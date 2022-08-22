Madden 23 All Relocation Teams: How to Relocate a Team

In this guide, we will tell you what Team Relocation is and how to relocate a Team in Madden 23. We will also cover all the cities in Madden 23 where you can relocate, along with their market size and personality.
Franchise mode is back in Madden 23, letting the participants decide to move their franchises to a brand-new location, construct their unique arena, and fully establish their unique history with their preferred club as Owner.
What is Team Relocation
With Team Relocation, you may customize a team to your preferences, granting you greater influence over the team’s success. You may also stamp your distinct imprint on the league. In Madden 23, moving your team around will jazz up the single-player career mode and help you construct a franchise completely your own. There are several cities with already-assigned team names and logos.
How to Relocate a Team
The very first action is to save creation in Madden 23 if you want to move to Franchise Mode instead of sticking with a preexisting team. For accessing relocation choices, you must be operating your game as an Owner rather than a Coach or Player.
While beginning your save, remember to choose the option “EVERYONE (CAN RELOCATE)” underneath League Settings unless you wish to be restricted based on your stadium rating.
If you don’t turn this on, you won’t be able to relocate till your franchise’s stadium score falls below 40, which might take several years of simulation for certain clubs with brand-new stadiums.
You’ll have to wait several weeks after you’ve begun the procedure, which should preferably be started in the preseason or the 1st Week. Week 5 would open the Start Relocation feature and allow you to select a city. After that, Week 6 would allow you to select a team name and logo. Week 7 would allow you to select a uniform design. Week 8 would bring the procedure to an end by allowing you to select a new stadium design.
The final stage in choosing a stadium is crucial. That is because while cheaper, more basic stadiums might save you some cash in the immediate future, more expensive choices can bring in more cash in the long run.
After making your choices, the relocation procedure won’t start until you end the current season or start the following one to compete with your freshly rebranded team.
All Relocation Teams
Now that you know how to relocate a team in Madden 23, let us discuss which teams you can relocate. We have compiled a list of cities where you can relocate along with the market size and personality below:
Portland
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Hardcore
Oakland
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Front Runner
London
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
Mexico City
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
Toronto
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
San Antonio
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
Orlando
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
Salt Lake City
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
Brooklyn
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
Memphis
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Laid Back
Chicago
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
Sacramento
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
Columbus
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
Austin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
Dublin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
Houston
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
Oklahoma City
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
St. Louis
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
San Diego
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Laid Back