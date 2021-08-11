Best Teams to Rebuild in Madden NFL 22 Franchise Mode

If you’re looking for the best teams to pick in Madden NFL 22’s Franchise Mode, then you came to the right place. This guide focuses on listing down five of the best teams in Madden NFL 22 with their Roster stats included in the mix.

Madden NFL 22 Best Franchise Mode Teams

Below are the top picks for the best teams to rebuild in Madden 22 based upon their team ratings for you to choose from when starting the Franchise mode of the game.

Carolina Panthers

Starting with one of the best Teams in Madden 22 (but rated low), the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers carry a 73 Overall, 76 Defense and a 71 Offense Rating.

Their overall stats may be lower than other franchise teams in Madden 22 however, they have a list of big names in their team such as:

Sam Darnold (QB, 71 OVR)

Robby Anderson (WR, 87 OVR)

J Moore (WR, 84 OVR)

Terrace Marshall Jr (WR, 70 OVR)

Christian McCaffrey (HB, 97 OVR)

Chuba Hubbard (HB, 71 OVR)

J Bouye (CB, 83 OVR)

Jaycee Horn (CB, 74 OVR)

The team is stacked but you still need to improve the Quarter Back so make sure to rebuild your QB if you’re picking the Panthers.

Baltimore Ravens

Next up is the Baltimore Ravens coming in with an amazing Quarterback and Running back making them a go-to team to pick for your franchise mode.

The Ravens possess 88 Overall, 85 Defense and an 84 Offense Rating making them one of the most talented teams in Madden 22 with players like:

Lamar Jackson (QB, 91 OVR)

K Dobbins (HB, 81 OVR)

Sammy Watkins (WR, 80 OVR)

Marquise Brown (WR, 80 OVR)

Rashod Bateman (WR, 72 OVR)

Odafe Oweh (ROLB, 70 OVR)

In short, the Baltimore Ravens are probably the fastest teams with the best offense in Madden 22.

Chicago Bears

Just like previous years, Chicago Bears are back with an amazing team; excluding their Quarterback but this year they come with a stacked roster as well with a 79 Overall, 87 Defense and 73 Offense including players such as:

Khalil Mack (LOLB, 96 OVR)

Allen Robinson (WR, 90 OVR)

Eddie Jackson (FS, 89 OVR)

Akiem Hicks (LE, 88 OVR)

Roquan Smith (MLB, 88 OVR)

The Bears finally have a good QB in their team, as compared to past games, they’re better with such a solid players list in Madden 22.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are one of the teams who have never failed to impress us over the years with their amazing roster and drafts.

They have an 87 Overall, 79 Defense and an 89 offense. Making them a prominent team in Madden 22 with a roster like:

Greg Newsome (CB, 76 OVR)

Greedy Williams (CB, 75 OVR)

Denzel Ward (CB, 89)

Jeremiah- Owusa- Koramoah (LOLB, 72 OVR)

Jadeveon Clowney (LE, 84 OVR)

This year in Madden 22, the Browns have focused more on building their Defensive roster.

Dallas Cowboys

Probably the best offensive team in Madden 22, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have touched an 86 Overall, 76 Defense and an 88 Offense, making them a must-have offensive teams with a roster with players like:

Micah Parsons (MLB, 84 OVR)

Ezekiel Elliott (HP, 88 OVR)

Trevon Diggs (CB, 72 OVR)

Kelvin Joseph (CB, 70)

Just like the improvement in the Cleaveland Browns defense, Madden 22 heavily focused on bringing the Dallas Cowboys to a highly rated Offensive position.