Lost Ark has a Wealth Runes system which is essential for upgrading your end-game characters. In this guide, we will briefly explain what wealth runes are and how to farm them in Lost Ark. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

What are Wealth Runes in Lost?

Wealth Runes are a special kind of Runes that play a vital role in enhancing your class and determining your style of play with your class in Lost Ark.

Throughout the early and mid-game, there is no mention of Wealth Runes in Lost Ark. You will only hear about Wealth Runes once you are at the later stages of the game.

Wealth Runes come in different rarities and each rarity has the ability to scale up your Identity Gauge by 10, 20, 30 or 40%.

The Identity Gauge is a meter that charges a strong class skill that each class has. There are four types of Identity Gauge in Lost Ark depending upon their rarity starting from uncommon, rare, epic and legendary.

Uncommon Wealth Runes scale up 10% of your Identity gauge, Rare Wealth Runes scale up 20% of your Identity gauge, Epic Wealth Runes scale up 30% of your Identity gauge and Legendary Wealth Runes scale up 40% of your Identity gauge.

How to Farm Wealth Runes in Lost Ark

Uncommon and Rare Wealth Runes are the easiest Wealth Runes that you can get in Lost Ark while Epic and Legendary are somewhat difficult to farm.

So, you should be focusing on Uncommon and Rare Wealth Runes at first and then move onto the Epic and Legendary Wealth Runes later because the relevance of wealth runes totally depends on where you are in the game.

Uncommon Wealth Runes

In Lost Ark, Uncommon Wealth Runes can be obtained from loots and can also be purchased as well.

Uncommon Wealth Rune #1: One of the Uncommon Wealth Rune can be purchased for x1420 Adventure’s Seal from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu.

One more Uncommon Wealth Rune can be obtained from the Tooki King Loot at the Tooki Island.

Rare Wealth Runes

In Lost Ark, Rare Wealth Runes can be purchased.

Rare Wealth Rune #1: One of the Rare Wealth Rune can be purchased for x2700 Adventure’s Seal from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu.

You can get a Rare Wealth Rune for x5 Giant's Heart.

Epic Wealth Runes

In Lost Ark, Epic Wealth Runes are easier to get your hands because they are dropped by the bosses in Lost Ark

Epic Wealth Rune #1: You can get an Epic Wealth Rune for x34 Secret Map.

You can get an Epic Wealth Rune from Iar Kaya World boss drop at Lagoon Island.

Legendary Wealth Runes

In Lost Ark, Legendary Wealth Runes are the most difficult to get your hands on because you need Omnium Stars and a lot of grinding. That is why Legendary Wealth Runes are not worth your time and effort.

Although 40 percent Identity for skill hit sounds intriguing but it’s not that different from the 30 percent or 20 percent runes in reality.