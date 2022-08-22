Madden 23 All Relocation Teams: How to Relocate a Team

In this guide, we will tell you what Team Relocation is and how to relocate a Team in Madden 23. We will also cover all the cities in Madden 23 where you can relocate, along with their market size and personality.

Franchise mode is back in Madden 23, letting the participants decide to move their franchises to a brand-new location, construct their unique arena, and fully establish their unique history with their preferred club as Owner.

What is Team Relocation

With Team Relocation, you may customize a team to your preferences, granting you greater influence over the team’s success. You may also stamp your distinct imprint on the league. In Madden 23, moving your team around will jazz up the single-player career mode and help you construct a franchise completely your own. There are several cities with already-assigned team names and logos.

How to Relocate a Team

The very first action is to save creation in Madden 23 if you want to move to Franchise Mode instead of sticking with a preexisting team. For accessing relocation choices, you must be operating your game as an Owner rather than a Coach or Player.

While beginning your save, remember to choose the option “EVERYONE (CAN RELOCATE)” underneath League Settings unless you wish to be restricted based on your stadium rating.

If you don’t turn this on, you won’t be able to relocate till your franchise’s stadium score falls below 40, which might take several years of simulation for certain clubs with brand-new stadiums.

You’ll have to wait several weeks after you’ve begun the procedure, which should preferably be started in the preseason or the 1st Week. Week 5 would open the Start Relocation feature and allow you to select a city. After that, Week 6 would allow you to select a team name and logo. Week 7 would allow you to select a uniform design. Week 8 would bring the procedure to an end by allowing you to select a new stadium design.

The final stage in choosing a stadium is crucial. That is because while cheaper, more basic stadiums might save you some cash in the immediate future, more expensive choices can bring in more cash in the long run.

After making your choices, the relocation procedure won’t start until you end the current season or start the following one to compete with your freshly rebranded team.

All Relocation Teams

Now that you know how to relocate a team in Madden 23, let us discuss which teams you can relocate. We have compiled a list of cities where you can relocate along with the market size and personality below:

Portland

Market Size: Average

Personality: Hardcore

Oakland

Market Size: Large

Personality: Front Runner

London

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Loyal

Mexico City

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

Toronto

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Loyal

San Antonio

Market Size: Average

Personality: Loyal

Orlando

Market Size: Decent

Personality: Front Runner

Salt Lake City

Market Size: Small

Personality: Loyal

Brooklyn

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

Memphis

Market Size: Small

Personality: Laid Back

Chicago

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

Sacramento

Market Size: Decent

Personality: Laid Back

Columbus

Market Size: Decent

Personality: Front Runner

Austin

Market Size: Decent

Personality: Front Runner

Dublin

Market Size: Decent

Personality: Laid Back

Houston

Market Size: Huge

Personality: Loyal

Oklahoma City

Market Size: Average

Personality: Loyal

St. Louis

Market Size: Average

Personality: Laid Back

San Diego