Best Players To Trade For In Madden 23

Madden NFL 23 features players from every team in the NFL. You can create your own team in this game with any player you want to choose to win the Championship. Some of the players are often hard to come by, and it might be confusing at times as to which players to choose to formulate a perfect time.

In this guide, we’ll list down some of the best players you can trade for in Madden 23.

Best Madden 23 Players To Trade For In Franchise Mode

Michael Thomas

Age: 29

Overall Rating: 91

Experience: 6 years

Physical: 90 OVR

Deep Threat: 89 OVR

Slot: 89 OVR

Playmaker: 86 OVR

Adrian Amos

Age: 29

Overall Rating: 88

Experience: 7 years

Zone: 88 OVR

Run Support: 87 OVR

Hybrid: 86 OVR

To get Adrian, you need to trade in a 2nd, a future 3rd, and a future 6th round pick.

Michael Pierce

Age: 29

Overall Rating: 89

Experience: 6 years

Run Stopper: 88 OVR

Power Rusher: 84 OVR

Speed Rusher: 76 OVR

To get Michael Pierce, you need to trade in a future 2nd round pick along with a left guard and a wide receiver, examples of which are Jon Runyan and Sammy Watkins respectively.

Jimmie Ward

Age: 31

Overall Rating: 87

Experience: 8 years

Run Support: 87 OVR

Zone: 86 OVR

Hybrid: 85 OVR

To get Jimmie Ward, you need to trade in a 2nd round pick along with Randall Cobb and Jarran Reed.

Jamal Adams

Age: 26

Overall Rating: 91

Experience: 5 years

Run Support: 90 OVR

Zone: 89 OVR

Hybrid: 85 OVR

To get Jamal Adams, you need to trade in a 2nd round pick and Tyrod Taylor.

Kareem Hunt

Age: 27

Overall Rating: 87

Experience: 5 years

Elusive Back: 86 OVR

Power Back: 85 OVR

Receiving Back: 76 OVR

To get Kareem Hunt, you need to trade in a 2nd and a future 6th round pick, along with Deen Lowry.

David Andrews

Age: 30

Overall Rating: 86

Experience: 7 years

Power: 85 OVR

Pass Protector: 85 OVR

Agile: 84 OVR

To get David Andrews, you need to trade in a 3rd, 4th, and a future 4th round pick.

Byron James

Age: 29

Overall Rating: 87

Experience: 7 years

Zone: 87 OVR

Man To Man: 86 OVR

Slot: 86 OVR

To get Byron James, you need to trade in a 2nd, 3rd, and a future 6th round pick.

J.J Watt

Age: 33

Overall Rating: 87

Experience: 11 years

Power Rusher: 87 OVR

Run Stopper: 87 OVR

Speed Rusher: 83 OVR

To get J.J Watt, you need to trade in a 3rd, 4th, and a future 3rd round pick.

Harrison Smith

Age: 33

Overall Rating: 91

Experience: 10 years

Run Support: 90 OVR

Zone: 89 OVR

Hybrid: 86 OVR

To get Harrison Smith, you need to trade in two 3rd round picks and a 4th round pick.