: Make Nexus’s Involvement with the Three Sabers Mercenary Crew Public
Path: Can make it public
Consequences: Can hear news about it on the Heleus News Network.
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Decision: Rensus Nilken and Murder Plot
Path: Get him exiled.
Consequences: Nilken will be deported to Kadara.
Path: Go for the release
Consequences: Nilken will be free and will be placed in stasis.
Key Decision: Status of Knight, the hacker.
Path: Peaceful talk
Consequences: Alain, who is the son of the knight, will join the Nexus scientists.
Path: Knight killed
Consequences: Alain will not join the Nexus scientists and will likely continue his mother’s work.
Kadara
Key Decision: Oblivion Formula
Path: Allow Arenna Farenth to have it
Consequences: The formula will continue to be sold on Kadara, Ryota will be angry and won’t become a doctor.
Path: Return it to Dr. Nakamoto
Consequences: Ryota will become the doctor, and the sale of the formula is halted.
Path: Formula was never found
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Decision: Mystery of Murders in Kadara Port
Path: Pursued
Consequences: Ryder and Reyes will take out the Roekaar cell.
Path: Not pursued.
Consequences: The murders will take place continuously
Key Decision: Regarding the factions
Path: The Outcasts
Consequences: Reyes will escape, and the collective will lose control over Kadara
Path: The Collective
Consequences: After the death of Sloane Kelly, the collective will gain control over Kadar and put forward Keema Dohrgunon for leadership.
Path: Show no interest
Consequences: Sloane remains in charge, and the tension between the two factions remains unresolved.
Path: Don’t get involved
Consequences: Sloane will show up in the final mission, or if Reyes is in charge, he will appear instead of Sloane.
Aya
Key Decision: Reveal the truth to Angara about Kett
Path: Yes
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Decision: Romance with Avela Kjar
Path: Yes
Consequences: Post-ending dialogue on Aya
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Decision: Finding of the Ancient Aya Vault plans
Path: Yes
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
EOS
Key Decision: Opt for an outpost between science/research or defense/military
Path: Choose the science outpost
Consequences: There will be insignificant alteration in the deployment scene from Addison
Path: Choose the military outpost
Consequences: Prodromos will assist in the final mission.
Elaaden
Key Decision: Hand over the Remnant drive core to the Krogan Colony
Path: Give the drive core
Consequences: MWS will be permitted by Krogan to get into the settlement, and besides this, he will put down the outpost
Path: Do not give the drive core
Consequences: You will receive the 2000 credits and 1000 Remnant Research data. Furthermore, there will be no establishment of an Elaaden outpost and interaction with the Architect.
Key Decision: On Elaaden, look for the secret water source
Path: Find it and allow Annea to let her continue the business
Consequences: This decision will get you bribes daily, Ryder can also attain stuff from her crate, and Annea will also assist in the final mission.
Path: Find the water source, and Nexus Representative takes the place of Annea.
Consequences: Ryder will be attacked by Annea and her team.
Path: No water resource is found
Consequences: There will be no consequences.
Voeld
Key Decision: Inform Maarel about the Exaltation of her brother
Path: Yes
Consequences: Maarel will leave for Havaarl
Path: No
Consequences: Maarel will make her way back to home
Path: Don’t do the quest
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Decision: Killing of Angaran AI
Path: Kill the AI and save the Angara prisoner
Consequences: Ryder will get praise from Evfra.
Path: Don’t kill the AI
Consequences: AI will kill the prisoner.
Key Decision: Decide the fate for the AI
Path: Give to Angara
Consequences: You will be assisted by Angara in the final mission
Path: Keep the AI
Consequences: Will have to get into Nexus to work with SAM.