Mass Effect Andromeda Key Choices Guide

In our Mass Effect Andromeda Choices Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about your actions and their consequences. Throughout the course of Mass Effect Andromeda, you’ll be forced to make key decisions.
Some decisions may result in instant consequences while the results of other decisions may show up later in the game. Our guide will tell you what choices you can make in Andromeda and what impact they may have.
Priority Ops
Prologue
Key Choice: Explore Habitat 7 thoroughly
Path: In-depth exploration of surface
Consequences: Alec Ryder will praise your efforts.
Hunting the Archon
Key Choice: Accept the deal offered by Sloane Kelly or not?
Path: Accept the deal along with its consequences.
Consequences: Vehn Terev will be executed. Sloane and Reyes will have different dialogues based on this decision.
Key Choice: Rescue either Drack’s Scouts or Krogan’s Scouts
Path: Rescue Drack’s Scouts/Krogan Scouts
Consequences: Later in the main mission, you will get assistance from Krogan Scouts due to this decision.
A Trail of Hope
Key Choice: Destroy the Exaltation Facility or not?
Path: In this one you will have to demolish the facility along with cardinal and captive Angara inside
Consequences: No consequences
Path: No destruction of facility and the Cardinal lives.
Consequences: In the last mission, the Angaran resistance will offer you help.
The Way Home
Key Choice: Either utilize the kill code from Primus or not
Path: Use the code
Consequences: The use of code will result in the weakening of Kett units.
Path: No usage of code
Consequences: No consequences
Key Choice: Let Captain Dunn live or die
Path: Captain Dunn gets killed
Consequences: The crew survives, Dunn dies, and is memorialized. Her coffin can be considered an anomaly in the Govorkam system.
Path: Captain Dunn lives
Consequences: No major consequences other than she lives.
The path requirements include the completion of Turian Ark: Lost But Not Forgotten. You will have to convince Avitus to take on the role of the Turian Pathfinder. Furthermore, you will have to complete another mission: Cora’s Loyalty mission. You will have to save the other 3 pathfinders who will assist with keeping Captain Dunn alive.
Epilogue
Key Choice: Back one character as the Ambassador of the Nexus
Path: Moshae Sjefa, August Bradly, Director Tann, Director Addison, or Efvra.
Consequences: No consequences
Allies and Romance Key Decisions
Potential Romance Partners
- Reyes Vidal – N/A
- Gil Brodie – Scott
- Liam Kosta – Sara
- Suvi Anwar – Sara
- Cora Harper – Scott
- Jaal Ama Darav – Sara
- Peebee – Scott or Sara
- Vetra Nyx – Scott or Sara
- Keri T’Vessa – Scott or Sara
By choosing Keri T’Vessa, there will be distinct dialogues in Task: Path of a Hero.
Liam Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Let Liam confine Verand or not
Path: Liam says No
Consequences: No consequences
Path: Liam says yes
Consequences: Relationship gets cut off
Cora Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Keep Sarissa’s secret or not
Path: The secret is kept
Consequences: Sarissa will show up as the Asari Pathfinder in the last mission.
Path: If the Secret is not kept, she gets disgraced and is replaced by another Asari.
Consequences: Vederia replaces Sarissa and becomes the pathfinder.
Path: If Sarissa only gets disgraced and not replaced
Consequences: Slight changes in dialogues take place
Jaal Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Make a decision regarding the Roekaar and Akksul’s fate
Path: Akksul gets killed
Consequences: This will Jaal upset, Roekaar activity will be enhanced, and Ryder will get assistance from Jaal’s family in the final mission.
Path: Akksul is spared.
Consequences: Akksul shoots Jal but survives. Roekaar’s activity is decreased, and Jaal’s family will offer aid to Ryder in the final mission.
Peebee Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Choose between the mysterious device or Kalinda
Path: Choose to save the device and let Kalinda die.
Consequences: Kalinda will die, and Peebe will be sad for a while.
Path: Choose Kalinda but lose the device.
Consequences: Kalinda will be saved and send Remnant tech samples over. She also appears in the final mission to aid Ryder.
Drack Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Either execute Aroane or spare him
Path: Don’t execute Aroane
Consequences: Vorn will show up in the last mission.
Path: Don’t spare Aroane
Consequences: Vorn will not be in the last mission
Gil Loyalty Mission
Key Choice: Either cheat in Poker or not
Path: Cheat
Consequences: Changes in dialogue
Path: Don’t cheat
Consequences: Changes in Dialogue
Key Choice: Accept or decline the decision to co-parent Jill and Gil’s baby
Path: Accept the decision of co-parenting
Consequences: Changes in dialogue
Path: Decline the decision of co-parenting
Consequences: Changes in Dialogue
Kallo
Key Choice: Choose who to support between Kallo or Gil Brodie
Path: Choose Kallo
Consequences: No consequences
Path: Choose Gil Brodie
Consequences: No consequences
B-Stories
Krogan Exodus
Key Choice: Either exile Spender or demote him.
Path: Choose exile
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Choose demotion
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Salarian Ark
Key Choice: Arrest Dr. Aden or let him go.
Path: Gets arrested
Consequences: Saelen will assist in the final mission
Path: Doesn’t get arrested
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Turian Ark
Key Choice: Let Avitus Rix become a Pathfinder or not
Path: Avitus becomes the Pathfinder
Consequences: Avitus will assist in saving Captain Dunn and Ryder in the final mission.
