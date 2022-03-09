Lost Ark The Book of Time Quest Guide

“The Book of Time” is an important quest that players will come across when they enter the final region of Lost Ark. For those having a bit of trouble, the following guide will make sure that players have no trouble completing The Book of Time quest in Lost Ark.

How to Complete Lost Ark The Book of Time Quest

Following are the objectives of The Book of Time quest:

In Elzowin’s Shade, check the contents of the Book of Time: The Past

Read the Book of Time: The Future while standing on the warped ground.

To begin, simply read the contents of the Book of Time. It’s that simple. In Elzowin’s Shade, look for the book besides a damaged bridge that lies south of the Shaded River.

Then, in the Quest Objectives box on the right side of your screen, click the book symbol to read the in-universe quest goal.

Head northwest from the Book of Time location to Forgotten Landing. You’ll eventually reach a point when you’ll have to hop across little platforms.

Continue leaping until you reach the third or center platform, which is marked with a yellow glowing circle.

Once you’re inside the circle, click the book symbol once again. A bar will appear that says, “The letters on the book start glowing.”

When the Book of Time window has been filled, shut it and then click the Ongoing Quest icon on the right side of your screen. When you press the Finish button, the “The Book of Time” quest will be completed.

After completing The Book of Time quest, you will receive the following rewards: