Best Players To Trade For In Madden 23

Madden NFL 23 features players from every team in the NFL. You can create your own team in this game with any player you want to choose to win the Championship. Some of the players are often hard to come by, and it might be confusing at times as to which players to choose to formulate a perfect time.
In this guide, we’ll list down some of the best players you can trade for in Madden 23.
Best Madden 23 Players To Trade For In Franchise Mode
Michael Thomas
Age: 29
Overall Rating: 91
Experience: 6 years
Physical: 90 OVR
Deep Threat: 89 OVR
Slot: 89 OVR
Playmaker: 86 OVR
Adrian Amos
Age: 29
Overall Rating: 88
Experience: 7 years
Zone: 88 OVR
Run Support: 87 OVR
Hybrid: 86 OVR
To get Adrian, you need to trade in a 2nd, a future 3rd, and a future 6th round pick.
Michael Pierce
Age: 29
Overall Rating: 89
Experience: 6 years
Run Stopper: 88 OVR
Power Rusher: 84 OVR
Speed Rusher: 76 OVR
To get Michael Pierce, you need to trade in a future 2nd round pick along with a left guard and a wide receiver, examples of which are Jon Runyan and Sammy Watkins respectively.
Jimmie Ward
Age: 31
Overall Rating: 87
Experience: 8 years
Run Support: 87 OVR
Zone: 86 OVR
Hybrid: 85 OVR
To get Jimmie Ward, you need to trade in a 2nd round pick along with Randall Cobb and Jarran Reed.
Jamal Adams
Age: 26
Overall Rating: 91
Experience: 5 years
Run Support: 90 OVR
Zone: 89 OVR
Hybrid: 85 OVR
To get Jamal Adams, you need to trade in a 2nd round pick and Tyrod Taylor.
Kareem Hunt
Age: 27
Overall Rating: 87
Experience: 5 years
Elusive Back: 86 OVR
Power Back: 85 OVR
Receiving Back: 76 OVR
To get Kareem Hunt, you need to trade in a 2nd and a future 6th round pick, along with Deen Lowry.
David Andrews
Age: 30
Overall Rating: 86
Experience: 7 years
Power: 85 OVR
Pass Protector: 85 OVR
Agile: 84 OVR
To get David Andrews, you need to trade in a 3rd, 4th, and a future 4th round pick.
Byron James
Age: 29
Overall Rating: 87
Experience: 7 years
Zone: 87 OVR
Man To Man: 86 OVR
Slot: 86 OVR
To get Byron James, you need to trade in a 2nd, 3rd, and a future 6th round pick.
J.J Watt
Age: 33
Overall Rating: 87
Experience: 11 years
Power Rusher: 87 OVR
Run Stopper: 87 OVR
Speed Rusher: 83 OVR
To get J.J Watt, you need to trade in a 3rd, 4th, and a future 3rd round pick.
Harrison Smith
Age: 33
Overall Rating: 91
Experience: 10 years
Run Support: 90 OVR
Zone: 89 OVR
Hybrid: 86 OVR
To get Harrison Smith, you need to trade in two 3rd round picks and a 4th round pick.