Path: Avitus doesn’t become the Pathfinder
Consequences: On Kadara, Avitus will become a drunk Mercenary.
Ryder Family
Key Choice: Find the Memory Triggers
Path: Fail to find the memory fragments
Consequences: No consequences
Path: End up finding all the memory triggers
Consequences: Ryder will recall all the Alec’s memories and will get to know about Scourge.
Hubs and UNCS
Nexus
Key Choice: Ignore the protesting families or resolve their issues.
Path: Ignore
Consequences: Protesters will be removed by force.
Path: Resolve the protest by arresting the protestors.
Consequences: Ryder will be applauded by the directors
Path: Agree to the terms of the protesters
Consequences: They will end the protest
Key Choice: Either Interview Director Tann or assist Keri
Path: Interview Director Tann
Consequences: Tann will appear in the documentary
Path: Assist Keri in producing a piece
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Help her in focusing on the Initiative’s achievement
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: She quits the documentary
Consequences: Keri will leave the Nexus.
Key Choice: The Nexus Saboteur
Path: Turn to the Leadership
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: Exiled to Kadara Port
Consequences: There will be no consequence
Path: Don’t investigate
Consequences: There will be no consequence
Key Choice: Make Nexus’s Involvement with the Three Sabers Mercenary Crew Public
Path: Can make it public
Consequences: Can hear news about it on the Heleus News Network.
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Choice: Exile Nilken or release him
Path: Get him exiled.
Consequences: Nilken will be deported to Kadara.
Path: Go for the release
Consequences: Nilken will be free and will be placed in stasis.
Key Choice: Status of Knight, the hacker.
Path: Peaceful talk
Consequences: Alain, who is the son of the knight, will join the Nexus scientists.
Path: Knight killed
Consequences: Alain will not join the Nexus scientists and will likely continue his mother’s work.
Kadara
Key Choice: Let Arenna Farenth keep the formula or return it to Dr Nakamoto
Path: Allow Arenna Farenth to have it
Consequences: The formula will continue to be sold on Kadara, Ryota will be angry and won’t become a doctor.
Path: Return it to Dr. Nakamoto
Consequences: Ryota will become the doctor, and the sale of the formula is halted.
Path: Formula was never found
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Choice: Pursue the mystery in Kadara Port or not
Path: Pursued
Consequences: Ryder and Reyes will take out the Roekaar cell.
Path: Not pursued.
Consequences: The murders will take place continuously
Key Choice: Decide who gets control of Kadara Port; The Outcasts or The Collective.
Path: The Outcasts
Consequences: Reyes will escape, and the collective will lose control over Kadara
Path: The Collective
Consequences: After the death of Sloane Kelly, the collective will gain control over Kadar and put forward Keema Dohrgunon for leadership.
Path: Show no interest
Consequences: Sloane remains in charge, and the tension between the two factions remains unresolved.
Path: Don’t get involved
Consequences: Sloane will show up in the final mission, or if Reyes is in charge, he will appear instead of Sloane.
Aya
Key Choice: Reveal the truth to Angara about Kett or keep it a secret
Path: Yes
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Choice: Romance Avela Kjar or not
Path: Yes
Consequences: Post-ending dialogue on Aya
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Choice: Finding the Ancient Aya Vault plans or not
Path: Yes
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Path: No
Consequences: There will be no consequences
EOS
Key Choice: Opt for an outpost between science/research or defense/military
Path: Choose the science outpost
Consequences: There will be insignificant alteration in the deployment scene from Addison
Path: Choose the military outpost
Consequences: Prodromos will assist in the final mission.
Elaaden
Key Choice: Hand over the Remnant drive core to the Krogan Colony or keep it for yourself
Path: Give the drive core
Consequences: MWS will be permitted by Krogan to get into the settlement, and besides this, he will put down the outpost
Path: Do not give the drive core
Consequences: You will receive the 2000 credits and 1000 Remnant Research data. Furthermore, there will be no establishment of an Elaaden outpost and interaction with the Architect.
Key Choice: Look for the secret water source and decide who gets to use it; Annea or the Nexus representative.
Path: Find it and allow Annea to let her continue the business
Consequences: This decision will get you bribes daily, Ryder can also attain stuff from her crate, and Annea will also assist in the final mission.
Path: Find the water source, and Nexus Representative takes the place of Annea.
Consequences: Ryder will be attacked by Annea and her team.
Path: No water resource is found
Consequences: There will be no consequences.
Voeld
Key Choice: Inform Maarel about the Exaltation of her brother or not
Path: Yes
Consequences: Maarel will leave for Havaarl
Path: No
Consequences: Maarel will make her way back to home
Path: Don’t do the quest
Consequences: There will be no consequences
Key Choice: Kill the Angaran AI or spare it
Path: Kill the AI and save the Angara prisoner
Consequences: Ryder will get praise from Evfra.
Path: Don’t kill the AI
Consequences: AI will kill the prisoner.
Key Choice: Keep the AI or give it to Angara
Path: Give to Angara
Consequences: You will be assisted by Angara in the final mission
Path: Keep the AI
Consequences: Will have to get into Nexus to work with SAM.